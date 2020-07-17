Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫ـ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬1 ‫توطئة‬ ‫مورية‬‫مبأ‬ ‫إذن‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫معال‬‫عدد‬7‫يد‬‫ــ‬‫ـ‬‫الد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ــادر‬‫ـ‬‫الص‬‫امللكف‬ ‫احلكومة‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫دلى‬ ‫ادلوةل‬ ‫وزير‬ ‫ــــاد‬‫ـ‬‫الفد‬ ‫وماكحفة‬ ‫احلومكة‬‫و‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫ابلوظيفة‬‫بتارخي‬25‫ان‬‫و‬‫ج‬2020،ّ‫تول‬‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يئة‬‫ه‬ ‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫مل‬ ‫يتكون‬‫تني‬‫د‬ّ‫ي‬‫الد‬‫و‬‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬1): -.......‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬ :‫عام‬‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ -.....‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬ : -.....‫العمومية‬ ‫املصاحل‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬ : :‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫إلهيم‬‫ا‬ ّ‫م‬‫نض‬‫ا‬ -.........‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬ : ‫يف‬ ‫التدقيق‬‫املربمة‬ ‫الصفقات‬‫ب‬‫ني‬‫رشكة‬VALIS‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫لو‬‫ا‬. ‫إبد‬‫ا‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫فىض‬‫أ‬ ‫وقد‬‫املالحظات‬ ‫مل‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اء‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التق‬ ‫موضوع‬‫يل‬ّ‫و‬‫ال‬‫ايل‬‫و‬‫امل‬.
  2. 2. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬2 ‫ـــة‬‫م‬ّ‫د‬‫مق‬: ‫حدثت‬‫أ‬‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ر‬‫إدا‬‫ا‬ ‫غري‬ ‫صبغة‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫معوم‬ ‫مؤسدة‬ ‫شلك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫مر‬‫ال‬ ‫مبقتىض‬2317‫نة‬‫لد‬2005‫يف‬ ‫خ‬ّ‫املؤر‬22‫أ‬‫وت‬2005. ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫همام‬ ‫ّل‬‫ث‬‫مت‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫طبقا‬ ،‫احداهثا‬ ‫مر‬‫ل‬،‫ساس‬‫ابل‬،‫ا‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫يف‬‫الربانمج‬ ‫ير‬‫و‬‫تط‬‫و‬ ‫يجية‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫رت‬‫س‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫الوطين‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫جناز‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫ت‬‫نشأ‬‫م‬ ‫نة‬‫ا‬‫وصي‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ .‫ة‬ ّ‫اخلاص‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫اخلطرة‬ ‫ميكهنا‬‫و‬‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫مبارشة‬ ‫هماهما‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫املذكور‬ ‫مر‬‫لل‬ ‫وفقا‬‫عرب‬‫رش‬ ‫اقود‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫كة‬‫بني‬‫القطاعني‬ ‫منا‬ ‫اقود‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫اخلاص‬‫و‬ ‫العام‬‫و‬‫مع‬ ‫يق‬‫ند‬‫لت‬‫اب‬ ‫وذكل‬ ‫لزمة‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫ةل‬‫امجلاعات‬.‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫املعن‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫احملل‬ ،‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ويف‬‫ل‬‫صفقات‬ ‫اقود‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫تربم‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ب‬‫املص‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬ .‫لها‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫ل‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ّ‫تول‬ ‫وقد‬‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫التدقيق‬‫يف‬‫مجمع‬ ‫بني‬ ‫املربمة‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫الصفقات‬VALIS‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬‫و‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫الواكةل‬‫و‬ ،‫هل‬ ‫نة‬ّ‫املكو‬‫الفرتة‬ ‫اكمل‬ ‫خالل‬2016-2020،‫مل‬‫حيث‬ ‫ا‬‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ناد‬‫س‬‫نفيذ‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫وظروف‬. ‫بتارخي‬ ‫نطلقت‬‫ا‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫هممة‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬25‫ان‬‫و‬‫ج‬2020‫نفس‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬ ،‫إمضاء‬‫ا‬ ‫يوم‬ .‫مورية‬‫مبأ‬ ‫إذن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وقد‬‫إجامتعات‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫اقد‬ ‫ويف‬ ‫الواثئق‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫احلصول‬ ‫يف‬ ‫صعوابت‬ ‫بدايهتا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فت‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ،‫ابلواكةل‬ ‫فني‬‫رص‬‫املت‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬‫ابلنظر‬‫ل‬‫مبهمة‬ ‫للاملية‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يئة‬‫ه‬ ‫مل‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫تعهد‬‫تفقد‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫رص‬ّ‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫وجه‬‫أ‬ ‫لبعض‬‫ابلواكةل‬‫منذ‬24‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2019،‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إضافة‬‫ل‬‫اب‬‫ّل‬‫خ‬‫تد‬‫وزارة‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫وخلية‬ ‫اف‬‫رش‬ ‫ابلواكةل‬ ‫ادلاخيل‬ ‫التدقيق‬‫و‬‫جلنة‬‫الترصف‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫الفداد‬ ‫وماكحفة‬ ‫يدة‬‫الرش‬ ‫احلومكة‬‫و‬ ‫إداري‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫إصالح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫العام‬ ‫املال‬ ‫يف‬‫الشعب‬ ‫اب‬‫و‬‫ن‬ ‫مبجلس‬‫املربمة‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫يف‬ ،‫هجته‬ ‫مل‬ ‫لك‬ ،‫للتدقيق‬ ، ‫مب‬ ‫الصعوابت‬ ‫هبذه‬ ‫ن‬ ّ‫إاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ادلوةل‬ ‫وزير‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫إعالم‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬‫بت‬ ‫الغرض‬ ‫يف‬ ‫رة‬ّ‫ك‬‫مذ‬ ‫قتىض‬‫ارخي‬ 1‫يلية‬‫و‬‫ج‬2020،‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مع‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫ه‬،ّ‫مت‬ ‫لنئ‬‫و‬‫املذكورة‬ ‫الصعوابت‬ ‫خمتلف‬ ‫جتاوز‬ ‫خري‬‫ال‬ ‫يف‬ّ‫إن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ ، ‫عىل‬ ‫سلبا‬ ‫ّرت‬‫ث‬‫أ‬ ‫إلهيا‬‫ا‬ ‫املشار‬ ‫يثيات‬‫حل‬‫ا‬‫ة‬ ّ‫وخاص‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫امله‬ ‫سري‬‫عىل‬‫جال‬‫ال‬.‫التدقيق‬ ‫اامل‬‫أ‬ ‫تكامل‬‫لس‬ ‫الالزمة‬
  3. 3. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬3 ‫هيدي‬‫مت‬ ‫جزء‬ ‫مكل‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫لفخفاخ‬‫ا‬ ‫لياس‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫لد‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬ ‫يدامه‬ ّ‫الّت‬‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ومعامالهتا‬
  4. 4. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬4 I-‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬ ‫يدامه‬ ّ‫لّت‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫الفخاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫مكل‬ ‫عىل‬: ‫نية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫الق‬ ‫عالانت‬‫إ‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫الرمسي‬ ‫ائد‬‫ر‬‫وابل‬ ‫للمؤسدات‬ ‫الوطين‬ ‫ابلدجل‬ ‫املتوفرة‬ ‫املعطيات‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ابلعودة‬ ‫العدلية‬‫و‬ ‫الرشاية‬‫و‬،‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫مكل‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫يه‬ ّ‫الّت‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫حرص‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫لف‬ ‫مكل‬‫أ‬، ‫ئيا‬‫ز‬‫ج‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫لك‬،،‫فهيا‬ ‫املبارشة‬ ‫وغري‬ ‫املبارشة‬ ‫مداهامته‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إضافة‬‫ا‬ّ‫تبني‬ ‫حيث‬‫يف‬ ‫مداهامت‬ ‫امتالكه‬ ،‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫مخس‬‫مهن‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬‫اكت‬‫رش‬( ‫حمدودة‬ ‫مدؤولية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫ا‬VIVAN‫و‬VIT‫و‬Standard Conseil‫و‬IMMO‫ويه‬ ‫الامس‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫خف‬ ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫ورشكة‬ )NPS-SA: 1-‫نداي‬‫و‬‫ك‬ ‫ندار‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫س‬ ‫رشكة‬Standard Conseil:‫جبايئ‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫(معر‬....‫و‬ ،)‫بتارخي‬ ‫نت‬ّ‫تكو‬19‫مترب‬‫سب‬ 2009‫يد‬‫الد‬‫و‬ ‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫بني‬Jacques........،‫و‬ ‫مية‬‫مق‬ ‫خدمات‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫ويه‬‫ا‬ّ‫ي‬‫لك‬ ‫رة‬ّ‫مصد‬ ‫حمدودة‬ ‫مدؤولية‬ ‫ذات‬‫ل‬ ‫وخاضعة‬‫نيس‬‫و‬‫الت‬ ‫نون‬‫ا‬‫لق‬،‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يبلغ‬‫و‬5.000‫عىل‬ ‫(موزعة‬ ‫نيس‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫دينار‬ 50‫سهام‬‫احد‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫دهم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مية‬‫ق‬ ‫تبلغ‬100)‫د‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫املنعقدة‬ ‫للرشكة‬ ‫العادية‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اجللدة‬ ‫اهدت‬ ‫وقد‬ . 17‫مترب‬‫سب‬2009‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫الرشكة‬ ‫يري‬‫تد‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫هم‬ ،Jacques. ‫ا‬ ‫اخلدمات‬ ‫تقدمي‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ساس‬‫ابل‬ ‫الرشكة‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫ّل‬‫ث‬‫مت‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫التقين‬‫و‬ ‫نوين‬‫ا‬‫الق‬‫و‬ ‫املايل‬ ‫ابلتدقيق‬ ‫قة‬ّ‫ل‬‫ملتع‬ ‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫املؤسدات‬ ‫يجية‬‫ت‬‫ا‬‫رت‬‫اس‬ ‫إعداد‬‫ا‬ ،‫داري‬،‫و‬،‫الصنااي‬ ‫الترصف‬‫و‬ ‫تنظمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫إنتاج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫الدالمة‬‫و‬ ‫اجلودة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬‫و‬. 