ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL

UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN LUIS FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERÍA ENFERMERÍA EN SALU...
• HISTORIA DE LOS CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERIA EN SALUD MENTAL • Los enfermos mentales existieron en cualquier época en que se l...
BABILONIA ESCULAPIO E HYGEIA ANTIGUO EGIPTO CULTURAS PRECOLOMBINAS PANACEA ESCULAPIO E HYGEIA era la diosa de la curación,...
En Roma se dispensaban tratamientos humanizantes como hidroterapia, catarsis.... siguiendo la misma línea que los griegos....
GRECIA ANTIGUA_ FLUIDOS CORPORALES PAPIRO DE EDWIN SMITH PAPIRO DE EBERS TERMAS POMPEYA MÉDICO ÁRABE
• En el siglo IV A.C., los griegos y romanos cambiaron esta concepción: Hipócrates le da un origen material a la enfermeda...
HIPOCRATES 460-372 a. C
El rey Azoka en India, en el siglo IV al II A.c. hizo construir 18 edificios para atender a enfermos y en ellos se enseñab...
TEMPLOS DEL REY AZOKA_ INDIA- 272-69 a. C. al 232 a. C.
Durante la Edad Media y el Renacimiento hubo un retroceso, volviéndoles a atribuir un carácter sobrenatural, primando el c...
Hacia la Edad Media se encuentran los protocolos de perseguidores y hechiceros, se proclama la edad de la Fe, donde se des...
En el año 1247 en el Hospital Royal de Londres, se depositaban los enfermos mentales donde eran encadenados, se los golpea...
Recién con la Revolución Francesa, en el año 1789, se produce un cambio radical en el campo de la Psiquiatría y en cuanto ...
El hospital Salpetriére en la actualidad
A fines del siglo XIX y comienzos del XX se inicia una nueva tendencia caracterizada por la creación y desarrollo de los h...
A fines del siglo XIX, existía personal de Enfermería en varios hospitales mentales que se encargaban tanto de la administ...
Aparece otra enfermera formada por Nightingale llamada Dorotea Dix quien pensaba que el enfermo mental debía ser tratado c...
A partir de la 2ª Guerra Mundial es cuando cambia la percepción de las enfermedades mentales con teorías sociológicas post...
• Argentina no fue ajena a esta parte de la historia, pero la creación de asilos y hospitales regionales significó un prob...
Los asilos fueron divididos en urbanos y rurales: los primeros serán el Hospital Nacional de Alienadas (1854), y el Hospic...
• En 1896, Cabred viaja a Ginebra, Suiza donde propone la moción de no internar a los enfermos mentales que hubiesen comet...
Hospital General de hombres
• En el año 1900 creó un Instituto de Psiquiatría, y también la primera escuela de enfermeras de alineados. • En 1908 fund...
En los años 1930 se introdujeron varias prácticas médicas controvertidas, incluyendo la inducción artificial de convulsion...
REESTRUCTURACION DE LA REFORMA PSIQUIATRICA FRANCO BASAGLIA - Gorizia-Italia-1978-Ley 180 de la Reforma Psiquiátrica (Marc...
HOSPITAL PSIQUIÁTRICO DE SAN LUIS • 1941- Se habilita un edificio en donde funcionó una comisaría (2º) y lo habilitan para...
• Convención sobre los derechos de las personas con discapacidad • La Convención sobre los derechos de las personas con di...
• La Convención se concibió como un instrumento de derechos humanos con una dimensión explícita de desarrollo social. En e...
CONVENCION DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD Ley 26.378 • Apruébase la Convención sobre los Derechos de las...
PRINCIPIO DE NO DISCRIMINACIÓN CONSIDERANDO que el principio de no discriminación es parte constitutiva del enfoque de der...
• Principio de igualdad y no discriminación Conforme el cual no se admiten distinciones que tengan por objeto o resultado ...
LEGISLACION Y POLITICAS PUBLICAS (Antecedentes ) Río Negro  Ley Nº 2440. Personas con sufrimiento mental. Régimen para la...
La República Argentina cuenta con la Ley Nacional de Salud Mental Nº26.657, su decreto reglamentario 603/13 y el Plan Naci...
Ley Nacional de Salud Mental 26.657 ARTÍCULO 2º.- Se consideran parte integrante de la presente ley los Principios de Naci...
Enfoque de Derechos: Según la Revista Cepal 88- 2006 … El denominado “enfoque de derechos en las políticas y estrategias d...
Art. 7° - El Estado reconoce a las personas con padecimiento mental los siguientes derechos: • a) Derecho a recibir atenci...
• i) Derecho a no ser identificado ni discriminado por un padecimiento mental actual o pasado; • j) Derecho a ser informad...
• Ley 26657/2010 • Se reconoce a la SALUD MENTAL, como un proceso determinado por componentes históricos, socio- económico...
• b) Demandas familiares, laborales, falta de conformidad o adecuación con valores morales, sociales, culturales, político...
• Art. 27 (Prohibición de nuevos manicomios) • Art .33 (Recomendaciones a las Universidades para la formación en Salud men...
• REPRESENTACIONES EN SALUD MENTAL • La vigencia de representaciones sociales en salud -salud mental que se expresan a tra...
CAPACIDAD JURÍDICA • Los principios rectores que se expresan en la Convención Internacional sobre los Derechos de las pers...
BIOÉTICA La complejidad del desarrollo tecno-científico en salud plantea nuevos dilemas y desafíos, y que tanto el enfoque...
• PERSPECTIVA DE GÉNERO • La vigencia de estereotipos de género que generan condiciones de padecimiento a partir de la con...
REVISIÓN DE DISCURSOS HEGEMÓNICOS SOBRE ADICCIONES • La existencia de un discurso hegemónico que patologiza, criminaliza y...
DETERMINANTES SOCIALES DE LA SALUD Según la Organización Mundial de la salud (OMS, 2015) Los determinantes sociales de la ...
Lalonde M, 1974)
DETERMINANTES SOCIALES, PSICOLÓGICOS y BIOLÓGICOS DE LA SALUD MENTAL. OMS 2015 • La salud mental individual es determinada...
Modelo de gestión de Red de Servicios de Salud Mental ESTÁNDARES INTERNACIONALES DE SALUD LEY Nº 26.657, DECRETO 603/13, P...
• Red de servicios con base en la comunidad: Conjunto de servicios coordinados e integrados cuyo objetivo es asegurar el p...
• Plan Nacional de Salud Mental MSAL 2013 • Propósitos • Propósito.1.- • Proteger y promover la Salud/Salud Mental de todo...
La Salud Mental es como pensamos, sentimos y actuamos cuando lidiamos con la vida. También ayuda a determinar cómo manejam...
PROMOCION DE LA SALUD MENTAL La promoción de la salud mental parte del principio de que todas las personas tienen necesida...
• La promoción de la salud abarca los tres niveles de prevención: primaria, secundaria y terciaria, para detectar problema...
• Rol de enfermería en este nivel • Identificar estresores y factores de riesgo de la comunidad para la población. • Situa...
• Prevención secundaria: su función es acortar el curso de la enfermedad mediante la identificación temprana y la interven...
