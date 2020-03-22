Introdução a Internet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Não existe Web Design. Existe o Design que faz Web
DESIGN PARA WEB Existe o Design que faz Web, e esse profissional tem que aprender tudo: Tipografia, Fotografia, Semiótica,...
www.havenworks.com
DESIGN PARA WEB O design é o domínio no qual se estrutura a interação entre usuário e produto, para facilitar ações efetiv...
O que é Interface? O DIAGRAMA DO DESIGN Primeiro: Temos um usuário que quer realizar uma ação. -Um homem, uma mulher, um j...
Abridor de latas à pilha High Tech Imports
A função do Design, além da estética, é tornar um produto (ou site) funcional.
http://www.ikea.com/ms/sv_SE/kampanj/fy06_dromkok/dromkok.html
Para pensar... • Quais são os elementos mais comuns presentes nos websites? • O que eles trazem como diferencial? • Como f...
Voltando, um pouco, no tempo ...
Histórico A internet vem evoluindo de maneira grandiosa. Considerando as primeiras páginas da internet, nos distantes anos...
Histórico Google GroupRedes sociais Contexto da internet hoje = WEB 2.0
Histórico A tecnologia cumpre seu papel e proporciona avanços que tornam a internet mais “necessária” a cada dia. Isso nos...
Hipermídia HIPERTEXTO: Forma de representação textual não -linear, que utiliza conexões entre termos relacionados como for...
Hipermídia Ted Nelson crítica a web como uma simplificação limitada de seu projeto, tendo em vista o fato de que os links ...
Hipermídia A imagem apresenta uma comparação entre uma navegação linear e outra nãolinear.
Hipermídia Características da Hipermídia • Em geral, é composta por blocos de informações e por vínculos eletrônicos (link...
O que é design? Design é uma atividade criativa cuja finalidade é estabelecer as qualidades multifacetadas de objetos, pro...
O que é design? Embalagem para bebida Fonte: internet
O que é design para internet? Tende à multidisciplinaridade, uma vez que a construção de páginas web requer subsídios de d...
O que é design para internet? Modelo para Design de Interação proposto por Dan Saffer
Primeira página web - 1992 www.w3.org/History/19921103-hypertext/hypertext/WWW/TheProject.html
Mas o que isso tem a ver com PUBLICIDADE?
Web como plataforma WEB 2.0
Mais colaborativa • Construção do conhecimento por meio da troca de experiências entre os próprios usuários WEB 2.0
Experiência mais rica para os usuários WEB 2.0
Experiência mais rica entre os usuários WEB 2.0
Foco no usuário WEB 2.0 Acessibilidade Portabilidade Flexibilidade
Design digital Royo, 2008 p.42 Estrutura da relação entre Tecnologia – Cultura - Design
Design digital A criação de conteúdo (cultura) para sistemas digitais, dependem diretamente da tecnologia existente e assi...
Usabilidade + Design . . . ... e não Usabilidade x Design De nada adianta um website que ninguém consegue usar porque é co...
“A usabilidade refere-se à capacidade de um software de ser compreendido, aprendido, utilizado e ser atrativo para o usuár...
Usuário Antecipação. Não espere o usuário procurar pela informação ou serviço, um bom design de interação é aquele que cau...
www.closeup.com.br
Foco no usuário. Olhe para o usuário, não para o computador. Mantenha o usuário ocupado. Deixe mensagens para ajuda, e faç...
Metáforas. O uso de metáforas podem criar figuras visíveis na mente, e elas deixam o processo de entendimento da interface...
