Ullysis Contract in Obstetrics (by Naira Renault)

ULYSSES PACT IN OBSTETRICS ULYSSES PACT IN OBSTETRICS HLTH 7660: THE LAW OF PATIENT CARE February 12, 2015 Naira Roland Ma...
CONTENTS CONTENTS Advance Directives - 3 Capacity v. Competence - 4 - 5 Privacy v. Confidentiality - 6 Will-Grammar and Ex...
ADVANCE DIRECTIVES ADVANCE DIRECTIVES The concept of a living will has been discussed since 1960s, but it was the case of ...
THE COMMON RULE THE COMMON RULE Bioethics is built around the three main principles: - Autonomy (respect for mentally comp...
CAPACITY v. COMPETENCE CAPACITY v. COMPETENCE The Autonomy in signing a consent or a directive (will) has three aspects: (...
PRIVACY v. CONFIDENTIALITY PRIVACY v. CONFIDENTIALITY - are two different things.[6] Privacy refers to the person and her ...
WILL GRAMMAR & EXTENSIONS WILL GRAMMAR & EXTENSIONS Some advanced directives will identify a person (proxy) who would be r...
WILL EFFECT & TERMINATION WILL EFFECT & TERMINATION The directive takes effect once the doctor determines that the patient...
ULYSSES CONTRACT ULYSSES CONTRACT Ulysses pact or Ulysses contract is a freely made decision to bind oneself in the future...
IN THE UNITED STATES IN THE UNITED STATES 10 10 STATE LAW CITATION Alabama AL Advance directive for health care requires t...
11 11 STATE continued LAW CITATION Georgia GA Advance directive for health care requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregn...
12 12 STATE continued LAW CITATION Iowa IA Two witnesses OR a notary are required for a living will or medical DPOA. Not v...
STATE continued LAW CITATION North Carolina NC Two witnesses are required for a living will and medical DPOA. Not valid if...
14 14 STATE continued LAW CITATION South Dakota SD Two witnesses are required for a living will. DPOA requires two witness...
VIABILITY V. LIABILITY VIABILITY V. LIABILITY Ulysses for Entire Pregnancy: Seventeen statutes declare that an advance dir...
PRESUMPTION v. PROBABILITY PRESUMPTION v. PROBABILITY Rebuttable Presumption of Continuation of Treatment: In 1998, Minnes...
IN CANADA IN CANADA Canadian laws are neutral towards issues of advance directives in pregnancy or labor. In contrast to t...
PROVINCE/ TERRITORY INSTRUMENT YEAR CITATION Alberta AB Act 2000 R.S.A., Ch. S-19, §7 British Columbia BC Act 1996 R.S.B.C...
IN BRITAIN IN BRITAIN Advanced directives are valid under the British Commonlaw and are made freely, without undue influen...
SEMINAL CASES SEMINAL CASES BLUEBOOK CITE: University Health Services, Inc v. Piazzi, Civ. Action No. CV 86-CCV-464 (Super...
DISCUSSION IN RE PIAZZI DISCUSSION IN RE PIAZZI Medical technology and scientific knowledge enables healthcare providers m...
CASE 2 CASE 2 BLUEBOOK CITE: DiNino v. State 102 Wn.2d 327 (1984) BACKGROUND: In 1979, the WA Legislature enacted a Natura...
- continued - - continued - PROCEDURAL HISTORY: Ms. DiNino and her physician brought a suit against the state under the Un...
- continued - - continued - ISSUES: (1) Whether the pregnancy provision in the NDA, RCW 70.122.030(1) (c) was unconstituti...
DISCUSSION IN RE DiNINO DISCUSSION IN RE DiNINO Question (1): Why the woman did not benefit from the court's decision? Ans...
DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER This presentation does not constitute a legal advice. The burden for determining its completeness, s...