• Prevención terciaria: procura reducir en la comunidad la proporción de funcionamiento de exclusión debido a trastornos m...
• Perfil del Enfermero/a en Salud Mental • Demuestra conocimiento profundo de la realidad de la salud mental y psiquiatría...
• Demuestra pericia en el cuidado integral del individuo y familiar con problemática psicosocial y trastornos psiquiátrico...
DIRECTRICES DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE SERVICIOS DE SALUD MENTAL-MSAL-2013 1º NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN: Definición: • Es...
Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 1: Establecimientos para la salud sin internación Consultorio de salud mental Cons...
2º NIVEL DE ATENCION: Definición: Puede ser la puerta de entrada al sistema de salud. Funciona mediante el mecanismo de re...
Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 2: • Establecimientos para la salud sin internación • Servicio de Salud Mental sin...
• 3º NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN: • Definición: • Excepcionalmente es puerta de entrada al sistema de salud. • Puede resolver en su ...
• Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 3: • Establecimientos para la salud con internación general o especializada • Se...
• Bibliografía ABRAMOVICH, Victor. R E V I S T A D E L A C E P A L -8 8 • A B R I L 2 0 0 6 Una aproximación al enfoque de...
• Tratado medico psicológico cuarta sección “Policía interior y reglas a seguir en los establecimientos dedicados a los al...
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN LUIS FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD CARRERA DE LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERÍA ENFERMERÍA EN SALUD MENTAL/2021 Autor: Lic. María Carla Vendramín mcvendra@hotmail.com
  2. 2. • HISTORIA DE LOS CUIDADOS DE ENFERMERIA EN SALUD MENTAL • Los enfermos mentales existieron en cualquier época en que se los cite, en cualquier lugar del mundo y en cualquier clase social que a la que se los refiera. En la antigüedad, las enfermedades mentales reflejaban un origen sobrenatural, lo sagrado, o a la relación con alguna divinidad. Las personas con estos padecimientos eran cuidadas por métodos y procedimientos religiosos. Los babilónicos 4000 a. C., quemaban en la hoguera o enterraban vivas a las personas con padecimientos mentales. Los árabes en la antigüedad consideraban los padecimientos mentales como una gracia divina, poseían asilos especiales para las personas con estas afecciones.
  3. 3. BABILONIA ESCULAPIO E HYGEIA ANTIGUO EGIPTO CULTURAS PRECOLOMBINAS PANACEA ESCULAPIO E HYGEIA era la diosa de la curación, la limpieza y la sanidad
  4. 4. En Roma se dispensaban tratamientos humanizantes como hidroterapia, catarsis.... siguiendo la misma línea que los griegos. Algo similar ocurrió con la cultura árabe, la que se destacó por sus estudios en la temática.
  5. 5. GRECIA ANTIGUA_ FLUIDOS CORPORALES PAPIRO DE EDWIN SMITH PAPIRO DE EBERS TERMAS POMPEYA MÉDICO ÁRABE
  6. 6. • En el siglo IV A.C., los griegos y romanos cambiaron esta concepción: Hipócrates le da un origen material a la enfermedad mental en el momento en que hace una 1ª clasificación de las enfermedades en general. • Si bien Hipócrates explicó como se realizaba una trepanación, a estas enfermedades se las llamaba del espíritu o eran atribuidas al equilibrio de los humores. En el tratado del siglo V a.C., plasmó “ La enfermedad sagrada” ,que no era otra que la epilepsia y concluyó que su origen era algo natural y no divino. • En los templos se dispensaban los cuidados a los enfermos, pero también se les daba nociones claras a las madres sobre lo que se debía realizar en caso de las convulsiones de sus hijos.
  7. 7. HIPOCRATES 460-372 a. C
  8. 8. El rey Azoka en India, en el siglo IV al II A.c. hizo construir 18 edificios para atender a enfermos y en ellos se enseñaba medicina a jóvenes escogidos de buen carácter, durante su periodo de formación antes de ser médicos, valiéndose de la teoría y la practica que recibían durante ésta, realizaban actividades vinculadas a la enfermería, en donde el reglamento les imponía tratar al enfermo con ternura y suavidad, comportamiento esencial que se requiere para tratar a los pacientes con problemas mentales.
  9. 9. TEMPLOS DEL REY AZOKA_ INDIA- 272-69 a. C. al 232 a. C.
  10. 10. Durante la Edad Media y el Renacimiento hubo un retroceso, volviéndoles a atribuir un carácter sobrenatural, primando el carácter demonológico, que duró hasta el XVI o XVII. Al considerar a estos sujetos pecadores, se les negaba la entrada a los hospitales. Los primeros centros especializados aparecen en España en el XIV. En Bagdad (año 750) y en el Cairo (año 873) se construyeron hospitales con secciones psiquiátricas y el Asilo para Insanos de Damasco ( año 800)
  11. 11. Hacia la Edad Media se encuentran los protocolos de perseguidores y hechiceros, se proclama la edad de la Fe, donde se describía hereje al que no simpatizara con la iglesia, se encienden las hogueras de la santa inquisición. El enfermo mental era visto por la sociedad como un ser endemoniado, poseído, o endiablado y cuyo tratamiento prescripto era la tortura hasta llegar a la muerte y luego la cremación como un acto de piedad para liberar el alma del desdichado. En los imperios o en los reinos, los reyes poseían un bufón, el cual tenia como característica principal la de ser gracioso, torpe, zonzo, al que se le atribuyó años más tarde a una patología mental.
  12. 12. En el año 1247 en el Hospital Royal de Londres, se depositaban los enfermos mentales donde eran encadenados, se los golpeaba y estaban desnudos. En el año 1409 se fundo el primer hospital de enfermos mentales en España. En el año 1500 el enfermo mental deja de ser un endemoniado y pasa a ser tratado por médicos, si bien deja de ser un poseso, es considerado un ser peligroso, por lo que se le recluye con criminales, mendigos y rebeldes. Esta etapa fue el periodo crítico de la enfermería, donde las personas que ejercían eran analfabetas y poco escrupulosas, normalmente quienes desempeñaban esta tarea de cuidar, eran mujeres afectas a la bebida o ex presidiarias, o sin familias ni techo. En el siglo XVI con la reforma protestante (Martín Lutero) se cierran varios hospitales regenciados por ingleses, donde el trato para con los enfermos mentales era inhumano, se los hacia pasar hambre, eran tratados con purgas, laxantes, vomitivos y se los golpeaba hasta sangrar para que fuesen sumisos .
  13. 13. Recién con la Revolución Francesa, en el año 1789, se produce un cambio radical en el campo de la Psiquiatría y en cuanto al tratamiento de los enfermos mentales, con Fhilippe Pinel, (considerado el padre de la psiquiatría) y su reforma del tratamiento de los enfermos mentales. “Con su tratamiento moral” se destierra la idea del ser endemoniado, se quitan las cadenas y los tratamientos de tortura”. En esta revolución psiquiátrica acompaña a Pinel, Jean Baptiste Pussin, quien es considerado el primer enfermero en psiquiatría de la historia. Su trabajo de celador o cuidador de los enfermos, en el Bicétre y con sus observaciones, análisis y registros, obtiene conclusiones que luego aplica a la práctica de sus cuidados.