www.usabilidoido.com
Introdução a Internet
  1. 1. Não existe Web Design. Existe o Design que faz Web
  2. 2. DESIGN PARA WEB Existe o Design que faz Web, e esse profissional tem que aprender tudo: Tipografia, Fotografia, Semiótica, Gestalt, Matemática, Ótica, Percepção, Comportamento Humano, etc. Senão ele não consegue fazer Web. Alexandre Wollner
  3. 3. www.havenworks.com 21/07/09
  4. 4. DESIGN PARA WEB O design é o domínio no qual se estrutura a interação entre usuário e produto, para facilitar ações efetivas. Design industrial é essencialmente design de interfaces. (Gui Bonsiepe, Design do Material ao Digital - 1992)
  5. 5. O que é Interface? O DIAGRAMA DO DESIGN Primeiro: Temos um usuário que quer realizar uma ação. -Um homem, uma mulher, um jovem, um deficiente.. Segundo: Temos uma necessidade que o usuário quer cumprir. -Cortar pão, utilizar uma informação, passar batom, ler um livro, escutar música, tomar cerveja... Terceiro: Temos um artefato (objeto ou informação), de que o usuário precisa para realizar efetivamente a ação.
  6. 6. Abridor de latas à pilha High Tech Imports
  7. 7. A função do Design, além da estética, é tornar um produto (ou site) funcional.
  8. 8. http://www.ikea.com/ms/sv_SE/kampanj/fy06_dromkok/dromkok.html 21/07/09
  9. 9. Para pensar... • Quais são os elementos mais comuns presentes nos websites? • O que eles trazem como diferencial? • Como fazer para que diferentes internautas visitem o seu site com freqüência?
  10. 10. Voltando, um pouco, no tempo ...
  11. 11. Histórico A internet vem evoluindo de maneira grandiosa. Considerando as primeiras páginas da internet, nos distantes anos 90. E a invasão dos sites de conteúdo colaborativo que rege a Web 2.0, com suas particularidades e estilos.
  12. 12. Histórico Google GroupRedes sociais Contexto da internet hoje = WEB 2.0
  13. 13. Histórico A tecnologia cumpre seu papel e proporciona avanços que tornam a internet mais “necessária” a cada dia. Isso nos faz precisar de adaptações diárias de interfaces capazes de atender a essas “necessidades” dos usuários, ávidos por novas formas de ver o mundo. Recursos tecnológicos são oferecidos e amplamente utilizados para que possamos desenvolver interfaces mais instigantes aos nossos clientes (usuários).
  14. 14. Hipermídia HIPERTEXTO: Forma de representação textual não -linear, que utiliza conexões entre termos relacionados como forma de guiar o leitor; HIPERMÍDIA: Mídia que utiliza elementos multimídia e hipertextos para se comunicar; MULTIMÍDIA: Mídia que utiliza elementos de áudio, vídeo e animação, além de itens tradicionais de texto e imagem; LINKS: As informações são amarradas por meio de elos associativos. Permitem que o usuário avance em sua leitura na ordem que desejar.
  15. 15. Hipermídia Ted Nelson crítica a web como uma simplificação limitada de seu projeto, tendo em vista o fato de que os links na web serem apenas de mão-única (apenas o autor pode inserir os links, e os mesmos são apenas de uma direção: um documento apontando outro). Para Nelson, uma das propriedades principais do hipertexto seria permitir ao interator decidir onde por os links (as associações seriam realizadas pelo interator, não apenas pelo autor do texto).
  16. 16. Hipermídia A imagem apresenta uma comparação entre uma navegação linear e outra nãolinear.
  17. 17. Hipermídia Características da Hipermídia • Em geral, é composta por blocos de informações e por vínculos eletrônicos (links) que ligam esses elementos; • Costumam oferecer um sistema de ícones para navegação. Esses botões devem estar presentes em todas as páginas; • Possibilidade de criar conteúdos ilimitados, considerando a utilização de conteúdos existentes em outras fontes disponíveis na internet.
  18. 18. O que é design? Design é uma atividade criativa cuja finalidade é estabelecer as qualidades multifacetadas de objetos, processos, serviços e seus sistemas, compreendendo todo seu ciclo de vida. Portanto, design é o fator central da humanização inovadora de tecnologias e o fator crucial para o intercâmbio econômico e cultural. (International Council of Graphic Design Associations - ICOGRADA, 2003)
  19. 19. O que é design? Embalagem para bebida Fonte: internet
  20. 20. O que é design para internet? Tende à multidisciplinaridade, uma vez que a construção de páginas web requer subsídios de diversas áreas técnicas. Áreas como a arquitetura da informação, programação, usabilidade, acessibilidade entre outros. Sua preocupação fundamental é agregar os conceitos de usabilidade com o planejamento da interface, garantindo que o usuário final atinja seus objetivos de forma agradável e intuitiva.