Ullysis Contract in Obstetrics (by Naira Renault)

  1. 1. ULYSSES PACT IN OBSTETRICS ULYSSES PACT IN OBSTETRICS HLTH 7660: THE LAW OF PATIENT CARE February 12, 2015 Naira Roland Matevosyan, MD, PhD, MSJ Seton Hall Law School. Emory University. CDC Presenter's status is amended in 2016. This presentation took place in 2015, when the presenter was a law student. The presenter now holds a Master of Science in Jurisprudence (MSJ) degree from Seton Hall School of Law 1 1
  2. 2. CONTENTS CONTENTS Advance Directives - 3 Capacity v. Competence - 4 - 5 Privacy v. Confidentiality - 6 Will-Grammar and Extensions - 7 Will Effect & Termination - 8 Ulysses Contract - 9 The Pact in the United States and DC - 8-14 Viability v. Liability - 15 Presumption v. Probability - 16 The Pact in Canada - 17 - 18 The Pact in Britain - 19 Seminal Cases & Discussions - 20-25 2 2
  3. 3. ADVANCE DIRECTIVES ADVANCE DIRECTIVES The concept of a living will has been discussed since 1960s, but it was the case of Karen Anne Quinlan [1] that turned it into law in 1976. Advance Medical Directives are legal documents that allow an individual to give directions for her future health care. In some states these are named Living Will or Durable Power of Attorney (DPOA). Such documents help protect the legally adult (> 18 years) person's rights and communicate her choices if she becomes physically or mentally unable to do so. It is wiser to complete both documents to provide comprehensive guidance regarding the care being sought. In the United States, examples of combined documents include Five Wishes and MyDirectives. The Department of Pastoral Care is available to assist with the choice and preparing of an Advance Directive. [2] (1) In Re Quinlan 355 A.2d 647 (NJ 1976) (2) Patrick DL (1994). Measuring preferences for health states worse than death. Medical Decision-Making; 14:9-19 3 3
  4. 4. THE COMMON RULE THE COMMON RULE Bioethics is built around the three main principles: - Autonomy (respect for mentally competent persons to make their own decisions); - Justice (fairness in distribution of burdens/benefits); - Beneficence (do no harm, do not harm). Fairly different in their expressions, these principles were set forth in Nuremberg Code (1947), Declaration of Helsinki (1964), Belmont Report (1979), and the U.S. Common Rule (1975-2011). [3] The Common Rule - chapters govern the autonomy of the (A) adult human subjects (1977), (B) human fetus (1975), (C) prisoners (1978), (D) children (1983), and (E) consumption of the rDNA means or products (2011, see ANPRM). [4] (3) The Common Rule, 45 C.F.R. Chapter 46.116 (4) 21 CFR Parts 50, 312, 812 4 4
  5. 5. CAPACITY v. COMPETENCE CAPACITY v. COMPETENCE The Autonomy in signing a consent or a directive (will) has three aspects: (1) capacity, (2) competence, and (3) personhood (individual, or organization). Both terms, capacity and competence, are used to describe a group of measurable features necessary for sole decision- making. In the U.S. commonlaw, capacity stands for the mental or cognitive state and competence stands for the legal age (usually > 18 years). In the U.K, the usage of these terms is reversed: competence refers to functional capacity, and capacity is about the legal age. [5] When it comes to autonomy, capacity is a threshold element: without ability to make decisions a person is not autonomous. Capacity is also task-specific: the patient or parturient may be fully capable of making medical decisions even if she is unable to care for herself. Capacity waxes and wanes depending on many factors: patient`s medical condition, state of mind, level of stress, and ability to accommodate to unfamiliar to her surroundings. Note: any diagnosis of compromised mindfulness can interfere with competence, but no diagnosis in a conscious patient invariably identifies incompetence. For example, the presence of amnesia or dementia does not prove a lack of capacity to make medical decisions. (5) van Norman G (2008) Respecting Patient's Autonomy. CSA Bulletin 5 5
  6. 6. PRIVACY v. CONFIDENTIALITY PRIVACY v. CONFIDENTIALITY - are two different things.[6] Privacy refers to the person and her interests in controlling the access of others to her personal or medical data. Confidentiality refers to the information collected, classified, and locked. (6) Sieber JE (2009). Privacy and Confidentiality. Online Ethics Center, National Academy of Engineering 6 6