  14. 14. El hospital Salpetriére en la actualidad
  15. 15. A fines del siglo XIX y comienzos del XX se inicia una nueva tendencia caracterizada por la creación y desarrollo de los hospitales mentales y/o psiquiátricos. En este momento surge la profesión de Enfermería, especialmente de Enfermería Psiquiátrica. Theodor y Friederieke Fliedner inauguran la primera escuela de enfermería en Alemania, en 1836. Esta escuela fue visitada por Florence Nightingale, antes de inaugurar la Escuela del Hospital Santo Tomás en Londres en 1860, donde impulsa la formación de la mujer para la atención de los enfermos, proceso que convierte en profesionalización a este arte. En 1880 surge la primera Escuela de Enfermería Psiquiátrica en América y dos años más tarde, 90 enfermeras fueron graduadas.
  16. 16. A fines del siglo XIX, existía personal de Enfermería en varios hospitales mentales que se encargaban tanto de la administración de medicación (hidrato de cloral y paraldehído), como de la supervisión del uso de hidroterapia, cuidados físicos y nutricionales. La mayor parte de las funciones de enfermería eran custodiales, mecánicas y especialmente dirigidas por Psiquiatras. En el año 1884 en el hospital de Filadelfia donde se aceptaban enfermos mentales o débiles mentales, Alicia Fischer formada por Nightingale, logra mejorar el cuidado hacia estos pacientes, pero en este lugar , existían técnicas escalofriantes de tratamientos para con los pacientes, como la silla tranquilizante, los dispositivos giratorios y el asiento vasculante, que lograba provocar tranquilidad por la diferencia de presión ejercida entre el sistema gástrico y el cerebro.
  17. 17. Aparece otra enfermera formada por Nightingale llamada Dorotea Dix quien pensaba que el enfermo mental debía ser tratado como persona, razón por la cual, decide denunciar a los hospitales gerenciados por ingleses, sosteniendo que estos hospicios alojaban a personas , viviendo en sótanos, a oscuras y en la suciedad. 1850-1855 EEUU En 1884 en Alemania, el canciller Bismark publica la ley de seguridad de salud en Europa, lo que cambia el concepto de los hospitales de la época, donde dejan de ser de los pobres y pasan a ser de la comunidad, a partir de esto es que los médicos y enfermeros comienzan a trabajar con un sueldo.
  18. 18. A partir de la 2ª Guerra Mundial es cuando cambia la percepción de las enfermedades mentales con teorías sociológicas posteriores, que propugnan que las enfermedades mentales no tienen un origen orgánico, si no que las genera la propia sociedad: cultura, relaciones interpersonales.... apareciendo nuevas instituciones para sustituir el cierre de manicomios, cerrados, entre otras cosas, para favorecer y fomentar la cronicidad
  19. 19. • Argentina no fue ajena a esta parte de la historia, pero la creación de asilos y hospitales regionales significó un problema por falta de organización, espacio, medidas de higiene y profesionales capacitados. • Según José Ingenieros (1907)…“En Buenos Aires, durante el Virreinato, se formaron “loqueros” en los hospitales generales, donde se recluían juntos algunos de los "crónicos, locos, inválidos, pero se tardó muchos años para que en estos hospitales se internaran los alineados, como se los llamaba en esa apoca, mientras que los locos furiosos eran encerrados en las cárceles donde se les propiciaba paliza para “amansarlos”, ayunos y duchas frías; a las mujeres en cambio, se las internaba en calabozos en conventos de monjas. • Algunas familias adineradas mandaban a construir calabozos en sus propias casas para recluir a estos enfermos, o los enviaban a granjas en el interior del país.
  20. 20. Los asilos fueron divididos en urbanos y rurales: los primeros serán el Hospital Nacional de Alienadas (1854), y el Hospicio de San Buenaventura (1865) y rebautizado Hospicio de Las Mercedes (1888), luego se agregaron los siguientes: Asilo de alienadas de Lomas (1908), Hospital Melchor Romero (1884), Asilo Colonia Open-Door (1899), Asilo de Retardados de Torres (1908), y el Asilo de Oliva (1908). En cuanto a la formación del personal para atender a estos pacientes en las instituciones, se puede reconocer a la primera médica cirujana argentina Cecilia Grierson como la fundadora de la primera Escuela de Enfermeras en el año 1886, en el círculo medico argentino. En 1889 también el Dr. Domingo Cabred un prestigioso medico psiquiatra viaja a Europa a observar y estudiar el funcionamiento de algunos los hospicios de este continente.
  21. 21. • En 1896, Cabred viaja a Ginebra, Suiza donde propone la moción de no internar a los enfermos mentales que hubiesen cometido un delito en sectores especiales dentro de las cárceles, sino en un hospicio en instituciones especializadas, idea que se mantiene hasta la actualidad. • Cabred trabajó como practicante durante tres años en el Hospicio de Mujeres y posteriormente como médico interno en el Hospicio de las Mercedes, que fue un asilo para hombres fundado en el año 1863 del cual fue director desde 1892. Fue aquí donde implementó nuevos tratamientos, y donde mejoró otros. • En 1896 se retiran del hospicio de las Mercedes las hermanas de la caridad de la congregación Hijas del Rosario y fueron sustituidas por la congregación hermanas Siervas de Jesús Sacramentado que atendían en el hospital de hombres.
  22. 22. Hospital General de hombres
  23. 23. • En el año 1900 creó un Instituto de Psiquiatría, y también la primera escuela de enfermeras de alineados. • En 1908 fundó la Colonia Nacional de Alienados, generalmente conocida con el nombre de Colonia Nacional Psiquiátrica Dr. Domingo Felipe Cabred o Colonia Open Door, establecimiento en el cual los pacientes eran tratados a puertas abiertas, de donde deriva el nombre de la localidad de Open Door. El tratamiento se realizaba en un asilo abierto, el cual contaba con métodos muy avanzados para la época. Esta colonia fue la primera en su tipo en América. • El establecimiento tenía su método de autoabastecimiento, ya que contaba con tambo, vivero, granja y quinta de hortalizas propios. • Tras el asentamiento de la colonia se lotearon los primeros terrenos de la zona. Los productores de la región enviaban sus productos, principalmente leche y granos por ferrocarril a Buenos Aires, e incluso abastecían a la colonia. • El Dr. Cabred realiza numerosas publicaciones que fueron impresas en los talleres gráficos de la colonia del hospicio y otras traducciones que envió apublicar por la Asociación Médico-Psiquiátrica de Londres, entre ellas un manual para enfermeros de alineados (1917), que serviría de guía para instruir al personal para poder obtener los certificados que se les otorgarían en la mencionada Primer Escuela de Enfermeros de Alineados (enfermos mentales) que funcionaría en el Hospicio de las Mercedes de la República Argentina.
  24. 24. En los años 1930 se introdujeron varias prácticas médicas controvertidas, incluyendo la inducción artificial de convulsiones (por medio de electroshock, insulina y otras drogas) o mediante cercenar porciones del cerebro (lobotomía o leucotomía). Ambos procedimientos se usaron ampliamente en psiquiatría, pero hubo mucha oposición basadas en cuestionamientos morales, efectos nocivos o mal uso. En los años cincuenta nuevas drogas, especialmente el antipsicótico clorpromazina, fueron diseñadas en laboratorios y gradualmente suplantaron a los tratamientos más controvertidos. Aunque frecuentemente se aceptaron como un avance, también hubo oposición debido a los efectos adversos.