  21. 21. O que é design para internet? Modelo para Design de Interação proposto por Dan Saffer
  22. 22. Primeira página web - 1992 www.w3.org/History/19921103-hypertext/hypertext/WWW/TheProject.html
  23. 23. Mas o que isso tem a ver com PUBLICIDADE?
  24. 24. Web como plataforma WEB 2.0
  25. 25. Mais colaborativa • Construção do conhecimento por meio da troca de experiências entre os próprios usuários WEB 2.0
  26. 26. Experiência mais rica para os usuários WEB 2.0
  27. 27. Experiência mais rica entre os usuários WEB 2.0
  28. 28. Foco no usuário WEB 2.0 Acessibilidade Portabilidade Flexibilidade
  29. 29. Design digital Royo, 2008 p.42 Estrutura da relação entre Tecnologia – Cultura - Design
  30. 30. Design digital A criação de conteúdo (cultura) para sistemas digitais, dependem diretamente da tecnologia existente e assim pode apresentar ferramentas projetuais capazes de atender as necessidades socio-culturais (design). Isso reforça o design como agente solucionador de problemas – ou seja – apresenta formas de comunicar com um público específico de maneira inteligível.
  31. 31. Usabilidade + Design . . . ... e não Usabilidade x Design De nada adianta um website que ninguém consegue usar porque é complicado ou difícil demais. Usabilidade
  32. 32. “A usabilidade refere-se à capacidade de um software de ser compreendido, aprendido, utilizado e ser atrativo para o usuário, em condições específicas de utilização.” (ISO/IEC 9126) Simplificando, Usabilidade é sinônimo de facilidade de uso. Se um produto é fácil de usar, o usuário tem maior produtividade: aprende mais rápido a usar, memoriza as operações e comete menos erros. Usabilidade
  33. 33. Usuário Antecipação. Não espere o usuário procurar pela informação ou serviço, um bom design de interação é aquele que causa surpresas positivas no usuário, Tente adiantar ao máximo a informação (conhecer bem seu público-alvo é essencial). Autonomia. Tudo “pertence” ao usuário. Dê autonomia, mas com regras, limites. Deixe-o pensar que controla tudo. Use mecanismos de status, para manter usuários cientes informados e manter a informação em fácil localização. Cores. Use cores para complementar sua informação. Mas mantenha o visual limpo. Cores podem passar mais informação do que parece. Consistência. É importante estar de acordo sempre com as expectativas do cliente.
  34. 34. www.closeup.com.br 21/07/09
  35. 35. Foco no usuário. Olhe para o usuário, não para o computador. Mantenha o usuário ocupado. Deixe mensagens para ajuda, e faça-as ajudar a solucionar o problema. Interfaces exploráveis. Não dê toda informação. Prenda o usuário, mas mantenha tudo fácil e acessível. O usuário gosta de se sentir em casa. Sempre habilite “retroceder”. Objetos humanos de interface. São todas as coisas que podem exercer influência no usuário; podem ser vistas, ouvidas, tocadas ou percebidas de outra maneira. Aprendizagem. Todas as aplicações e serviços, não importa quão simples, indicarão uma curva da aprendizagem. Usuário
  36. 36. Metáforas. O uso de metáforas podem criar figuras visíveis na mente, e elas deixam o processo de entendimento da interface mais fácil. Sempre uma comparação do cotidiano é melhor do que apenas a explicação da teoria. Leitura. Deixe a leitura o mais fácil possível. Ler em tela geralmente é chato, tente minimizar a chatice dessa tarefa ao máximo. Navegação visível. Evite a navegação invisível, que é mais para sites dinâmicos, como blogs, onde todos podem entrar e comentar. Falando em interatividade, é bom sempre ter um controle da informação que está correndo no seu site, já que esse conteúdo é de sua responsabilidade. Usuário
  37. 37. www.usabilidoido.com 21/07/09

×