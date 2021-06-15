This Discover 2014 DF-3176 session This Session will help you bridge the gap from setting up your mobile testing environment to the creation of a mobile testing Center of Excellence. Those few companies that get a jumpstart on their mobile development and testing, will define next year market leaders. We will discuss how to build a mobile testing framework that is cost effective, flexible and provides the highest level of quality that can be achieved in a lean development environment. This session will demo the new Mobile Testing Accelerator 2.8