  7. 7. WILL GRAMMAR & EXTENSIONS WILL GRAMMAR & EXTENSIONS Some advanced directives will identify a person (proxy) who would be responsible for making treatment decisions on the patient's behalf. The difference between the Living Will and the DPOA (proxy) is that the former is a written statement that details the type of care the patient does or doesn`t want if she becomes incapacitated, and the latter is an appointment of a trusted health agent (called a proxy, or a health care surrogate). It is better to prepare both versions or their combined version (see p.3). In the U.S, directives have several extensions: Directive to Physicians & Family - records the person's wishes regarding end- of-life care, the specific life sustaining treatments she wants or does not want when diagnosed with terminal or irreversible condition. Medical Power of Attorney - appoints a trusted agent to make health care decisions not only at the end of life, but at any time. Out-of-Hospital Do Not Resuscitate Order - allows to refuse certain resuscitation treatments outside the hospital, including at home, daycare facilities, ambulance, hospital emergency room, and outpatient settings. Declaration for Mental Health Treatment - enables to communicate to health care providers the patient's choices for psychiatric treatment in the event she becomes unable to speak for herself. Organ/Tissue Donation Card – permits organ/tissue donation. 7 7
  8. 8. WILL EFFECT & TERMINATION WILL EFFECT & TERMINATION The directive takes effect once the doctor determines that the patient lacks in ability (U.S.) or capacity (U.K.) to make her own health care decisions. Specifically, the patient: - can't understand the nature & consequences of health care choices available to her; - is unable to communicate (verbally, in writing, or through gestures) her own wishes for care. In some states, the proxy has the authority to manage an immediate medical care. However, making the will effective immediately will not give the proxy an authority to override what the patient wants in terms of her care. The written wishes remain effective as long as the patient is alive, unless she revokes her document through: - personally nullifying her written statement before two adult witnesses; -court order invalidating a highly conflictive or technically erroneous will [7] - court order revoking the ill-faith-proxy's authority; - divorce – if the spouse was acting as the proxy; - death (depending on the will, the agent may be permitted to supervise the disposition of the corpus, or donation of an organ). (7) Cruzan v. Director, Missouri Dept. of Health, 497 U.S. 261 (1990) 8 8
  9. 9. ULYSSES CONTRACT ULYSSES CONTRACT Ulysses pact or Ulysses contract is a freely made decision to bind oneself in the future. Women recognize that labor represents a mind-altering event that may affect their ability to make and communicate decisions and choices. For this reason, birth plans and other pre-labor directives can represent a form of Ulysses contract: an attempt to make binding choices before unpredictable and overwhelming circumstances of labor. [8] Widely used in Britain, in the 26 United States, however, pregnant women are not allowed the right of a living will (see pp. 11-14). Instead, the doctors carry the duty to make decisions about the labor management in the best interests of the woman and her fetus. (8) Burcher P (2013).The Ulysses contract in obstetrics: a woman's choices before and during labor. Journal of Medical Ethics; 39(1):27-30 9 9
  10. 10. IN THE UNITED STATES IN THE UNITED STATES 10 10 STATE LAW CITATION Alabama AL Advance directive for health care requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 22-8A-1 to 22-8A-13 Arkansas AR Both living wills and health care proxies require two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 20-17-202 to 20-17- 218 California CA Advance directive requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. A medical DPOA requires two witnesses OR a notary. Probate Code §§ 4700- 4743 Colorado CO Health care declaration requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. A medical DPOA does NOT require any witnesses or notary. §§ 15-18-101 to 15-18- 113 Connecticut CT Both living will and DPOA require two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 19a-570 to 19a-580d
