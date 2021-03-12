PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA MAR-2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria Gobierno de México / Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2018-2024
PRO DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO REGIONAL DE MÉXICO A.C. Liderazgo y Excelencia en Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Sust...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA INTRODUCCIÓN INTRODUCCIÓN Con la politización del desarrollo en los Planes Munici...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA CONTENIDO 1. ANTECEDENTES…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …….Pag.‐ 05 a....
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 1. ANTECEDENTES PLANEACIÓN REGIONAL DEL PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA....
PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs 1. ANTECEDENTES BASES JURÍDICAS Y ADMINISTRATIVAS. PROYECTOS MEXICO, OP...
PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS “PNS” PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs • Identifica el proyecto PRODERM L PROP...
PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL S...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 2 CARACTERÍSTICAS REGIONALES 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS REGIONALES PRINCIPALES INDICADORE...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS UBICACION GEOESTRATEGICA, ACTIVIDAD ECONOMICA Y OPERATIVA El municipio de Guadalupe Victoria se loca...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERA • PRODUCCIÓN DE FRIJOL 100,000.00 Ton/Año Promedio AGRICULTURA • PROD...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS CAPITAL SOCIAL DE INSTITUCIONES-GRUPOS SOCIALES CON PRESENCIA Y PARTICIPACION ACTIVA EN REGION LIDER...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS PRINCIPALES EMPRESAS CON PARTICIPACIÓN EN LA REGIÓN LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO,...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS CORREDORES LOGISTICOS Y CORREDORES FERROVIARIOS LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMP...
VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS Sistema Gasoducto (Gas Natural) Durango-Altamira-Corredores del Norte-Sur LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 3. DIAGNOSTICO ANÁLISIS FODA: Fortalezas 1. GRANDES EXTENSIONES DE TIERRAS DE PRI...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA PRIORIDAD Y FINALIDAD: PRIORIDAD Y FINALIDAD: La prioridad, es el desarrollo de s...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA VA MI ESPADA ...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA •HASTA 04 PRE...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA P i idi l ÍND...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDR...
PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI LÍNEAS DE ACCIÓN I. Diagnostico y Plan Estratégico Integral Sostenib...
PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI METAS GLOBALES 9 AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR PRODUCTIVIDAD...
PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI UNIDADES DE RIEGO UNIDADES DE RIEGO EN 08 MUNICIPIOS: Durango-Guadal...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDR...
PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DEL CAMPO Y L...
ESCURRIMIENTOS La captación de agua de lluvia de la Sierra Madre Occidental y los valles centrales de Durango pueden alcan...
MAPA DEL PROYECTO SEGÚN SE PRESENTA EN EL MAPA, EL PROYECTO CONTARA CON DIFERENTES ETAPAS SEGÚN LO SIGUIENTE: 800Mm3 de Em...
ETAPAS DEL PROYECTO • 800Mm3  Tipo  Materiales Hidroeléctrica • 03 Plantas  de bombeo  y Torres de Acueducto‐Vaso  • 08 Ta...
PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS EL RIO DEL MEZQUITAL PRESENTA LA OPORTUNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE UNA PRESA CON CAPACIDAD DE 800-1000 Mm3...
PERFIL DEL PROYECTO d l á l l d l ó d “ ” d La cortina de la PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS 800Mm3 estará localizada a una elevación...
PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS LOCALIZACIÓN La PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS estará localizada a una elevación de 5,160.0 pies con la cortina...
30MW HIDROELÉCTRICA Se desarrollaran 30MW del PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO considerando la generación en considerando la genera...
ACUEDUCTO PRIMARIO y PLANTAS DE BOMBEO El Acueducto tendrá una d 580Mt carga a vencer de 580Mts con 03 PLANTAS DE BOMBEO e...
ACUEDUCTO POR GRAVEDAD MEZQUITAL-VICTORIA La sección del Acueducto por gravedad tendrá una distancia de 109Km lineales y t...
TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Y MODULOS DE RIEGO PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL  SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI: PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA  NOMBR...
ZONA DE RIEGO MEZQUITAL INCORPORACIÓN DE 20,000.00 Ha a riego por gravedad de línea directa de la presa. - PROYECTO HIDROA...
TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO DURANGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS ...
TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO DOS DE ABRIL 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO GPE. VICTO...
BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA La Balsa Laguna de Nuestra Señora, tiene de manera natural una capacidad de almacenamiento ...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CON...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 7,593.87 millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ (Millones de pesos) COMENT...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HÍDR...
PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DEL CAMPO Y LA COMP...
ESCURRIMIENTOS Se incidirá en reducir las inundaciones en LA LAGUNA - GOMEZ- TORREÓN, reduciendo los escurrimientos de la ...
MUNICIPIO DE GPE. VICTORIA, PRESENTA UNA TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON ESCURRIMIENTOS DESNIVELES Y ESCURRIMIENTOS DE AGUA EN ...
MAPA DEL PROYECTO SEGÚN SE PRESENTA EN EL MAPA, EL PROYECTO CONTARA CON DIFERENTES ETAPAS SEGÚN LO SIGUIENTE: 1.- 200Mm3 d...
ETAPAS DEL PROYECTO • 200Mm3  Tipo Hidroeléctrica • 01 Planta de  bombeo y Acueducto • 01 Tanque a  GRAVEDAD Zonas de Rieg...
PRESA DE GAMÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 200.0MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: a.- RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTA...
PERFIL DEL PROYECTO La cortina de la PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN 200Mm3 estará localizada a una elevación de 6,400.0 pies con pu...
PRESA DE GAMÓN LOCALIZACIÓN La PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN estará localizada a una elevación de 6,400.0 pies con la cortina como...
9MW HIDROELÉCTRICA Se desarrollaran 9MW del PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO, con 03 turbinas verticales de con 03 turbinas vertica...
ACUEDUCTO PRIMARIO y PLANTAS DE BOMBEO El Acueducto Primario tendrá una carga a vencer de 518Mts con 01 PLANTA DE 518Mts c...
ACUEDUCTO A GRAVEDAD VICTORIA-PEÑÓN La sección del Acueducto por gravedad tendrá una distancia de 51Km lineales  para sumi...
TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Y ZONAS DE RIEGO PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL  SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI: PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA  VICTORI...
TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO PEÑÓN ZONA DE RIEGO DURANGO ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS ZONA DE RIEGO EN...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CON...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3 056 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3,056.00 Millones de p...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDR...
PRESA GRANADEROS SITUACIÓN ACTUAL ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 1.6 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA CORONACIÓN 200.00 MTS DE ...
PRESA GRANADEROS MODERNIZACIÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 70.00 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRA...
UNIDAD DE RIEGO ACTUAL Y ZONA II PROPUESTA 9INCORPORACIÓN DE 3 000 00 Ha DE RIEGO -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS 9INCO...
ESTANQUE LA PURÍSIMA Proyecto Eco Turístico Proyecto Eco-Turístico: Desazolve, Rehabilitación e inserción de acuicultura e...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CON...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3,876.50 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMEN...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDR...
PRESA DURANGO IV I.- EL RIO DEL TUNAL PRESENTA LA OPORTUNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE UNA PRESA CON CAPACIDAD DE 300Mm3 DE AGUA E...
ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA II.- ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA POR GRAVEDAD ¾80 KMS DE LONGITUD CON TUBERÍA DE 24” ESTIMAD...
UNIDAD DE RIEGO ZONA-III INCORPORACIÓN DE 42,000.00 Ha A RIEGO FRIJOL -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GU...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CON...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 4 620 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 4,620.00 Millones de p...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDR...
SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA HA PERDIDO SUS ESCURRIMIENTOS ESCURRIMIENTOS NATURALES DE AGUA DE LLUVIAS, PO...
1) LA LAGUNA NO SE RECARGA DE AGUA POR CANALIZACIONES SITUACIÓN ACTUAL CANALIZACIONES “NATURALES” QUE PERMITEN ESCURRIMIEN...
LOCALIZACIÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 300.00 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA Ó ¾REPRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTA...
MUNICIPIO DE GPE. VICTORIA, PRESENTA UNA TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON ESCURRIMIENTOS DESNIVELES Y ESCURRIMIENTOS DE AGUA EN ...
RECARGA DE AGUA A BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA RECARGA DE AGUA A LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA: Interconexión de cauces de ar...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CON...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 2 140 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 2,140.00 Millones de p...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PLANTA DE TRA...
LAGUNA DE OXIDACIÓN DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE SANITARIO-PLUVIAL SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LA CD DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA PRESENTA U...
TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON DESNIVELES NORTE-SUR Y ORIENTE-PONIENTE. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PL...
PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA: GPE. VICTORIA-IGNACIO ALLENDE-C. CONTRERAS--CARRILLO PUERTO-J .M. PINO...
PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA: GPE. VICTORIA-IGNACIO ALLENDE-C. CONTRERAS--CARRILLO PUERTO-J .M. PINO...
OTRAS ACCIONES ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO para DESFOGUE VEHICULAR ZONA “CEFERESO” + MURO DE ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA...
OTRAS ACCIONES 9 CONSTRUCCIÓN DE 03 PUENTES ó TÚNEL PLUVIAL, EN LÍNEA DE FERROCARRIL SEGÚN PUNTOS PROPUESTOS 9 CONSTRUCCIÓ...
OTRAS ACCIONES INTERCONEXIÓN DE DRENAJE SANITARIO A LA RED DE LA CIUDAD DE EL CEFERESO # 7 Y LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE DRENAJE S...
ANTECEDENTES 1) FUERTES LLUVIAS Y TROMBAS PROVOCAN CADA AÑO FUERTES INUNDACIONES CON AGUA Y LODOS CONTAMINADOS DE HECES FE...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR CONTRATO: CONCESIÓN PROYECTO I 9PLANTA D...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 280.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTA...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PLANTA POTABI...
PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL OBJETIVO: Brindar certeza y garantizar el Derech...
PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN PROPUESTAS DE UBICACIÓN DE LA PLANTA OBJETIVO: Solucionar problem...
PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN 9Suministro de agua cruda de futuras presas GRANADEROS-GAMÓN -PRO...
9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y ...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 138.00 Millones de pesos $ p PROYECTOS MONTO $ CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS ...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA DE T...
PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA (PTP) SECTOR AGRO INDUSTRIAL: SECTOR MANUFA...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. ESPECIALIZACI...
100% Privado
Superficie Primera Fase: I. 300 Hectáreas de desarrollos: Ó PROPUESTA INTEGRAL desarrollos: Nota: La ubicación de los lote...
CENTRAL DE ABASTOS La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro comercial y de servicios que concentra una región de 06 i ...
CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro regional de acopio de granos, que concentra una ió...
PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA I. Se gestiona ASIGNAR PLANTA ACTUAL DE BENEFICIO DE FRIJOL, para el desarrollo de P...
PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA 910% UTILIDAD PARA  INFRAESTRUCTURA  PROVEEDURÍA E  INSUMOS 9Operación sin fines de ...
PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA- PROGRAMA INTEGRAL PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA -PARQUE AGRO INDUSTRIAL Q 9...
PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA CONSORCIO DE EMPRESAS Unión de Productores de Granos  Regional de Durango, A.C.  (UP...
DESARROLLO DE 02 PRODUCTOS REPRESENTATIVOS REGIONALES PLANTA PROCESADORA AGRO INDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000.00 Ton/A...
PLANTA PROCESADORA AGRO INDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000.00 Ton/Año I. PLANTA AGRO INDUSTRIAL: La región de Guadalupe V...
CENTRAL DE COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA 10MW É É Ó 9POTENCIA ELÉCTRICA Y TÉRMICA PARA PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN E INVERNADEROS 9...
NAVES INDUSTRIALES X DESARROLLADOR PRIVADO CONTRATOS 100% PRIVADOS PROYECTO I •PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS DE GRANOS CON ...
INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA TOTAL $ 950.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTOS $ (MILLONES) COMENTARIOS CENTRO DE...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROYECTO: 200...
1,200 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL I 50 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUP...
PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA OBJETIVO OBJETIVO: •Vincular Universidades locales y Empresas a niv...
PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA Responder a la problemática del sector agrícola y ganadero de la re...
CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA OBJETIVO: El objetivo general será de atraer empresas d...
CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA Ante las circunstancias actuales de competitividad y gl...
PLAN MAESTRO SUPERFICIE TOTAL DE 1300 Ha: Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda-Rastro TIF PLAN MAESTRO, SUPERFICIE...
Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda -Rastro TIF CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO (CDT): ACOPIO DE GANADO-RASTRO T...
PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI OBJETIVO: SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: OBJETIVO: Provocar la recarga sostenible de ag...
PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI ANTECEDENTES: Existen en la región plantaciones de Nogal ya en producción ...
PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI Reforestación de las zonas de las ARBOLEDAS y el  PANTEÓN MUNICIPAL SAN PE...
INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA TOTAL $ 124.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTOS $ COMENTARIOS $ (MILLONES) PARQUE ...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROYECTO: PRO...
1300 HECTÁREAS DE ZONA INDUSTRIAL + TERMINAL LOGÍSTICA + AEROPUERTO VICTORIA + ANILLO PERIFÉRICO + ZONA PLAN DE DESARROLLO...
PROPUESTA INTEGRAL PLAN DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE 1) 1300 Hectáreas para Desarrollo Agroindustrial 2) 200 Hectáreas...
FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: 2.50 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO (Millones) CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS...
Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango PROYECTO: RAMA...
PROPUESTA INTEGRAL 1) TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN + LIBRAMIENTO NORTE a PAR...
SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 1) El transporte publico de pasajeros por la autopista Durango‐Torreón con inseguridad, inconformidad y a...
TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN Se ha gestionado desde 2010 con SCT y SECOPE, la Central Ca...
PROPUESTA DE ORDENAMIENTOS EN ACCESOS A AUTOPISTA CARRETERA LIBRE: TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-...
LOCALIZACIÓN DE CASETA DE COBRO PROPUESTA CON TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN LOCALIZACIÓN ...