2-‫رشكة‬NPS - SA:New Packaging systemSociété‫جبايئ‬ ‫(معرف‬....،)‫ة‬ّ‫ي‬‫خف‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫ويه‬ ‫الامس‬‫اب‬ ‫نشاطها‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫ل‬‫يتع‬‫ب‬ ‫ساس‬‫ل‬( ‫خمتلفة‬ ‫تعاملت‬‫لس‬ ّ‫د‬‫املع‬ ‫الورق‬ ‫صناعة‬papier peint, papier d’emballage et papier à usage graphique‫ّه‬‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫لف‬ ‫ّضح‬‫ت‬‫ا‬ ‫وقد‬ .)،‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫حدود‬‫اترخي‬ 17‫يل‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫أ‬2020،‫الرشكة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫إدارة‬‫ا‬ ‫مبجلس‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫اض‬ ‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫اكن‬. 3-‫رشكة‬IMMO:‫ت‬ ‫مل‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫ويه‬‫تمكل‬‫د‬‫إ‬‫ا‬.‫يهنا‬‫و‬‫تك‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫ج‬ 4-‫رشكة‬VIT:‫ويه‬‫الفخف‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫حمدودة‬ ‫مدؤولية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫رشكة‬‫بة‬‫ند‬ ‫اخ‬35‫مل‬ ‫ابملائة‬ .‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ 5-‫رشكة‬VIVAN:(‫جبايئ‬ ‫معرف‬....،)‫ويه‬‫الفعيل‬ ‫نشاطها‬ ‫ت‬‫بدأ‬ ‫حمدودة‬ ‫مدؤولية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫رشكة‬ ( ‫للمؤسدات‬ ‫اخلدمات‬ ‫تقدمي‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ّل‬‫ث‬‫مت‬‫مل‬‫ا‬‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ود‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تشا‬‫س‬‫ا‬‫بتارخي‬ )23‫ماي‬2017،‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يبلغ‬
  5. 5. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬5 ‫مالها‬120‫لف‬‫أ‬‫نيس‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫دينار‬‫و‬‫العروي‬ ‫ماهر‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫يلها‬‫ك‬‫و‬.‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫ميكل‬‫و‬67 ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬ ‫يك‬‫رش‬ ‫بدورها‬ ‫ويه‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫سهم‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ابملائة‬34‫رشكة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ابملائة‬VALIS. ‫و‬VALIS‫صاحبة‬ ‫حمدودة‬ ‫مدؤولية‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫يه‬‫املعرف‬‫عدد‬ ‫اجلبايئ‬...‫ابملك‬ ‫مدجةل‬‫تب‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫للقباضة‬ ‫اجلهوي‬‫ب‬‫صفاقس‬2‫بتارخي‬18‫ديدمرب‬2018،‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يبلغ‬340‫لف‬‫أ‬‫نيس‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫دينار‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫تدامه‬‫و‬‫ثالث‬(3)‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬ ‫القابضة‬ ‫النااورة‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫ويه‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬51‫ابمل‬‫ورشك‬ ‫ائة‬‫ة‬VIVAN ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬34‫ابملائه‬‫و‬‫رشكة‬SERPOL‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ب‬ ‫ية‬‫ند‬‫ر‬‫الف‬15‫ال‬ ‫نشاطها‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫ّل‬‫ث‬‫مت‬‫ي‬‫و‬ .‫ابملائة‬‫يف‬ ‫صيل‬ .‫النفاايت‬ ‫نقل‬‫و‬ ‫ومجع‬ ‫ومعاجلهتا‬ ‫الفضالت‬ ‫فع‬‫ر‬ II-‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫الياس‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫معامالت‬‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مع‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬: ‫مجةل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ثبت‬‫لت‬‫اب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫قام‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تشا‬‫س‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫قة‬ّ‫ل‬‫املتع‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلبات‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫إجناز‬‫اب‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬‫لها‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬‫الّت‬‫اهنا‬ ‫علنت‬‫أ‬‫الواكةل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬‫الفرتة‬ ‫خالل‬2012-2020.‫ثبت‬ ‫وقد‬‫رشكة‬ ‫تعاقد‬VALIS‫(ومل‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫خاللها‬VIVAN)‫الواكةل‬ ‫مع‬.‫لحقا‬ ‫نه‬‫ا‬‫بي‬ ‫يقع‬‫س‬ ‫كام‬ 1-‫رشكة‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫كت‬‫ر‬‫شا‬ ّ‫لّت‬‫ا‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلبات‬VALIS: ‫الف‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫علنت‬‫أ‬‫رتة‬2012-2020‫ال‬42‫متع‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طلب‬‫نشاط‬‫ب‬ ‫ساسا‬‫أ‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫ل‬ ‫عة‬ّ‫موز‬ ‫تغالل‬‫الاس‬:‫اكلتايل‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬ ‫حدب‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬201220132014201520162017201820192020 ‫العروض‬ ‫طلبات‬ ‫عدد‬04007061202010802 ‫و‬‫قد‬‫لت‬ ً‫حتص‬‫رشكتا‬SEGOR‫و‬ECOTI‫عىل‬‫خال‬ ‫تغالل‬‫الاس‬ ‫صفقات‬ ‫مل‬ ‫كرب‬‫ال‬ ‫العدد‬‫ل‬ ،‫الفرتة‬ ‫تكل‬‫حيث‬( ‫يل‬‫رش‬‫بع‬ ‫ول‬‫ال‬ ‫فازت‬20)‫اروض‬ ‫طلب‬‫و‬ّ‫لك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫قدطني‬‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫عدد‬05/2017‫و‬8/2017‫و‬32/2019‫إ‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ،‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫وحيد‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ضافة‬ 34/2019( ‫بعة‬‫بد‬ ‫نية‬‫ا‬‫الث‬ ‫فازت‬ ‫فامي‬ ،7‫إضافة‬‫ا‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طلبات‬ )‫طليب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫قدطني‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬5/2017‫و‬32/2019‫و‬‫العروض‬ ‫طليب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫وحيد‬ ‫قدط‬8/2017 ‫و‬34/2019.
  6. 6. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬6 ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫ا‬ّ‫م‬‫أ‬‫مشاركة‬ ّ‫تبني‬ ‫فقد‬ ،‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫الياس‬ ‫يد‬ ّ‫الد‬ ‫مالها‬ ‫س‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يدامه‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫لل‬ ‫رشكة‬VALIS‫مجمع‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫منفردة‬ ،ELAMEN/SERPOL« VALIS »‫يف‬‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫أ‬(4‫طلبات‬ ) ‫اروض‬‫لت‬ ّ‫وحتص‬:‫عىل‬ -‫قدط‬‫احد‬‫و‬‫ع‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬‫دد‬05/2017، -‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫قدطني‬‫عدد‬32/2019، ‫ك‬‫ر‬‫شا‬ ‫كام‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرشكة‬ ‫ت‬‫طار‬‫مجمع‬VALIS/SOTEME‫يف‬‫ثالثة‬(03)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫طلب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬34/2019،‫مهنا‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ل‬ ّ‫تتحص‬ ‫ومل‬‫و‬‫ثالثة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫كذكل‬(03)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫طلب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016.‫مثر‬‫م‬ ‫غري‬ ‫نه‬‫ال‬‫إع‬‫ا‬ ّ‫مت‬ ‫اذلي‬ ‫اب‬ ‫هذا‬‫مجمع‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إضافة‬‫ل‬/SERPOL/SCT/ECOIMPIANTISOTEME/VALIS‫يف‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬19‫نة‬‫لد‬2018‫النفاايت‬ ‫معاجلة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫إجناز‬‫ل‬ ‫ويل‬‫ال‬ ‫إنتقاء‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مبلف‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫بس‬‫ا‬‫ق‬ ‫بولية‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬،‫لزمة‬ ‫اقد‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬‫معلل‬‫مل‬ ‫انه‬،‫الواكةل‬ ‫طرف‬‫بلغت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مصادقة‬ ‫مرحةل‬‫القطاع‬ ‫بني‬ ‫اكة‬‫رش‬‫لل‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫يئة‬‫ه‬‫ني‬‫تقيمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫اخلاص‬‫و‬ ‫العام‬‫املتعلق‬ ‫ويل‬‫ال‬ ‫إنتقاء‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مبرحةل‬‫ب‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫اجعته‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫عد‬29‫يل‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫أ‬2020‫اروض‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫قبول‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫فىض‬‫أ‬ ‫اذلي‬‫و‬ ، ‫ارض‬ ‫بيهنا‬ ‫مل‬‫اجمل‬‫مع‬‫املذكور‬. 2-‫رشكة‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫لت‬ ّ‫حتص‬ ّ‫الّت‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلبات‬VALIS:‫قداط‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ 2-1-‫طلب‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬05/2017: ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يتكون‬5/2017‫مل‬6‫مجمع‬ ‫شارك‬ ‫قداط‬‫أ‬ELAMEN/SERPOL "VALIS"‫مهنا‬ ‫قداط‬‫أ‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫يف‬‫ل‬ ّ‫وحتص‬‫الدادس‬ ‫القدط‬ ‫عىل‬‫اب‬ ‫املتعلق‬‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫ات‬ّ‫ب‬‫املص‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬ ‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫بقابس‬ ‫لها‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬‫مببلغ‬7.635.618‫دينار‬.‫بتارخي‬ ّ‫مت‬‫و‬21‫يلية‬‫و‬‫ج‬2017 ‫مل‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرشوع‬‫و‬ ‫الصفقة‬ ‫اقد‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬01‫يلية‬‫و‬‫ج‬2017. ‫بتارخي‬‫و‬ ‫ّه‬‫ن‬‫أ‬ ّ‫ل‬‫إ‬‫ا‬28‫ان‬‫و‬‫ج‬2019‫عدد‬ ‫ملحق‬ ‫إمضاء‬‫ا‬ ّ‫مت‬01‫للصفقة‬‫حبلول‬ ‫يقيض‬‫رشكة‬VALIS ‫ابة‬‫ر‬‫ق‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫نت‬ّ‫تكو‬ ّ‫الّت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ّ‫د‬( ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫اترخي‬ ‫مل‬ ‫نتني‬13‫ديدمرب‬2018)ّ‫ل‬‫حم‬ ، ‫الصفقة‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫اجملمع‬.
  7. 7. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬7 2-2-‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬32/2019: ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ن‬ّ‫يتكو‬32/2019‫مل‬( ‫ة‬ّ‫ت‬‫س‬6)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫شارك‬‫مجمع‬ SOTEME/VALIS/SERPOL‫عىل‬ ‫اجملمع‬ ‫حصول‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫الفرز‬ ‫نتاجئ‬ ‫سفرت‬‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫مجيعا‬ ‫فهيا‬‫ال‬‫قدطني‬ ‫عدد‬01‫امل‬‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫للنفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫ل‬‫تع‬‫ان‬‫و‬‫وزغ‬ ‫بنابل‬ ‫قدره‬ ‫مجيل‬ ‫مببلغ‬28.716.859,487‫وعدد‬ ،‫داءات‬‫ال‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ ‫دينار‬04‫املتعلق‬‫املصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫قدره‬ ‫مجيل‬ ‫مببلغ‬ ‫ببزنرت‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫امل‬15.369.955,358‫دينار‬ .‫داءات‬‫ال‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ :‫إثنني‬‫ا‬ ‫جزءيل‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التق‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يتضمل‬‫و‬ -‫ول‬‫أ‬ ‫جزء‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫م‬‫املع‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫تناول‬5/2017‫إجناز‬‫ا‬ ‫ظروف‬ ‫ويف‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫هبا‬ ‫فاز‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫الصفقة‬ELAMEN/SERPOL« VALIS ». -‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ق‬ّ‫م‬‫املع‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫تناول‬ ‫اثنيا‬ ‫جزء‬32/2019‫الصفقتني‬ ‫إجناز‬‫ا‬ ‫ظروف‬ ‫ويف‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫هبام‬ ‫فاز‬ ‫للتني‬‫ا‬SOTEME/VALIS/SERPOL. ‫الّت‬ ‫املصاحل‬ ‫تضارب‬ ‫لوضعية‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫معلية‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫يتطرق‬ ‫مل‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ّ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ثبت‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫مشل‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫هبا‬ ‫القضاء‬ ‫تعهد‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ ،‫احلكومة‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫خبصوص‬ ‫ثريت‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬ ‫املعامالت‬ ‫شفافية‬ ‫ومل‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫ناد‬‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫رشاية‬‫مل‬ ‫كد‬‫التأ‬‫الفخفاخ‬ ‫إلياس‬‫ا‬ ‫يد‬‫الد‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫حماابة‬ ‫عدم‬ .‫إلهيا‬‫ا‬ ‫املشار‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫إجنازها‬‫ا‬ ‫بة‬‫مبناس‬
  8. 8. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬8 :‫ول‬‫ال‬ ‫اجلزء‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لتدقيق‬‫ا‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬05/2017
  9. 9. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬9 ‫ظروف‬ ‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫التدقيق‬ ‫مشل‬‫ومالبدات‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إلغاء‬‫ا‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016 ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫عالن‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫العر‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ، ّ‫حمّل‬‫خري‬‫ال‬ ‫وض‬،‫حيث‬ ‫مل‬ ‫وفتح‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫عداد‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫احلاجيات‬ ‫حتديد‬‫الظروف‬‫الصفقة‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫ت‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إضافة‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ،‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫و‬ ‫اخلاصة‬‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلقة‬‫و‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الدادس‬ ‫ابلقدط‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫بقابس‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ELAMEN/SERPOL‫هبذا‬ ‫الفائز‬ .‫القدط‬ I-‫ظروف‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إلغاء‬‫ا‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫و‬‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫عدد‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017: ‫بتارخي‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫علنت‬‫أ‬31‫نفي‬‫ا‬‫ج‬2017‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫النفا‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫ايت‬ ‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫وقابس‬ ‫توزر‬‫و‬ ‫القريوان‬‫و‬ ‫وصفاقس‬ ‫وسوسة‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫وزغ‬ ‫وانبل‬ ‫بزنرت‬ ‫مل‬ ‫بلك‬(6)‫قداط‬‫أ‬، ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ا‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫مل‬ ‫قل‬‫أ‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫وذكل‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫املوضوع‬ ‫بنفس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ .‫مثر‬‫م‬ ‫غري‬ ،‫يبا‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫بتارخي‬ ‫علنت‬‫أ‬ ‫قد‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫نت‬‫اك‬‫و‬28‫أ‬‫يل‬‫ر‬‫ف‬2016‫العرو‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬‫عدد‬ ‫ض‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016، ‫ان‬‫و‬‫وزغ‬ ‫انبل‬ ‫بولايت‬ ‫لها‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫امل‬‫و‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫للنفاايت‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ( ‫الكربى‬ ‫نس‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫وقابس‬ ‫توزر‬‫و‬ ‫بزنرت‬‫و‬ ‫وصفاقس‬8)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫س‬ ‫بع‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫ملدة‬. 1‫بتارخي‬ ‫حالته‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫و‬ ‫فرز‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫إعداد‬‫ا‬ ّ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬9‫مترب‬‫سب‬2016،‫وزارة‬ ‫اف‬‫رش‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫حتت‬ ‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫احمللية‬ ‫منية‬‫لت‬‫ا‬،‫يئ‬‫لله‬‫فيه‬ ‫للبت‬ ‫العمويم‬ ‫للطلب‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫ة‬‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬2).‫خرية‬‫ال‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫قررت‬ ‫وقد‬، ‫بتارخي‬24‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2016،"‫عىل‬ ‫نية‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫اجلهات‬ ‫مجيع‬ ‫افقة‬‫و‬‫مب‬ ‫افاهتا‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫حني‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫مللف‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لبت‬‫ا‬ ‫إرجاء‬‫ا‬ ‫متد‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫متيش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬"‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬3)،‫و‬‫ب‬ ‫ذكل‬‫مب‬ ‫لها‬ ّ‫توص‬ ‫عد‬‫اسةل‬‫ر‬‫صادرة‬‫وزير‬ ‫ال‬‫ا‬ ‫الشؤون‬‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫حمللية‬ ‫بتارخي‬05‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2016‫ييل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫تنص‬‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬4): -‫متد‬‫يع‬‫تكل‬ ‫يغته‬‫ص‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬‫مثيهنا‬‫ت‬ ‫دون‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫ردم‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ساسا‬‫أ‬‫يق‬‫ند‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫ومل‬ ‫الوزارة‬ ‫مع‬‫خصوصه‬ ‫يف‬ّ‫لتوهج‬ ‫خالفا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫بت‬ ‫الوزاري‬ ‫اجمللس‬ ‫ات‬‫ارخي‬06‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2015،‫اذلي‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بقة‬‫مد‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫يق‬‫ند‬‫لت‬‫واب‬ ‫مثني‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫اباامتد‬ ‫وىص‬‫أ‬)‫نذاك‬‫(أ‬ ‫تدامة‬‫املد‬ ‫منية‬‫لت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ .‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫خبصوص‬ ‫تصورات‬ ‫بلورة‬ ‫قصد‬
  10. 10. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬10 -‫سي‬‫دامه‬‫يف‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬‫و‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫مثني‬‫ت‬ ‫امج‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫ت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫إنطالق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫جيل‬‫تأ‬ ‫يف‬ ‫التوجه‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لزم‬ ‫صيغة‬‫خالفا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫ات‬‫املذكور‬ ‫الوزاري‬ ‫اجمللس‬ ‫لتوصيات‬‫دع‬ ‫اذلي‬‫منية‬‫لت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وزاريت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫تد‬‫املد‬‫ا‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ادلاخلية‬‫و‬ ‫مة‬‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫نية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫الق‬ ‫يتني‬‫ح‬‫لنا‬‫ا‬ ‫مل‬ ‫لنفاايت‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لترصف‬‫ا‬ ‫خبصوص‬ ‫الرؤية‬ ‫"توضيح‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬ ‫تعداد‬‫س‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫نة‬‫لد‬ ‫ول‬‫ال‬ ‫لثاليث‬‫ا‬ ‫خالل‬2016‫ل‬‫يف‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫ملصبات‬‫ا‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬."‫للمنظومة‬ ‫احضة‬‫و‬ ‫حومكة‬ 2‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬‫صفقات‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تثنائية‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫للواكةل‬ ‫ّص‬‫خ‬‫ر‬ ‫املذكور‬ ‫لوزاري‬‫ا‬ ‫اجمللس‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫املبارش‬ ‫ابلتفاوض‬‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬‫ل‬‫نة‬‫د‬2016‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫اتبااها‬ ‫اجب‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫حيدد‬ ‫ومل‬ ،2016‫ي‬‫أ‬ ، ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ .‫لزمات‬ ‫اقود‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫معومية‬ ‫صفقات‬‫أ‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ابلنظر‬ ‫نه‬‫ااترب‬ ‫للحكومة‬ ‫يع‬‫رش‬‫الت‬‫و‬ ‫نون‬‫ا‬‫الق‬ ‫تشار‬‫مد‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫منذ‬2009‫نوان‬‫ا‬‫ق‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫ول‬ ‫للزمات‬‫ا‬ ‫بيل‬‫ق‬ ‫مل‬ ‫تعترب‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫املتعاقديل‬ ‫مل‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫اامل‬‫ال‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ااتربت‬ ،‫العمومية‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫بيل‬‫ق‬ ‫مل‬ ‫تبارها‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫يئة‬‫له‬‫ا‬‫ااامتد‬ ‫هو‬ ‫املبدأ‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫العمويم‬ ‫للطلب‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫و‬ ،‫للزمات‬‫ا‬.‫رصحي‬ ‫تثناء‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫مبقتىض‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫جيب‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫ت‬‫رجأ‬‫أ‬ ،‫ذلكل‬ ‫تبعا‬‫و‬‫مل‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫للجنة‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫تدقيق‬‫و‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫النظر‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫لصفقات‬‫حني‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يف‬ ‫رصحي‬ ‫ترخيص‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫للحصول‬ ‫لواكةل‬‫ا‬ ‫ودات‬ ،‫متيش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫نية‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫اجلهات‬ ‫افقة‬‫و‬‫مب‬ ‫افاهتا‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫أ‬ ‫يف‬ ‫احلكومة‬ ‫ئاسة‬‫ر‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الغرض‬ّ‫ف‬‫مو‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تنهتيي‬ ‫نذاك‬‫أ‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اجلا‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ ‫جال‬‫ال‬ ‫قرب‬ ‫نة‬‫س‬2016. ‫كام‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫اسلت‬‫ر‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫جتدر‬04‫وت‬‫أ‬2016‫تقيمي‬‫و‬ ‫فرز‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ي‬‫أ‬ ، ‫اسلت‬‫ر‬ ‫كام‬ ،‫اهنا‬ ‫املعلل‬ ‫الصفقة‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫تكامل‬‫اس‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لها‬ ‫الرتخيص‬ ‫قصد‬ ‫احلكومة‬ ‫ئاسة‬‫ر‬ ،‫العروض‬ ‫احمل‬ ‫الشؤون‬ ‫وزارة‬‫لية‬)‫نذاك‬‫(أ‬‫بتارخي‬30‫مترب‬‫سب‬2016‫نظار‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫امللف‬ ‫ارض‬ ‫إعادة‬‫اب‬ ‫للمطالبة‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫العمومية‬ ‫للصفقات‬ ‫املنظمة‬ ‫اتيب‬‫رت‬‫لل‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫التعاقد‬ ‫اصةل‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫يف‬ ‫لها‬ ‫للرتخيص‬ ‫احلكومة‬ ‫ئاسة‬‫ر‬ ‫متثل‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫العام‬ ‫فق‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫مت‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫لضامن‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬‫املزن‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫ت‬‫نشأ‬‫م‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬،‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬ ‫ابلن‬‫خاصة‬ ‫ظر‬‫ل‬.‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫نية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫الق‬ ‫يتني‬‫ح‬‫النا‬ ‫مل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫خبصوص‬ ‫لرؤية‬‫ا‬ ‫وضوح‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫بتارخي‬ ‫وزاري‬ ‫جملس‬ ‫اقد‬ ‫ذكل‬ ‫إثر‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬21‫مفرب‬‫و‬‫ن‬2016‫مصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للنظر‬ ‫النفاايت‬‫القطاع‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫مل‬ ‫للترصف‬ ‫ملمكنة‬‫ا‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫د‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ابلرشوع‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫وىص‬‫أ‬ ،‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫اخل‬،‫نية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫الق‬‫و‬ ‫إقتصادية‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫نب‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫اجل‬ ‫خمتلف‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إستناد‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫النفاايت‬ ‫مثني‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫ملعاجلة‬ ‫اص‬
  11. 11. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬11 ‫العمل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرشوع‬ ‫يضمل‬ ‫مبا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫ااامتدها‬ ‫سيمت‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫التعاقدية‬ ‫ابلصيغة‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫اعداد‬‫و‬ ‫العمو‬ ‫صفقات‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬ ‫اصةل‬‫و‬‫مب‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫لل‬ ‫رخص‬ ‫كام‬ .‫تقدير‬ ‫قىص‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫نتني‬‫س‬ ‫جل‬‫أ‬ ‫يف‬ ‫هبا‬،‫نتني‬‫س‬ ‫ملدة‬ ‫مية‬ .‫املذكورة‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫ادل‬ ‫ضوء‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ندب‬‫ال‬ ‫الصيغة‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫نتظار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اسلت‬‫ر‬ ،‫ذلكل‬ ‫تبعا‬‫و‬‫مل‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫للجنة‬‫ا‬ ‫الواكةل‬‫ا‬ ‫تدقيق‬‫و‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫لصفقات‬06‫ديدمرب‬ 2016‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬5)‫افقهت‬‫و‬‫مب‬ ‫للمطالبة‬‫ا‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫تثنائية‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫ا‬‫ل‬‫تغالل‬‫لس‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طليب‬ ‫املصبا‬‫مالحق‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫خمترصة‬ ‫جال‬‫أ‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫احلرص‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نتني‬‫س‬ ‫ملدة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ملو‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اجلا‬ ‫للصفقات‬‫ا‬‫ملدة‬ ‫تغاللها‬‫اس‬ ‫صةل‬6‫أ‬.‫اجلديدة‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬ ‫نتظار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫شهر‬ ‫اقرتحت‬ ‫كام‬‫الواكةل‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اعالن‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫اك‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬‫مثر‬‫م‬ ‫غري‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫ز‬‫الفصل‬ ‫حاكم‬‫ل‬ ‫خمالفة‬ ‫يف‬ ،69‫العمومية‬ ‫للصفقات‬ ‫املنظم‬ ‫مر‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫احلالت‬ ‫ية‬‫رص‬‫ح‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫حدد‬ ‫اذلي‬( ‫مثر‬‫م‬ ‫غري‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ا‬ ‫فهيا‬‫ملشاركني‬‫ا‬‫بني‬‫اطؤ‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫لية‬‫ا‬‫امل‬ ‫لناحية‬‫ا‬ ‫مل‬ ‫اردة‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لية‬‫و‬‫مقب‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫ملنافدة‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫دجيل‬‫ت‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫نية‬). ‫وقد‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫هيا‬‫أ‬‫ر‬ ‫للجنة‬‫ا‬ ‫بدت‬‫أ‬19‫ديدمرب‬2016‫مقرتح‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫افقة‬‫و‬‫مل‬‫اب‬ ،‫املذكور‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ا‬ ‫مثر‬‫م‬ ‫غري‬‫ذكل‬ ‫إثر‬‫ا‬ ‫ومت‬ ،‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫عالن‬‫ال‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طليب‬05‫و‬08‫نة‬‫لد‬2017. 3‫و‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫مثني‬‫ت‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫مل‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017،‫يرى‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ل‬‫متيش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫لاامتد‬ ‫مربرا‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬.‫مل‬ ‫املتاحة‬ ‫نيات‬‫اك‬‫إم‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫يتعني‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬ ‫يرى‬ ‫كام‬‫ايح‬‫و‬‫الن‬ ‫ائية‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫نية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫الق‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫لتعديل‬ ‫املالية‬‫و‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫تقليص‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫م‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫لل‬ ‫ىن‬‫تد‬‫ي‬ ‫حىت‬ ،‫نتني‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العقود‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫اصةل‬‫و‬‫قبل‬ ‫تغلني‬‫ملد‬ ّ‫موف‬‫نة‬‫س‬2016‫الوقت‬ ‫رحب‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ك‬‫مي‬ ‫مبا‬ ،‫ملدة‬ ‫مالحق‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ل‬ ‫للجوء‬‫ا‬ ‫تفادي‬‫و‬( ‫ة‬ّ‫ت‬‫س‬6)‫شهر‬‫أ‬ ‫نذاك‬‫أ‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫اجلا‬ ‫للصفقات‬‫إدارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مع‬ ‫املتعاملني‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫احملافظة‬ ‫مع‬ ،. 4‫املعطيات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫مل‬ ‫تبني‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫بتارخي‬ ‫الوزاري‬ ‫اجمللس‬ ‫بتوصيات‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫ام‬‫زت‬‫ال‬ ‫عدم‬ 06‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2015‫خبصوص‬ ‫تصورات‬ ‫بلورة‬‫قصد‬ ‫اف‬‫رش‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يق‬‫ند‬‫لت‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫مثني‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫اباامتد‬ ‫اخلاصة‬ ، ‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬ ،‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬،‫املبارش‬ ‫ابلتفاوض‬ ‫صفقات‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تثنائية‬‫س‬‫ا‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫الرتخيص‬‫و‬ ‫نة‬‫لد‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬2016‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫مل‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫للزمات‬‫ا‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫مع‬ ،2017.‫خرى‬‫أ‬ ‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬‫تناقض‬ ‫الحظ‬‫ي‬ ‫كام‬ ‫رص‬‫سلطة‬ ‫موقف‬ ‫يف‬ ‫حي‬‫التوهج‬ ‫توحيد‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫يق‬‫ند‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫وغياب‬ ‫اف‬‫رش‬‫إ‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫مع‬ ‫ات‬‫حالت‬‫أ‬ ‫حيث‬ ،‫الواكةل‬ ‫بتارخي‬ ‫العمويم‬ ‫للطلب‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫يئة‬‫له‬‫ا‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ول‬‫أ‬ ‫مرحةل‬ ‫يف‬09‫مترب‬‫سب‬2016‫يفرتض‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهو‬ ،