  11. 11. 11 11 STATE continued LAW CITATION Georgia GA Advance directive for health care requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 31-32-1 to 31-32-12 Hawaii HI Living will or DPOA for health care require two witnesses OR a notary. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 327E-1 to 327E-16 Idaho ID No witnesses are required for a living will and DPOA for health care. Not valid if pregnant. Optional submission to the state registry. §§ 39-4501 to 39-4509 Illinois IL Health care declaration (living will) requires two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. One witness is required for the DPOA for health care. Ch. 755, §§35/1 to 35/10 Indiana IN Both living will and life prolonging procedurel declaration require two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. Appointment of a health care representative requires one witness. §§16-36-4-1 to 16-36- 4-21
  12. 12. 12 12 STATE continued LAW CITATION Iowa IA Two witnesses OR a notary are required for a living will or medical DPOA. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 144A.3 to 144A.12 Kentucky KY Advance directive, section one (1) requires two witnesses. Section two (2) requires two witnesses or notary. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 311.621 to 311.644 Minnesota MN A notary or two witnesses are required for a health care living will. Not valid if pregnant. Two witnesses or a notary are required for medical DPOA. §§ 145B.01 to 145B.17 Missouri MO Two witnesses are required for a living will. Not valid if pregnant. Medical DPOA requires a notary or two witnesses. §§ 459.015 to 459.055
  13. 13. STATE continued LAW CITATION North Carolina NC Two witnesses are required for a living will and medical DPOA. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 90-320 to 90-322 North Dakota ND Two witnesses are required for a living will and medical DPOA. Not valid if pregnant. 23-06.4-01 to 23-06.4- 14 Ohio OH Two witnesses are required for living will or medical DPOA. Invalid if pregnant unless pregnancy won't develop to a live birth. §§§§2133.01 to 2133.15 Oklahoma OK Two witnesses are required for a living will or for the appointment of a proxy . Not valid if pregnant. Title 63, Ch. 60, §§ 3101.1 to 3102A Pennsylvania PA Two witnesses are required for a living will. Not valid if pregnant. Appointment of a surrogate decision maker is part of the declaration. Title 20, Chapter 54, §§ 5441 to 5447 Rhode Island RI Two witnesses are required for a living will or medical DPOA. Not valid if pregnant and if the fetus could develop for a live birth. §§ 23-4.11-1 to 23-4.11-15 13 13
  14. 14. 14 14 STATE continued LAW CITATION South Dakota SD Two witnesses are required for a living will. DPOA requires two witnesses or a notary. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 34-12D-1 to 34-12D- 22 Texas TX Directive to physicians and DPOA require two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 166.031 to 166.053 Utah UT Advance health care directive requires one witness. Not valid if pregnant. §§§§ 75-2a Washington WA Health care directive requires two witnesses, but is not valid if pregnant. Medical DPOA does not require, but does recommend witnesses. §§ 70.122.010 to 70.122.920 Wisconsin WI Declaration to physicians and medical DPOA require two witnesses. Not valid if pregnant. Title 20, Chapter 54, §§ 5441 to 5447 Wyoming WY Two witnesses OR a notary are required for a living will and DPOA. Not valid if pregnant. §§ 35-22-201 to 35-22- 416
  15. 15. VIABILITY V. LIABILITY VIABILITY V. LIABILITY Ulysses for Entire Pregnancy: Seventeen statutes declare that an advance directive has no effect during the pregnancy (AL, CA, CT, HI, ID, IN, KS, MO, NH, OH, OK, SC, TX, UT, WA, WI, WY). Probability or Medical Certainty that the Fetus Will Grow to Live-birth: Some states have legislation that does not give effect to an advance directive if it is probable (AS, MT), possible (AR, IL, MN, ) or supported by medical certainty (KY, ND) that the fetus will develop to live-birth. Viability of the Fetus: Two states mention the viability criterion as a limit on the effect of the advance directive. Colorado (CO) requires fetal viability before voiding an advance care directive (COLO. REV. STAT. ANN. §15-18-104 (Supp. 2004). Georgia (GA) requires that the fetus be non-viable for the discontinuation of medical treatment (GA. CODE ANN. § 31-32-8 (2001). Physical Harm or Pain to the Pregnant Woman: In addition to the medically certain viability requirement, Pennsylvania (PA) and South Dakota (SD) require the assurance that physical harm or pain to the woman will be alleviated (PA. CONS. STAT. § 5414 (Supp. 2004); S.D. CODIFIED LAWS § 34-12D-10 (Michie 1994). 15 15