NUEVO ARREGLO DE ACCESOS EN ENTRONQUE Fco I MADERO A AUTOPISTA DURANGO TORREÓN CON EL TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A...
TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN PRODERM promueve según la propuesta, un tramo carretero de ...
LIBRAMIENTO NORTE A PARQUE AGROINDUSTRIAL + MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL El proyecto contempla 14.00 kilómetros de carretera...
CENTRO COMERCIAL GENERAL VILLA-VICTORIA *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
CENTRAL CAMIONERA La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro comercial y de servicios que concentra una región de 05 mun...
9CONCEDENTE: SCT-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN APP-PRIVADOS PROYECTO ...
  1. 1. Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria Gobierno de México / Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2018-2024
  2. 2. PRO DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO REGIONAL DE MÉXICO A.C. Liderazgo y Excelencia en Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Sustentable Pro Inversión Público-Privada, Desarrollo de Infraestructura para Todos Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria Titulo: PRO DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL INTEGRAL PRO DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL INTEGRAL SUSTENTABLE DE LA REGIÓN DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA, DGO. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  3. 3. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA INTRODUCCIÓN INTRODUCCIÓN Con la politización del desarrollo en los Planes Municipales, Estatales y Nacionales, sin considerar la inclusión de los programas de iniciativas privadas, no es posible alcanzar un nivel superior de desarrollo para los h bit t d l R ió d G d l Vi t i D t d i f t t t t bl habitantes de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango, carentes de infraestructura sustentable y competitividad que permita detonar el desarrollo económico sostenible e incluyente de la región. El Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria, asume estas carencias de falta de infraestructura sustentable y f lt d titi id d l PRODERM h d fi id t d l t d i l t t i falta de competitividad, por lo que PRODERM ha definido, en una muestra de voluntad social, una estrategia y la infraestructura requerida, que permitirá construir entre las distintas instancias gubernamentales, la iniciativa privada y la sociedad civil, el desarrollo de los proyectos estratégicos de infraestructura regional sustentables de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, mismo que permitirá la generación de empleos formales, el i t d d ti id d l ti id d l d ll d l t incremento de productividad y asegurar la continuidad en el desarrollo de los proyectos. El ambicioso programa de Proyectos Estratégicos, con las inversiones consideradas, garantizara la consolidación de la región de Guadalupe Victoria como un Centro Agrícola y de Transformación A i d t i l Agroindustrial. En este esfuerzo coordinado, con las gestiones que se realizan con los tres ordenes de gobierno, la promoción a nivel nacional y global, con la realización de eventos como FORO‐EXPO anuales, Congresos, R d d N i R i l t ió d i i l t ió d LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA Ruedas de Negocios y Reuniones uno a uno, se promueve la atracción de inversiones y la atracción de empresas que aceleren su desarrollo.
  4. 4. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA CONTENIDO 1. ANTECEDENTES…………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …….Pag.‐ 05 a. PLANEACIÓN REGIONAL DEL PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA. b. BASES JURÍDICAS Y ADMINISTRATIVAS 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS REGIONALES………………………………………………………………………………………….Pag.‐ 09 g a. PRINCIPALES INDICADORES DEL ESTADO DE DURANGO b. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS DE LA REGIÓN DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA 3. DIAGNOSTICO…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….Pag.‐ 16 a. ANÁLISIS FODA b. PRIORIDAD Y FINALIDAD 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO‐PRIVADA………………….Pag.‐ 18 a. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI……………..Pag.‐ 21 b. PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA (PTP)……………………………...Pag.‐ 80 c. PROGRAMA DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE………………………………...Pag.‐117   d. PROGRAMA DE OBRAS SOCIALES POR IMPUESTOS ESPECIALES……………………Pag.‐140  5. PRESUPUESTO DEL PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA………………………………..Pag.‐156 a. FIDEICOMISO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LA REGIÓN DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA (FIDERGV) 6 ?COMO LO VAMOS A LOGRAR? Pag 162 6. ?COMO LO VAMOS A LOGRAR?............................................................................................Pag.‐162 1.‐ DESARROLLO DE UN PLAN EMERGENTE PARA LA REACTIVACIÓN ECONÓMICA – CLÚSTER AGROINDUSTRIAL  GUADALUPE VICTORIA, 2.‐ INTEGRACIÓN DEL FIDEICOMISO PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA, 3.‐ OBRAS SOCIALES  POR IMPUESTOS ESPECIALES Y PARTICIPACIONES VOLUNTARIAS 7. BENEFICIOS ESPERADOS……………………………………………………………………………………………………..Pag.‐177 LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA 7. BENEFICIOS ESPERADOS……………………………………………………………………………………………………..Pag. 177 8. 800 MW CENTRO DE ENERGÍA GUADALUPE VICTORIA………………………………………………………..Pag.‐178 a. DESARROLLO DEL CLÚSTER DE MINERÍA & ENERGÍA DE DURANGO
  5. 5. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 1. ANTECEDENTES PLANEACIÓN REGIONAL DEL PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA. •Desde 2010, se inicio la constitución de PRODERM y se ha venido elaborando, gestionando y promoviendo proyecto  por proyecto hasta integrar el presente Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria para su implementación en la  Región de Guadalupe Victoria. S t t d l l i i i d l G bi d l E t d d D 2010 2016 t •Se presento parte del programa al inicio del Gobierno del Estado de Durango 2010‐2016 y se presento para su  consideración en el Plan Estatal de Desarrollo del Gobierno actual 2016‐2022. •Se presento parte del programa a inicios del Gobierno de la Republica ‐2013‐2018 y se presento el programa ya  integrado y solicitud de integración de un fideicomiso de $ 1,486.00 millones de pesos desde finales de 2015. •Se presento al Gobierno Electo de Mexico 2018‐2024 desde agosto‐2018 para su consideración en el Plan Nacional  de Desarrollo 2018‐2024 y posteriormente en 2019 a trabes de sus programas sectoriales estratégicos regionales.  BASES JURÍDICAS Y ADMINISTRATIVAS. • Proyecto de Nación 2018‐2024: ‐Legalidad y erradicación de la corrupción, ‐ Combate a la pobreza, ‐ Recuperación  de la paz, ‐Viabilidad financiera y austeridad, ‐ Equidad de genero, ‐Desarrollo sostenible y buen vivir, ‐Reconstrucción  l l l l d ll nacional; y posteriormente en 2019 el Plan Nacional de Desarrollo 2019‐2024 •Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos y Constitución Política del Estado de Durango. •Plan Estatal de Desarrollo 2016‐2022. •Plan Municipal de Desarrollo 2013‐2016, 2016‐2019, 2019‐2022. •Ley de Asociaciones Publico Privadas en México, DOF 2012‐2018. y , •CAPITULO TERCERO, De las Propuestas No Solicitadas, Artículos 26 al Articulo 37. •Reglamento de la Ley de Asociaciones Publico Privadas en México, DOF 2014. •CAPITULO TERCERO, De las Propuestas No Solicitadas, Artículos 43 al 45 Bis •Ley de Asociaciones Publico Privadas del Estado de Durango NOV‐2017. https://www proyectosmexico gob mx/como‐invertir‐en‐mexico/regulacion‐general/#toggle‐id‐2 LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA https://www.gob.mx/shcp/acciones‐y‐programas/documentos‐relacionados http://congresodurango.gob.mx/trabajo‐legislativo/legislacion‐estatal/ https://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/como invertir en mexico/regulacion general/#toggle id 2 Links a  Regulaciones:
  6. 6. PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs 1. ANTECEDENTES BASES JURÍDICAS Y ADMINISTRATIVAS. PROYECTOS MEXICO, OPORTUNIDADES DE INVERSIÓN: Pagina web link: https://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/ Para incrementar y mejorar la infraestructura, México reconoce la importancia de la participación del sector privado en este sector, lo cual ha llevado a que en las últimas décadas se haya desarrollado un importante número de proyectos exitosos mediante esquemas de asociación público‐privada. Actualmente México ofrece condiciones competitivas para la participación del sector privado en proyectos de infraestructura, el Reglamento General para la Ley de Asociaciones Público‐Privadas (PPP) estableció que cualquier persona elegible, interesada en desarrollar un proyecto de PPP, puede presentar su propuesta a la autoridad responsable. Puedes revisar el Centro de Proyectos de México para inversiones e infraestructura y las regulaciones en el enlace: http://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/en/how‐mexican‐infrastructure/general‐regulation/ LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  7. 7. PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS “PNS” PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs • Identifica el proyecto PRODERM L PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS  PNS      SHCP ‐ BANOBRAS  ‐ PROYECTOS MEXICO https://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/como‐invertir‐en‐mexico/regulacion‐general/#toggle‐id‐2 PRODERM Inicio de  Propuesta • Identifica el proyecto ‐ PRODERM • Desarrollo de propuesta preliminar al Gobierno PRODERM l ó • Evaluación de propuesta por el Gobierno • Revisión con respeto al marco de PNS requisitos (honorarios, asignación de L í n e PRODERM PROMOTOR EMPRESA Evaluación y  Aprobación Revisión con respeto al marco de PNS requisitos (honorarios, asignación de  riesgo) Desarrollo  d P • Desarrollo de Estudio de Factibilidad Detallados ‐ PRODERM • Presentar propuesta detallada, incluyendo el proyecto estructura de  contrato y borradores de contratos ‐ PRODERM a d e FIRMA CONVENIO DE  COLABORACIÓN PRODERM de Proyecto contrato y borradores de contratos  PRODERM Procuración  de Proyecto • El Gobierno evalúa y aprueba el proyecto para ser adquirido como un PPP. • Inicio de adquisiciones competitivas, incluyendo el sistema de  recompensas para el proponente inicial: Nota: Revisar diapositiva 3 e T i EMPRESA PROMOTOR Implementa  el Proyecto • Selección del contratista mediante compras PPP. • Implementación del proyecto, incluyendo monitoreo e informes e m p o Firma de Contrato Rol del Gobierno) Rol del Sector Privado  PRODERM‐Promotor Rol del Sector Privado  EMPRESA LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  8. 8. PROYECTOS MEXICO, PROPUESTAS NO SOLICITADAS - APPs LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA https://www.proyectosmexico.gob.mx/como‐invertir‐en‐mexico/regulacion‐general/#toggle‐id‐2
  9. 9. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 2 CARACTERÍSTICAS REGIONALES 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS REGIONALES PRINCIPALES INDICADORES DEL ESTADO DE DURANGO: PLAN ESTATAL DE DESARROLLO DE DURANGO 2016-2022 LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA Durango en 2015 aporto solo el 1.2% al PIB Nacional, ubicándose en el lugar 26
  10. 10. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS UBICACION GEOESTRATEGICA, ACTIVIDAD ECONOMICA Y OPERATIVA El municipio de Guadalupe Victoria se localiza El municipio de Guadalupe Victoria se localiza  aproximadamente a 24º 27' latitud norte, y a los 104º  07' longitud oeste del Meridiano de Greenwich, tiene  una altura de 2,000 metros sobre el nivel del mar; es  uno de los principales municipios de Durango y se uno de los principales municipios de Durango y se  encuentra al oriente del estado. Ventajas  Competitivas: 1) Ubicación geoestratégica al Corredor Económico  del Norte del Norte 2) Corredores: Logístico (autopista‐c. federal)‐ Ferroviario‐Líneas de Transmisión en 230Kv y  400Kv ‐ Gasoducto Gas Natural. 3) Infraestructura Educativa con Profesionales 3) Infraestructura Educativa con Profesionales  Activos para Garantizar el Desarrollo.  4) Centro Agrícola, Ganadero, Comercial y de  Servicios regionales a mas de 05 MUNICIPIOS  VECINOS. VECINOS.  5) Superficie: 767.10 Km cuadrados con 120 Mil  Hectáreas de extensión en tierras de primera  calidad. De los cultivos agrícolas destaca el maíz,  alfalfa, sorgo y el frijol con rendimiento de las  La región de Guadalupe Victoria comprende 05 municipios de donde convergen cerca de 150 mil h bit t h i l Cd d G d l Vi t i i d l alfalfa, sorgo y el frijol con rendimiento de las tierras de 700 a 800 kilos de frijol por hectárea y  una producción promedio de 100,000.00 Ton/Año  LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA habitantes hacia la Cd. de Guadalupe Victoria siendo el Centro Agrícola Comercial y de Servicios para la región.
