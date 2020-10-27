[Obter] (Epub) Grave War (Alex Craft, #7)

-

Grave witch Alex Craft is getting pulled back into deadly fae politics in the thrilling new novel in the USA Today bestselling series. Grave witch Alex Craft has forged an uneasy truce with the world of Faerie, but she?s still been trying to maintain at least some semblance of a normal life in the human world. So it?s safe to say that stepping up as the lead investigator for the Fae Investigation Bureau was not a career path she ever anticipated taking.When an explosion at the Eternal Bloom threatens to upend the fae who make their home in our world, Alex finds herself in charge of the most far reaching investigation she?s ever tackled. And it?s only her first week on the job. With the threats mounting and cut off from half her allies, Alex can?t wait on the sidelines and hope the fae?s conflicts stay contained within their borders.