  16. 16. PRESUMPTION v. PROBABILITY PRESUMPTION v. PROBABILITY Rebuttable Presumption of Continuation of Treatment: In 1998, Minnesota legislature fundamentally revised and amended the existing law (MINN. STAT.ANN. § 145C (West 1998 & Supp. 2004) which now vests: “when a patient lacks decision-making capacity, is pregnant and in reasonable medical judgment, there is real possibility that if health care to sustain her life and the life of the fetus is provided the fetus could survive to the point of live birth, the health care provider shall presume that the patient would have wanted such health care to be provided, even if the withholding or withdrawal of such health care would be authorized were she is not pregnant. This presumption is negated by health care directive provisions, by clear evidence that the patient’s wishes, while competent, were to the contrary.” [9, 10] Probability that the Fetus Would Not Be Born Alive: In Ohio, life- sustaining treatment can be withheld or withdrawn, if “the declarant’s attending physician and another physician who has examined the declarant determine - to a reasonable degree of medical certainty and in accordance with reasonable medical standards - that the fetus would not be born alive" (OHIO REV. CODE ANN. § 2133.06(B) 2002). (9) Burcher P (2013).The Ulysses contract in obstetrics: a woman's choices before and during labor. Journal of Medical Ethics; 39(1):27-30 (10) Sperling B (1009). Do pregnant women have living will? Journal of Healthcare Law and Policy; 8 (2):331 16 16
  17. 17. IN CANADA IN CANADA Canadian laws are neutral towards issues of advance directives in pregnancy or labor. In contrast to the American legal system, no special provision relates to the state of pregnancy. Without any specific regulations for pregnant women, Canadian law treats the incompetent pregnant woman who issued an advance directive while competent the same way as it treats other incompetent patients. That is to say, it respects the patient’s right to control her care. Canadian advance directive (general) legislation covers ten provinces and one territory. Each province uses slightly different legal language, and each has different laws for making and relying on these powerful documents. There is no legislation for the advanced directives in Nunavut (NU). 17 17
  18. 18. PROVINCE/ TERRITORY INSTRUMENT YEAR CITATION Alberta AB Act 2000 R.S.A., Ch. S-19, §7 British Columbia BC Act 1996 R.S.B.C, ch. 405 Manitoba MB The Health Care Directives and Consequential Amendments Act 1992 S.M., ch. 33 New Brunswick NB Informed Person Act 1973 R.S.N.B ch. I-8 Newfoundland NL Act 1995 S.NFLD., ch. A-4.1 Nova Scotia NS Medical Consent Act 1989 R.S.N.S., ch. 279,§ 1 Ontario ON Substitute Decisions Act 1992 S.O., ch. 30 Prince Edward Island PE Consent to Treatment and Health Care Directives Act 2000 R.S.P.E.I., ch. 10, amended in ch. 5 Quebec QC Civil Code of Quebec 1991 S.Q., ch. 64, § I Saskatchewan SK Health Care Directive and Substitute Health Care Decision Makers Act 1997 S.S., ch. H-0.001 Yukon YK Enduring Power of Attorney Act 2002 R.S.Y.T, ch. 73 18 18
  19. 19. IN BRITAIN IN BRITAIN Advanced directives are valid under the British Commonlaw and are made freely, without undue influence. In England and Wales, one may make an advance directive or appoint a proxy under the Mental Capacity Act 2005. This is only for an advanced refusal of treatment, when the patient lacks mental capacity. [11] If a pregnant woman temporarily loses judgmental capacity, an advance directive would be effective only if it specifically mentions pregnancy. In case of a doubt, some scholars argue that a directive refusing all of the recommended forms of medical treatment is unlikely to be regarded, because the courts may assume that “the woman had not addressed