  25. 25. REESTRUCTURACION DE LA REFORMA PSIQUIATRICA FRANCO BASAGLIA - Gorizia-Italia-1978-Ley 180 de la Reforma Psiquiátrica (Marcocavallo-Derrivación de las rejas del manicomio) DECLARACION DE CARACAS * - Venezuela 14/11/1990- OPS/OMS • -Reestructuración de la Atención Psiquiátrica ligada a la APS- Modelos alternativos centrados en la comunidad y dentro de sus redes sociales. • -Reestructuración de la Atención Psiquiátrica en la Región de las Américas – Revisión crítica del papel hegemónico y centralizador del hospital psiquiátrico en la prestación de los servicios.
  26. 26. HOSPITAL PSIQUIÁTRICO DE SAN LUIS • 1941- Se habilita un edificio en donde funcionó una comisaría (2º) y lo habilitan para hospital psiquiátrico, aunque también se atendían otro tipo de pacientes. • 1942- El 1º de abril se establece la fecha de comienzo de las tareas del Hospital Psiquiátrico. • 1953- Los pacientes fueron trasladados a una antigua casona ubicada en calle Almirante Brown. • 1958- Se traslada a los pacientes hasta el actual edificio de la calle Riobamba y Ruta 147. • 1972- A fin de refaccionar dicho edificio se traslada a los enfermos a un albergue en donde alguna vez funcionó el Hospital Rawson (para enfermos con tuberculosis, sífilis, etc.), que hacía diez años estaba abandonado. • 1974- Se inauguran las nuevas instalaciones en el edificio de ruta 147 siendo director el Dr. Molina Quiroga hasta 1976, año de inicio de la sexta dictadura militar argentina. • 1977- Se interviene el hospital. • 1993- Comienzo del Proceso de Transformación Institucional- Hospital Escuela de Salud Mental. Fuente: Biblioteca del Hospital Escuela de Salud Mental de la provincia de San Luis/2011
  27. 27. • Convención sobre los derechos de las personas con discapacidad • La Convención sobre los derechos de las personas con discapacidad y su Protocolo Facultativo fueron aprobados el 13 de diciembre de 2006 en la Sede de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York, y quedaron abiertos a la firma el 30 de marzo de 2007. Se obtuvieron 82 firmas de la Convención y 44 del Protocolo Facultativo, así como una ratificación de la Convención. Nunca una convención de las Naciones Unidas había reunido un número tan elevado de signatarios en el día de su apertura a la firma. Se trata del primer instrumento amplio de derechos humanos del siglo XXI y la primera convención de derechos humanos que se abre a la firma de las organizaciones regionales de integración. Señala un “cambio paradigmático” de las actitudes y enfoques respecto de las personas con discapacidad.
  28. 28. • La Convención se concibió como un instrumento de derechos humanos con una dimensión explícita de desarrollo social. En ella se adopta una amplia clasificación de las personas con discapacidad y se reafirma que todas las personas con todos los tipos de discapacidad deben poder gozar de todos los derechos humanos y libertades fundamentales. Se aclara y precisa cómo se aplican a las personas con discapacidad todas las categorías de derechos y se indican las esferas en las que es necesario introducir adaptaciones para que las personas con discapacidad puedan ejercer en forma efectiva sus derechos y las esferas en las que se han vulnerado esos derechos y en las que debe reforzarse la protección de los derechos.
  29. 29. CONVENCION DE LOS DERECHOS DE LAS PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDAD Ley 26.378 • Apruébase la Convención sobre los Derechos de las Personas con Discapacidad y su protocolo facultativo, aprobados mediante resolución de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas del 13 de diciembre de 2006. Sancionada: Mayo 21 de 2008- Promulgada: Junio 6 de 2008 • Artículo 3 Principios generales • Los principios de la presente Convención serán: • a) El respeto de la dignidad inherente, la autonomía individual, • incluida la libertad de tomar las propias decisiones, y la independencia de las • personas; • b) La no discriminación; • c) La participación e inclusión plenas y efectivas en la sociedad; • d) El respeto por la diferencia y la aceptación de las personas con • discapacidad como parte de la diversidad y la condición humanas; • e) La igualdad de oportunidades; • f) La accesibilidad; • g) La igualdad entre el hombre y la mujer; • h) El respeto a la evolución de las facultades de los niños y las niñas • con discapacidad y de su derecho a preservar su identidad.
  30. 30. PRINCIPIO DE NO DISCRIMINACIÓN CONSIDERANDO que el principio de no discriminación es parte constitutiva del enfoque de derechos humanos, en tanto expresa el reconocimiento de todas las personas a la igualdad en el ejercicio de sus derechos, así como el respeto a la diversidad en sus distintas expresiones como género, diversidad sexual, cultural, nacionalidad por origen, aspecto físico, situación de salud- salud mental, discapacidad, situación socio-económica, entre otros. Se RECOMIENDA problematizar en las instancias de formación, extensión e investigación el rol profesional, las representaciones, prácticas y políticas atravesadas por estereotipos, prejuicios y estigmas con implicancias en el plano de la salud, tales como la supuesta peligrosidad e irreversibilidad del padecimiento mental, que se traducen en conductas discriminatorias y/o manifestaciones de violencia institucional.
  31. 31. • Principio de igualdad y no discriminación Conforme el cual no se admiten distinciones que tengan por objeto o resultado la anulación o el menoscabo del reconocimiento, goce o ejercicio de un derecho humano, ya que todos ellos deben ser garantizados en condiciones de igualdad. Esta noción se integra con la de “discriminación inversa”, que implica el reconocimiento de que ciertos grupos vulnerables enfrentan desigualdades de hecho para el ejercicio de sus derechos, lo que legitima una distinción en el trato a fin de posibilitar su goce o ejercicio en condiciones de igualdad reales. Dice Mónica Pinto que “lo que legitima la discriminación inversa es la temporalidad de las medidas adoptadas, la que debe leerse en un contexto de cambio cultural, de formación de hábitos sociales” . Principio pro homine, (pro-personas, según el cual: Cuando se trata de reconocer derechos protegidos, debe acudirse a la norma que permite realizar la interpretación más amplia, mientras que, si se trata de restricciones a los derechos, se requiere una interpretación restrictiva. Políticas Públicas en Salud Mental MSAL-2013
  32. 32. LEGISLACION Y POLITICAS PUBLICAS (Antecedentes ) Río Negro  Ley Nº 2440. Personas con sufrimiento mental. Régimen para la atención y tratamiento. (Se cierra el Hospital Neuropsiquiátrico provincial) Sancionada el 11 de septiembre de 1991. Publicada en el Boletín Oficial el 10 de octubre de 1991. Reglamentada por el Decreto Nº 794, del 11 de mayo de 1992. San Luis  Ley General Nº I – 0536. Prohibición de la Institucionalización. Sancionada el 13 de diciembre de 2006. Publicada en el Boletín Oficial el 29 de diciembre de 2006.
