This was a Discretionary Appeal (Docket 2021J0194) after the lower court (Middlesex County, MA) exhibited unlawful strikes and barriers to my way of direct appeal. I also filed Direct Appeal (pro se, 2021P0388) and this current one is closed for that very reason. This document was recently removed together with my profiles in issuu.com and slideshare.net and I had to reupload it here.