  11. 11. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS PRODUCCIÓN AGRÍCOLA Y GANADERA • PRODUCCIÓN DE FRIJOL 100,000.00 Ton/Año Promedio AGRICULTURA • PRODUCCIÓN DE MAÍZ 596,862.00 Ton/Año Promedio AGRICULTURA • PRODUCCIÓN DE CHILE VERDE 8,967.25 Ton/Año Promedio AGRICULTURA • PRODUCCIÓN DE GANADO DE ENGORDA Y PASTOREO EN PIE=9,522.00 Ton/Año Promedio EN CANAL 5,019 Ton/Año Promedio GANADERIA • AVENA FORRAJERA 125,432.34 Ton/Año Promedio AGRICULTURA LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  12. 12. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS CAPITAL SOCIAL DE INSTITUCIONES-GRUPOS SOCIALES CON PRESENCIA Y PARTICIPACION ACTIVA EN REGION LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  13. 13. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS PRINCIPALES EMPRESAS CON PARTICIPACIÓN EN LA REGIÓN LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  14. 14. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS CORREDORES LOGISTICOS Y CORREDORES FERROVIARIOS LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  15. 15. VENTAJAS COMPETITIVAS Sistema Gasoducto (Gas Natural) Durango-Altamira-Corredores del Norte-Sur LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  16. 16. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 3. DIAGNOSTICO ANÁLISIS FODA: Fortalezas 1. GRANDES EXTENSIONES DE TIERRAS DE PRIMERA CALIDAD, PARA AGRICULTURA Y GANADERIA EN AGOSTADEROS 2. POTENCIAL HIDRICO EN CUENCAS Y SIERRAS PARA DESARROLLO DE PRESAS Y ZONAS DE RIEGO 3. CORREDOR LOGISTICO-FERROVIARIO-GAS NATURAL E NFRAESTRUCTURA BASICA EN EDUCACION -SERVICIOS 4. UBICACION GEOESTRATEGICA, CENTRO COMERCIAL REGIONAL, CENTRO AGRICOLA CON PRODUCCION HASTA 120,000 TON/ANO DE FRIJOL Y CENTRO GANADERO CON CRIA Y COMERCIALIZACION EN PIE GLOBAL TON/ANO DE FRIJOL Y CENTRO GANADERO CON CRIA Y COMERCIALIZACION EN PIE GLOBAL Oportunidades 1. ATRACCION DE EMPRESAS TRACTORAS PARA EL DESARROLLO AGROINDUSTRIAL Y LA AGRICULTURA POR CONTRATO. 2. ATRACCION DE EMPRESAS GLOBALES PARA DESARROLLO DE INFAESTRUCTURA DE VALOR AGREGADO 3. ATRACCION DE INVERSIONISTAS, CAPITALES PRIVADOS Y FONDOS MULTILATERALES 4. DIVERSIFICACION PRODUCTIVA CON REFORESTACION DE NOGALES EN PRADERAS Y MADERABLES EN AGOSTADEROS Devilidades 1. FALTA DE COMPETITIVIDAD EN EL CAMPO Y VALOR AGREGADO A INFRAESTRUCTURA REGIONAL. 2. DEVIL CAPACIDAD: DE INVERSION, DE VISION EMPRESARIAL Y DE INTEGRACION PRODUCTIVA DE PRODUCTORES. 3. LA ECONOMIA DEPENDE DE LA COMERCIALIZACION DE FRIJOL, LOS INTERMEDIARIOS Y EL COYOTAJE ELIMINAN EL BENEFICIO LOCAL AFECTANDO LA ECONOMIA 4. LOS PROGRAMAS DE GOBIERNO SON INSUFICIENTES PARA LA CREACION Y/O ATRACCION DE EMPRESAS TRACTORAS OS OG S GO O SO SU C S C C O /O CC O S S C O S QUE INCENTIVEN LA ECONOMIA Y DETIENEN EL PROGRESO DE LA REGION Amenazas 1. LLUVIAS ATIPICAS, EROSION DE TIERRAS Y SEQUIAS AUNADO A EFECTOS DEL CAMBIO CLIMATICO PODRIAN PROVOCAR CAOS SOCIAL Y ECONOMICO EN EL MEDIANO PLAZO. 2. UNA ECONOMIA POBRE PERMITE LA ACUMULACION DE TIERRAS POR GRUPOS DE PODER QUE PODRIA PROVOCAR INCREMENTO EN CRIMINALIDAD Y UN ESTALLIDO SOCIAL EN EL MEDIANO PLAZO INCREMENTO EN CRIMINALIDAD Y UN ESTALLIDO SOCIAL EN EL MEDIANO PLAZO. LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  17. 17. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA PRIORIDAD Y FINALIDAD: PRIORIDAD Y FINALIDAD: La prioridad, es el desarrollo de servicios innovadores, productos y procesos, mediante la integración de cadenas de valor y la colectividad de empresas, dentro del Clúster Agro Industrial Guadalupe Victoria en desarrollo, lo cual permitirá desarrollar un nuevo esquema p , p q social en el beneficio y comercialización de frijol, el desarrollo de Planta de Transformación Agroindustrial, para la producción inicial de dos productos regionales “Carnes en su Jugo y Caldillo Durangueño”, contemplando el desarrollo de proveeduría e insumos locales a través d l d ll d l P A i d t i l T ló i G d l Vi t i t t d del desarrollo del Parque Agroindustrial y Tecnológico Guadalupe Victoria propuesto, todo lo anterior permitirá la atracción de empresas y la atracción de inversiones para el desarrollo de la infraestructura necesaria considerando el Programa Hidroagrícola Regional Sustentable Siglo XXI el cual es parte integral del Programa Especial Pro Guadalupe Victoria de Titulo Pro Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Sostenible de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria y además de validar la solicitud de integración de un Fideicomiso solicitado por $2,552.77 Millones de pesos iniciales, de los tres niveles de Gobierno, planeado para la aplicación de incentivos a las empresas que decidan invertir en el desarrollo planeado para la aplicación de incentivos a las empresas que decidan invertir en el desarrollo de los diferentes proyectos. La finalidad, es la de incrementar la productividad y la competitividad sostenible, para LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA consolidar la región de Guadalupe Victoria como un Centro Agrícola y de Transformación agroindustrial, para beneficio de todos.
  18. 18. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA VA MI ESPADA EN PRENDA, VOY POR ELLA (GUADALUPE VICTORIA) PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA “ASOCIACIONES PUBLICO PRIVADAS (APP)” “EN REGIONES EN DONDE NO HAY LA INFRAESTRUCTURA SUSTENTABLE NECESARIA, SIMPLEMENTE LAS EMPRESAS Y LOS INVERSIONISTAS NO IRÁN AHÍ” LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  19. 19. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA •HASTA 04 PRESAS •ZONAS DE RIEGO PARA 190K PLANTA  INTEGRADORA DE  GRANOS + C. ACOPIO  •PLANTA PROCESADORA, ATRACCIÓN DE  EMPRESA TRACTORA  Ó PLAN MAESTRO, PARQUE  AGROINDUSTRIAL Y  TECNOLÓGICO GUADALUPE  VICTORIA E INFRAESTRUCTURA •ZONAS DE RIEGO PARA 190K  HECTÁREAS EN FRIJOL •PLANTA TRATADORA DE AGUAS  RESIDUALES •PLANTA POTABILIZADORA •MODERNIZACIÓN DE PLANTA  INTEGRADORA ‐ CONSORCIO DE  EMPRESAS •COINVERSIÓN PUBLICO‐PRIVADA 50‐50%  1000.00 MILL. EN COMERCIALIZACIÓN •AGRICULTURA POR CONTRATO •COBERTURAS DE RIESGOS 100% •PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN  Y DESARROLLO  TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL:  PROVEEDURÍA, ‐ ENGORDA DE GANADO Y  RASTRO TIF, ‐ INVERNADEROS, ‐ PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN •1300Ha PARQUE AGROINDUSTRIAL  •300hHa Parque Privado •GASODUCTO GAS NATURAL •CENTRO DE ENERGÍA GPE VICTORIA •RAMAL ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA +  LIBRAMIENTO NORTE •CENTRAL CAMIONERA ‐ CENTRO  PROGRAMA  HIDROAGRÍCOLA •COBERTURAS DE RIESGOS 100% •CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS Y  CENTRAL DE ABASTOS PLANTA  TRANSFORMADORA COMERCIAL + PARQUEADERO •AERÓDROMO LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONOMICO Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  20. 20. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 4. PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS PRO INVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA P i idi l ÍNDICE Para incidir en lograr un desarrollo regional sostenible e incluyente, se plantea el desarrollo i t l d integral de un Programa de Transformación Productiva (PTP), para l ió d l la creación de valor en los diferentes sectores; según solicitud en el PLAN NACIONAL DE DESARROLLO 2018 DESARROLLO 2018‐ 2024 con PROGRAMAS Y PROYECTOS ESTRATÉGICOS según lo siguiente LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONOMICO Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA siguiente:
  21. 21. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  22. 22. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI LÍNEAS DE ACCIÓN I. Diagnostico y Plan Estratégico Integral Sostenible del Programa Hidroagrícola Regional Sustentable siglo XXI. Objetivo: Asegurar la disponibilidad Y la asignación del agua, para incidir en reducir la dependencia de lluvia en la agricultura de temporal e incidir en mejorar el suministro bl d l bl l i d id l sustentable del agua potable y el tratamiento de aguas residuales. II. Atracción de empresas y atracción de inversiones para el desarrollo del programa III. Desarrollo de proyectos según plan estratégico, considerándose: i. PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS ii. PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN iii. PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS VICTORIA i PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA DURANGO VICTORIA iv. PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA DURANGO-VICTORIA v. PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA vi. PLANTA TRATADORA DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA + DRENAJE PLUVIAL + ALCANTARILLADO 22 vii. PLANTA POTABILIZADORA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  23. 23. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI METAS GLOBALES 9 AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR PRODUCTIVIDAD Y COMPETITIVIDAD DEL CAMPO 9 MEJORA EN SUMINISTRO Y TRATAMIENTO DE AGUA POTABLE Y AGUA RESIDUALES. CAPACIDAD AGUA CAPTACIÓN DIRECTA DE LLUVIA PRODUCCIÓN AGUA POTABLE AGUAS CRUDAS INCORPORAC IÓN DE RIEGO INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA AGUA (Mm3 ) DIRECTA DE LLUVIA (Mm3) AGUA POTABLE (LTS/SEG) CRUDAS (LTS/SEG) IÓN DE RIEGO (Ha frijol) ESTIMADA Millones pesos PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS+ACUEDUCTO 800.0 800.0 140,000 $ 7,593.87 PRESA DE GAMÓN + ACUEDUCTO 400.00 200.00 56,000 $ 3,056.00 PRESA GRANADEROS 70.00 70.00 12,000 $ 3,876.50 PRESA DURANGO IV + ACUEDUCTO 300.00 300.00 42,000 $ 4,620.00 BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA 300.00 30.00 42,000 $ 2,140.00 PLANTA POTABILIZADORA Y DIST. DE AGUA 6.31 6.31 200.00 $ 138.00 PLANTA TRATADORA AGUAS RESIDUALES 6.31 6.31 200.00 $ 280.00 Diagnostico y plan Estratégico $ 5.50 $ TOTAL 1,882.62 1,412.62 200.00 200.00 292,000.00 CAPTACIÓN DE AGUA TOTAL: 1,682.62 Mm3 EL VALLE DE GPE. VICTORIA CAPTA UN PROMEDIO DE 1,900 Mm3 DE AGUA ANUAL Y EL VALLE CENTRAL DE DURANGO PUEDE ALCANZAR HASTA 2,200 Mm3. LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA MAS DEL 50% DEL AGUA SON ESCURRIMIENTOS AL MAR DEL OCÉANO PACIFICO A TRAVÉS DEL RIO MEZQUITAL y 300 Mm3 de Sierra de Gamón y Valle de Guadalupe Victoria con escurrimientos hacia la PRESA FRANCISCO ZARCO.
  24. 24. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI UNIDADES DE RIEGO UNIDADES DE RIEGO EN 08 MUNICIPIOS: Durango-Guadalupe Victoria-Mezquital-Nombre de Dios-Poanas- Peñón Blanco-Cuencame + Panuco de Coronado -Panuco de Coronado-Durango LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  25. 25. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL SIGLO XXI PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  26. 26. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DEL CAMPO Y LA COMPETITIVIDAD DE LA REGIÓN CAPACIDAD DE EMBALSE (Mm3 ) AGUA INCORPORACIÓN DE RIEGO (Ha frijol) INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA Millones pesos (Mm3 ) AGUA (Ha frijol) Millones pesos PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS TOTAL 800.0 140,000 $ 7,593.87 EL PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS (PHND), ES DESARROLLADO POR LA EL PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS (PHND), ES DESARROLLADO POR LA INICIATIVA PRIVADA, A TRAVÉS DE OBRA PUBLICA NO SOLICITADA CON UN CONTRATO DE ASOCIACIÓN PUBLICO‐PRIVADA PARA DETONAR PROYECTOS DE INVERSIÓN EN INFRAESTRUCTURA QUE DETONEN EL DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO DE MÉXICO. LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  27. 27. ESCURRIMIENTOS La captación de agua de lluvia de la Sierra Madre Occidental y los valles centrales de Durango pueden alcanzar hasta 2,200Mm3, con mas del 50% (1,200Mm3) en escurrimientos pasando por el Rio Mezquital hacia el MAR DEL OCÉANO PACIFICO, provenientes de escurrimientos de la sierra madre occidental, los valles centrales y Al reducir los escurrimientos, se incidirá en reducir las inundaciones en el Estado de Nayarit y la introducción de riego provenientes de escurrimientos de la sierra madre occidental, los valles centrales y del Guadiana; además de derrames de las presas: BAYACORA, GUADALUPE VICTORIA, FRANCISCO. VILLA, CABORACA, PENA DEL ÁGUILA y SANTA ELENA. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS Nayarit y la introducción de riego en diferentes municipios del Estado de Durango.