  33. 33. La República Argentina cuenta con la Ley Nacional de Salud Mental Nº26.657, su decreto reglamentario 603/13 y el Plan Nacional de Salud Mental, aprobado mediante Resolución Ministerial 2177/2013, como así también con el conjunto de normativas, tratados y estándares internacionales, y las normativas jurisdiccionales de salud mental. Todo esto conforma el marco normativo y político para los proyectos de adecuación y desarrollo de la red de servicios de salud/salud mental. Dicho Plan Nacional consta de un conjunto de pautas generales que permitirán hacer efectiva la función de rectoría del Estado en los distintos niveles jurisdiccionales, la gestión de las áreas competentes en la implementación de las acciones y la integración del componente de Salud Mental y Adicciones en las políticas públicas de salud. Las líneas de acción que se desprenden de los problemas priorizados y los objetivos formulados en el Plan Nacional de Salud Mental, adoptan los principios éticos, los componentes estratégicos y programáticos que se hallan enmarcados en la estrategia de Atención Primaria de la Salud. (MSAL 2013)
  34. 34. Ley Nacional de Salud Mental 26.657 ARTÍCULO 2º.- Se consideran parte integrante de la presente ley los Principios de Naciones Unidas para la Protección de los Enfermos Mentales y para el Mejoramiento de la Atención de Salud Mental, adoptado por la Asamblea General en su resolución 46/119 del 17 de diciembre de 1991. • Asimismo, la Declaración de Caracas de la Organización Panamericana de la Salud y de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, para la Reestructuración de la Atención Psiquiátrica dentro de los Sistemas Locales de Salud, del 14 de noviembre de 1990, y los Principios de Brasilia Rectores para el Desarrollo de la Atención en Salud Mental en las Américas, del 9 de noviembre de 1990, se consideran instrumentos de orientación para la planificación de políticas públicas. Espíritu de la Ley: Desmanicomialización y desinstitucionalización Enfoque: Derechos Humanos
  35. 35. Enfoque de Derechos: Según la Revista Cepal 88- 2006 … El denominado “enfoque de derechos en las políticas y estrategias de desarrollo” considera el derecho internacional sobre los derechos humanos como un marco conceptual aceptado por la comunidad internacional, capaz de orientar el proceso de formulación, implementación y evaluación de políticas en el campo del desarrollo, y como una guía para la cooperación y la asistencia internacionales respecto a las obligaciones de los gobiernos donantes y receptores, el alcance de la participación social y los mecanismos de control y responsabilidad que se necesitan a nivel local e internacional.
  36. 36. Art. 7° - El Estado reconoce a las personas con padecimiento mental los siguientes derechos: • a) Derecho a recibir atención sanitaria y social integral y humanizada, a partir del acceso gratuito, igualitario y equitativo a las prestaciones e insumos necesarios, con el objeto de asegurar la recuperación y preservación de su salud; • b) Derecho a conocer y preservar su identidad, sus grupos de pertenencia, su genealogía y su historia; • c) Derecho a recibir una atención basada en fundamentos científicos ajustados a principios éticos; • d) Derecho a recibir tratamiento y a ser tratado con la alternativa terapéutica más conveniente, que menos restrinja sus derechos y libertades, promoviendo la integración familiar, laboral y comunitaria; • e) Derecho a ser acompañado antes, durante y luego del tratamiento por sus familiares, otros afectos o a quien la persona con padecimiento mental designe; • f) Derecho a recibir o rechazar asistencia o auxilio espiritual o religioso; • g) Derecho del asistido, su abogado, un familiar, o allegado que éste designe, a acceder a sus antecedentes familiares, fichas e historias clínicas; • h) Derecho a que en el caso de internación involuntaria o voluntaria prolongada, las condiciones de la misma sean supervisadas periódicamente por el órgano de revisión;
  37. 37. • i) Derecho a no ser identificado ni discriminado por un padecimiento mental actual o pasado; • j) Derecho a ser informado de manera adecuada y comprensible de los derechos que lo asisten, y de todo lo inherente a su salud y tratamiento, según las normas del consentimiento informado, incluyendo las alternativas para su atención, que en el caso de no ser comprendidas por el paciente se comunicarán a los familiares, tutores o representantes legales; • k) Derecho a poder tomar decisiones relacionadas con su atención y su tratamiento dentro de sus posibilidades; • l) Derecho a recibir un tratamiento personalizado en un ambiente apto con resguardo de su intimidad, siendo reconocido siempre como sujeto de derecho, con el pleno respeto de su vida privada y libertad de comunicación; • m) Derecho a no ser objeto de investigaciones clínicas ni tratamientos experimentales sin un consentimiento fehaciente; • n) Derecho a que el padecimiento mental no sea considerado un estado inmodificable; • o) Derecho a no ser sometido a trabajos forzados; • p) Derecho a recibir una justa compensación por su tarea en caso de participar de actividades encuadradas como laborterapia o trabajos comunitarios, que impliquen producción de objetos, obras o servicios que luego sean comercializados.
  38. 38. • Ley 26657/2010 • Se reconoce a la SALUD MENTAL, como un proceso determinado por componentes históricos, socio- económicos, culturales, biológicos y psicológicos, cuya preservación y mejoramiento implica una dinámica de construcción social vinculada a la concreción de los derechos humanos y sociales de toda persona. • Se debe partir de la presunción de capacidad de todas las personas. En ningún caso puede hacerse diagnóstico en el campo de la salud mental sobre la base exclusiva de: • a) Status político, socioeconómico, pertenencia a un grupo cultural, racial o religioso.
  39. 39. • b) Demandas familiares, laborales, falta de conformidad o adecuación con valores morales, sociales, culturales, políticos o creencias religiosas prevalecientes en la comunidad donde vive la persona. • c) Elección o identidad sexual. • d) La mera existencia de antecedentes de tratamiento u hospitalización.
  40. 40. • Art. 27 (Prohibición de nuevos manicomios) • Art .33 (Recomendaciones a las Universidades para la formación en Salud mental) • Lineamientos para adecuar la Formación de Profesionales a la ley N° 26.657/10 de Salud Mental” -2014 • El paradigma transformador de las concepciones y prácticas en el campo de la Salud Mental se expresa a través de marcos normativos que otorgan legitimidad a los procesos institucionales, delimitan los alcances del trabajo profesional en el marco del equipo interdisciplinario de salud y permiten enmarcar las iniciativas nacionales y/o regionales en los acuerdos y compromisos logrados a nivel internacional; Se RECOMIENDA el análisis de las normativas vigentes, que son de cumplimiento obligatorio para todo el país y que componen el sistema internacional de los derechos humanos (convenciones y tratados internacionales con rango constitucional, declaraciones, informes de relatoría de Organismos internacionales, fallos de la Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Nación, leyes nacionales y provinciales), así como la evaluación de su impacto en la formación de los profesionales.