her mind to the circumstances which have arisen.” [12] The British Law Commission's view is identical. It is a battery under the British Law to treat a patient against her express consent. Implied consent is not enough. The Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (RCOG) recommends: "if an incompetent pregnant woman, who was fully informed, refused treatment during pregnancy in advance, her wishes should be respected even at the expense of the fetus." [13] (11) Johnston C, Liddle J (2007). The Mental Capacity Act 2005: a new framework for healthcare decision making. Journal Medical Ethics; 33 (2): 94–97 (12) Nicola S (2000). Maintaining a pregnancy following loss of capacity. Medical Law Reviews; 8: 275 -279 (13) RCOG (1996). Court-authorized obstetric intervention: A consideration of the Law and Ethics; §§ 3.4.2, 4.2 19 19
  20. 20. SEMINAL CASES SEMINAL CASES BLUEBOOK CITE: University Health Services, Inc v. Piazzi, Civ. Action No. CV 86-CCV-464 (Super. Ct,. Richmond County, Ga. 1986) FACTS: Donna Piazzi, 52, was five months pregnant when she was found in a restroom in coma. She was brought to the hospital brain-dead and with a living fetus. Her wishes were unknown, as there was no living will left. PROCEDURAL HISTORY: In July 1986, the University Health Services, Inc petitioned for a declaratory judgment that life support systems should be maintained for Donna Piazzi in order to preserve life of her unborn fetus. The court granted the petition to continue life-support procedures on a brain- dead pregnant Piazzi, contrary to the request of the patient’s husband and family. The family appealed. ISSUE: Whether sustaining life support of a pregnant woman in a permanent vegetative state to safe fetus against the family's wish was constitutional. HOLDING: According to the Georgia Law, the woman was dead and therefore had no protective privacy interest. Because the pregnancy clause of Georgia legislation determines that the living will would be ineffective during pregnancy, the woman’s wishes regarding the living will are irrelevant. JURISPRUDENCE: O.C. G. A. § 9-4-5 DISPOSITION: AFFIRMED REASONING: Donna Piazzi did not leave any directive. Based on the state pregnancy clause, the woman was dead under the Georgia Law. 20 20
  21. 21. DISCUSSION IN RE PIAZZI DISCUSSION IN RE PIAZZI Medical technology and scientific knowledge enables healthcare providers maintain a brain-dead pregnant woman on life- support for a successful delivery of her fetus. However, the legality of such practice as well as its ethical implications remain ambiguous. The permissibility of such an action is analyzed through discussion of other legal situations dealing with similar aspects, namely Abortion Law & Human Tissue Gift Law. These issues include the moral and legal status of living (viable, non viable) fetus; dead fetus; interest to life; pragmatical obstacles derived from the proposed procedure; the legal requirement of consent; physician-patient relationship, and the status of next-of-kin in such situation. The Piazzi ruling has led commentators to assume that the court’s reliance upon the living will statute indicates that it might reject the claim that the pregnancy clause is unconstitutional. Piazzi ruling was notable for what it didn't say. The court did not reflect on the constitutionality of the pregnancy clause. 21 21
  22. 22. CASE 2 CASE 2 BLUEBOOK CITE: DiNino v. State 102 Wn.2d 327 (1984) BACKGROUND: In 1979, the WA Legislature enacted a Natural Death Act (NDA) according to which adult individuals have a fundamental right to make decisions concerning medical care, including the decision to forgo life-sustaining treatment. The NDA created a procedure whereby individuals could execute a directive which provides for the withholding or withdrawal of life-sustaining procedures in terminal conditions. The Act defines that the "directive" may include the following specifics: - “If I have been diagnosed as pregnant and that diagnosis is known to my physician, this directive shall have no force or effect during the course of my pregnancy." In her living will, plaintiff J.L. DiNino directed that her will was the final expression of her “legal right to consent to termination of any pregnancy,” and that contrary to the Washington Natural Death Act it would “have full force and effect during the course of her pregnancy.” 22 22
