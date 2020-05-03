Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOOCs, Learning Analytics and OER - a perfect triangle for the future of education! 03.05.2020 | CSEDU Martin Ebner This w...
http://www.facebook.com/ martin.ebner http://www.martinebner.at https://twitter.com/#!/ mebner http:// elearningblog.t ugr...
is a xMOOC platform for courses with an explicit open license (Creative Commons).
http://imoox.at
http://imoox.at
Currently about 100 open licensed courses are offered in various disciplines.
How to Implement Learning Analytics?
Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educa...
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Sp...
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Sp...
Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educa...
LA constraints Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conf...
Revealing Personal Information Morality to view students’ data Collecting and Analyzing data Transparency Students’ data d...
Who owns students data, Students or institutions? Data Protection and Copyright Laws limit the use of LA apps Inaccurate a...
5 crucial statements What can we learn from Learning Analytics?
Thesis 1 High Dropout Rate on MOOCs is a legend
GOL •  1012 Registrants •  479 Active Students (47.3%) •  217 complete course (21,5%) •  177 got certification (17,5%) LIN...
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2015) A STEM MOOC for School Children - What Does Learning Analytics Tell us? In: Proceedings of 20...
Thesis 2 MOOCs means participatory education (at least in the first four weeks)
~ 23,000 reads in GOL Forums ~ The highest on 21-Oct ~ Average of 170 read per day ~ Median of 47 read per day ~ 1623 Max ...
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Sp...
GOL 16 Khalil, M., Ebner, M., & Admiraal, W. (2017). How can Gamification Improve MOOC Students Engagement?. In proceeding...
Thesis 3 Higher effort is good but not a good predictor for success
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Sp...
Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Sp...
Thesis 4 Learning Analytics tells us how learning in classrooms happens
Students (n=459) Khalil, M., Kastl, C., Ebner, M. (2016) Portraying MOOCs Learners: a Clustering Experience Using Learning...
Students (n=459) Khalil, M., Kastl, C., Ebner, M. (2016) Portraying MOOCs Learners: a Clustering Experience Using Learning...
Learning happens all time Thesis 5
Lackner, E., Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) How to foster forum discussions within MOOCs: A case study. International Journa...
Maier, K., Leitner, P., & Ebner, M. (2019). Learning Analytics Cockpit for MOOC Platforms. In Emerging Trends in Learning ...
Leitner, P. , Maier, K., Ebner, M. (2020) Learning AnalyticS Tools for Massive Open Online Courses. accepted: in print
Why OER-MOOCs?
Making education accessible to all
Fast transfer of knowledge
Interchange between Educational institutions
Didactic innovation
Flipped Classroom https://youtu.be/uutIBrsgNJE
Inverse Blended Learning https://youtu.be/uutIBrsgNJE
OER-MOOCs facilitate access to education in an innovative way and enable new forms of teaching and learning
If the content is available as Open Educational Resources, the exchange between different educational situations becomes e...
OER-MOOCs based on Learning Analytics seems to be an important step for (online) education
Graz University of Technology EDUCATIONAL   TECHNOLOGY Graz University   of Technology Martin Ebner   (Educational Technol...
MOOCs, Learning Analytics and OER  - a perfect triangle for  the future of education!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MOOCs, Learning Analytics and OER  - a perfect triangle for  the future of education!

35 views

Published on

Keynote presentation, CSEDU 2020, May 2020

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MOOCs, Learning Analytics and OER  - a perfect triangle for  the future of education!