  41. 41. • REPRESENTACIONES EN SALUD MENTAL • La vigencia de representaciones sociales en salud -salud mental que se expresan a través de algunos términos que, devenidas de determinados marcos teóricos, ocasionan posibles efectos iatrogénicos y/o estigmatizantes al ser aplicadas al diagnóstico y/o tratamiento del sujeto con padecimiento mental; Se RECOMIENDA revisar las conceptualizaciones y representaciones sociales en salud – salud mental empleada en la formación, su origen, fundamentos, aplicación y significaciones asociadas, para que resulte acorde a las convenciones internacionales de referencia y a la normativa nacional vigente.
  42. 42. CAPACIDAD JURÍDICA • Los principios rectores que se expresan en la Convención Internacional sobre los Derechos de las personas con discapacidad y su Protocolo Facultativo, que establece que “las personas con discapacidad tienen derecho en todas partes al reconocimiento de su personalidad jurídica”, Se RECOMIENDA el conocimiento y análisis de las normativas y procedimientos institucionales que permiten garantizar el ejercicio de la capacidad jurídica de las personas con padecimiento mental en tanto sujetos de derecho y el conocimiento de los roles, responsabilidades y prácticas que atañen a los profesionales que se desempeñan en las instituciones sanitarias y judiciales que intervienen en la evaluación y el desarrollo de equipos sistemas de apoyo.
  43. 43. BIOÉTICA La complejidad del desarrollo tecno-científico en salud plantea nuevos dilemas y desafíos, y que tanto el enfoque de derechos como la perspectiva de inclusión social comprometen valores éticos fundamentales; Se RECOMIENDA el conocimiento integral y actualizado de los principios deontológicos que regulan el ejercicio de las diferentes profesiones, de la bioética aplicada al campo de la salud mental y los conceptos y aplicaciones más relevantes de la ética social.
  44. 44. • PERSPECTIVA DE GÉNERO • La vigencia de estereotipos de género que generan condiciones de padecimiento a partir de la consolidación de roles rígidos en la sociedad, que devienen en situaciones cotidianas de discriminación; Se RECOMIENDA incorporar la perspectiva de género, incluyendo identidad de género y sus expresiones, de manera transversal y desde un enfoque de derechos.
  45. 45. REVISIÓN DE DISCURSOS HEGEMÓNICOS SOBRE ADICCIONES • La existencia de un discurso hegemónico que patologiza, criminaliza y estigmatiza, excesivamente centrado en las sustancias definidas como ilegales, e ignora las determinaciones socio-históricas; Se RECOMIENDA promover el estudio crítico de las concepciones y prácticas tradicionales y sus efectos sobre los sujetos y las comunidades, promoviendo abordajes centrados en la subjetividad y su contexto, más allá del estatus legal de las sustancias.
  46. 46. DETERMINANTES SOCIALES DE LA SALUD Según la Organización Mundial de la salud (OMS, 2015) Los determinantes sociales de la salud son las circunstancias en que las personas nacen, crecen, viven, trabajan y envejecen, incluido el sistema de salud. Esas circunstancias son el resultado de la distribución del dinero, el poder y los recursos a nivel mundial, nacional y local, que depende a su vez de las políticas adoptadas. Los determinantes sociales de la salud explican la mayor parte de las inequidades sanitarias, esto es, de las diferencias injustas y evitables observadas en y entre los países en lo que respecta a la situación sanitaria.
  47. 47. Lalonde M, 1974)
  48. 48. DETERMINANTES SOCIALES, PSICOLÓGICOS y BIOLÓGICOS DE LA SALUD MENTAL. OMS 2015 • La salud mental individual es determinada por múltiples factores sociales, psicológicos y biológicos. Por ejemplo, las presiones socioeconómicas persistentes constituyen un riesgo bien conocido para la salud mental de las personas y las comunidades. Las pruebas más evidentes están relacionadas con los indicadores de la pobreza, y en particular con el bajo nivel educativo. • La deficiente salud mental se asocia asimismo a los cambios sociales rápidos, a las condiciones de trabajo estresantes, a la discriminación de género, a la exclusión social, a los modos de vida poco saludables, a los riesgos de violencia y mala salud física y a las violaciones de los derechos humanos. • También hay factores de la personalidad y psicológicos específicos que hacen que una persona sea más vulnerable a los trastornos mentales. Por último, los trastornos mentales también tienen causas de carácter biológico, dependientes, por ejemplo, de factores genéticos o de desequilibrios bioquímicos cerebrales.
  49. 49. Modelo de gestión de Red de Servicios de Salud Mental ESTÁNDARES INTERNACIONALES DE SALUD LEY Nº 26.657, DECRETO 603/13, PLAN NACIONAL 2177/13 Modelo comunitario de atención: Se caracteriza por la apertura e integración de las prácticas institucionales a las redes de servicios socio-sanitarias con base territorial. A través de su aplicación se logra promover y sostener canales legítimos de participación comunitaria y se facilita la integración a otros sectores sociales con el objetivo de promover y garantizar el proceso de inclusión social. Comprende el desarrollo y/o fortalecimiento de dispositivos comunitarios sustitutivos del modelo asilar, la coordinación con recursos humanos no convencionales durante el proceso de atención e inclusión social, y la adopción de prácticas de salud acordes con el respeto y garantía de los Derechos Humanos.
  50. 50. • Red de servicios con base en la comunidad: Conjunto de servicios coordinados e integrados cuyo objetivo es asegurar el proceso integral de atención e inclusión social. De acuerdo a lo señalado en el Artículo 11 del Decreto reglamentario Nº 603/2013 de la Ley Nacional Nº 26.657, “debe incluir servicios, dispositivos y prestaciones tales como: centros de atención primaria de la salud, servicios de salud mental en el hospital general con internación, sistemas de atención de la urgencia, centros de rehabilitación psicosocial diurno y nocturno, dispositivos habitacionales y laborales con distintos niveles de apoyo, atención ambulatoria, sistemas de apoyo y atención domiciliaria, familiar y comunitaria en articulación con redes intersectoriales y sociales, para satisfacer las necesidades de promoción, prevención, tratamiento y rehabilitación, que favorezca la inclusión social”.
  51. 51. • Plan Nacional de Salud Mental MSAL 2013 • Propósitos • Propósito.1.- • Proteger y promover la Salud/Salud Mental de todos los habitantes del suelo argentino, formulando contenidos para el diseño, implementación, monitoreo y evaluación de estrategias, planes, proyectos, programas, actividades, procedimientos, directrices e intervenciones, en el marco de las políticas públicas de Salud/Salud Mental, Plan Nacional de Salud, Ley Nacional Nº 26.657 y su Decreto Reglamentario N° 603/2013. • Propósito Nº 2.- • Jerarquizar e integrar el campo de la Salud Mental en el campo de la Salud y de las políticas públicas en general. • Propósito Nº 3.- • Disminuir la brecha entre la necesidad y el acceso de la población a la red de servicios de Salud Mental.
