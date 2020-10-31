Lire [eBooks] Adventures in Criticism

-
Adventures in Criticism is classic literary criticism collection by Sir Arthur Thomas Quiller-Couch that includes the following titles: Chaucer -- "The passionate pilgrim" -- Shakespeare's lyrics -- Samuel Daniel -- William Browne -- Thomas Carew -- "Robinson Crusoe" -- Lawrence Sterne -- Scott and Burns -- Charles Reade -- Henry Kingsley -- Alexander William Kinglake -- C. S. C. and J. K. S -- Robert Louis Stevenson -- M. Zola -- Selection -- Externals -- Club talk -- Excursionists in poetry -- The popular conception of a poet -- Poets on their own art -- The attitude of the public towards letters -- A case of bookstall censorship -- The poor little penny dreadful -- Ibsen's "Peer Gynt" -- Mr. Swinburne's later manner -- A morning with a book -- Mr. John Davidson -- Bj?rnsterne Bj?rnson -- Mr. George Moore -- Mrs. Margaret L. Woods -- Mr. Hall Caine -- Mr. Anthony Hope -- "Trilby" -- Mr. Stockton -- Bow-wow -- Of seasonal numbers. .
