01 vascular pathology

1 Vascular pathology (Diseases of blood vessels)
2 Normal Blood vessel walls have three basic constituents: 1. Endothelial cells 2. Smooth muscle cells 3. Extracellular ma...
3 The vascular wall
4 Blood vessels have three concentric layers Intima: consists of single layer of endothelial cells separated from media by...
5 Arteries are of three types Large or elastic arteries Aorta, and its large branches Media is rich in elastic fibers. Med...
6 Veins: Have larger diameter, larger lumens and less well organized walls Predisposed to irregular dilatations, compressi...
7 Blood flow Blood flows from Capillary beds  Post-capillary venules  Collecting venules  Small, medium and large veins...
8 Disorders of blood vessels Arteriosclerosis Aneurysms and dissection Vasculitis Hypertension Raynaud phenomenon Veins an...
9 Pathological changes in blood vessels Narrowing or complete obstruction Weakening of blood vessel wall Consequences Atro...
10 Arteriosclerosis Literally means hardening of the arteries. A group of diseases that result in thickening and loss of e...
11 Three patterns of arteriosclerosis 1. Atherosclerosis (AS): most frequent and important 2. Monckeberg medial calcific s...
12 Case History A 40-year-old diabetic woman brought to ER with chest pain. Past medical history: Had anginal attacks for ...
13 In the hour prior to her admission: she had awakened with severe chest pain, nausea, and dyspnea. Pain - severe unrelen...
14 Serial cardiac serum marker study
15 Region of Plaque ruptureAtherosclerotic plaqueLumen Occluded by thrombus
16 Atherosclerosis (AS) Definition: AS is a disease of large and medium sized blood vessels characterized by formation of ...
17 Atherosclerosis (AS) The characteristic lesion of AS: Atheroma or atheromatous or fibrofatty plaque. Atheromas have sev...
18 Atherosclerosis (AS) Distribution of disease: the most common vessels involved in AS in descending order: 1. abdominal ...
19 Atherosclerosis: Morphology Initial lesion of AS: Fatty streak Characteristic lesion of AS Fibrous plaque or Atheroma
20Fatty streak
21
22 Fatty streak Foamy macrophages
23 Fatty streak The earliest lesion of AS Is present at all ages including the newborns. Is composed of lipid filled (chol...
24 Fibrous cap Necrotic center Media Atheroma Foamy macrophages Cholesterol crystals
25 Atheroma or Atheromatous plaque Is the pathognomonic lesion of AS It’s a raised focal lesion within the intima of vesse...
26 Fibrous cap Cholesterol crystals Vessel Wall Hemorrhage
27Foamy macrophages Cholesterol crystal
28 Cholesterol clefts
29 Necrotic Core Fibrous cap Lumen Normal coronary Atheroma
30 Atherosclerosis in the aorta Fibrous plaque Complicated lesions
31
32 Pathogenesis: Three theories 1. Thrombogenic theory 2. Monoclonal theory (monoclonal proliferation of SMCs) 3. Reaction...
33 Normal EC injury Atheroma Lipid deposits Collagen Lymphocyte
34 Reaction to injury theory EC injury causes: endothelial dysfunction & increased permeability expression of leukocyte ad...
35 Platelets adhere to areas of EC injury. Activated platelets, macrophages, release factors (e.g.PDGF) that cause migrati...
36 Complications developing in plaques Rupture, ulceration or erosion Calcification Aneurysmal dilation Thrombus formation...
37 Normal artery Fatty streak Fibrofatty plaque Advanced plaque Occlusion by thrombus
38 Complications developing in plaques 1. Erosion, ulceration, or fissuring of plaque surface: 2. Plaque hemorrhage: 3. Th...
39 Complications of Atherosclerosis
40 Complications of Atherosclerosis 1. Aneurysm formation: • Occurs due to weakening of underlying media. • Weakening of v...
41 Complications of Atherosclerosis 2. Acute occlusion due to Thrombus formation: • Can result in ischemic necrosis (infar...
42Coronary Artery thrombosis
43 Complications of Atherosclerosis 3. Chronic narrowing of vessel lumen: 1. Progressive reduction in blood flow to the ti...
44 Complications of Atherosclerosis 4. Peripheral vascular disease: due to narrowing of lumens of lower limb vessels Gangr...
45 Complications of Atherosclerosis 5. Source of atheroemboli: causing renal infarction (MC). 6. Cerebral atrophy: AS invo...
46 Risk factors for AS A: Major: A. Non-modifiable 1. Age 2. Male gender 3. Family history B. Modifiable: 1. Hyperlipidemi...
47 Major risk factors A. Nonmodifiable 1. Age: most important overall risk factor. Male >45 female >55 years 2. Male gende...
48 Major risk factors B. Potentially Modifiable 1. Hyperlipidemia 2. Hypertension 3. Cigarette smoking 4. Diabetes mellitus
49 Major risk factors B. Potentially Modifiable 1. Hyperlipidemia : Increased cholesterol levels ( hypercholesterolemia) e...
50 Hyperlipidemia LDL cholesterol: (bad cholesterol) Transports cholesterol in blood >160 mg/dL enhances AS HDL cholestero...
51 2. Hypertension: Blood pressure >169/95 mmHg. Antihypertensives reduce the risk of AS 3. Cigarette smoking: enhances AS...
52 Minor or yet uncertain significance Hyperhomocystinemia: Inborn error of metabolism ( increased homocysteine levels - >...
53 Minor or yet uncertain significance Physical inactivity Stress (type A personality) High carbohydrate intake Chlamydia ...
54 Monckeberg medial calcific sclerosis Characterized by calcium deposits in muscular arteries (uterine and radial) no cli...
55 Arteriolosclerosis – Affects small arteries and arterioles. Two types: 1. Hyaline arteriolosclerosis and 2. Hyperplasti...
56
57 Hyaline arteriolosclerosis Hyaline refers to Pink, glassy appearance of arterial wall. Pathogenesis: increased protein ...
58 Hyaline arteriolosclerosis Protein accumulation  narrowing of lumen  ischemic damage to organs. Most evident in kidne...
59 Hyperplastic arteriolosclerosis Smooth muscle proliferation resulting in wall thickening and luminal narrowing Associat...
60
61 Hyaline arteriolosclerosis Hyperplastic arteriolosclerosis
×