  52. 52. La Salud Mental es como pensamos, sentimos y actuamos cuando lidiamos con la vida. También ayuda a determinar cómo manejamos el estrés, nos relacionamos con otras personas y tomamos decisiones. Al igual que la salud física, la salud mental es importante en todas las etapas de la vida, desde la niñez y la adolescencia hasta la edad adulta. El tema de la Salud Mental, además, no concierne sólo a los aspectos de atención posterior al surgimiento de desordenes mentales evidentes, sino que corresponde además al terreno de la prevención de los mismos con la promoción de un ambiente socio-cultural determinado por aspectos como la autoestima, las relaciones interpersonales y otros elementos que deben venir ya desde la educación más primaria de la niñez y de la juventud. MEDLINE PLUS http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/spanish/mentalhealth.html (On line, revisión mayo 2016) ENFERMERIA EN SALUD MENTAL “Es un área especializada de la práctica de Enfermería, emplea teorías de la conducta humana como su ciencia, hace uso intencionado del Yo como su arte, tiene un impacto tanto preventivo como correctivo sobre los Trastornos Mentales y sus secuelas y se preocupa de la Promoción de una óptima Salud Mental para la sociedad” EVANS y COL 1976
  53. 53. PROMOCION DE LA SALUD MENTAL La promoción de la salud mental parte del principio de que todas las personas tienen necesidades de salud mental y no sólo aquéllas a las que han sido diagnosticadas condiciones de salud mental. La promoción de la salud mental concierne esencialmente a la realidad social en la que todos se sientan comprometidos con el bienestar mental. La "promoción de salud mental" es un término que cubre una variedad de estrategias. Estas estrategias pueden ser vistas desde tres niveles: Nivel individual - Motivar los recursos propios de la persona por medio de estímulos en la auto-estima, la resolución de los propios conflictos, la asertividad en áreas como la paternidad, el trabajo o las relaciones interpersonales. Nivel comunitario - Una creciente y cohesionada inclusión social, desarrollando las estructuras de ayuda que promueven la salud mental en los lugares de trabajo, estudio y en la ciudad. Nivel oficial - El estado de cada nación comprometido en planes que reduzcan las barreras socio-económicas promoviendo oportunidades en igualdad de acceso a los servicios de salud pública por parte de los ciudadanos más vulnerables.
  54. 54. • La promoción de la salud abarca los tres niveles de prevención: primaria, secundaria y terciaria, para detectar problemas psicosociales y potenciar el grado óptimo de salud mental del individuo, familia y comunidad • Prevención primaria: se basa en intervenciones biológicas, psicológicas y sociales encaminadas a promover el soporte emocional y prevenir la incidencia de enfermedades mentales Objetivos de la intervención: Promover y mantener la salud mental de la familia y miembros a través del asesoramiento Promoción de la salud mental de niños y adolescentes en las escuelas En el ámbito laboral, detección de los factores de riesgo Promover la salud mental en los centros sociales.
  55. 55. • Rol de enfermería en este nivel • Identificar estresores y factores de riesgo de la comunidad para la población. • Situaciones estresantes: • La vulnerabilidad del sujeto o factores predisponentes • Los acontecimientos, circunstancias o factores precipitantes • Los factores protectores, como el soporte social y los estilos de afrontamiento • Los factores perpetuantes que contribuyen a mantener el trastorno. • Asesoramiento a escuelas y centros de la comunidad: clubes sociales, centros de ancianos, centros de la mujer.... • Formación de grupos con familias con situaciones vitales de ajuste: divorcios, separaciones... • Consultas de salud mental y de cuidados a la población • Educación de salud mental a la población a través de Planes de Educación, enseñando A.C., habilidades sociales y grupos de autoevaluación • Participar en la elaboración de programas y en la política sanitaria referente a la salud mental • Consulta y asesoramiento sobre aspectos de salud mental a otros enfermeros para lograr una mayor educación en materia de salud mental. • Programas de atención primaria, a quien están dirigidos o pueden ir dirigidos: • Colectividad • De umbral (para una colectividad determinada) • De alto riesgo. • Técnicas usadas en la prevención primaria • La educación • La interconsulta • La intervención directa.
  56. 56. • Prevención secundaria: su función es acortar el curso de la enfermedad mediante la identificación temprana y la intervención rápida • Medidas preventivas • Disposiciones de medidas terapéuticas específicas • Intervenciones en crisis y tratamientos psiquiátricos urgentes • Contribuir en el diagnóstico y tratamiento para los niños con problemas de aprendizaje • Estrategias de detección precoz y reconocimiento de grupos de riesgo en la población • Definición de prevención secundaria: es evitar secuelas y limitar la incapacidad a través de diagnósticos precoces y tratamientos efectivos • Rol de Enfermería en este nivel • Enfermería trata situaciones potenciales para disminuir los efectos negativos • Proveer actividades terapéuticas a individuos, grupos y familiares • Prevención del suicidio y el asesoramiento en situaciones de crisis • Asesoramiento a víctimas de la violencia • Grupos de reducción de estrés • Proveer servicios de emergencia de salud mental en la comunidad en centros intermedios de atención primaria.
  57. 57. • Prevención terciaria: procura reducir en la comunidad la proporción de funcionamiento de exclusión debido a trastornos mentales • Objetivos • Evitar el deterioro producido tras las fases activas de la enfermedad • Prevenir recaídas • Reducir las incapacidades sociales producidas por la enfermedad • Promover los mecanismos de adaptación a la comunidad • Objetivos de enfermería • Planificación de los cuidados de salud para los pacientes que salen del hospital • Seguimiento para evitar reagudización de conflictos • Paliar posibles ingresos • Coordinación de cuidados en la casa y en los servicios intermedios • Enseñanza de actividades de acción comunitaria • Realización de grupos de pacientes y familiares
  58. 58. • Perfil del Enfermero/a en Salud Mental • Demuestra conocimiento profundo de la realidad de la salud mental y psiquiatría del mundo, del país y de la realidad local, así como de las tendencias, políticas, enfoques y modelos explicativos y de tratamiento de los problemas en Salud Mental. • Establece un proceso interpersonal y dinámico de interacciones de Enfermería, efectivos, eficaces y eficientes con los sujetos portadores de patología psiquiátrica y/o problemática psicosocial, en todas las etapas del ciclo vital y fases del proceso salud – enfermedad. • Propone nuevos modelos de atención de Enfermería en Salud Mental tendientes al mejoramiento continuo de la calidad de la atención y de los servicios haciendo uso del Proceso de Atención de Enfermería como herramienta de trabajo, estableciendo Planes de Cuidados a corto, mediano y largo plazo, realizando su posterior evaluación, aplicar los tratamientos farmacológicos, psicoterápicos contribuyendo en la revisión de los procesos de patologisación y el uso inapropiado de los medicamentos, entre otros. • Oficia de enlace en el equipo interdisciplinario de Salud Mental Entre la persona y el terapeuta. Entre las familias y el terapeuta. Entre la persona y la trabajadora social. Entre la persona, su familia y su entorno más próximo.