  12. 12. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬12 ‫شهر‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ذكل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اجع‬‫رت‬‫لت‬ ،‫متد‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫متيش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫افقة‬‫و‬‫امل‬‫احد‬‫و‬(09‫بر‬‫و‬‫كت‬‫أ‬2016‫تعترب‬‫و‬ ،)‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬‫اء‬‫ر‬‫اج‬ ‫اكن‬.‫حمّل‬ ‫غري‬ ‫يف‬ II-‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫التدقيق‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017: ‫التدق‬ ‫مشل‬‫احلاجيات‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يق‬‫فتح‬ ‫نب‬‫ا‬‫ج‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ،‫الرشوط‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫ومضمون‬ ‫روف‬ّ‫الظ‬‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫و‬‫النظر‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫جلنة‬ ‫ي‬‫ورأ‬. 1-:‫احلاجيات‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫مص‬ ‫قامت‬‫خ‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫احل‬‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫الل‬2017‫فامي‬ ‫حاجياهتا‬ ‫مي‬‫تقد‬‫ب‬‫تغال‬‫ابس‬ ‫يتعلق‬‫املصبات‬ ‫ل‬ ‫جز‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬‫ء‬:‫الغرض‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طليب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫يل‬ -‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬05‫يف‬( ‫ة‬ّ‫ت‬‫س‬6)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫ت‬‫شاكري‬ ‫بربج‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬‫و‬‫وان‬ ‫بزنرت‬ ‫بولايت‬‫وسو‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫وزغ‬ ‫بل‬‫س‬‫وصفاقس‬ ‫القريوان‬‫و‬ ‫ة‬ .‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫وقابس‬ ‫توزر‬‫و‬ -‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬08‫يف‬( ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫أ‬4)‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫ت‬‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫تعلق‬ .‫املصبات‬‫و‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫بني‬ ‫نقلها‬‫و‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫دت‬ّ‫د‬‫ح‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫هذا‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫رشوط‬05/2017‫عىل‬ ‫وحسبهتا‬ ‫الق‬‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫دط‬‫مل‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬08(‫هل‬ ‫لتابعة‬‫ا‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫لتح‬‫ا‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫تري‬‫ند‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫مصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬). ‫ا‬ّ‫م‬‫أ‬‫فامي‬‫قداط‬‫ابل‬ ‫يتعلق‬1‫و‬2‫و‬3‫فقد‬ ،‫اتحت‬‫أ‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫نقل‬‫و‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫نقل‬‫و‬ ‫مجع‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اخملتصة‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫لل‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫اخلطرة‬‫فهيا‬‫فردية‬ ‫بصفة‬‫دون‬‫احل‬‫انشط‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مجمع‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ذكل‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ن‬‫ل‬ ‫اجة‬‫يف‬ ‫ة‬ ‫القطاع‬. 5‫يالحظ‬‫و‬‫عدم‬ ‫الصدد‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬‫عدة‬ ‫يضم‬ ،‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫احلاجيات‬ ‫جتميع‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫رشوط‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫مع‬ ‫قداط‬‫أ‬. ّ‫تبني‬‫ي‬ ‫كام‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طليب‬ ‫موضوع‬ ‫بني‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫ابملقا‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫وعدد‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017 ‫ا‬ ‫توزر‬‫و‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫بزغ‬ ‫الفضالت‬ ‫مصيب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫إضافة‬‫ا‬‫اخلد‬ ‫ومض‬ ،‫سابقا‬ ‫تغلني‬‫مد‬ ‫غري‬ ‫اكان‬ ‫ذليل‬‫مات‬ ‫مص‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬‫املتعلقة‬ ‫اخلدمات‬‫و‬ ،‫انبل‬ ‫مصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫للقدط‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫زغ‬ ‫ب‬
  13. 13. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬13 .‫صفاقس‬ ‫بولية‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫القدط‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫توزر‬ ‫يف‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫ت‬‫نشأ‬‫م‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ّ‫تبني‬ ‫مك‬‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫يبة‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫تغيري‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫القدطني‬ ‫مض‬ ‫عرب‬4‫و‬5‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬‫عدد‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016(‫القريوان‬‫و‬ ‫سوسة‬‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ) ‫عدد‬ ‫القدطني‬‫و‬ ،‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫قدط‬7‫و‬8(‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫بس‬‫ا‬‫ق‬.‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ) 6‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫عرب‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫يبة‬‫ك‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫احملافظة‬ ‫جدر‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يق‬‫ر‬‫ف‬ ‫يرى‬‫و‬ ‫كقدط‬ ‫ولية‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫اخلدمات‬‫تقل‬‫مد‬‫املالية‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫مل‬ ‫تخفيف‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬‫و‬ .‫القطاع‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫مل‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫متكني‬‫و‬ ‫املنافدة‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يع‬‫توس‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ك‬‫مي‬ ‫مبا‬ ،‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ 2-:‫الرشوط‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ 7‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫مل‬ ‫نطالقا‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬2017،‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫ويف‬05،‫عىل‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬ ‫إدخال‬‫ا‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫لصفقات‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫متد‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫املصبات‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬‫ل‬،‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫اخلاص‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫و‬ ،‫معوما‬ ‫الدابق‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متدة‬‫مع‬ ‫نت‬‫اك‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫بتكل‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬21 ‫نة‬‫لد‬2016( ‫التحديد‬ ‫وجه‬ ‫عىل‬‫مت‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫مصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫متعلق‬ ‫اروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫خر‬‫أ‬ ‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫انه‬ ‫إعالن‬‫ل‬‫ا‬2017.) 8‫هذ‬ ‫ت‬ ّ‫خص‬ ‫وقد‬.‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬ ‫ومهنجية‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫رشوط‬ ‫ساس‬‫ابل‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ه‬‫إدخال‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ‫كام‬ .‫مالحق‬ ‫مبقتىض‬ ‫صيل‬‫ال‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬ 2-1-‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫تو‬‫مد‬ ‫عىل‬‫بط.ع‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫لرشوط‬‫ا‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫ى‬‫عدد‬21/2016: ‫أ‬-‫يف‬‫ملشاركة‬‫ا‬ ‫برشوط‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫ما‬: ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫نص‬‫ب‬ ‫اخلاص‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬21/2016‫عىل‬‫املشاركة‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬‫فيه‬‫مل‬ :‫طرف‬ -،‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الترصف‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الناشطة‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ -‫امل‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬‫صادقة‬‫نقل‬‫و‬ ‫مجع‬ ‫نشاط‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫ورشوط‬ ‫طرق‬ ‫بضبط‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫عىل‬ ( ‫ترخيص‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫املتحصةل‬‫و‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫شغال‬‫ال‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الناشطة‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫النفاايت‬‫و‬ ‫قات‬‫ر‬‫ط‬‫باكت‬‫ش‬ ‫عامة‬‫و‬‫أ‬‫صنف‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫رشكة‬4‫و‬‫أ‬ ،‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬R0‫صنف‬4‫و‬‫أ‬ ،‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬R1‫صنف‬4‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫ذكل‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ ) ّ‫مجم‬ ‫شلك‬ ‫يف‬.‫اجملال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫انشطة‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫ع‬
