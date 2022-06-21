Successfully reported this slideshow.

Mental Health and Well-Being of Media Professionals

0

Share

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 4 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Life in Media War in Ukraine.pdf
Life in Media War in Ukraine.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 15
1 of 15

Mental Health and Well-Being of Media Professionals

Jun. 21, 2022
0 likes 4 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

First draft of a slide pack to support the Happiness in Media Work project, dedicated to understanding and improving the mental health and well-being of media professionals (in journalism, film/TV, games, advertising, music, and social media entertainment).

First draft of a slide pack to support the Happiness in Media Work project, dedicated to understanding and improving the mental health and well-being of media professionals (in journalism, film/TV, games, advertising, music, and social media entertainment).

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

More from Mark Deuze

Making Media Course Slides 08
Mark Deuze
Making Media Course Slides 07
Mark Deuze
Making Media Course Slides 06
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2020 Course Slides 05
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2020 Course Slides 04
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2020 Course Slides 03
Mark Deuze
Making Media Course Assignments Exam
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2020 Course Slides 01
Mark Deuze
Lezing ProDemos Beeld en Geluid 2019
Mark Deuze
Beyond Journalism Polity 2019
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2019 Making It Work
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2019 Games Social Media
Mark Deuze
Making Media Journalism Advertising
Mark Deuze
Making Media Affective Labor
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2019 Creativity Innovation Convergence
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2019 Media Industries Management
Mark Deuze
Making Media Assignments
Mark Deuze
Making Media 2019 Course Introduction
Mark Deuze
Media Life and Media Industries
Mark Deuze
Sex and Love in Media
Mark Deuze

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brene Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
(4.5/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
(4/5)
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free

Mental Health and Well-Being of Media Professionals

  1. 1. Mark Deuze University of Amsterdam mdeuze@uva.nl @markdeuze #happinessinjournalism #mediawork #hodj2022
  2. 2. Mark Deuze University of Amsterdam mdeuze@uva.nl @markdeuze #happinessinjournalism #mediawork #hodj2022

Editor's Notes

  • 1. Reports on mental health & well-being among media professionals around the world suggest something of a mental health crisis (and a lack of mental health literacy, as well as little or no industry resources and policies to deal with this)
  • 2. The reason why this is important for us as media scholars #1: ethical duty of care for what we study, our students who want careers in the media, and if professionals who are responsible for our news (and entertainment) are unhappy/unhealthy this impacts the quality (i.e. health) of our democracies and societies
  • deregulation & rise of atypical work in the context of mass layoffs and decline of traditional media business models

    3. Following Reese and Shoemaker’s (2016) modelling of influences on the complex factors that shape how media get made, it is possible to parse out different yet interlocking explanations for the current mental health crisis in media work: (macro) rise of the risk society (where hazards are machined, giving rise to ontological insecurity, and a greater sense of fear and other intensely negative emotions), fueled by an ongoing emotionalization of culture (society isn’t necessarily becoming more emotional, but emotions are becoming increasingly commodified, through advertising especially after its Marlboro moment – and shift to lifestyle marketing, entertainment, and especially the news such as for example the Gulf War), and of course the global financial crisis of 2007-2008; (meso) increasing deregulation of media/telecom/tech industries in the 1990s onward, decline of traditional media business models (advertising, sales, subscriptions) and the rapid rise of digital/online, automation/datafication, (micro) casualization of labor, rise of atypical work (full-time employment is being replaced by contingent and flexible working biographies that are pieced together by individuals in constant states of transition and self-reinvention), cross-subsidizing work, portfolio careers, ‘boundaryless’ or ‘spiral staircase’ careers, dunkelziffer of freelancing, and a burgeoning focus on work as an arena for individuals to find meaning and purpose (meaningfulness derived from work as being purposeful and contributing to self-realization) since the late 1990s.
  • Financial crisis globally 2007-2008