  28. 28. MAPA DEL PROYECTO SEGÚN SE PRESENTA EN EL MAPA, EL PROYECTO CONTARA CON DIFERENTES ETAPAS SEGÚN LO SIGUIENTE: 800Mm3 de Embalse en PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS 30Mw Proyecto Hidroeléctrico 03 plantas de bombeo-Torres de Oscilación Acueducto con tubería PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS, 30Mw Proyecto Hidroeléctrico, 03 plantas de bombeo-Torres de Oscilación, Acueducto con tubería de acero alta presión, 08 Tanques de distribución de agua, 08 Módulos de Riego, y 300Mm3 Vaso regulador Balsa Laguna de nuestra Señora. - PROYECTO HDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  29. 29. ETAPAS DEL PROYECTO • 800Mm3  Tipo  Materiales Hidroeléctrica • 03 Plantas  de bombeo  y Torres de Acueducto‐Vaso  • 08 Tanques a  presión, un  tanque por Zonas de Riego Materiales  Sueltos y  Pantalla de  Concreto. Presa • 30Mw con 6  turbinas  verticales de  5Mw cada  una Hidroeléctrica y Torres de  Oscilación Plantas de  • Tubería de  acero a alta  presión • Balsa Laguna  d N t regulador tanque por  Zona de  riego. Tanques de  • 08 Zonas de  Riego  para  140,000Ha  en Frijol  organizados Zonas de Riego Presa  una bombeo de Nuestra  Señora‐Vaso  regulador q Distribución organizados  en bloques de  200‐300Ha - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  30. 30. PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS EL RIO DEL MEZQUITAL PRESENTA LA OPORTUNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE UNA PRESA CON CAPACIDAD DE 800-1000 Mm3 DE AGUA. ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 800 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾TIPO Op.-1 : MATERIALES SUELTOS y PANTALLA DE CONCRETO, CORONACIÓN 500 MT Y ALTURA 140 MT ¾TIPO Op.-2: Cortina de Concreto Compactado con Rodillo (CCR)  - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  31. 31. PERFIL DEL PROYECTO d l á l l d l ó d “ ” d La cortina de la PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS 800Mm3 estará localizada a una elevación de 5,160.0 pies con punto “CERO” de referencia con coordenadas 13Q X=572417.14m‐E , Y=2’619,133.56m‐N, tendrá una altura de 140Mts y Coronación de 500Mts, el Acueducto recorrerá una distancia de 109Km lineales y tendrá una carga a vencer de 580Mts con 03 plantas de bombeo en la sección del Acueducto primario, las plantas serán alimentados por generación en sito de Proyecto Hidroeléctrico de 30MW de capacidad, la sección del Acueducto por gravedad comprende además 08 Tanques de p , p g p q distribución de agua a presión que entregaran el agua en Bloques de 200‐300Ha a 08 Zonas de Riego pre‐seleccionadas; la Balsa podría ser utilizada como vaso regulador y para almacenamiento de excedentes de agua. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  32. 32. PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS LOCALIZACIÓN La PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS estará localizada a una elevación de 5,160.0 pies con la cortina como punto de “CERO” de referencia con coordenadas: 13Q coordenadas: 13Q X=572417.14m‐E , Y=2’619,133.56m‐N la presa tendrá una altura de 140Mt C ió d 140Mts y una Coronación de 500Mts - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  33. 33. 30MW HIDROELÉCTRICA Se desarrollaran 30MW del PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO considerando la generación en considerando la generación en sitio ó autoabastecimiento (detrás del medidor) en Abasto Aislado, además se apalancara el d ll l b fi i d l desarrollo con el beneficio de la generación de Certificados de Energía Limpias. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  34. 34. ACUEDUCTO PRIMARIO y PLANTAS DE BOMBEO El Acueducto tendrá una d 580Mt carga a vencer de 580Mts con 03 PLANTAS DE BOMBEO en la sección del Acueducto Primario para suministro de agua al Tanque Primario a gravedad, las plantas serán alimentados con generación en sito de 30MW de en sito de 30MW de Proyecto Hidroeléctrico. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  35. 35. ACUEDUCTO POR GRAVEDAD MEZQUITAL-VICTORIA La sección del Acueducto por gravedad tendrá una distancia de 109Km lineales y tendrá una carga a vencer de 580Mts para suministrar agua a los 08 Tanques a presión de distribución de agua que entregaran el agua a las zonas de riego en Bloques de 200‐300Ha para 08 Módulos de Riego pre‐seleccionados. La Balsa Laguna de Nuestra Señora se operara como vaso regulador y de expansión con desarrollo de g p g y p proyecto Hídroagricola. Se tendrá un punto de interconexión con acueducto VICTORIA‐PEÑÓN para operación mixta del sistema. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  36. 36. TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Y MODULOS DE RIEGO PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL  SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI: PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA  NOMBRE DE DIOS CENTRO DE RIEGO, ENERGÍA Y AGUA  SUSTENTABLE (CREAS) SA de CV CLÚSTER AGROINDUSTRIAL  GUADALUPE  VICTORIA A.C. ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS Unión de Productores de Granos Regional  de Durango, A.C. (UPGRADED) 07 Tanques‐Estanques de distribución de agua para  07 modulos de riego por goteo para 20,000 Has  cada una estimando un total de 140 000 Has pre‐ ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS Constitucion de Empresas Productivas 200‐300Ha Intergracion de Productores  cada una estimando un total de 140,000 Has pre seleccionadas, el agua se asignara solo en Bloques  para riego de parcelas de productores‐empresas  productivas con lotes de parcelas de entre 200‐300  i d l ió d d d 9Agricultura por contrato 9Tecnificacion y Riego Agricola  901 Tractor 901 Trilladora 901 Paquetes Tecnologicos….. Has integradas en la Unión de Productores de  Granos Regional de Durango, A.C. (UPGRADED) - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  37. 37. ZONA DE RIEGO MEZQUITAL INCORPORACIÓN DE 20,000.00 Ha a riego por gravedad de línea directa de la presa. - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  38. 38. TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO DURANGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS 20,000.00Ha ZONA DE RIEGO EN POANAS 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO EN GPE VICTORIA - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  39. 39. TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO DOS DE ABRIL 20,000.0Ha ZONA DE RIEGO GPE. VICTORIA I - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  40. 40. BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA La Balsa Laguna de Nuestra Señora, tiene de manera natural una capacidad de almacenamiento de agua de 30Mm3, y será utilizada como vaso regulador y de almacenamiento de excedentes. Se tiene contemplado el incremento de capacidad en el mediano plazo, con el - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS g y p p p , desarrollo del Proyecto Hidro agrícola Laguna de Nuestra Señora para incrementar su capacidad de almacenamiento de agua a 300Mm3, estimándose una inversión de $ 2,140 millones de pesos.
  41. 41. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN PROYECTO I PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 800.0 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA PRESA TIPO RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS PROYECTO II ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO PROYECTO II HIDROELÉCTRICA 930 MW PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO 100% PRIVADO PROYECTO III ACUEDUCTO 9109 Km ACUEDUCTO MEZQUITAL-VICTORIA 903 PLANTAS DE BOMBEO y TORRES DE OSCILACIÓN PROYECTO IV ZONAS DE RIEGO 908 TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN 908 MÓDULOS DE RIEGO PARA 140,000 Has - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  42. 42. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 7,593.87 millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ (Millones de pesos) COMENTARIOS (Millones de pesos) PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS 4,341.17 30 MW PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO 607.76 100% PRIVADO ACUEDUCTO MEZQUITAL VICTORIA 868 23 ACUEDUCTO MEZQUITAL-VICTORIA 868.23 TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN y MÓDULOS DE RIEGO 385.88 140,000 Has Otros TOTAL $ 7,593.87 - PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA NOMBRE DE DIOS
  43. 43. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL SIGLO XXI PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA PEÑÓN PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  44. 44. PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI AGRICULTURA DE RIEGO PARA INCREMENTAR LA PRODUCTIVIDAD DEL CAMPO Y LA COMPETITIVIDAD DE LA REGIÓN CAPACIDAD DE EMBALSE (Mm3 ) AGUA INCORPORACIÓN DE RIEGO (Ha frijol) INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA Millones pesos (Mm3 ) AGUA (Ha frijol) Millones pesos PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN 200.0 56,000 $ 3,056.00 TOTAL 200.0 56,000 $ 3,056.00 EL PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA PEÑÓN (PHVP) ES DESARROLLADO POR LA EL PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA‐PEÑÓN (PHVP), ES DESARROLLADO POR LA INICIATIVA PRIVADA, A TRAVÉS DE OBRA PUBLICA NO SOLICITADA CON UN CONTRATO DE ASOCIACIÓN PUBLICO‐PRIVADA Y EL ACOMPAÑAMIENTO DE La Oficina de la Presidencia de la Republica a trabes del Consejo Nacional para el Fomento a la Inversión, el Empleo y el Crecimiento Económico (COFINECE) PARA DESARROLLAR PROYECTOS DE INVERSIÓN EN LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA Crecimiento Económico (COFINECE) PARA DESARROLLAR PROYECTOS DE INVERSIÓN EN INFRAESTRUCTURA QUE DETONEN EL DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO DE MÉXICO.
  45. 45. ESCURRIMIENTOS Se incidirá en reducir las inundaciones en LA LAGUNA - GOMEZ- TORREÓN, reduciendo los escurrimientos de la La captación de agua de lluvia en la Sierra de Gamón pueden alcanzar 300M 3 200M 3 i i t d l Ri -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN reduciendo los escurrimientos de la SIERRA DE GAMÓN 300Mm3, con mas 200Mm3 en escurrimientos pasando por el Rio Peñón hacia Rio Nazas y la Presa Francisco Zarco.
  46. 46. MUNICIPIO DE GPE. VICTORIA, PRESENTA UNA TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON ESCURRIMIENTOS DESNIVELES Y ESCURRIMIENTOS DE AGUA EN LA PARTE CENTRAL NORTE-SUR Y OTE-PTE fí d l l ll d l d d l l d l d La topografía del terreno en el valle del Municipio de Guadalupe Victoria, presenta niveles de terreno muy elevado en parte norte y sur, con un desnivel de hasta 600MTS NORTE Y 220MTS SUR con escurrimientos de agua hacia el valle central afectando a los poblados de la mesa central Guadalupe Victoria‐Calixto Contreras‐Ignacio Allende principalmente; la topografía del terreno en el valle central presenta desnivel Oriente‐Poniente con desnivel Oriente con escurrimientos de cauces de arroyos NORTE: El Durazno‐Colorado y SUR: La Martinica‐Santa Elena, con corrientes -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN y y , de agua hacia la Laguna de Nuestra Señora y con cauces de arroyos Temporales‐Colorín‐El álamo con Flujo de agua hacia Peñón Blanco‐Presa Francisco Zarco).
  47. 47. MAPA DEL PROYECTO SEGÚN SE PRESENTA EN EL MAPA, EL PROYECTO CONTARA CON DIFERENTES ETAPAS SEGÚN LO SIGUIENTE: 1.- 200Mm3 de Embalse en PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN 9Mw Proyecto Hidroeléctrico 01 planta de bombeo-Torre de Oscilación Acueducto Primario con PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN, 9Mw Proyecto Hidroeléctrico, 01 planta de bombeo-Torre de Oscilación, Acueducto Primario con tubería de acero alta presión, 01 Tanques de distribución de agua, y 04 Zonas de Riego. Se tendrá un punto de Interconexión del Acueducto Primario con el Acueducto MEZQUITAL-VICTORIA de la PRESA NOMBRE DE DIOS. -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  48. 48. ETAPAS DEL PROYECTO • 200Mm3  Tipo Hidroeléctrica • 01 Planta de  bombeo y Acueducto • 01 Tanque a  GRAVEDAD Zonas de Riego Tipo  Materiales  Sueltos y  Pantalla de  Concreto. Presa • 9Mw con 3  turbinas  verticales de  3Mw cada  Hidroeléctrica bombeo y  Torre de  Oscilación Planta de  • Tubería de  acero a alta  presión Acueducto GRAVEDAD  para zona de  riego de  Guadalupe  Victoria Tanque de  • 04 Zonas de  Riego  para  56,000Ha en  Frijol  Zonas de Riego Presa  una bombeo q Distribución j organizados  en bloques de  200‐300Ha -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  49. 49. PRESA DE GAMÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 200.0MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: a.- RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 400.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y ¾PRESA TIPO: a. RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 400.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 90.0MTS -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  50. 50. PERFIL DEL PROYECTO La cortina de la PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN 200Mm3 estará localizada a una elevación de 6,400.0 pies con punto de “CERO” de referencia con coordenadas 13R X=586,722.84m‐E, Y=2’731,438.67m‐N, tendrá una altura de 90Mts y una coronación de 400Mts, el Acueducto recorrerá una distancia de 51Km lineales y tendrá una carga a vencer de 518 Mts con 01 planta de bombeo en la sección del Acueducto primario, la planta será alimentados por generación en sito de 9MW de Proyecto bombeo en la sección del Acueducto primario, la planta será alimentados por generación en sito de 9MW de Proyecto Hidroeléctrico, las sección del Acueducto por gravedad entregara el agua en Bloques de 200‐300Ha a 01 zona de riego en Guadalupe Victoria y 03 Zonas de Riego en Peñón Blanco. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  51. 51. PRESA DE GAMÓN LOCALIZACIÓN La PRESA SIERRA DE GAMÓN estará localizada a una elevación de 6,400.0 pies con la cortina como punto de “CERO” de referencia con coordenadas: 13R 13R X=586,722.84m‐E, Y=2’731,438.67m‐N la presa tendrá una altura de 90Mts y una Coronación de 400Mts -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  52. 52. 9MW HIDROELÉCTRICA Se desarrollaran 9MW del PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO, con 03 turbinas verticales de con 03 turbinas verticales de 3MW cada una, considerando la generación en sitio ó autoabastecimiento (detrás del did ) Ab t Ai l d medidor) en Abasto Aislado, además se apalancara el desarrollo con el beneficio de la generación de Certificados de g Energía Limpias. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  53. 53. ACUEDUCTO PRIMARIO y PLANTAS DE BOMBEO El Acueducto Primario tendrá una carga a vencer de 518Mts con 01 PLANTA DE 518Mts con 01 PLANTA DE BOMBEO para suministro de agua al Tanque Primario a gravedad, la planta de b b á li t d bombeo será alimentada con generación en sito de 9MW de Proyecto Hidroeléctrico. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  54. 54. ACUEDUCTO A GRAVEDAD VICTORIA-PEÑÓN La sección del Acueducto por gravedad tendrá una distancia de 51Km lineales  para suministrar agua a las  zona de riego 01 Guadalupe Victoria y a las 03 zonas de riego con 02 Tanques de distribución en Peñón  Blanco,  entregaran el agua en Bloques de 200‐300Ha a las 04 Zonas de Riego pre‐seleccionadas. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  55. 55. TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN Y ZONAS DE RIEGO PROGRAMA HÍDRICO REGIONAL  SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI: PROYECTO HIDROAGRICOLA  VICTORIA‐PEÑÓN CENTRO DE RIEGO, ENERGÍA Y AGUA  SUSTENTABLE (CREAS) SA de CV CLÚSTER AGROINDUSTRIAL  GUADALUPE  VICTORIA A.C. 04 ZONAS DE RIEGO Unión de Productores de Granos Regional  de Durango, A.C. (UPGRADED) Con 03 Tanques de distribución de agua a presión, para distribuir el agua a 04 Zonas de 04 ZONAS DE RIEGO Constitucion de Empresas Productivas 200‐300Ha Intergracion de Productores  p , p g Riego con un total de 35,000.0Ha pre‐ seleccionadas, el agua se distribuirá solo en Bloques para riego de parcelas de productores‐ empresas productivas integradas con lotes de 9Agricultura por contrato 9Tecnificacion y Riego Agricola  901 Tractor 901 Trilladora 901 Paquetes Tecnologicos….. empresas productivas integradas con lotes de parcelas de entre 200‐300 Ha. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  56. 56. TANQUES DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Y ZONAS DE RIEGO PEÑÓN ZONA DE RIEGO DURANGO ZONA DE RIEGO NOMBRE DE DIOS ZONA DE RIEGO EN POANAS ZONA DE RIEGO EN GUADALUPE VICTORIA -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  57. 57. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN PROYECTO I PRESA DE GAMÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 200.00MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: a.-.- RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : PRESA DE GAMÓN ¾PRESA TIPO: a. . RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 500.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 90.00MTS PROYECTO II ACUEDUCTO VICTORIA-PEÑÓN ¾ACUEDUCTO VICTORIA-PEÑÓN PROYECTO III UNIDAD DE RIEGO VICTORIA- PEÑÓN 9UNIDADES DE RIEGO Z-I Y Z-II INCORPORACIÓN DE 56,000 Ha riego frijol RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA SUPERFICIAL . -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  58. 58. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3 056 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3,056.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS $ MONTO CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PROYECTOS $ MONTO MILLONES MXP CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PRESA DE GAMÓN 1,890.00 ACUEDUCTO VICTORIA-PEÑÓN 286.00 UNIDAD DE RIEGO VICTORIA-PEÑÓN 880.00 56,000 Ha 9MW PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO 100% PRIVADO 9MW PROYECTO HIDROELÉCTRICO 100% PRIVADO TOTAL $ 3,056.00 -PROYECTO HÍDRICO AGRÍCOLA VICTORIA-PEÑÓN
  59. 59. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS 9 PRESA GRANADEROS UNIDAD DE RIEGO Z II 9 PRESA GRANADEROS + UNIDAD DE RIEGO Z-II 9 Rehabilitación y Desazolve de Estanque LA PURÍSIMA Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  60. 60. PRESA GRANADEROS SITUACIÓN ACTUAL ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 1.6 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA CORONACIÓN 200.00 MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 8.00 MTS -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS ¾PRESA CORONACIÓN 200.00 MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 8.00 MTS ¾NOTA: LA PRESA DE GRANADEROS NO HA PODIDO TENER UN BENEFICIO REAL PARA PRODUCTORES DE LA REGIÓN YA QUE LA MAYOR PARTE DEL VASO DE LA PRESA Y SU VALLE ESTÁN EN POSESIÓN IRREGULAR. SE TRABAJA EN REGULARIZACIÓN DE LA PROPIEDAD DE DICHOS PREDIOS
  61. 61. PRESA GRANADEROS MODERNIZACIÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 70.00 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 1,600.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS UNA ALTURA DE 63.00 MTS
  62. 62. UNIDAD DE RIEGO ACTUAL Y ZONA II PROPUESTA 9INCORPORACIÓN DE 3 000 00 Ha DE RIEGO -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS 9INCORPORACIÓN DE 3,000.00 Ha DE RIEGO 9RECARGA DE AGUA ESTANQUE LA PURÍSIMA
  63. 63. ESTANQUE LA PURÍSIMA Proyecto Eco Turístico Proyecto Eco-Turístico: Desazolve, Rehabilitación e inserción de acuicultura en Estanque LA PURÍSIMA. 1) -Actualmente las compuertas están abiertas, el desfogue se utiliza para riego de parcelas aledañas y el estanque se encuentra azolvado en 80% de su capacidad. 2) -Se tiene la oportunidad de inserción de acuicultura y desarrollo de proyecto eco turístico -NOTA: SE DESTRUYO ANTIGUO ESTANQUE SAN JOSÉ, EN ACTUAL PARQUE SAN JOSÉ, SE MANTIENEN DOS OJOS DE AGUA QUE SERVÍAN DE MANANTIAL SU AGUA SE CANALIZA AL DRENAJE, ADEMÁS SE BLOQUEO FLUJO DE AGUA DEL ARROYO ADJUNTO -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS
  64. 64. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN PROYECTO I PRESA GRANADEROS 9CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 70.00MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA 9PRESA TIPO RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : PRESA GRANADEROS PROYECTO II 9PRESA TIPO RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 1,600.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 63.0 MTS PROYECTO II UNIDAD DE RIEGO VICTORIA Z-II 9INCORPORACIÓN DE 12,000 Has DE RIEGO DE FRIJOL PROYECTO III PROYECTO HÍDRICO ETAPA II 9Rehabilitación y Desazolve de Estanque LA PURÍSIMA - Proyecto Eco-Turístico RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA SUPERFICIAL . -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS
  65. 65. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 3,876.50 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS MILLONES PRESA GRANADEROS 3,800.00 UNIDAD DE RIEGO VICTORIA Z-II 54.00 12,000 Ha Rehabilitación y Desazolve de Estanque LA PURÍSIMA -Proyecto Eco-Turístico: 22.50 TOTAL $ 3,876.50 -PROYECTO HIDROAGRÍCOLA GRANADEROS
  66. 66. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV 9 PRESA DURANGO IV ACUEDUCTO GPE VICTORIA 9 ACUEDUCTO GPE. VICTORIA 9 UNIDAD DE RIEGO Z-III Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  67. 67. PRESA DURANGO IV I.- EL RIO DEL TUNAL PRESENTA LA OPORTUNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE UNA PRESA CON CAPACIDAD DE 300Mm3 DE AGUA EN LA ZONA PROPUESTO CON CAPTACIÓN DE AGUA DE LA SIERRA MADRE OCCIDENTAL DE DURANGO. ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 300.00 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾REPRESA TIPO: MATERIALES SUELTOS -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA
  68. 68. ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA II.- ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA POR GRAVEDAD ¾80 KMS DE LONGITUD CON TUBERÍA DE 24” ESTIMADO Se incidirá en reducir las inundaciones en la Cd. ¾80 KMS DE LONGITUD CON TUBERÍA DE 24 ESTIMADO ¾250 L/S ESTIMADO -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA Victoria de Durango, Dgo.
  69. 69. UNIDAD DE RIEGO ZONA-III INCORPORACIÓN DE 42,000.00 Ha A RIEGO FRIJOL -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA
  70. 70. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP PROYECTO II PRESA DURANGO IV ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 300.00MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO PROYECTO III ACUEDUCTO 9ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA É ACUEDUCTO UNIDAD DE RIEGO 9UNIDAD DE RIEGO Z-III VICTORIA-CUAUHTÉMOC RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA SUPERFICIAL . -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA
  71. 71. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 4 620 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 4,620.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PRESA DURANGO IV 3,500.00 ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 320.00 ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA 320.00 UNIDAD DE RIEGO Z-III 800.00 42,000 Has TOTAL $ 4 620 00 TOTAL $ 4,620.00 -PROYECTO HÍDRICO IV: PRESA DURANGO IV+ ACUEDUCTO GUADALUPE VICTORIA
  72. 72. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA HIDROAGRÍCOLA REGIONAL SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL GRAN VISIÓN INTEGRAL PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  73. 73. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA HA PERDIDO SUS ESCURRIMIENTOS ESCURRIMIENTOS NATURALES DE AGUA DE LLUVIAS, POR BORDOS DE LAS CARRETERAS FEDERALES Y ESTATALES QUE CORREN DE NORTE- SUR y OTE-PTE, ADEMÁS DEL BORDO DE LA LÍNEA DEL BORDO DE LA LÍNEA FÉRREA COAHUILA- DURANGO QUE CORRE DE OTE-PTE; LO ANTERIOR PERMITIÓ QUE LA LAGUNA PERMITIÓ QUE LA LAGUNA RECIBA UN CAUDAL MENOR AL 25% DE LO QUE ORIGINALMENTE CAPTABA. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  74. 74. 1) LA LAGUNA NO SE RECARGA DE AGUA POR CANALIZACIONES SITUACIÓN ACTUAL CANALIZACIONES “NATURALES” QUE PERMITEN ESCURRIMIENTOS Y FLUJOS DE AGUA HACIA REGIONES BAJAS DEL OCCIDENTE, ADEMÁS DE LOS FLUJOS DE AGUA DE LOS FLUJOS DE AGUA DE LA PARTE CENTRAL DE LA LLANURA HACIA EL ORIENTE. 2) SE DEBERÁ 2) SE DEBERÁ IMPERMEABILIZAR EL TERRENO DEL LECHO DE LA LAGUNA POR FILTRACIONES SUBTERRÁNEAS NATURALES EN LA ZONA QUE CORREN AL QUE CORREN AL OCCIDENTE . -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  75. 75. LOCALIZACIÓN ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 300.00 MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA Ó ¾REPRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : CORONACIÓN 800.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 10.00MTS -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  76. 76. MUNICIPIO DE GPE. VICTORIA, PRESENTA UNA TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON ESCURRIMIENTOS DESNIVELES Y ESCURRIMIENTOS DE AGUA EN LA PARTE CENTRAL NORTE-SUR Y OTE-PTE fí d l l ll d l d d l l d l d La topografía del terreno en el valle del Municipio de Guadalupe Victoria, presenta niveles de terreno muy elevado en parte norte y sur, con un desnivel de hasta 600MTS NORTE Y 220MTS SUR con escurrimientos de agua hacia el valle central afectando a los poblados de la mesa central Guadalupe Victoria‐Calixto Contreras‐Ignacio Allende principalmente; la topografía del terreno en el valle central presenta desnivel Oriente‐Poniente con desnivel Oriente con escurrimientos de cauces de arroyos NORTE: El Durazno‐Colorado y SUR: La Martinica‐Santa Elena, con corrientes y y , de agua hacia la Laguna de Nuestra Señora y con cauces de arroyos Temporales‐Colorín‐El álamo con Flujo de agua hacia Peñón Blanco‐Presa Francisco Zarco). -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  77. 77. RECARGA DE AGUA A BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA RECARGA DE AGUA A LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA: Interconexión de cauces de arroyos: Temporales‐Colorín‐El álamo (Bloquear flujo de agua hacia Peñón Blanco) con cauces de arroyos NORTE: El Durazno‐Colorado y SUR: La Martinica‐Santa Elena, remover bordo‐bloqueo en punto de la carretera Estatal 500, Construcción de Puente Elevado, para incrementar 70% corrientes de agua hacia la Laguna de Nuestra Señora. El terreno presenta desnivel hacia LA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA y se requiere de 7.00kms de canalización. Interconexión de escurrimientos hacia futuros CANALES DE RIEGO y ARROYOS PRINCIPALES, lo cual disminuirá las fuertes corrientes de escurrimientos de agua de la llanura norte y de la llanura sur hacia los diferentes poblados. Se tienen niveles de terreno muy elevado en parte norte y sur con un desnivel de hasta 600MTS NORTE Y 220MTS SUR hacia la parte central de la llanura. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  78. 78. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN PROYECTO I ¾CAPACIDAD TOTAL DE EMBALSE= 300.00MILLONES DE M3 DE AGUA ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : PROYECTO I ¾PRESA TIPO: RELLENO MATERIAL GRANULAR Y PANTALLA CONCRETO : ¾CORONACIÓN 800.00MTS DE LONGITUD Y UNA ALTURA DE 10.00MTS PROYECTO II 9IMPERMEABILIZAR LECHO DE LA LAGUNA PROYECTO III 9RECARGA DE AGUA A BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA SUPERFICIAL. -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  79. 79. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 2 140 00 Millones de pesos INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 2,140.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA 1,800.00 IMPERMIVILIZACION DE LECHO DE LA LAGUNA 120.00 RECARGA DE AGUA A BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA 220.00 Modulo de riego 42,000 Has TOTAL $ 2,140.00 -PROYECTO HÍDRICO V: BALSA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA
  80. 80. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA 9 DRENAJE SANITARIO 9 DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 9 DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 9 CANALIZACIONES PARA LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE ARROYOS Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  81. 81. LAGUNA DE OXIDACIÓN DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE SANITARIO-PLUVIAL SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LA CD DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA PRESENTA UN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL LA CD. DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA PRESENTA UN DESNIVEL EN LA TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO DE 51.50 MTS DEL LIMITE NORTE AL LIMITE SUR, SE UTILIZA LA MISMA RED PARA DRENAJE SANITARIO (CON DESCARGAS DEL RASTRO MUNICIPAL) Y DRENAJE DESCARGAS DEL RASTRO MUNICIPAL) Y DRENAJE PLUVIAL PRESENTÁNDOSE EN TEMPORADAS DE LLUVIAS LA PROBLEMÁTICA DE FUERTES PRESIONES EN LA RED DE TUBERÍAS CON DERRAMES POR REGISTROS SANITARIOS EN DIFERENTES PUNTOS DE REGISTROS SANITARIOS EN DIFERENTES PUNTOS DE LA CIUDAD, LA LAGUNA DE OXIDACIÓN RECIBE FUERTES CAUDALES MAYORES A SU CAPACIDAD DE RETENCIÓN PROVOCANDO DERRAME DE LAS AGUAS NEGRAS HACIA EL ARROYO GRANADEROS QUE NEGRAS HACIA EL ARROYO GRANADEROS QUE DESEMBOCA EN LA LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA. LO ANTERIOR A PROVOCADO INFECCIONES TANTO EN SERES HUMANOS COMO EN LA GANADERÍA QUE LLEGA A ABREVAR EN ESTA ZONA LLEGA A ABREVAR EN ESTA ZONA. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  82. 82. TOPOGRAFÍA DEL TERRENO CON DESNIVELES NORTE-SUR Y ORIENTE-PONIENTE. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  83. 83. PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA: GPE. VICTORIA-IGNACIO ALLENDE-C. CONTRERAS--CARRILLO PUERTO-J .M. PINO SUAREZ PROPUESTA I: PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA OBJETIVO: Solucionar problemas de tratamiento de aguas residuales y sobrepresiones de Drenajes Sanitarios que por topografía del Sanitarios que por topografía del terreno y el uso de misma red como Drenaje Pluvial provoca fuertes derrames en diferentes partes de la ciudad sobre todo en partes bajas de ciudad sobre todo en partes bajas de zona sur. Se busca contribuir a mejorar la salud, calidad de vida de la población y la captación de agua para futura central de generación. futura central de generación. POBLACIÓN BENEFICIADA -25mil Habitantes. PROPUESTAS: O U S S a) PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO: -Capacidad de 200 lts/seg b) CONSTRUCCIÓN DE DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO (ESTABLECER -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO NORMATIVIDAD PARA DESARROLLO DE RED DE DRENAJE PLUVIAL ).