  14. 14. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬14 9‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫رشوط‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫صنف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اخلدمات‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ل‬4‫صنف‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬5‫مب‬‫وجب‬‫الرشو‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫لك‬ ‫ول‬‫ال‬ ‫امللحق‬‫ط‬،‫العمل‬ ‫مع‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫الواكةل‬‫صنف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫اخلدمات‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ل‬ ‫خرى‬‫أ‬ ‫مرة‬ ‫اتحت‬‫أ‬4‫املشاركة‬‫يف‬‫طلبات‬ ‫العروض‬‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصبات‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلقة‬‫املعلل‬ ‫الطلبات‬ ‫بة‬‫مبناس‬ ‫وذكل‬ ، ‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫اهنا‬2019.‫ي‬ ،‫وابلتايل‬‫ع‬‫د‬‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ّ‫م‬‫العا‬ ‫اخلدمات‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫يف‬‫ة‬‫يف‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬5/2017،‫اه‬‫و‬‫س‬ ‫دون‬.‫مربر‬ ‫غري‬ 10‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫متد‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫ل‬ّ‫ك‬‫م‬ ‫كام‬2017‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫جمال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الناشطة‬ ‫بية‬‫جن‬‫ال‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫مصبات‬‫جمامع‬‫اك‬‫رش‬ ‫مع‬‫ت‬‫عىل‬ ،‫ية‬‫ند‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫تكون‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫اجملمع‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬ ‫وجواب‬ ‫ية‬‫ند‬‫و‬‫الت‬ ‫الرشكة‬‫اكس‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫اذلي‬ ‫اتح‬‫أ‬‫ل‬‫املشاركة‬ ‫بية‬‫جن‬‫ال‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ل‬‫تر‬‫و‬ ‫جمامع‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬‫ؤ‬‫س‬.‫ها‬ ‫شارت‬‫أ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫شغال‬‫ال‬‫و‬ ‫بناء‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ملقاويل‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫فة‬‫ر‬‫الغ‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫وهجهتا‬ ‫اسةل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫يف‬‫وزارة‬‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫احمللية‬ ‫الشؤون‬)‫نذاك‬‫(أ‬‫بتارخي‬6‫فيفري‬2017‫طلب‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ، ‫تضيات‬‫مق‬ ‫حيرتم‬ ‫مل‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬‫الفصل‬26‫العمومية‬ ‫للصفقات‬ ‫املنظم‬ ‫مر‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬‫و‬‫نشور‬‫م‬‫ي‬‫الوزير‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫ول‬‫ال‬18‫نة‬‫لد‬1994‫وعدد‬23‫نة‬‫لد‬1996‫فامي‬ ،‫يتعلق‬‫ب‬‫الطلب‬ ‫توجيه‬‫و‬ ‫الوطين‬ ‫نتوج‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫دمع‬ ‫للم‬ ‫العمويم‬‫للمزود‬ ‫للجوء‬‫ا‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫احلالت‬ ‫وحتديد‬ ‫احمليل‬ ‫نتوج‬‫و‬ .‫نب‬‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ال‬ ‫يل‬‫فة‬‫ر‬‫الغ‬ ‫طالبت‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫خرى‬‫أ‬ ‫مالحظات‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫نب‬‫ا‬‫ج‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إشاكل‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫اسة‬‫ر‬‫دل‬ ‫الوزارة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اجامتع‬ ‫بعقد‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ .‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫بتارخي‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫جابت‬‫أ‬ ‫وقد‬28‫فيفري‬2017‫الفصل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫معتربة‬26‫املنظ‬ ‫مر‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬‫للصفقات‬ ‫م‬ ‫نتوجات‬‫مل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫بية‬‫جن‬‫ال‬ ‫املؤسدات‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫شغال‬‫ال‬ ‫صفقات‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ية‬‫ند‬‫و‬‫الت‬ ‫املقاولت‬ ‫تفضيل‬ ‫خيص‬ ‫العمومية‬ .‫اد‬‫و‬‫مل‬‫اب‬ ‫الزتود‬ ‫صفقات‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الصنع‬ ‫ية‬‫ند‬‫و‬‫ت‬ ‫كام‬‫و‬ ‫اقبة‬‫ر‬‫مل‬ ‫العليا‬ ‫للجنة‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫توى‬‫املد‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫جتدر‬‫تدقيق‬‫الصفقات‬‫العمومية‬‫اثرت‬‫أ‬ ‫بدورها‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫بعن‬ ‫قايب‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫يرها‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫يف‬‫يف‬ ‫بية‬‫جن‬‫ال‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫إشاكلية‬‫ا‬ ،‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ن‬ ‫يت‬‫يأ‬ ‫ذكل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫فادت‬‫أ‬ ‫وقد‬ .‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬‫ل‬ ‫الدعي‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ ‫املنافدة‬ ‫يع‬‫توس‬‫أ‬‫ن‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫فهيا‬ ‫تتوفر‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫ية‬‫ند‬‫و‬‫الت‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬‫حمدود‬(‫رشكت‬‫ا‬‫فقط‬ ‫ن‬.)
  15. 15. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬15 ‫ب‬-‫يف‬‫تقيمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مبهنجية‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫ما‬: ‫و‬:‫مرحلتني‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬ ‫يمت‬ ،‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫لك‬ ‫فقا‬ -‫مايل‬ ‫تقيمي‬ ‫مرحةل‬‫بعدم‬ ‫القايض‬ ‫للرشط‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫هيلكة‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫كد‬‫التأ‬ ‫ساس‬‫ابل‬ ‫خاللها‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬ ‫القارة‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫املصا‬ ‫جتاوز‬50%‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫امجليل‬ ‫املبلغ‬ ‫مل‬‫هل‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫مصب‬، ‫بة‬‫ند‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مع‬‫ا‬ ‫ابللكفة‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫القارة‬ ‫يف‬‫ر‬‫للمصا‬ ‫قصوى‬‫رشطا‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫املايل‬ ‫للعرض‬ ‫مجللية‬‫مت‬‫ت‬ ‫إضافته‬‫ا‬.‫ان‬‫و‬‫العن‬ ‫هبذا‬ ‫املنجزة‬ ‫النفقات‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للتحمك‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ -‫فين‬ ‫تقيمي‬ ‫مرحةل‬‫عىل‬ ‫متد‬‫تع‬( ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫أ‬4)‫ارد‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫ومعيار‬ ‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬‫و‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متثل‬‫ت‬ ‫معايري‬ ‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬‫م‬‫عيار‬.‫املعدات‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطليب‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫تقيمي‬ ‫مهنجية‬ ‫بني‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫وابملقا‬‫عدد‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫وعدد‬05 ‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫تبني‬‫ي‬ ،‫كذكل‬‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬:‫ييل‬ ‫كام‬ ‫وذكل‬ ، ‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬:‫املالية‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫لم‬ 11‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫مت‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫تخفيض‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫يف‬‫اذلي‬ ‫دىن‬‫ال‬ ‫املعامالت‬ ‫رمق‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫جيب‬‫قه‬ّ‫ق‬‫حي‬‫العارض‬ّ‫خاص‬ ‫معامالت‬ ‫رمق‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫مت‬ ‫كام‬ ،‫املشاركة‬ ‫اد‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫حدب‬ ‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫لتحديد‬ ‫تبعا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫فهيا‬‫عارض‬ ‫للك‬ ‫نادها‬‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫قداط‬،‫تتجاوز‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الّت‬‫و‬ ( ‫ثالثة‬3)‫املشا‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫لل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫ذكل‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫اء‬‫و‬‫س‬ ،‫قداط‬‫أ‬‫للمجامع‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫فردية‬ ‫بصفة‬ ‫ركة‬،‫مثلام‬ ‫وذكل‬ :‫ايل‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫اجلدول‬ ‫بينه‬‫ي‬ ‫املعامالت‬ ‫رمق‬ ‫معدل‬‫دىن‬‫ال‬ ‫العارض‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫بة‬‫ابلند‬ 21/2016 ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫بة‬‫ابلند‬ 05/2017 ‫احدة‬‫و‬ ‫رشكة‬5‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬:‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫قدط‬3‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫قدط‬‫ا‬:‫ن‬5‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ 3:‫قداط‬‫أ‬7‫م‬‫دينار‬ ‫ليون‬ ‫مجمع‬‫اجملمع‬5‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬:‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫قدط‬3‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫ق‬‫دط‬‫ا‬:‫ن‬5‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ 3:‫قداط‬‫أ‬7‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫اجملمع‬ ‫ئيس‬‫ر‬3‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬: ‫احد‬‫و‬ ‫قدط‬2‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ ‫قدط‬‫ا‬:‫ن‬3‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬ 3:‫قداط‬‫أ‬4‫دينار‬ ‫مليون‬