  1. 1. MOOCs, Learning Analytics and OER - a perfect triangle for the future of education! 03.05.2020 | CSEDU Martin Ebner This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
  2. 2. http://www.facebook.com/ martin.ebner http://www.martinebner.at https://twitter.com/#!/ mebner http:// elearningblog.t ugraz.at https:// www.researchgate.net/ profile/Martin_Ebner2
  3. 3. is a xMOOC platform for courses with an explicit open license (Creative Commons).
  4. 4. http://imoox.at
  5. 5. http://imoox.at
  6. 6. Currently about 100 open licensed courses are offered in various disciplines.
  7. 7. How to Implement Learning Analytics?
  8. 8. Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educational Multimedia, Hypermedia and Telecommunications 2015. pp. 1326-1336. Chesapeake, VA: AACE
  9. 9. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Spector, M., Lockee, B., Childress, M. (Ed.), Learning, Design, and Technology: An International Compendium of Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, Springer International Publishing, pp. 1-30
  10. 10. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Spector, M., Lockee, B., Childress, M. (Ed.), Learning, Design, and Technology: An International Compendium of Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, Springer International Publishing, pp. 1-30
  11. 11. Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educational Multimedia, Hypermedia and Telecommunications 2015. pp. 1326-1336. Chesapeake, VA: AACE
  12. 12. LA constraints Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educational Multimedia, Hypermedia and Telecommunications 2015. pp. 1326-1336. Chesapeake, VA: AACE
  13. 13. Revealing Personal Information Morality to view students’ data Collecting and Analyzing data Transparency Students’ data deletion policy Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educational Multimedia, Hypermedia and Telecommunications 2015. pp. 1326-1336. Chesapeake, VA: AACE LA constraints
  14. 14. Who owns students data, Students or institutions? Data Protection and Copyright Laws limit the use of LA apps Inaccurate analysis results? Achieving Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability LA constraints Khalil, M. & Ebner, M. (2015). Learning Analytics: Principles and Constraints. In Proceedings of World Conference on Educational Multimedia, Hypermedia and Telecommunications 2015. pp. 1326-1336. Chesapeake, VA: AACE
  15. 15. 5 crucial statements What can we learn from Learning Analytics?
  16. 16. Thesis 1 High Dropout Rate on MOOCs is a legend
  17. 17. GOL •  1012 Registrants •  479 Active Students (47.3%) •  217 complete course (21,5%) •  177 got certification (17,5%) LIN •  618 Registrants •  461 Active Students (74.5%) •  131 compete course (21,2%) •  99 got certification (16%) Lackner, E., Ebner, M., Khalil, M. (2015) MOOCs as granular systems: design patterns to foster participant activity, eLearning Papers, 42 (2015), pp. 28-37
  18. 18. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2015) A STEM MOOC for School Children - What Does Learning Analytics Tell us? In: Proceedings of 2015 International Conference on Interactive Collaborative Learning (ICL), Florence, Italy, pp. 1-7
  19. 19. Thesis 2 MOOCs means participatory education (at least in the first four weeks)
  20. 20. ~ 23,000 reads in GOL Forums ~ The highest on 21-Oct ~ Average of 170 read per day ~ Median of 47 read per day ~ 1623 Max reads on 21-Oct Week 1 Starts Week 2 Starts Week 3 Starts Course ended
  21. 21. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Spector, M., Lockee, B., Childress, M. (Ed.), Learning, Design, and Technology: An International Compendium of Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, Springer International Publishing, pp. 1-30
  22. 22. GOL 16 Khalil, M., Ebner, M., & Admiraal, W. (2017). How can Gamification Improve MOOC Students Engagement?. In proceedings of the European Conference on Game Based Learning, Graz, Austria, (pp. 819-828)
  23. 23. Thesis 3 Higher effort is good but not a good predictor for success
  24. 24. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Spector, M., Lockee, B., Childress, M. (Ed.), Learning, Design, and Technology: An International Compendium of Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, Springer International Publishing, pp. 1-30
  25. 25. Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) What Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Stakeholders Can Learn from Learning Analytics? In: Spector, M., Lockee, B., Childress, M. (Ed.), Learning, Design, and Technology: An International Compendium of Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy, Springer International Publishing, pp. 1-30
  26. 26. Thesis 4 Learning Analytics tells us how learning in classrooms happens
  27. 27. Students (n=459) Khalil, M., Kastl, C., Ebner, M. (2016) Portraying MOOCs Learners: a Clustering Experience Using Learning Analytics. In: Proceedings of the European Stakeholder Summit on experiences and best practices in and around MOOCs. Khalil, M., Ebner, M., Kopp, M., Lorenz, A., Kalz. M. (Eds.). BookOnDemand, Norderstedt. pp. 265 - 278 1 (n=95) 2 (n=154) 3 (n=206) 4 (n=4)
  28. 28. Students (n=459) Khalil, M., Kastl, C., Ebner, M. (2016) Portraying MOOCs Learners: a Clustering Experience Using Learning Analytics. In: Proceedings of the European Stakeholder Summit on experiences and best practices in and around MOOCs. Khalil, M., Ebner, M., Kopp, M., Lorenz, A., Kalz. M. (Eds.). BookOnDemand, Norderstedt. pp. 265 - 278
  29. 29. Learning happens all time Thesis 5
  30. 30. Lackner, E., Khalil, M., Ebner, M. (2016) How to foster forum discussions within MOOCs: A case study. International Journal of Academic Research in Education. 2(2), DOI: 10.17985/ijare.31432
  31. 31. Maier, K., Leitner, P., & Ebner, M. (2019). Learning Analytics Cockpit for MOOC Platforms. In Emerging Trends in Learning Analytics. Leiden, Niederlande: Brill | Sense. doi: https://doi.org/10.1163/9789004399273_014
  32. 32. Leitner, P. , Maier, K., Ebner, M. (2020) Learning AnalyticS Tools for Massive Open Online Courses. accepted: in print
  33. 33. Why OER-MOOCs?
  34. 34. Making education accessible to all
  35. 35. Fast transfer of knowledge
  36. 36. Interchange between Educational institutions
  37. 37. Didactic innovation
  38. 38. Flipped Classroom https://youtu.be/uutIBrsgNJE
  39. 39. Inverse Blended Learning https://youtu.be/uutIBrsgNJE
  40. 40. OER-MOOCs facilitate access to education in an innovative way and enable new forms of teaching and learning
  41. 41. If the content is available as Open Educational Resources, the exchange between different educational situations becomes easy and legal - OER acts as driver
  42. 42. OER-MOOCs based on Learning Analytics seems to be an important step for (online) education
  43. 43. Graz University of Technology EDUCATIONAL   TECHNOLOGY Graz University   of Technology Martin Ebner   (Educational Technologist) http://elearning.tugraz.at martin.ebner@tugraz.at Slides available at: This work is licensed under a   Creative Commons Attribution   4.0 International License. https://learninglab.tugraz.at/informatischegrundbildung/ @mebner http://elearningblog.tugraz.at Yes, we care :-)

×