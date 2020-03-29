Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE $100 STARTUP By CHRIS GUILLEBEAU Reviewed By: Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist
100startup.com
The $100 startup - By Chris Guillebeau

Book Review

The $100 startup - By Chris Guillebeau

  1. 1. THE $100 STARTUP By CHRIS GUILLEBEAU Reviewed By: Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist
  2. 2. The Convergence Passion What others care 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 2 Convergence
  3. 3. The Magic Formula • Passion or Skill + usefulness for the people = Success 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 3 • (Passion + Skill)  (Solve problem for the people + Marketplace) = Opportunity
  4. 4. The One-page business plan Page # 102-103 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 4
  5. 5. Launch ! Fast ! 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 5
  6. 6. Hustling the gentle art of self promotion the one-page promotion plan (page # 159) 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 6
  7. 7. Hustling 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 7 50% Creating : 50% Connecting
  8. 8. So why are you waiting for.. An ounce of action is worth a ton of theory. 3/29/2020 Shahid Reza, PMP | CEO, DaySpring Limited | Project Management Evangelist 8 Theory
  9. 9. 100startup.com

×