  16. 16. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬16 ‫اب‬‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬:‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫لم‬ ّ‫نص‬‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬‫الرشو‬‫اخلاص‬ ‫ط‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫بطلب‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫لك‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫يتعني‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫نفاايت‬ ‫معاجلة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫نفاايت‬ ‫ملصب‬ ‫تغالهل‬‫اس‬ ‫إثبات‬‫ا‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫مشارك‬‫لية‬‫زن‬‫م‬ ‫ال‬ ‫طاقهتا‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ل‬ ‫مشاهبة‬100‫خالل‬ ‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬‫هذا‬ ‫تغيري‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬ .‫خرية‬‫ال‬ ‫العرش‬ ‫ب‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الرشط‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫ابا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫حمدد‬ ‫معيار‬ ‫امتد‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬.‫بني‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫ية‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫اوحت‬‫ر‬‫ت‬ ‫وقد‬30‫و‬150.‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ 12‫وقد‬‫املتعلق‬ ‫ول‬‫ال‬ ‫للقدط‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ابل‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫قامت‬ ‫شا‬ ‫بربج‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬‫كري‬‫مل‬100‫إل‬‫ا‬150‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬‫يف‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ،‫املقابل‬ ‫يف‬ . ‫مل‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬100‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫القدط‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للمشاركة‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫بس‬‫ا‬‫بق‬ ‫هل‬ ‫لتابعة‬30‫ل‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ّ‫مصيب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫س‬‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫نني‬‫د‬‫وم‬ ‫بس‬‫ا‬‫ق‬ ‫ط‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫رمغ‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫هلام‬ ‫التابعة‬ّ‫ب‬‫للمص‬ ‫امجللية‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫التقدي‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫اقة‬‫حدود‬ ‫يف‬ ‫يه‬ ‫ني‬113‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫نواي‬‫س‬‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫حدب‬ 13‫مت‬ ‫كام‬‫ضبط‬‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫اقب‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫املصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫لقدط‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للمشاركة‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫توزر‬‫و‬ ‫صفاقس‬ ‫بوليّت‬ ‫املشاهبة‬‫و‬ ‫لية‬‫زن‬‫امل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫حت‬‫حدود‬ ‫يف‬30‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬‫بعد‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫معاجلة‬ ‫ير‬‫رب‬‫ت‬ ‫اشرتطت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫نت‬‫اك‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬100‫صفاقس‬ ‫بولية‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫القدط‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للمشاركة‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فقط‬‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫انه‬ ‫املعلل‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬2016،‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫التقدي‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مع‬ ّ‫ملصب‬‫صفاقس‬‫حفدب‬،‫حدود‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بطت‬‫ض‬181.‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ‫اش‬ ‫مت‬ ،‫املقابل‬ ‫يف‬‫نية‬‫ف‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫ير‬‫رب‬‫ت‬ ‫اط‬‫رت‬‫حدود‬ ‫يف‬50‫القدط‬ ‫يف‬ ‫للمشاركة‬ ‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ‫است‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫البالغة‬‫و‬ ،‫هل‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫بزنرت‬ ‫مصب‬ ‫تغالل‬‫ابس‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫الثاين‬‫حدب‬ ‫يعابه‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫تقدي‬141‫ل‬‫أ‬.‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫طل‬ ‫ف‬ 14‫جت‬ ‫وجواب‬ ‫يتطلب‬ ‫ل‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫لنئ‬‫و‬‫استيعاب‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫اوز‬ ّ‫املصب‬‫ي‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ،‫به‬ ‫املتعلق‬‫التقد‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫نة‬‫ز‬‫ا‬‫و‬‫مت‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫فرتض‬‫ية‬‫ر‬‫ي‬ ‫فامي‬ ‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫نة‬‫ر‬‫مقا‬ ‫اند‬.‫املذكورة‬ ‫التعديالت‬ ‫تعكده‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وهو‬ ،‫بيهنا‬
  17. 17. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬17 15‫و‬ ‫هذا‬‫ن‬ّ‫ك‬‫م‬ ‫قد‬‫نية‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫التعديالت‬ ‫ت‬‫اذليل‬ ‫العارضني‬‫تتوفر‬‫نية‬‫ف‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫دلهيم‬‫ال‬ ‫تقل‬100 ‫يف‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫يف‬ ،‫ابلقدطني‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫ما‬5‫و‬6 ‫لذليل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬‫دلهيم‬‫اج‬‫ر‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫نية‬‫ف‬‫حدود‬ ‫يف‬30‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬،‫مجمع‬ ‫ار‬‫ر‬‫غ‬ ‫عىل‬ ELAMEN/SERPOL‫تغلني‬‫املد‬ ‫للعارضني‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫الثاين‬ ‫القدط‬ ‫ويف‬ ،‫سابقا‬‫بطاقة‬ ‫ملصب‬ ‫تفوق‬ ‫استيعاب‬50‫ط‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬‫ل‬‫نواي‬‫س‬. 16‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬‫إ‬‫ا‬ ‫إطار‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫يف‬‫العارضني‬ ‫حد‬‫أ‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ل‬(‫رشكة‬SEGOR)‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫بنود‬ ‫يف‬ ‫طعل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫اجع‬‫ر‬‫امل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ااترب‬‫و‬ ،‫العمومية‬ ‫الصفقات‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫وم‬ ‫متابعة‬ ‫يئة‬‫ه‬ ‫دلى‬ ‫الرشوط‬‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ال‬‫فهيا‬ّ‫ب‬‫املص‬ ‫وجحم‬ ‫يامتىش‬ ‫ل‬ ‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫لبعض‬‫استيعاهبا‬ ‫وطاقة‬ ‫ات‬.‫ا‬ ‫وقد‬‫بهتا‬‫ا‬‫إج‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫اتربت‬ ّ‫مت‬ ،‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫فين‬ ‫مكرجع‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫إستيعاب‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫طاقة‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫مصب‬ ‫لك‬ ‫خصوصية‬ ‫حدب‬ ‫تغالهل‬‫اس‬ ‫يقة‬‫ر‬‫وط‬‫املوقع‬ ‫تصممي‬ ‫انحية‬ ‫مل‬‫هل‬ ‫التابعة‬ ‫يل‬‫و‬‫التح‬ ‫اكز‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫متوقع‬‫و‬‫املؤسدات‬ ‫لتحفزي‬‫و‬ ،‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ابملناطق‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫املشاركة‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫اجملال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫الناشطة‬‫نية‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬‫خرى‬‫أ‬ ‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬ ،‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫شارت‬‫أ‬ ‫كام‬ . ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متد‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫املرجع‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫وقدره‬100‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫طل‬ ‫لف‬‫أ‬ ّ‫مت‬‫ي‬ ‫مل‬ ،‫العروض‬‫العدول‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وذلكل‬ ،‫اكت‬‫رش‬‫ال‬ ‫مل‬ ‫حمدود‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫توفريه‬‫ااامتده‬ ‫ال‬‫لضامن‬ .‫وسع‬‫أ‬ ‫مشاركة‬ 17‫العر‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫مت‬ ،‫خر‬‫أ‬ ‫صعيد‬ ‫عىل‬‫عدد‬ ‫وض‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يف‬ ‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫اخلربة‬ ‫إثبات‬‫ا‬ ‫ميكل‬ ‫الّت‬‫هنا‬‫بشأ‬‫يدات‬‫ؤ‬‫م‬ ‫العارض‬ ‫توفري‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫املعين‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫نص‬ ‫حيث‬ ، ‫خالل‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫نواي‬‫س‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫مكية‬ ‫معاجلة‬‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الد‬‫املاضية‬ ‫يل‬‫رش‬‫الع‬‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫بعد‬ ، ‫نت‬‫اك‬‫خالل‬ ‫حمصورة‬ ‫ة‬ّ‫د‬‫امل‬‫نوات‬‫الد‬‫العرش‬‫املاضية‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016. ‫اب‬‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬:‫تنقةل‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫املعدات‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫لم‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫بطلب‬ ‫املتعلق‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫نص‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫رضورة‬ ‫عىل‬ ،ّ‫ه‬‫تع‬‫د‬‫لك‬ ‫املعدات‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫بتوفري‬ ‫عارض‬‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬‫خالفا‬ ‫وذكل‬ ،‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫إ‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫معمو‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫الّت‬‫ل‬‫هبا‬‫سابقا‬ّ‫تنص‬ ‫نت‬‫اك‬ ‫الّت‬‫و‬‫عىل‬‫توفري‬‫فاق‬‫ر‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫املادية‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ّ‫ك‬‫مت‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫يدات‬‫ؤ‬‫ابمل‬ ‫العروض‬‫مطابقهتا‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ثبت‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ل‬‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫اصفات‬‫و‬‫للم‬.
