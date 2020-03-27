Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sholto Critical Reflection 3 How has your production skills developed throughout your project?
My project - The Pentacle Throughout the entirety of my project my production skills have developed in various ways. I hav...
InDesign - skills Research digipaks - skill: focused research. Digipak. Using the text on a curve tool to create circular ...
InDesign - skills I wanted to create a conventional and professional looking Digipak. I loosely based this idea off a Gori...
Photoshop Photoshop helped me constantly with my project, it allowed me to edit and manipulate images whenever I desired, ...
Photoshop skills Below you can see a screenshot of my merchandise page on my website. A conventional page on Music website...
FlipPad Digicell FlipPad Digicell is a software I downloaded onto my iPad which can connect with my Apple Pencil which all...
To make animation look professional you need it to have continuity and feel fluid. To do this I needed to learn an effect ...
Conclusion Overall it is clear to see that over the course of this project I have learnt a lot. I have been able to resear...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sholto ccr3

24 views

Published on

cr3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sholto ccr3

  1. 1. Sholto Critical Reflection 3 How has your production skills developed throughout your project?
  2. 2. My project - The Pentacle Throughout the entirety of my project my production skills have developed in various ways. I have had to research, experiment and conquer certain softwares online platforms and hardware that allowed me to achieve my desired product. I have learnt to how to converge my media together and how to create synergy between all my products whilst maintaining a professional looking aesthetic.
  3. 3. InDesign - skills Research digipaks - skill: focused research. Digipak. Using the text on a curve tool to create circular credit block Using a credit block template to create convincing back cover FINALPRODUCT Downloaded template form tip squirrel
  4. 4. InDesign - skills I wanted to create a conventional and professional looking Digipak. I loosely based this idea off a Gorillaz album cover I saw from “DEMON DAYZ” and wanted to use this for my CD disk art in my Digipak. To do that I had to draw the shape of it first using my shape tool and then I created smaller circles using the same shape tool to place my images of my artists in there. To create the curved text around my CD ART I used the text wrap option in InDesign, allowing me to create this professional looking copyright notice that you would see on most other CD’s.
  5. 5. Photoshop Photoshop helped me constantly with my project, it allowed me to edit and manipulate images whenever I desired, I then could also open those files in other softwares linking them immediately through Adobe. At the beginning of the course my knowledge of Photoshop wasn’t incredible however after watching YouTube for research my understanding of the software developed. This was incredibly useful when I was making my website.
  6. 6. Photoshop skills Below you can see a screenshot of my merchandise page on my website. A conventional page on Music websites where fans can purchase products and content off the online store. A typical form of merch is band t-shirts and so to create the illusion that I had produced my own, I used my skills on Photoshop. First I found this template online of a blank t shirt, which I could then put into Photoshop. Then I could paste my desired images over the t-shirt. I then did the exact same with the CD cover template. This was important as it made me website look authentic and professional, the one thing I noticed when analysing other Digipaks was that they all sold merch online. So this was integral to the professionalism of my website.
  7. 7. FlipPad Digicell FlipPad Digicell is a software I downloaded onto my iPad which can connect with my Apple Pencil which allowed me to draw more carefully crafted characters with a higher attention to detail. Below is a before and after example, on the left is a storyboard I did as preparation, as you can see it is very simplistic compared to my final product on the right. This was due to the tools I used on FlipPad Digicell AFTERBEFORE
  8. 8. To make animation look professional you need it to have continuity and feel fluid. To do this I needed to learn an effect called onion skinning, where you can see the previous frames of your animation so you can easily sync up the next frame that you are drawing. To do this was relatively easy once I learned how to do the lightbox tool, here is an example FlipPad Digicell skills Previous frames
  9. 9. Conclusion Overall it is clear to see that over the course of this project I have learnt a lot. I have been able to research and learn the required techniques needed to make a professional looking product like mine. I have had to use a mixture of media to achieve the desired results, however through perseverance I made it. At the beginning of term, I was nowhere near able to produce any content like this, however now I am assured and confident in my ability Thanks for reading! - Sholto

×