  84. 84. PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES CONJUNTA: GPE. VICTORIA-IGNACIO ALLENDE-C. CONTRERAS--CARRILLO PUERTO-J .M. PINO SUAREZ PROPUESTA II PROPUESTA II: SUMINISTRO DE AGUA A CENTRAL DE GENERACIÓN CCC 360MW + COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  85. 85. OTRAS ACCIONES ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO para DESFOGUE VEHICULAR ZONA “CEFERESO” + MURO DE ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA LIBRAMIENTO para DESFOGUE VEHICULAR ZONA CEFERESO MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL + PAVIMENTACIÓN SOCIAL + ILUMINACIÓN SOLAR LED PROPUESTA III •LIBRAMIENTO NORTE COMO MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL •60,000m2 de PAVIMENTACIÓN SOCIAL EN ZONA LADRILLERAS con beneficio directo a sus trabajadores. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 60,000m2 de PAVIMENTACIÓN SOCIAL EN ZONA LADRILLERAS con beneficio directo a sus trabajadores. •180 SETS DE LUMINARIAS SOLAR TIPO LED PARA ILUMINACIÓN EN ALUMBRADO PUBLICO SOCIAL.
  86. 86. OTRAS ACCIONES 9 CONSTRUCCIÓN DE 03 PUENTES ó TÚNEL PLUVIAL, EN LÍNEA DE FERROCARRIL SEGÚN PUNTOS PROPUESTOS 9 CONSTRUCCIÓN DE CANALIZACIÓN PARA DESVIÓ DE ARROYO ADJUNTO A ZONA SUR DE LA COLONIA EJIDAL 9 PAVIMENTACIÓN SOCIAL -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 9 PROPUESTA DE LEY Y SU REGLAMENTO PARA DISPOSICIÓN DE ANIMALES MUERTOS Y DISPOSICIÓN DE RESIDUOS DE RASTROS EN LA REGIÓN.
  87. 87. OTRAS ACCIONES INTERCONEXIÓN DE DRENAJE SANITARIO A LA RED DE LA CIUDAD DE EL CEFERESO # 7 Y LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE DRENAJE SANITARIO A LA RED DE LA CIUDAD DE EL CEFERESO # 7 Y LA MAQUILADORA YASAKI 9 EL CEFERESO # 7 CON DESCARGA DE AGUAS RESIDUALES AL ARROYO ADJUNTO QUE CORRE A LAGUNA DE NUESTRA SEÑORA. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 9 LA MAQUILADORA YASAKI SIN CONEXIÓN A DRENAJE SANITARIO CON CANALIZACIÓN ABIERTA PROVOCA OLORES FÉTIDOS Y AFECTACIONES A LA SALUD DE LA POBLACIÓN
  88. 88. ANTECEDENTES 1) FUERTES LLUVIAS Y TROMBAS PROVOCAN CADA AÑO FUERTES INUNDACIONES CON AGUA Y LODOS CONTAMINADOS DE HECES FECALES INUNDACIONES, CON AGUA Y LODOS CONTAMINADOS DE HECES FECALES DEL DRENAJE SANITARIO, DESECHOS DE ANIMALES DEL RASTRO MUNICIPAL QUE UTILIZA MISMOS DRENAJES, Y RESIDUOS DE ANIMALES MUERTOS TIRADOS EN LOS ALREDEDORES DE LOS ARROYOS ADJUNTOS A LA CIUDAD TIRADOS EN LOS ALREDEDORES DE LOS ARROYOS ADJUNTOS A LA CIUDAD LO CUAL SE HACE SIN REGULACIONES NI CONTROL. 2) AFORTUNADAMENTE NO SE HAN PRESENTADO PERDIDAS HUMANAS, AUNQUE SI SE PRESENTAN DAÑOS MATERIALES CONSIDERABLES DE BIENES AUNQUE SI SE PRESENTAN DAÑOS MATERIALES CONSIDERABLES DE BIENES E INMUEBLES. 3) SE PRESENTAN INFECCIONES TANTO EN SERES HUMANOS EN CONTACTO CON ESTAS AGUAS, ASÍ COMO INFECCIONES Y MUERTES EN LA GANADERÍA QUE LLEGA A ABREVAR EN ESTAS ZONAS. -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  89. 89. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DEL ESTADO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR CONTRATO: CONCESIÓN PROYECTO I 9PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES Y DRENAJE SANITARIO PROYECTO II 9DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 9CANALIZACIONES PARA LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE ARROYOS 9CANALIZACIONES PARA LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE ARROYOS RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  90. 90. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 280.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES Y DRENAJE SANITARIO 120.00 DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO 100.00 CANALIZACIONES PARA LA INTERCONEXIÓN DE ARROYOS 60.00 TOTAL $ 280.00 -PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES, DRENAJE PLUVIAL Y ALCANTARILLADO
  91. 91. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  92. 92. PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN SITUACIÓN ACTUAL OBJETIVO: Brindar certeza y garantizar el Derecho Humano al SITUACIÓN ACTUAL OBJETIVO: Brindar certeza y garantizar el Derecho Humano al Agua, solucionar problemas de abastecimiento y calidad del suministro de agua potable, para contribuir a mejorar la salud y calidad de vida de la población. Acciones: I. Diagnostico General para la evaluación y priorización de las alternativas y  los proyectos necesarios para garantizar a la población su Derecho  Humano al Agua. II. Modernizar procedimientos administrativos y sistemas de SIDEPAS para  i fi i i i ió d d d l garantizar eficiencia operativa  y gestión adecuada del agua. III. Incrementar el número de pozos, proponiéndose evaluar su desarrollo en  las partes bajas zona Sur de la cuenca o otras zonas por proponer. IV. Mantener llenado de tanques Norte‐Sur para Suministro de agua para  asegurar presión adecuada a la red de la ciudad, a usuarios y el llenado de  g p , y Tinacos‐Cisternas. V. Sectorizar en al menos dos zonas la Ciudad con tanque uno zona Zorte y  Tanque dos en zona Sur. VI. Sistemas de potabilización del agua con sistemas de filtrado en cada uno  de los pozos de suministro de agua potable de los pozos de suministro de agua potable. VII. Desarrollo futuro de un tercer tanque de suministro de agua a localizarse  en el Poblado de Juan Aldama interconectado en misma red, para lo cual  se deberá rediseñar las capacidades de algunos de los pozos. VIII. Instalación de medición de gasto de agua en pozos y micro medición a  -PROYECTO HÍDRICO : PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA usuarios. POBLACIÓN BENEFICIADA: 20 MIL HABITANTES.
  93. 93. PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN PROPUESTAS DE UBICACIÓN DE LA PLANTA OBJETIVO: Solucionar problemas de abastecimiento de agua potable y contribuir a mejorar la salud y calidad de vida de la población PROPUESTAS DE UBICACIÓN DE LA PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA población. POBLACIÓN BENEFICIADA: 16MIL HABITANTES. CAPACIDAD: 200L/S PROPUESTAS: PROPUESTAS: 1- PLANTA POTABILIZADORA 200L/S 2-Zonificación en Ciudad con sistema de regulación de presión para reducir consumos de energía a usuarios. 3-Dotación de Cisternas y agua a presión de la red de la ciudad. HAY AGUA POTABLE SUFICIENTE + SE REQUIERE MODERNIZAR LA RED + OPERAR POZOS AL 100% DE CAPACIDAD (Actualmente se tiene usos horarios debido a altos costos en tarifas de energía eléctrica). -PROYECTO HÍDRICO : PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA
  94. 94. PLANTA POTABILIZADORA DE AGUA Y PROYECTO DE DISTRIBUCIÓN 9Suministro de agua cruda de futuras presas GRANADEROS-GAMÓN -PROYECTO HÍDRICO : PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA 9Modernizar red de distribución. La red actual es muy antigua con evidencias de mezcla de aguas residuales de la red en zona sur baja de la ciudad.
  95. 95. 9CONCEDENTE: CONAGUA-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9CONCESIONARIO: POR ASIGNAR 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN CONTRATO APP 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN PROYECTO I ¾PLANTA POTABILIZADORA PROYECTO I ¾PLANTA POTABILIZADORA PROYECTO II ¾TANQUES DE ALMACENAMIENTO PROYECTO III 9RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN RECUPERACIONES 9OPERACIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN DEL AGUA -PROYECTO HÍDRICO : PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA
  96. 96. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 138.00 Millones de pesos $ p PROYECTOS MONTO $ CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PROYECTOS MONTO $ MILLONES CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PLANTA POTABILIZADORA Y RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA 138.00 DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA TOTAL $ 138 00 TOTAL $ 138.00 -PROYECTO HÍDRICO : PLANTA POTABILIZADORA + RED DE DISTRIBUCIÓN DE AGUA
  97. 97. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  98. 98. PROGRAMA ESPECIAL PRO GUADALUPE VICTORIA PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA (PTP) SECTOR AGRO INDUSTRIAL: SECTOR MANUFACTURA: 1. 1300HA PARQUE AGRO  INDUSTRIAL y TECNOLÓGICO  GUADALUPE VICTORIA SECTOR AGRO INDUSTRIAL: 4. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE  GRANOS VICTORIA 5. ACOPIO DE GANADO Y  SECTOR SERVICIOS: 8. RAMAL‐ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO NORTE +  PARQUEADERO FEDERAL 9. CENTRAL CAMIONERA + CENTRO COMERCIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 2. PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN  AGRO INDUSTRIAL 3. MODERNIZACIÓN DE  RASTRO TIF 6. PLANTA PROCESADORA  AGRO INDUSTRIAL 7 CENTRO DE DESARROLLO 10. CENTRAL DE ABASTOS + CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS 11. AERÓDROMO  VICTORIA 12. 04 PRESAS‐194K HA UNIDAD DE RIEGO 13. CLÚSTER DE MINERÍA & ENERGÍA DE DURANGO 14 800W CENTRO DE ENERGÍA GUADALUPE VICTORIA PARQUE LADRILLERO 7. CENTRO DE DESARROLLO  TECNOLÓGICO 14. 800W CENTRO DE ENERGÍA GUADALUPE VICTORIA CREACIÓN DE VALOR DENTRO DEL ESTADO DE DURANGO AGUA PRODUCTOS  PRIMARIOS PARQUE  AGROINDUSTRIAL 800MW CENTRO DE  ENERGÍA GUADALUPE  •PRESAS •RIEGO OS •PLANTA  INTEGRADORA  (Beneficio de frijol) •PLANTA PROCESADORA  (Caldillo Durangueño ) O US •PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN:  Proveeduría •CENTRO DE DESARROLLO  TECNOLÓGICO U U VICTORIA •DESARROLLO  MINERO  •DESARROLLO DE  INFRAESTRUCTURA LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONOMICO Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA •GENERACIÓN DE  ENERGÍA
  99. 99. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. ESPECIALIZACIÓN REGIONAL E INFRAESTRUCTURA SUSTENTABLE PROYECTO: PARQUE AGRO INDUSTRIAL Y TECNOLÓGICO GUADALUPE VICTORIA PARQUE AGRO INDUSTRIAL Y TECNOLÓGICO GUADALUPE VICTORIA Plan Maestro Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  100. 100. 100% Privado
  101. 101. Superficie Primera Fase: I. 300 Hectáreas de desarrollos: Ó PROPUESTA INTEGRAL desarrollos: Nota: La ubicación de los lotes podrá cambiar según requerimientos PROYECTOS 9 1er Etapa: 100 Ha PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 9 2da Etapa: 200 Ha Parque de Innovación y Centro de Desarrollo Agro Industrial Guadalupe Victoria PROYECTOS: 1. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS GPE. VICTORIA 2. CENTRAL DE ABASTOS g p 3. CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS 4. PLANTA PROCESADORA 5 10MW COGENERACIÓN 5. 10MW COGENERACIÓN 6. ACOPIO-ENGORDA DE GANADO Y RASTRO TIF 7. Parque de Innovación y Centro de Desarrollo Tecnológico Agroindustrial Gpe. Victoria. 8. TERMINAL DE CARGA PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  102. 102. CENTRAL DE ABASTOS La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro comercial y de servicios que concentra una región de 06 i i i l i t bi d bi L Cd d G d l Vi t i t 06 municipios que convergen con el intercambio de bienes. La Cd. de Guadalupe Victoria cuenta con un mercado municipal y locales comerciales establecidos en la zona centro, los cuales no ofrecen servicios de calidad acorde a las necesidades actuales de la región y se ha permitido un desarrollo urbano desordenado con locales comerciales sin regulación dentro de la mancha urbana. L t i h i l d ll d l CENTRAL DE ABASTOS l l á t Lo anterior hace necesario el desarrollo de la CENTRAL DE ABASTOS, la cual a su vez será un centro de distribución comercial y de proveeduría para la futura Planta de Transformación Agroindustrial. PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  103. 103. CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro regional de acopio de granos, que concentra una ió d 06 i i i l i li ió d L Cd d G d l región de 06 municipios que convergen con la comercialización de granos. La Cd. de Guadalupe Victoria no cuenta con un CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS lo cual ha permitido un desarrollo urbano desordenado con bodegas de acopio dentro y fuera de la mancha urbana, que no cumplen en su mayoría con especificaciones para el almacenamiento y beneficio de granos. El desarrollo del CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS iti á l l d ll d b d l d CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS permitirá regular el desarrollo de bodegas y almacenes de granos para beneficio y comercialización además será centro de proveeduría para el desarrollo de la futura Planta de Transformación Agro Industrial. CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  104. 104. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA I. Se gestiona ASIGNAR PLANTA ACTUAL DE BENEFICIO DE FRIJOL, para el desarrollo de PLANTA INTEGRADORA, ñ CENTRO DE ACOPIO e INFRAESTRUCTURA OPERATIVA para una capacidad instalada de 80,000.00 Ton/Año de manejo de granos para comercialización y planta de proceso. II. Se promueve Agricultura por contrato y Coberturas de riesgo al 100% en producción como estrategia para garantizar un programa integral Sostenible del campo y la comercialización. C ó 0% 0% ó III. Coinversión publico-privada 50%-50% para financiamiento en programas de comercialización de frijol con crédito revolvente y/o capital por $ 1,000.00 Millones de pesos. PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  105. 105. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA 910% UTILIDAD PARA  INFRAESTRUCTURA  PROVEEDURÍA E  INSUMOS 9Operación sin fines de lucro con  Profesionales locales 980,000.00 Ton/Año de manejo de granos  para comercialización y planta de proceso I. INCREMENTAR CAPACIDAD DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS A 80,000.00 Ton/Año para comercialización y planta transformadora agroindustrial. II. OPERACIÓN SIN FINES DE LUCRO, ADMINISTRADA POR PROFESIONALES DE LA REGIÓN. III BENEFICIO DE 10% DE UTILIDAD SOBRE LAS OPERACIONES PARA AUTOFINANCIAMIENTO DE III. BENEFICIO DE 10% DE UTILIDAD SOBRE LAS OPERACIONES PARA AUTOFINANCIAMIENTO DE INFRAESTRUCTURA y DESARROLLO DE PROVEEDURÍA E INSUMOS. PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  106. 106. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA- PROGRAMA INTEGRAL PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA -PARQUE AGRO INDUSTRIAL Q 9 PROGRAMA HÍDRICO SIGLO XXI CENTRO DE ACOPIO ALMACEN GENERAL DE BANCA DE 9 AGRICULTURA POR CONTRATO 9 COBERTURAS DE RIESGO AL 100% CENTRO DE ACOPIO - ALMACEN GENERAL DE DEPOSITO AGD: ALMER‐ALSUR‐ALMEX‐ ARGO‐KUEHNE + NAGEL‐LOUIS DREYFUS‐ NOBLE GROUP‐NOBLE AGRI‐ADM—LOGYX‐ ARMEX‐ADEMSA—AG‐ACCEL‐ALGEBASA‐ ALGEYA‐BUNGE ‐BANORTE BANCA DE DESARROLLO SEGALMEX- PRIVADOS COBERTURAS DE RIESGO AL 100% COINVERSIÓN PUBLICO-PRIVADA POR$ 1,000.00 Millones de Pesos , para Esquema de Comercialización Sostenible CONSORCIO DE EMPRESAS Unión de Productores de Granos  Regional de Durango A C Regional de Durango, A.C. PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  107. 107. PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS VICTORIA CONSORCIO DE EMPRESAS Unión de Productores de Granos  Regional de Durango, A.C.  (UPGRADED) 9SERVICIOS DE MAQUILA FASE INICIAL 9BENEFICIO DE FRIJOL PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  108. 108. DESARROLLO DE 02 PRODUCTOS REPRESENTATIVOS REGIONALES PLANTA PROCESADORA AGRO INDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000.00 Ton/Año RECETA DE CARNES  EN SU JUGO: 1 kg de bistec DESARROLLO DE 02 PRODUCTOS REPRESENTATIVOS REGIONALES: 01. CARNES EN SU JUGO CAPACIDAD: ‐150 Ton/Día de Frijoles  pintos de la olla 1 kg de bistec  200 gr de tocino 1 manojo de cilantro  1 ajo grande 1 litro de agua pintos de la olla ‐01 Ton/Día de chile 1 kg de frijoles de la olla Aguacate Sal y Pimienta Consomé de pollo al gusto CAPACIDAD TOTAL: ‐54,000 Ton/Ano de Frijol pinto. ‐3600 Ton/Ano de Bistec ‐360 Ton/Ano de chile CAPACIDAD DE PROCESO A RECETA DE CALDILLO  DURANGUEÑO: ½ Kg. de bisteces  2 chiles (poblanos, mulatos,  h ) CAPACIDAD  DE PROCESO A  INSTALAR: ‐100,000 Ton/Año CAPACIDAD: 15 Ton/Día de Bistec anchos)  1 jitomate grande  1 cucharada sopera de cebolla 1 diente de ajo aceite para freír  02. CALDILLO        G ÑO p sal DURANGUEÑO PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  109. 109. PLANTA PROCESADORA AGRO INDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000.00 Ton/Año I. PLANTA AGRO INDUSTRIAL: La región de Guadalupe Victoria produce entre 70mil y 120Mil  Toneladas por año de Frijol de temporal; Maíz y Chile con capacidad  necesaria para la demanda.  PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL II. COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA: Se cuenta con gasoductos ZONA NORTE USA‐PEMEX zona sur‐ ALTAMIRA GOLFO a DURANGO con capacidad  necesaria para la demanda  requerida.
  110. 110. CENTRAL DE COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA 10MW É É Ó 9POTENCIA ELÉCTRICA Y TÉRMICA PARA PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN E INVERNADEROS 9CO2 GENERACIÓN A INVERNADEROS 360MW CCC GN + 10MW COGENERACIÓN PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  111. 111. NAVES INDUSTRIALES X DESARROLLADOR PRIVADO CONTRATOS 100% PRIVADOS PROYECTO I •PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS DE GRANOS CON CAPACIDAD INSTALADA DE 80 000 00 Ton/Año PROYECTO I CAPACIDAD INSTALADA DE 80,000.00 Ton/Año. CENTRO ACOPIO DE GRANOS PROYECTO II •CENTRO ACOPIO DE GRANOS •CENTRAL DE ABASTOS PROYECTO III •PLANTA PROCESADORA AGROINDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000 Ton/Año. PROYECTO IV •CENTRAL DE COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA 10MW PROGRAMA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL
  112. 112. INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA TOTAL $ 950.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTOS $ (MILLONES) COMENTARIOS CENTRO DE ACOPIO DE GRANOS Y CENTRAL DE ABASTOS 50.00 CENTRAL DE ABASTOS PLANTA INTEGRADORA DE GRANOS CAPACIDAD A INSTALAR 80,000.00 Ton/Año 150.00 PUBLICO-PRIVADO PLANTA PROCESADORA AGROINDUSTRIAL CON 600 00 PLANTA PROCESADORA AGROINDUSTRIAL CON CAPACIDAD DE 100,000 Ton/Año 600.00 CENTRAL DE COGENERACIÓN DE ENERGÍA 10MW 150.00 100% PRIVADO TOTAL $ 950.00 Nota: TERMINAL FERROVIARIA DE CARGA NECESARIA CONCESIONARIO LÍNEA COAHUILA DURANGO PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN PRODUCTIVA AGROINDUSTRIAL TERMINAL FERROVIARIA DE CARGA NECESARIA x CONCESIONARIO LÍNEA COAHUILA-DURANGO.
  113. 113. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROYECTO: 200 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL 9 50 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL VICTORIA Q 9 150 Ha CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL VICTORIA–CDT- ¾ CENTRO DE DESARROLLO DE PROVEEDURÍA E INSUMOS ¾ UNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE GANADERÍA DE ENGORDA– RASTRO TIF Ó ¾ PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI 1000 Ha DE PEQUEÑA PROPIEDAD DESARROLLO DE PROVEEDURÍA E INSUMOS UNIDAD DE INVERNADEROS Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  114. 114. 1,200 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL I 50 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA I. 50 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA II. 150 Ha CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 1) Centro de desarrollo de proveeduría e insumos 2) Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda y Rastro TIF 3) U id d d d ll d á b l f t l d bl 3) Unidad de desarrollo de árbol frutal y maderables III. 1000 Ha DE PEQUEÑA PROPIEDAD DESARROLLO DE INVERNADEROS PROVEEDURÍA E INSUMOS INSUMOS A PLANTA DE TRANSFORM ACIÓN 360MW CCC GN + 10MW COGENERACIÓN 9POTENCIA ELÉCTRICA Y TÉRMICA PARA -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL 9POTENCIA ELÉCTRICA Y TÉRMICA PARA PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN E INVERNADEROS 9CO2 GENERACIÓN A INVERNADEROS
  115. 115. PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA OBJETIVO OBJETIVO: •Vincular Universidades locales y Empresas a nivel nacional para el desarrollo de la transformación productiva en la región. g •Atracción de empresas de base de innovación y desarrollo tecnológico para apoyar al desarrollo de productos. •Incubación de negocios del sector •Incubación de negocios del sector agroindustrial. PROPUESTA: Se considera asignar 50Hectareas de terreno para el desarrollo de la infraestructura necesaria con 01 hectárea dedicada para el desarrollo de un centro de dedicada para el desarrollo de un centro de Incubación en Innovación Agroindustrial. INVERSIONES: $ 25 00 Mill d $ 25.00 Millones de pesos. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  116. 116. PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA Responder a la problemática del sector agrícola y ganadero de la región, realizando análisis, estudios, asesorías, consultorías y servicios para el desarrollo consultorías y servicios para el desarrollo del sector agroalimentario y agroindustrial, considerando su impacto en ámbitos básicos como: 1) La producción (TECNIFICACIÓN AL 100%: Análisis de suelos, Fertilizantes, Insecticidas, Foliares, Etc.), Conservación, Transformación Productiva La Calidad y Transformación Productiva, La Calidad y Comercialización de los Alimentos. 2) La repercusión Social y Económica de los procesos de desarrollo económico e integración nacional e internacional. 3) Programa regional en energía y agua sustentable. 4) Desarrollo Sustentable como Acción 4) Desarrollo Sustentable como Acción climática -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  117. 117. CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA OBJETIVO: El objetivo general será de atraer empresas de proveeduría e insumos y generar proyectos e iniciativas de inversión y financiamiento, mediante la oferta de servicios de consultoría en oferta de servicios de consultoría en agro negocios para el sector rural y la industria agroalimentaria. PROPUESTA: Se considera asignar 150 Hectáreas de terreno para el desarrollo de la infraestructura necesaria infraestructura necesaria. INVERSIÓN REQUERIDA: $ 22.00 Millones de pesos. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  118. 118. CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA Ante las circunstancias actuales de competitividad y globalización de la economía, el CDT, tendrá un enfoque integral de mayor visión con funciones de diseñar implementar y visión, con funciones de diseñar, implementar y difundir metodologías para la integración de redes de valor, impulsando el desarrollo del mercado de servicios de consultoría en Agro i l i d i li i negocios y la industria agroalimentaria en: 9Unidad de Invernaderos con producción de hortalizas: Frijol, chiles, tomates, otros hortalizas: Frijol, chiles, tomates, otros 9Unidad de desarrollo de árbol frutal con énfasis en la producción de NOGAL para reforestación y producción productiva. 9Unidad de desarrollo de la Ganadería 9Unidad de desarrollo de la Ganadería diversificada. 9Unidad de Producción de cultivos de Maíz- Sorgo-Alfalfas. g -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  119. 119. PLAN MAESTRO SUPERFICIE TOTAL DE 1300 Ha: Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda-Rastro TIF PLAN MAESTRO, SUPERFICIE TOTAL DE 1300 Ha: 9 100 Ha PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 9 200 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL ¾ 50 Ha PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA ¾ 150 H CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA ¾ 150 Ha CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 1) Centro de desarrollo de proveeduría e insumos 2) Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda y Rastro TIF 3) Unidad de desarrollo de árbol frutal y maderables INVERNADEROS + RASTRO TIF INSUMOS A PLANTA DE TRANSFORMACIÓN 9 1000 Ha DE PEQUEÑA PROPIEDAD DESARROLLO DE INVERNADEROS PROVEEDURÍA E INSUMOS UNIDAD DE DESARROLLO DE GANADERÍA DE ENGORDA Y RASTRO TIPO TIF. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  120. 120. Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda -Rastro TIF CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO (CDT): ACOPIO DE GANADO-RASTRO TIPO TIF: La región de Gpe. Victoria es CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO (CDT): ACOPIO DE GANADO RASTRO TIPO TIF: La región de Gpe. Victoria es uno de los principales polos de comercialización de ganado tanto de praderas como de engorda. CAPACIDAD A INSTALAR: 40MIL TONELADAS DE CARNE POR Año. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  121. 121. PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI OBJETIVO: SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: OBJETIVO: Provocar la recarga sostenible de agua de la CUENCA GUADALUPE VICTORIA e incidir en mejora de las lluvias atípicas en la agricultura de temporal. R f ió d i d N l Pi d l ll SITUACIÓN ACTUAL: Por décadas se deforesto por usos agrícolas y por sobrepastoreo, la mayor parte de los arboles y arbustos i d ió -Reforestación productiva de Nogal y Pino del valle y montanas, para disminuir la amenaza del cambio climático, con la captación de carbono y la reconversión productiva de la región. nativos de esta región como: mezquites, huizaches, matorrales, otros. ANTES reconversión productiva de la región. PROPUESTA: Reforestación en áreas controladas el 10% o 10 0Mill/Ha de la superficie parcelada y 10% o 10.0Mill/Ha de la superficie parcelada y 10% o 10.0Mill/Ha en agostaderos en la región. META: DESPUÉS Producción de 1.0 Millones de plantas de Nogal. Producción de 1.0 Millones de pino maderable. INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: $ 12.00 Millones de pesos -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  122. 122. PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI ANTECEDENTES: Existen en la región plantaciones de Nogal ya en producción desde hace décadas, y han demostrado su resistencia al clima de la región, tanto en periodos de sequias como en heladas, ha soportado los embates de la naturaleza, por el cambio climático que se ha observado el cambio climático que se ha observado. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  123. 123. PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI Reforestación de las zonas de las ARBOLEDAS y el  PANTEÓN MUNICIPAL SAN PEDRO de la Ciudad de  Guadalupe Victoria, Durango La zona de las ARBOLEDAS DEL PANTEÓN MUNICIPAL SAN PEDRO se entrego como parte del fondo legal de la fundación de  la Villa Guadalupe Victoria y la fundación de la Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango y ha estado remarcada en el PLAN  DE DESARROLLO URBANO, siendo emblema del Municipio para sus Ciudadanos y sus visitantes, además de la importancia  FOTO HISTÓRICA Y FOTOS ACTUALES DEL ÁREA DE ARBOLEDAS , p p y , p tan vital como pulmón ambiental sobre todo considerando la problemática del Cambio Climático a nivel mundial, es imagen  representativa de la ciudad y además de zona de recreación para sus habitantes ya por generaciones El área total de reforestación considerada es de 17.00 ha El plano del Panteón municipal con expansión irregular y Juzgado Publico en Desarrollo: Desafortunadamente se realizo una expansión irregular del PANTEÓN MUNICIPAL SAN PEDRO l d d d l 2011 i l H A d alrededor del 2011 sin que el H. Ay. de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango considerara a su población y el PLAN DE DESARROLLO URBANO que rige nuestra Ciudad, además de lo anterior se desarrollo Juzgado Publico •Objetivos 1 Recuperación de áreas para su reforestación y desarrollo de centro recreativo y deportivo anterior se desarrollo Juzgado Publico para el Gobierno del Estado, sin solicitar al parecer su aprobación, PRODERM lo requiere en donación como parte del parque … -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL 1.Recuperación de áreas para su reforestación y desarrollo de centro recreativo y deportivo. 2.Promover una conciencia conservacionista de los habitantes y una participación activa en el desarrollo del proyecto y el cuidado posterior del mismo.