  23. 23. - continued - - continued - PROCEDURAL HISTORY: Ms. DiNino and her physician brought a suit against the state under the Uniform Declaratory Judgments Act, RCW 7.24.020, seeking a declaration that DiNino's directive was valid and enforceable and that no physician would be civilly or criminally liable for following it. In the alternative, they sought a declaration that the Act NDA-RCW 70.122.030(1)(c) was unconstitutional and void. DiNino argued that her constitutional right to privacy was infringed under the Act in two respects: (1) the provision directly inhibited her right to choose to have an abortion, and (2) it directly infringed upon her right to choose to forego medical treatment. The state argued that the directive was invalid as written and that the subsection was constitutional. Both parties moved for summary judgment. The Superior Court of King County (WA) granted DiNino partial summary judgment, declaring the pregnancy provision of the Natural Death Act unconstitutional because "the subsection inhibited a woman’s right to exercise control over her reproductive decisions; therefore, the provision violated DiNino’s fundamental right of privacy." The Superior Court, however, denied the declaration of validity of a woman’s directive because it attempted to exercise full control over DiNino’s reproductive decisions beyond the point where the state has a legitimate interest in such decisions. Both DiNino and the state appealed to the Supreme Court of WA. 23 23
  24. 24. - continued - - continued - ISSUES: (1) Whether the pregnancy provision in the NDA, RCW 70.122.030(1) (c) was unconstitutional; (2) Whether DiNino's advanced directive was valid and enforceable and that no physician would be civilly or criminally liable for following it under the Uniform Declaratory Judgments Act. JURISPRUDENCE: Uniform Declaratory Judgments Act, RCW 7.24.020. DISPOSITION: The Court of Appeals REVERSED the Trial Court decision on both issues. REASONING: The Court of Appeals ruled that this case presented a hypothetical, speculative controversy, and did not present "a justiciable controversy." The record did not show that women are prevented from executing directives, that physicians refuse to comply with directives that are not modeled after the statutory directive, or that the NDA, in the abstract, directly prevents a woman from obtaining an abortion or choosing to forgo medical treatments. Without a factual controversy the Justice believed that an advisory opinion would not be beneficial to the public or to other branches of government. OUTCOME: DiNino and her fetus died two days after the forced medical treatment. 24 24
  25. 25. DISCUSSION IN RE DiNINO DISCUSSION IN RE DiNINO Question (1): Why the woman did not benefit from the court's decision? Answer (1): DiNino could not benefit from the court’s decision because she (and her fetus) died two days after the forced medical treatment. Question (2): Did the court avoid the woman's basic right by: - Imposing undue burdens on the right to terminate pregnancy and make medical decisions under the 1st, 4th, 9th, and 14th Amendments? - Depriving women of liberty (bodily integrity) without due process – thus violating the 14th Amendment? - Requiring an expression of adherence to the state’s policy protecting fetal life? Answer (2): The court stated that Ms. DiNino or her physician had to make a better effort to look for another physician who would be willing to place the directive in her file. The real controversy was between DiNino and her physician. Question (3): Did DiNino’s physician have a duty to look for another physician? Will the latter be immune from any possible liability? Answer (3): This complexity suggests that the laws ruling advanced directives in obstetrics must have provisions as to the third party (non-proxy) liability issues. 25 25
  26. 26. DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER This presentation does not constitute a legal advice. The burden for determining its completeness, suitability or appropriateness for intended use or purpose rests solely on the reader accessing this information. The author declares no commercial, strategic, or financial interest or trusteeship with the names of entities either used or omitted. 26 26

