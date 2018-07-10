-
Be the first to like this
Published on
----<>----
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
Born into a family of migrant workers, toiling in the fields by the age of six, Hernandez dreamed of traveling through the night skies on a rocket ship. This is the inspiring story of how he realized that dream, becoming the first Mexican-American astronaut.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Jose M. Hernandez
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-2
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
-Format : BOOKS ONLINE
-Seller information : Jose M. Hernandez ( 5✮ )
-Link Download : https://zayyongjualkos33.blogspot.com.au/?book=1455522805
----<>----
Do not hesitate !!!
( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://zayyongjualkos33.blogspot.com.au/?book=1455522805 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment