This Discover 2014 DF-3176 session This Session will help you bridge the gap from setting up your mobile testing environment to the creation of a mobile testing Center of Excellence. Those few companies that get a jumpstart on their mobile development and testing, will define next year market leaders. We will discuss how to build a mobile testing framework that is cost effective, flexible and provides the highest level of quality that can be achieved in a lean development environment. This session will demo the new Mobile Testing Accelerator 2.8

  Session DF3176 Speaker Michael Deady
  2. 2. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. DF3176 - Take the next step with mobile testing: Accelerate your mobile testing strategy with a Center of Excellence (CoE) Michael Deady/ Month day, 2014 @Wh4tsup_Doc #HPDiscover
  3. 3. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 4 This is a rolling (up to three year) Roadmap and is subject to change without notice. Forward-looking statements This document contains forward looking statements regarding future operations, product development, product capabilities and availability dates. This information is subject to substantial uncertainties and is subject to change at any time without prior notification. Statements contained in this document concerning these matters only reflect Hewlett Packard's predictions and / or expectations as of the date of this document and actual results and future plans of Hewlett-Packard may differ significantly as a result of, among other things, changes in product strategy resulting from technological, internal corporate, market and other changes. This is not a commitment to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions.
  4. 4. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 5 This is a rolling (up to three year) Roadmap and is subject to change without notice. HP confidential information This Roadmap contains HP Confidential Information. If you have a valid Confidential Disclosure Agreement with HP, disclosure of the Roadmap is subject to that CDA. If not, it is subject to the following terms: for a period of 3 years after the date of disclosure, you may use the Roadmap solely for the purpose of evaluating purchase decisions from HP and use a reasonable standard of care to prevent disclosures. You will not disclose the contents of the Roadmap to any third party unless it becomes publically known, rightfully received by you from a third party without duty of confidentiality, or disclosed with HP’s prior written approval.
  Mobile Testing Accelerator 2.8 Framework Accelerate your mobile testing This Session will help you bridge the gap from setting up your mobile testing environment to the creation of a mobile testing Center of Excellence. Those few companies that get a jumpstart on their mobile development and testing, will define next year market leaders. We will discuss how to build a mobile testing framework that is cost effective, flexible and provides the highest level of quality that can be achieved in a lean development environment. This session will demo the new Mobile Testing Accelerator 2.8
  6. 6. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 7 APP’s 12 ALM 12 ALI 12 AGM 2 PC 12 LR 12 Sprinter UFT 12 HPA Defect Mobile Mobile IDE SCM Adoption Readiness Tool Business Process Testing Functional API Security Data & Web Security PPM HPA Issue Management Test Planning & Execution Release Management Build Integration Design Management Release Management Support Professorial Services Center of Excellence Solutions & Tools Training SaaS Lab Manager VTS Service Virtualization CDA Best Practices APP’s Map Accelerators Score Card HP Community
  7. 7. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 8 Enterprises are going mobile • Growing adoption of smartphones and tablets in both consumer and enterprise space • Organisations recognise value of providing mobile apps to both employees and customers • Increasing productivity by providing mobile access to enterprise functions and applications • Connecting with their highly mobile customers, following broader consumer trends • “Consumerisation” of enterprise, people bringing their own devices into workplace 1990s Webpage era Ecommerce era Mobile era 2010s 2000s
  8. 8. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. HP Mobile Testing Accelerator Overview
  9. 9. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 10 Mobile Test Accelerator 2.8 MTA Framework HP UFT GUI/API UFT Mobile G U I API Backen d system Platform Provider • Script reliability improvement > 35% • Script maintenance cost reduced > 65% • Overall scripting cost savings > 45% • Highly Re-useable Keyword-based automation • Scalable • Support Multi-lingual Test • Accelerate testing cycles • The ability to validate new functionality as soon as the new code is compiled • Reduce per unit cost of Cross platform Compatibility - Agonistic All product view are illustrations and might not resent actual product
  10. 10. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Demo
  11. 11. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. 12 HP Mobile Testing Accelerator v 2.8 ROI KPI HP MTA Savings Reusable 30% Maintainability 92% Reliability 85% Robustness 75% Execution, and development 62% Agile and CI 92% Test Strategy Test Scenarios Steps OS coverage Device Coverage Data M anagem ent Env.Preparation Avg.Autom ate Script Avg. Debug Execution Script M aintenance Non-functional Attributes Avg. Tim e needed to executeeach script Total Tim e divided by the num ber of device Login&Launch Validate 20 2 2 0.1 0.1 0.75 0.75 0.7 0.495 4 1.395 8.18 Create Activity Validate+ Search&Add Paticipant 20 2 2 0.1 0.1 0.75 0.5 0.7 0.413 4 1.3125 6.85 User Preferences (Menu checkpoint) 40 2 2 0.1 0.2 0.75 0.6 0.7 0.446 4 1.4455 7.58 User Preferences (functionality 56 2 2 0.1 0.2 0.75 0.8 1 0.512 4 1.8115 11.74 136 8 8 0.4 0.6 3 2.65 3.1 1.865 16 5.9645 34.35 Tranditional Automation Test Totals Test Strategy Test Scenarios Steps OS coverage Device Coverage Data M anagem ent Env.Preparation Autom ateScript Debug *Execution Script M aintenance ***Non-functional Attributes Avg. Tim e needed to executeeach script Total Tim e divided by the num ber of device Login&Launch Validate 20 2 2 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.5 0.44 0.297 4 1.037 4.03 Create Activity Validate+ Search&Add Paticipant 20 2 2 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.44 0.264 4 1.104 4.47 User Preferences (Menu checkpoint) 40 2 2 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.198 4 0.998 3.19 User Preferences (functionality 56 2 2 0.2 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.198 4 0.998 3.19 136 8 8 0.8 0.7 1.8 1.1 1.68 0.957 16 4.137 14.88 Totals MTA 2.8
  12. 12. © Copyright 2014 Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Thank you
