Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal November 19, 2020
Open Source Expansion Partner
To bring together the most talented team members to provide world-class solutions for the web. Our Mission
| 4 Jay Callicott VP of Technical Operations Celeste Gomez Digital Strategist Jessie Golombiecki Marketing Manager Sheree ...
1. Introduction 2. Key Strategic Decisions for a Website Redesign 3. Challenges in Higher Education 4. Our Solutions 5. Q&...
| 6 Our Education Clients
| 7 Our Education Clients (continued)
| 8 Key Strategic Decisions for a Website Redesign
What Are the Goals of Our New Website? ● Undergrad applications ● Grad students applications ● Local applications ● Out of...
Should We Keep or Consolidate Microsites? ● Do they have completely different audiences? ● What data needs to be tracked? ...
How Do We Maintain Brand Consistency? ● Pre and post launch? ● Brand guide? ● Have we defined our voice and tone? ● Is the...
What is Our Plan for Web Accessibility Compliance? ● Does our team need help learning best practices? ● Who will be respon...
● What written content do we keep as-is? ● What do we rewrite? ● Do images need to be refreshed? ● Do we need new videos? ...
● Who is responsible for publishing? ● What is their technical level? ● Will they require training for user-centric writin...
When Should We Convert PDFs? ● Convert to web forms? ● On-page, web-friendly content? ● How many internal processes are af...
What is Our Protection Plan for SEO? ● How important is SEO to us? ● Where do we stand now? ● How proactive do we want to ...
How Do We Make Data- Driven Decisions? ● What tracking tools do we use? ● What data do we collect now on user behaviors, a...
What is Our MVP, Critical for Launch? ● Which features are launch- critical priorities? ● Which features are phase II item...
Challenges in Higher Education
| 20 Basic Usability Challenges in Higher Ed Prospect Drop Off Due to Program Confusion: ● It can be challenging for stude...
| 21 Prospective Student When reviewing Academics Page, Mathematics is offered under College of Science* *University Websi...
| 22
| 23 Interactive Program Comparison Chart
| 24 Building Trust, Transparency and Credibility Challenges in Higher Ed Questions to Build Better Relationships: ● Does ...
| 25 There are too many words above the ranking. Why don’t they put that information at the top of the page Prospective St...
| 26 Start telling stories the moment people land on your site ● Transparency is a key principle in building trust ● Use f...
| 29 Animated Data Points
| 30
| 31 Use the Homepage Hero Space Wisely ● Share your brand message ● Showcase research to establish authority ● Feature st...
| 32
| 33 Our Solutions
| 34 RainU CMS Package Add-Ons Setup / Branding / Integration Optimization Desk SiteImprove License (up to 500 pages) Virt...
| 35 This guide will help facilitate conversations and planning for your upcoming website redesign. http://bit.ly/redesign...
Does something resonate with you today? Get in touch with us. mediacurrent.com/contact-us mediacurrent.com/resources Quest...
@MediacurrentMediacurrent @Mediacurrent MediacurrentDrupalMediacurrent.com @Mediacurrent Want to learn more? Check out: me...
How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal
How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal

15 views

Published on

The stakes are high for colleges and universities to adapt and deliver meaningful digital experiences. IT and web teams are constantly looking for ways to simplify processes on the backend, but as marketers rise to challenging times, the pressure is on to maintain a great user experience on the frontend.

In this webinar, you will learn key strategic decisions for a website redesign, challenges in higher education, and Drupal solutions to put power and control into the hands of editors.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal

  1. 1. How to Digitally Transform Higher Ed with Drupal November 19, 2020
  2. 2. Open Source Expansion Partner
  3. 3. To bring together the most talented team members to provide world-class solutions for the web. Our Mission
  4. 4. | 4 Jay Callicott VP of Technical Operations Celeste Gomez Digital Strategist Jessie Golombiecki Marketing Manager Sheree Hill Creative Director Today’s Team
  5. 5. 1. Introduction 2. Key Strategic Decisions for a Website Redesign 3. Challenges in Higher Education 4. Our Solutions 5. Q&A and Next Steps Today’s Agenda
  6. 6. | 6 Our Education Clients
  7. 7. | 7 Our Education Clients (continued)
  8. 8. | 8 Key Strategic Decisions for a Website Redesign
  9. 9. What Are the Goals of Our New Website? ● Undergrad applications ● Grad students applications ● Local applications ● Out of state applications ● International applications ● Any internal inefficiencies to address?
  10. 10. Should We Keep or Consolidate Microsites? ● Do they have completely different audiences? ● What data needs to be tracked? ● Content owners needs? ● Do we need tech expertise to decide?
  11. 11. How Do We Maintain Brand Consistency? ● Pre and post launch? ● Brand guide? ● Have we defined our voice and tone? ● Is there a web style guide or pattern library? ● Are colors accessible?
  12. 12. What is Our Plan for Web Accessibility Compliance? ● Does our team need help learning best practices? ● Who will be responsible for ongoing monitoring? ● Who will own implementing fixes with the developers?
  13. 13. ● What written content do we keep as-is? ● What do we rewrite? ● Do images need to be refreshed? ● Do we need new videos? What is Our Preference on Content Migration?
  14. 14. ● Who is responsible for publishing? ● What is their technical level? ● Will they require training for user-centric writing, SEO and Accessibility? ● Are they able to adhere to brand standards in voice and messaging? Content Governance?
  15. 15. When Should We Convert PDFs? ● Convert to web forms? ● On-page, web-friendly content? ● How many internal processes are affected by this change? ● How many pdfs exist? ● Does this require a collaborative effort across departments, or a small, designated group?
  16. 16. What is Our Protection Plan for SEO? ● How important is SEO to us? ● Where do we stand now? ● How proactive do we want to be going forward?
  17. 17. How Do We Make Data- Driven Decisions? ● What tracking tools do we use? ● What data do we collect now on user behaviors, and how is it being utilized? ● What are our needs and “nice to haves” for collecting data?
  18. 18. What is Our MVP, Critical for Launch? ● Which features are launch- critical priorities? ● Which features are phase II items to begin immediately post-launch? ● Which features are longer term nice-to-haves?
  19. 19. Challenges in Higher Education
  20. 20. | 20 Basic Usability Challenges in Higher Ed Prospect Drop Off Due to Program Confusion: ● It can be challenging for students to find common informations ○ Programs ○ Degrees ● Academic offerings are unclear and frequently misunderstood ○ Lost site engagement ○ Losing prospects to competitors with stronger UX
  21. 21. | 21 Prospective Student When reviewing Academics Page, Mathematics is offered under College of Science* *University Websites, Strategies for optimizing usability on college and university websites Nielsen Norman Group I don’t see a Math section here, so then, I would probably not go towards this college anymore.
  22. 22. | 22
  23. 23. | 23 Interactive Program Comparison Chart
  24. 24. | 24 Building Trust, Transparency and Credibility Challenges in Higher Ed Questions to Build Better Relationships: ● Does your site pass the first impressions test by answering top questions? ○ Does it include concrete facts that people care about? ○ Does that content feature numbers? ● Steer clear of hollow phrases and jargon ○ It is confusing for users ○ It can cause mistrust
  25. 25. | 25 There are too many words above the ranking. Why don’t they put that information at the top of the page Prospective Student When reviewing About Us Page *University Websites, Strategies for optimizing usability on college and university websites Nielsen Norman Group
  26. 26. | 26 Start telling stories the moment people land on your site ● Transparency is a key principle in building trust ● Use facts, eye studies show numbers attract attention ● Use scannable highlights ● Appeal with summaries ● Don’t make them work hard to meet you!
  27. 27. | 29 Animated Data Points
  28. 28. | 30
  29. 29. | 31 Use the Homepage Hero Space Wisely ● Share your brand message ● Showcase research to establish authority ● Feature stories ● Share news ● Promote events
  30. 30. | 32
  31. 31. | 33 Our Solutions
  32. 32. | 34 RainU CMS Package Add-Ons Setup / Branding / Integration Optimization Desk SiteImprove License (up to 500 pages) Virtual Training Session Integration / Content Migration ● RainU CMS Components (Hero Component, Latest News, Event Carousel, FAQ & Featured Events) ● Managed Hosting ● Automated Updates ● Multisite + ● Optimization Desk Access ● Starting at $250/month
  33. 33. | 35 This guide will help facilitate conversations and planning for your upcoming website redesign. http://bit.ly/redesign-strategic-decisions Checklist: Key Strategic Decisions to Address When Planning a Website Redesign
  34. 34. Does something resonate with you today? Get in touch with us. mediacurrent.com/contact-us mediacurrent.com/resources Questions
  35. 35. @MediacurrentMediacurrent @Mediacurrent MediacurrentDrupalMediacurrent.com @Mediacurrent Want to learn more? Check out: mediacurrent.com/contact-us Thank You!

×