  59. 59. • Demuestra pericia en el cuidado integral del individuo y familiar con problemática psicosocial y trastornos psiquiátricos aplicando técnicas psicoterapéuticas individuales grupales y constituyéndose en paradigma de la aplicación de las normas éticas y deontología de salud mental. • Administra los cuidados correspondientes en los casos de reinserción social, ya que se deberá tener en cuenta el perfil socioeconómico de las personas para que se reinserte a su medio. • Es modelo de liderazgo, perseverancia, actitud crítica y sociabilidad para integrar sus acciones con los equipos de salud o multisectoriales en la búsqueda de alternativas de solución a la problemática psicosocial del país. • Gerencia servicios y programas de salud mental y psiquiatría aplicando herramientas de la gestión moderna, tendientes a satisfacer las necesidades individuales y colectivas de salud mental y psiquiatría. • Ejerce docencia a nivel de pre y post grado en la especialidad de salud mental y psiquiatría que permitan el fortalecimiento del desarrollo del potencial humano así como de los servicios. • Presta asesoría y consultorías a entidades formadoras así como prestadores de servicios para el desarrollo de programas que potencia el desarrollo humano. • Apela a la bioestadística para impregnarse en la problemática de Salud Mental. • Realiza investigaciones sobre la temática.
  60. 60. DIRECTRICES DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE SERVICIOS DE SALUD MENTAL-MSAL-2013 1º NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN: Definición: • Es la puerta de entrada al sistema de salud en la mayoría de los casos. Constituye el primer nivel de intervención del sistema de salud. • Atiende personas, familias y comunidad en su medio habitual, dando intervención inmediata y facilitando el despliegue de estrategias de atención domiciliaria. • Se apoya en un enfoque comunitario basado en la descentralización de los servicios especializados, el abordaje integral de la población (clínico, epidemiológico y social), la promoción de la salud/salud mental, la participación comunitaria, la coordinación intersectorial y la integración programática. • La atención de la salud mental en este nivel no se centra solamente en el impacto traumático, sino que se extiende más allá del evento que le dio origen, hacia los problemas asociados con el contexto familiar y social.
  61. 61. Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 1: Establecimientos para la salud sin internación Consultorio de salud mental Consultorio en el CAPS Centros de Integración Comunitaria (CIC) Postas sanitarias (PS) El primer nivel debe: Brindar atención. Consultorio de salud mental Sostener los tratamientos y asegurar continuidad de cuidados. Promover prestaciones de tipo grupal y/o comunitarias. Coordinar con el equipo tratante para los procesos de externación de los usuarios de Salud Mental en situación de internación. Participar en la identificación de los sistemas de apoyo comunitarios. Sostener actividades en dispositivos habitacionales, en especial de medio camino y Centros de Salud Mental.
  62. 62. 2º NIVEL DE ATENCION: Definición: Puede ser la puerta de entrada al sistema de salud. Funciona mediante el mecanismo de referencia y contrarreferencia. Recepciona la demanda de mayor nivel de complejidad, en mérito a poseer más recursos y diversificación profesional para aquellas problemáticas en salud mental que requieren procedimientos diagnósticos y terapéuticos que exceden la posibilidad de resolución del 1º Nivel de atención. Incorpora a la práctica clínica actividades de prevención y promoción. Aborda integralmente a las personas afectadas, respondiendo oportunamente a las necesidades derivadas de las manifestaciones clínicas. Se dirigen las acciones a la atención de la enfermedad, favoreciendo el desarrollo personal y social. Asegura la atención de la salud mental, y la prestación de todos los servicios de salud, en un proceso de integración mutua entre la salud mental y otras especialidades.
  63. 63. Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 2: • Establecimientos para la salud sin internación • Servicio de Salud Mental sin internación en Hospital Polivalente • Centro de salud mental • Hospital de día (o centro de día) • Prestador de atención domiciliaria • Residencia en Salud Mental • Taller protegido
  64. 64. • 3º NIVEL DE ATENCIÓN: • Definición: • Excepcionalmente es puerta de entrada al sistema de salud. • Puede resolver en su totalidad problemática de salud mental y/o psiquiatría que requieran procedimientos diagnósticos y/o terapéuticos del mayor nivel de resolución vigente, tanto sea por el recurso humano capacitado como por el recurso tecnológico disponible. • Integra la atención de la salud mental y la psiquiatría en los servicios generales de salud, en el caso de los servicios de salud mental en hospitales generales, facilitando la detección de enfermedades mentales, y por otra parte coadyuva al mejor tratamiento de los problemas somáticos en personas con enfermedad mental. • Da tratamiento especializado e intensivo, necesario por la persistencia, complejidad y grado de severidad de un problema de salud mental y/o da respuesta a una emergencia psiquiátrica derivada del 1° y/o 2° Niveles de atención. • Administra tratamientos especializados intensivos, de corta estadía de internación, articulando la continuación del mismo en el 2° y 1° Niveles de atención, mediante un • seguimiento apropiado.
  65. 65. • Tipos de servicios que incluye el nivel 3: • Establecimientos para la salud con internación general o especializada • Servicio de Salud Mental con internación en Hospital General • Hospital especializado en salud mental (clínica de salud mental, instituto de salud mental, hospital monovalente de salud mental, etc.) • Hogar con centro de día • Comunidad terapéutica • Internación domiciliaria psiquiátrica
  66. 66. • Bibliografía ABRAMOVICH, Victor. R E V I S T A D E L A C E P A L -8 8 • A B R I L 2 0 0 6 Una aproximación al enfoque de derechos en las estrategias y políticas de desarrollo http://repositorio.cepal.org/bitstream/handle/11362/11102/088035050_es.pdf?sequence=1 • Propuesta de Directrices de Organización y Funcionamiento de Servicios en Salud Mental. Colegio de Psicólogos de la provincia de San Luis/2009- Compilación: Lic. M.C. Vendramín- CARRERA DE LICENCIATURA EN ENFERMERÍA- 2011-UNSL • DIRECTRICES DE ORGANIZACIÓN Y FUNCIONAMIENTO DE SERVICIOS DE SALUD MENTAL- MSAL-2013 • escuelapnud.org/biblioteca/pmb/opac_css/doc_num.php?explnum_id... Guía Básica. Criterios y sugerencias para la adecuación y el desarrollo de la Red de Servicios de Salud Mental. MSAL. 2014 . Legisalud Argentina, Ministerio de Salud de la Nación (http://leg.msal.gov.ar/). Políticas públicas en salud mental. De un paradigma tutelar a uno de derechos humanos . 2015 • Ley Nacional de Salud Mental 26657. 2010. MSAL • MEDLINE PLUS http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/spanish/mentalhealth.html • OMS- Determinantes sociales de la Salud. 2015 • Plan Nacional de Salud Mental. MSAL.2013 -http://educacion.uncomo.com/articulo/cual-es-la-diferencia-entre-estado-y-gobierno- 32220.html#ixzz3hVYUoOJu .https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Historia_de_la_psiquiatr%C3%Ada
  67. 67. • Tratado medico psicológico cuarta sección “Policía interior y reglas a seguir en los establecimientos dedicados a los alineados” Phillipe Pinel • “La locura en la argentina” obra de José Ingenieros publicada en 1919 • Declaración de los derechos del enfermo mental Javier Saldaña 1991 • El cuerpo teórico de la psiquiatría de la ilustración, Javier Aztarain Diez pags. 45 • Paginas Web consultadas: • Wikipedia la enciclopedia virtual “ Felipe Cabred” • www.Electroneurobio.secyt.gov.ar (Htal Tiburcio borda) • www.msal.gov.ar • www.Pagina12.com.ar “ la enfermedad mental y la salud de los pueblos”
  68. 68. MUCHAS GRACIAS!!!!!!!!!!