  18. 18. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬18 18‫توى‬‫مد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫إشاكليات‬‫ا‬ ‫الوضعية‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تثري‬‫و‬‫ضامن‬‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫توفري‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫العارضني‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫إقصاء‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ‫نه‬‫أ‬‫و‬ ‫خاصة‬ ،‫ذلكل‬ ‫احملددة‬ ‫جال‬‫ال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫للخاصيات‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫ملعدات‬( ‫ثالثة‬3)‫اروض‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫للمؤهالت‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫توفري‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫اخلربة‬ ‫ات‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫وس‬ ‫العلمية‬‫ة‬(‫رشكة‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ملقدمة‬‫ا‬ ‫العروض‬ECOTI‫قداط‬‫لل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬2 ‫و‬5‫و‬8.)‫عىل‬ ‫الاقتصار‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫كام‬‫تقدمي‬ّ‫ه‬‫تع‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫املعدات‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫بتوفري‬ ‫د‬‫جحم‬ ‫خنفاض‬ ‫اهن‬ ‫تب‬‫رت‬‫امل‬ ‫إستامثر‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫الوفاء‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫العارضني‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫وعىل‬ ،‫العروض‬ ‫جدية‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ثر‬‫ؤ‬‫ي‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫نه‬‫شأ‬ ‫مل‬ ‫لف‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫نية‬‫مله‬‫ا‬ ‫الضامانت‬ ‫مل‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫وحيرم‬ ،‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫جال‬‫ال‬ ‫يف‬ ‫التعاقدية‬ ‫اماهتم‬‫زت‬‫ابل‬‫حلدل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫نية‬ ‫الصفقة‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫ت‬،.‫خرى‬‫أ‬ ‫هجة‬ ‫مل‬ 19‫املالحظ‬‫و‬‫للرشوط‬ ‫العارض‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫توفريها‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫امل‬ ‫تجابة‬‫اس‬ ‫مل‬ ‫ثبت‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫إن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ ،‫وابلتايل‬ .‫الصفقة‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫ت‬ ‫بداية‬ ‫اند‬ ‫منا‬‫إ‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ،‫العقد‬ ‫ام‬‫ر‬‫إب‬‫ا‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫يمت‬ ‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬‫ر‬ّ‫ف‬‫تو‬‫ا‬‫ملؤهالت‬ ‫ب‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫نية‬‫مله‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫العلمية‬‫ة‬‫يف‬‫عىل‬ ‫ثر‬‫ؤ‬‫ي‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫نه‬‫شأ‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الصفقة‬ ‫صاحب‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫املقرتحني‬ ‫ان‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ال‬‫جال‬‫أ‬ ‫توجبة‬‫املد‬ ‫الفرتة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫نفيذ‬‫لت‬‫ا‬‫جال‬‫أ‬ ‫تبار‬‫ا‬‫اب‬ ،.‫الصفقة‬ ‫بعقد‬ ‫احملددة‬ ‫للرشوط‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫يل‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫بأ‬ ‫يضهم‬‫و‬‫تع‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫موهجة‬ ‫اسةل‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫يف‬ ‫شارت‬‫أ‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫بق‬‫س‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وجتدر‬‫منية‬‫لت‬‫ا‬‫و‬ ‫بيئة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫تدامة‬‫املد‬()‫نذاك‬‫أ‬‫بتارخي‬18‫يلية‬‫و‬‫ج‬2016‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫للم‬ ‫امئ‬‫و‬‫ق‬ ‫توفري‬ ‫بة‬‫و‬‫صع‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ، ‫ال‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫مل‬ ‫قدط‬ ‫للك‬‫اء‬‫ر‬‫إج‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ن‬‫أ‬ ‫ااتربت‬‫و‬ ،‫عارضني‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ااامتده‬ ‫مت‬21 ‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫لتحد‬ ‫مبارشة‬ ‫غري‬ ‫يقة‬‫ر‬‫كط‬ ،‫عارض‬ ‫للك‬ ‫ندة‬‫املد‬ ‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫يد‬‫عدد‬ ‫(ملحق‬6). 20‫وابلنظ‬‫بة‬‫و‬‫صع‬ ‫مل‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫كد‬‫تأ‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫ر‬‫توفري‬‫ا‬ ‫العارضني‬‫املع‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫مل‬‫خاصة‬ ،‫بة‬‫و‬‫املطل‬ ‫دات‬ ‫إقصاهئا‬‫ا‬ ‫بعد‬‫ثالث‬‫ة‬‫ا‬ ‫املعلل‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫إطار‬‫ا‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اروض‬‫نة‬‫س‬ ‫نه‬2016‫ارد‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫العارض‬ ‫تقدمي‬ ‫لعدم‬ ‫علهيا‬ ‫يتعني‬ ‫اكن‬ ‫فقد‬ ،‫اخلربة‬‫و‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫املؤهالت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫مل‬ ‫مطابقة‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫ب‬‫الرشوط‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫تضمني‬ ‫م‬‫مل‬ ‫ا‬ّ‫متكهن‬ ‫تضيات‬‫ق‬‫نا‬‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الرضو‬ ‫املعدات‬‫و‬ ‫ية‬‫رش‬‫الب‬ ‫ارد‬‫و‬‫للم‬ ‫العارضني‬ ‫توفري‬ ‫مل‬ ‫كد‬‫التأ‬‫دمه‬ ‫ا‬ ‫نفيذمه‬‫ت‬ ‫حدل‬ ‫لضامن‬ ‫الصفقات‬‫ام‬‫زت‬‫ل‬‫ا‬.‫الغرض‬ ‫يف‬ ‫هتم‬
  19. 19. ‫ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬ ‫النفاايت‬ ‫يف‬ ‫ف‬ّ‫للترص‬ ‫نية‬‫ط‬‫الو‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬‫ـــــــــ‬‫حبث‬ ‫ير‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫ــــ‬ ‫العمومية‬ ‫للمصاحل‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫قابة‬‫ر‬‫ال‬‫ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ‬‫ـــــــــــ‬‫صفحة‬19 ‫ل‬ ‫بة‬‫ند‬‫ل‬‫اب‬:‫الرشكة‬ ‫لنفس‬ ‫نادها‬‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫املمكل‬ ‫قداط‬‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫د‬ّ‫حد‬‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يف‬ ‫متدة‬‫ملع‬‫ا‬ ‫الرشوط‬05‫نة‬‫لد‬2017‫قد‬‫ال‬ ‫عدد‬‫الّت‬ ‫اط‬ ‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫ميكل‬،‫الرشكة‬ ‫لنفس‬ ‫نادها‬‫ب‬( ‫ثالثة‬3‫قداط‬‫أ‬ )‫توى‬‫مد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫منصوصا‬ ‫يكل‬ ‫مل‬ ‫رشط‬ ‫وهو‬ ، ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬21/2016ّ‫بر‬ ‫وقد‬ .‫ل‬ ‫بدعهيا‬ ‫متيش‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫رت‬‫تفادي‬‫و‬ ‫املنافدة‬ ‫يع‬‫توس‬ .‫إحتاكر‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫يب‬‫ك‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫تيار‬‫خ‬‫ا‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مهنجية‬ ‫ااامتد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫نصيص‬‫لت‬‫ا‬ ‫مت‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫هذا‬‫فضل‬‫ال‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫لطلب‬ ‫خالفا‬ ‫دارة‬‫إ‬‫ال‬‫ل‬21‫نة‬‫لد‬2016‫مت‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ ‫اذلي‬‫دت‬‫فيه‬‫قاعدة‬‫العرض‬‫دون‬ ‫مثنا‬ ‫قل‬‫ال‬ .‫رشكة‬ ‫للك‬ ‫نادها‬‫إس‬‫ا‬ ‫املمكل‬ ‫قداط‬‫لل‬ ‫قىص‬‫أ‬ ‫حد‬ ‫حتديد‬ 21‫اكن‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫هذا‬‫العارضني‬ ‫حد‬‫أ‬‫(رشكة‬SEGOR)‫قد‬‫مرة‬ ‫مل‬ ‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اسات‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫طعل‬ ‫يئة‬‫ه‬ ‫دلى‬‫متابعة‬‫و‬‫ا‬ ‫اجعة‬‫ر‬‫م‬.‫العمومية‬ ‫لصفقات‬ّ‫بر‬ ‫وقد‬‫عىل‬ ‫املنجزة‬ ‫التعديالت‬ ‫خمتلف‬ ‫اكةل‬‫و‬‫ال‬ ‫رت‬ .‫للمجال‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫وضامن‬ ‫املنافدة‬ ‫يع‬‫لتوس‬ ‫بدعهيا‬ ‫تقيمي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫معايري‬ 2-2-:‫ملالحق‬‫ا‬ ‫مبقتىض‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ملف‬ ‫توى‬‫مد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫بعة‬‫ر‬‫أ‬ ‫الواكةل‬ ‫مصاحل‬ ‫صدرت‬‫أ‬(4)‫مل‬ ‫مالحق‬‫إجااب‬‫ا‬ ‫تضمنت‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫لف‬‫ت‬‫عىل‬ ‫الرشوط‬ ‫اس‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫توى‬‫مد‬ ‫عىل‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬‫و‬ ،‫العارضني‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫طلهبا‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫ات‬‫ري‬‫تفد‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫عالن‬‫إ‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫املصاحب‬ ‫العروض‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫ال‬‫نب‬‫ا‬‫ج‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ،‫املشاركة‬ ‫برشوط‬ ‫ابخلصوص‬ ‫تعلقت‬‫حيث‬ ‫مل‬ ‫احلاجيات‬ ‫يف‬ ‫تغيري‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مكي‬‫ات‬‫ملو‬‫اب‬‫و‬ ،)‫فيع‬‫رت‬‫ابل‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬ ‫تخفيض‬‫ل‬‫(اب‬ ‫الفصول‬ ‫بعض‬‫ا‬.‫نية‬‫لف‬‫ا‬ ‫صفات‬ 22‫ا‬‫ري‬‫تغي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫متثلت‬ ‫وقد‬‫ابخلصوص‬ ‫ت‬‫يف‬:‫ييل‬ ‫ما‬ -‫تغي‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ري‬‫املشاركة‬ ‫رشوط‬ ‫يف‬‫ف‬‫رت‬‫ال‬ ‫عرب‬‫يف‬ ‫يع‬‫صنف‬‫العام‬ ‫شغال‬‫ال‬ ‫اكت‬‫رش‬ ‫ترخيص‬‫تقدمي‬ ‫ميكهنا‬ ‫الّت‬ ‫ة‬ ‫شلك‬ ‫يف‬ ‫اروض‬‫جمامع‬‫اك‬‫رش‬ ‫مع‬‫ت‬‫اجمل‬ ‫يف‬ ‫خمتصة‬‫ال‬،‫صنف‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫رشكة‬ ‫مل‬4‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬‫صنف‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬5 ‫كرث‬‫أ‬ ‫و‬‫أ‬.‫سابقا‬ ‫إليه‬‫ا‬ ‫إشارة‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫متت‬ ‫مثلام‬ -‫ال‬ ‫تداب‬‫ح‬‫ا‬ ‫يقة‬‫ر‬‫ط‬ ‫تغيري‬( ‫حمطة‬ ‫تغالل‬‫اس‬ ‫بعدم‬ ‫املتعلقة‬ ‫املالية‬ ‫عقوابت‬lixiviats‫عىل‬ ‫إاامتد‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫مل‬ ،) ‫بة‬‫و‬‫اق‬ ‫حتديد‬ ‫إل‬‫ا‬ ‫املعاجلة‬ ‫غري‬ ‫المكيات‬‫قدرها‬500.‫يوميا‬ ‫دينار‬