    3. Following Reese and Shoemaker’s (2016) modelling of influences on the complex factors that shape how media get made, it is possible to parse out different yet interlocking explanations for the current mental health crisis in media work: (macro) rise of the risk society (where hazards are machined, giving rise to ontological insecurity, and a greater sense of fear and other intensely negative emotions), fueled by an ongoing emotionalization of culture (society isn’t necessarily becoming more emotional, but emotions are becoming increasingly commodified, through advertising especially after its Marlboro moment – and shift to lifestyle marketing, entertainment, and especially the news such as for example the Gulf War), and of course the global financial crisis of 2007-2008; (meso) increasing deregulation of media/telecom/tech industries in the 1990s onward, decline of traditional media business models (advertising, sales, subscriptions) and the rapid rise of digital/online, automation/datafication, (micro) casualization of labor, rise of atypical work (full-time employment is being replaced by contingent and flexible working biographies that are pieced together by individuals in constant states of transition and self-reinvention), cross-subsidizing work, portfolio careers, ‘boundaryless’ or ‘spiral staircase’ careers, dunkelziffer of freelancing, and a burgeoning focus on work as an arena for individuals to find meaning and purpose (meaningfulness derived from work as being purposeful and contributing to self-realization) since the late 1990s.
  • meaningful work

    3. Following Reese and Shoemaker’s (2016) modelling of influences on the complex factors that shape how media get made, it is possible to parse out different yet interlocking explanations for the current mental health crisis in media work: (macro) rise of the risk society (where hazards are machined, giving rise to ontological insecurity, and a greater sense of fear and other intensely negative emotions), fueled by an ongoing emotionalization of culture (society isn’t necessarily becoming more emotional, but emotions are becoming increasingly commodified, through advertising especially after its Marlboro moment – and shift to lifestyle marketing, entertainment, and especially the news such as for example the Gulf War), and of course the global financial crisis of 2007-2008; (meso) increasing deregulation of media/telecom/tech industries in the 1990s onward, decline of traditional media business models (advertising, sales, subscriptions) and the rapid rise of digital/online, automation/datafication, (micro) casualization of labor, rise of atypical work (full-time employment is being replaced by contingent and flexible working biographies that are pieced together by individuals in constant states of transition and self-reinvention), cross-subsidizing work, portfolio careers, ‘boundaryless’ or ‘spiral staircase’ careers, dunkelziffer of freelancing, and a burgeoning focus on work as an arena for individuals to find meaning and purpose (meaningfulness derived from work as being purposeful and contributing to self-realization) since the late 1990s.
  • pandemic 2021-
  • 4. All of this leads to higher risk of coronary heart disease, work disability, increased blood pressure, depressive disorders, lack of innovation, professionals deciding to leave the profession. Bottom line: lack of control (over what happens to you and your work) plus high work pressure/ stress produces mental health disorders
  • 5. in the medical literature a rich tradition of work outlines key work-related psychosocial risk factors for stress-related mental disorders (exhibiting the largest increased risk/incidence of SRD, varying from 60% to 90%), which generally seem to be typical for the media: effort and reward imbalance, low organisational justice, and unusual high job demands; and reason #2: this works vice versa: research that suggests clear relations between different kinds of worker well-being (pleasure & meaning), employee engagement, job performance, and overall quality of the work and the end-product or service being delivered;

  • 6. What has the literature (and specifically media/communication/journalism studies) done to addres this thus far? Studies on (pseudo-problematization of) precarity and atypical work, Hesmondhalgh & Baker’s good work approach (similar to literature on meaningful work), Happy Productive Worker thesis
  • 7. What can we (as scholars, educators, current or future media professionals) do? overall: mental health literacy, (macro) creative justice, (meso) collective organization & organized networks, good work-principled management, best industry practices, (micro) different/new individual mental models of media work.
  • mental health literacy: knowledge and beliefs about mental disorders which aid their recognition, management or prevention (Anthony Jorm, mid-1990s Australia, also founded mental health first aid training). Mental health literacy consists of several components, including:
    the ability to recognise specific disorders or different types of psychological distress;
    knowledge and beliefs about risk factors and causes;
    knowledge and beliefs about self-help interventions;
    knowledge and beliefs about professional help available;
    attitudes which facilitate recognition and appropriate help-seeking; and
    knowledge of how to seek mental health information.
  • 7. What can we (as scholars, educators, current or future media professionals) do? overall: mental health literacy, (macro) creative justice, (meso) collective organization & organized networks, good work-principled management, best industry practices, (micro) different/new individual mental models of media work.

    • ×