  124. 124. INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA TOTAL $ 124.00 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTOS $ COMENTARIOS $ (MILLONES) PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 25.00 CENTRO DE DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL GUADALUPE VICTORIA 22.00 Unidad de desarrollo de ganadería de engorda -Rastro TIF 65.00 engorda Rastro TIF PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACIÓN SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI 12.00 TOTAL $ 124.00 Nota: Se consideran inversiones de los tres niveles de Gobierno y del sector de Bonos d C b d l M d de Carbono del Mercado. -PARQUE DE INNOVACIÓN Y DESARROLLO TECNOLÓGICO AGROINDUSTRIAL
  125. 125. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. PROYECTO: PROGRAMA DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE PROGRAMA DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  126. 126. 1300 HECTÁREAS DE ZONA INDUSTRIAL + TERMINAL LOGÍSTICA + AEROPUERTO VICTORIA + ANILLO PERIFÉRICO + ZONA PLAN DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI PLANEACIÓN URBANA PARA INFRAESTRUCTURA : COMERCIAL -SERVICIOS +CENTRO COMERCIAL -CENTRAL CAMIONERA-PARQ +CENTRAL ABASTOS-ACOPIO GR PLANDE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE DE GUADALUPE VICTORIA: 1. Programa de RESERVA TERRITORIAL, Regular uso de suelo para el crecimiento urbano a Zona Norte‐Oeste en partes altas de la  llanura, con accesos a libramiento y autopista como muros de protección pluvial, ZONA INDUSTRIAL, ZONA COMERCIAL Y SERVICIOS. 2. Promover el desarrollo de vivienda vertical con servicios “TODO INCLUIDO” Mandatorio en Perímetro Norte y Perímetro Sur como  y barrera a Fuertes Vientos Dominantes.NORTE‐SUR Y SUR‐NORTE 3. Planeación  y desarrollo de ciclo pistas en principales avenidas de la Ciudad. LIDERAZGO  Y EXCELENCIA EN DESARROLLO ECONÓMICO, EMPRESARIAL Y SOCIAL SUSTENTABLE APOYAR LA COMPETITIVIDAD Y ENRIQUECER LA DIGNIDAD Y EL RESPETO PARA UNA MEJOR CALIDAD DE VIDA
  127. 127. PROPUESTA INTEGRAL PLAN DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE 1) 1300 Hectáreas para Desarrollo Agroindustrial 2) 200 Hectáreas de Reserva Territorial para Áreas Comerciales y Servicios 2) 200 Hectáreas de Reserva Territorial para Áreas Comerciales y Servicios 3) TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A INTERCONEXIÓN A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN + (LIBRAMIENTO NORTE para desfogue vehicular de zona CEFERESO # 7, FUNCIÓN DE MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL + LIBRAMIENTO SUR a PAQUE AGROINDUSTRIAL Y CARR. A MIGUEL AUZA ZAC.). 4) Central camionera-Centro comercial + Zona de descanso y parqueadero camiones de carga. 5) Centro de Acopio de Granos-Central de abastos 5) Centro de Acopio de Granos-Central de abastos 6) Aeropuerto (Aeródromo particular con servicios particulares) PROGRAMA DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI
  128. 128. FINANCIAMIENTO E INVERSIONES INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA: 2.50 Millones de pesos PROYECTOS MONTO (Millones) CONDICIONES COMENTARIOS PLAN DE DESARROLLO URBANO 2.50 CONCESIÓN TOTAL $ 2.50 PROGRAMA DE DESARROLLO URBANO SUSTENTABLE SIGLO XXI
  129. 129. Desarrollo Económico, Empresarial y Social Integral Sustentable de la Región de Guadalupe Victoria, Durango PROYECTO: RAMAL ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA+ LIBRAMIENTO NORTE 9 +ÁREA PARQUEADERO TRANSPORTE FEDERAL 9 +ÁREA PARQUEADERO TRANSPORTE FEDERAL 9 +CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA Cd. Guadalupe Victoria, Durango. México
  130. 130. PROPUESTA INTEGRAL 1) TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN + LIBRAMIENTO NORTE a PARQUE AGROINDUSTRIAL y desfogue vehicular de zona CEFERESO # 7 +FUNCIÓN DE MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL + ÁREA PARQUEADERO TRANSPORTE FEDERAL + LIBRAMIENTO SUR A CENTRAL DE ABASTOS CARRETERA A MIGUEL AUZA ZACATECAS ABASTOS CARRETERA A MIGUEL AUZA ZACATECAS. 2) CENTRAL CAMIONERA + CENTRO COMERCIAL * RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  131. 131. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 1) El transporte publico de pasajeros por la autopista Durango‐Torreón con inseguridad, inconformidad y altos costos por traslados del transporte publico hasta la Cd. de Durango o el peaje en la misma AUTOPISTA de compatriotas que vienen de la Unión Americana por el corredor norte 2) La carretera Federal # 40 DURANGO‐TORREÓN circula el centro de la ciudad de Oriente‐Poniente. A pie de la Carretera Federal # 40 se estableció EL CENTRO FEDERAL DE READAPTACIÓN SOCIAL # 7 (CEFERESO) en la región el cual no cuenta con vía alterna de circulación vehicular para casos de contingencias. 3) Se presentan accidentes e inseguridad por el trafico del transporte federal de carga Durango‐Torreón por la carretera estatal # 40 que atraviesa por el centro de la Ciudad *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA estatal # 40 que atraviesa por el centro de la Ciudad. 4) Se tienen niveles de terreno muy elevado en parte norte y sur  con un desnivel de hasta 600MTS NORTE Y 220MTS SUR  hacia la parte central de la llanura provocando fuertes corrientes por lluvias y daños a las casas habitación
  132. 132. TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN Se ha gestionado desde 2010 con SCT y SECOPE, la Central Camionera y el tramo carretero para la interconexión de g y , y p Guadalupe Victoria con la Autopista Durango‐Torreón: a. SCT‐SECOPE, construyeron la Interconexión en la Autopista Durango‐Torreón sin tomar en cuenta la propuesta de PRODERM o la participación Ciudadana para su localización y aprobación. b. SECOPE, promovió el desarrollo del tramo carretero Autopista Durango‐Torreón a Guadalupe Victoria, pasando por el estanque LA PURÍSIMA para interconectar en la parte poniente de la Ciudad con la carretera estatal # 40 dejando de estanque LA PURÍSIMA, para interconectar en la parte poniente de la Ciudad con la carretera estatal # 40; dejando de lado el beneficio para la Comunidad de Juan Aldama. c. PRODERM promueve un tramo carretero de seis carriles‐boulevard central y ciclo pistas, como una avenida principal, pasando por el poblado de Juan Aldama. d. Se propone nueva caseta de cobro en ramal a autopista Durango‐Torreón hacia el poblado Juan Aldama. *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  133. 133. PROPUESTA DE ORDENAMIENTOS EN ACCESOS A AUTOPISTA CARRETERA LIBRE: TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN PROPUESTA DE ORDENAMIENTOS EN ACCESOS A AUTOPISTA-CARRETERA LIBRE: a. Se propone nueva caseta de cobro en ramal a autopista Durango‐Torreón hacia el poblado Juan Aldama, Durango. b. La carretera Federal # 40 DURANGO‐TORREÓN circula el centro de la ciudad de Oriente‐Poniente. A pie de la Carretera Federal # 40 se estableció EL CENTRO FEDERAL DE READAPTACIÓN SOCIAL # 7 (CEFERESO) en la región el cual no cuenta con vía alterna de circulación vehicular para casos de contingencias. c. Nuevo ordenamiento de accesos en entronque actual de Fco. I. Madero‐Gpe. Victoria en autopista Durango‐Torreón. *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  134. 134. LOCALIZACIÓN DE CASETA DE COBRO PROPUESTA CON TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN LOCALIZACIÓN DE CASETA DE COBRO PROPUESTA CON ACCESO AL POBLADO JUAN ALDAMA, DURANGO: *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  135. 135. NUEVO ARREGLO DE ACCESOS EN ENTRONQUE Fco I MADERO A AUTOPISTA DURANGO TORREÓN CON EL TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN NUEVO ARREGLO DE ACCESOS EN ENTRONQUE Fco. I MADERO A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN CON EL BLOQUEO DE ACCESOS DE LA CARRETERA LIBRE ESTATAL # 40 GUADALUPE VICTORIA-DURANGO *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  136. 136. TRAMO CARRETERO GUADALUPE VICTORIA A AUTOPISTA DURANGO-TORREÓN PRODERM promueve según la propuesta, un tramo carretero de seis carriles‐boulevard central y ciclo pistas como una avenida principal, pasando por el poblado de Juan Aldama, Durango. *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  137. 137. LIBRAMIENTO NORTE A PARQUE AGROINDUSTRIAL + MURO DE CONTENCIÓN PLUVIAL El proyecto contempla 14.00 kilómetros de carretera de dos vías y tendrá una inversión estimada de 78.00 Millones de pesos, se espera que el tránsito sea de 3,500 vehículos por día. Además, de reducir afectaciones en calles e inundaciones por escurrimientos pluviales, además de eliminar la inseguridad que presenta el trafico del transporte federal de carga por el centro de la Ciudad y facilitara su flujo continuo a través del corredor carretero Durango‐Torreón. *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  138. 138. CENTRO COMERCIAL GENERAL VILLA-VICTORIA *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  139. 139. CENTRAL CAMIONERA La Ciudad de Guadalupe Victoria es el centro comercial y de servicios que concentra una región de 05 municipios que convergen con el intercambio de bienes, tiene en la actualidad 12 Oficinas de servicios de transporte localizados en diferentes puntos de la Ciudad como: 1) Autobuses ESTRELLA BLANCA, 2) ÓMNIBUS DE MÉXICO, 3) +4 de transporte Internacional directo a USA, y además de mas de seis (06) transportes rurales a los diferentes poblados de la región. Dichas oficinas de transporte no cuentan con instalaciones para ofrecer un servicio adecuado el servicio se ofrece a la intemperie y esta región se ve afectada por climas extremos de servicio adecuado, el servicio se ofrece a la intemperie y esta región se ve afectada por climas extremos de vientos, lluvias, heladas, etc. que afectan a los pasajeros. Además en la actualidad el transporte federal de carga y algunos de pasajeros se estacionan en diferentes calles de la Cd. de Guadalupe Victoria para pernoctar y/o continuar sus operaciones a primeras horas del día. La zona de PARQUEADERO DE TRANSPORTE FEDERAL DE CARGA será el primero un modelo único en la región. *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA
  140. 140. 9CONCEDENTE: SCT-GOBIERNO DE DURANGO-AYUNTAMIENTO 9100% ESTUDIO, PROYECTO, CONSTRUCCIÓN y OPERACIÓN APP-PRIVADOS PROYECTO I 914.00KMS DE LIBRAMIENTO NORTE + RAMAL ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA “INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA DE $ 78.00 Millones de pesos” PROYECTO II 9CENTRAL CAMIONERA + CENTRO COMERCIAL 9 ÁREA PARQUEADERO DE TRANSPORTE FEDERAL S Ó S $ 00 RECUPERACIONES “INVERSIÓN ESTIMADA $ 55.00 Millones de pesos” 9COBRO DE CASETAS X PEAJE 9RENTA DE ESPACIOS Y LOCALES RECUPERACIONES 9RENTA DE ESPACIOS Y LOCALES 9CUOTAS DE ESTACIONAMIENTO *RAMAL-ENTRONQUE A AUTOPISTA + LIBRAMIENTO + CENTRO COMERCIAL-CENTRAL CAMIONERA

×