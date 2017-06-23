The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Audiobook LISTEN OR DOWNLOD ON LAST PAGE
The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Alexandre DUMAS (1802 - 1870) Le Comte de Monte-Cristo is an adventure novel and one...
CHAPTER READER 001 - Marseilles - The Arrival David Clarke 002 - Father and Son David Clarke 003 - The Catalans David Clar...
Listen or download The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Full Audiobook Or
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Count Of Monte Cristo (Version 3) Free Streaming Books

40 views

Published on

The Count Of Monte Cristo (Version 3) Free Streaming Books

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
40
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Count Of Monte Cristo (Version 3) Free Streaming Books

  1. 1. The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Audiobook LISTEN OR DOWNLOD ON LAST PAGE
  2. 2. The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Alexandre DUMAS (1802 - 1870) Le Comte de Monte-Cristo is an adventure novel and one of the author's most popular works. He completed the work in 1844.The storytakesplacein France, Italy, islandsinthe Mediterraneanandin the Levant duringthehistorical events of 1815-1838 (from just before the Hundred Days to the reign of Louis-Philippe of France). It deals with themes of hope, justice,vengeance,mercy andforgiveness.Thebookisconsideredaliteraryclassictoday.(SummarybyDavidClarke,ref. Wikipedia) Genre(s): Action & Adventure Fiction Language: English LISTEN OR DOWNLOD ON LAST PAGE
  3. 3. CHAPTER READER 001 - Marseilles - The Arrival David Clarke 002 - Father and Son David Clarke 003 - The Catalans David Clarke 004 - Conspiracy David Clarke 005 - The Marriage Feast David Clarke 006 - The Deputy ProcureurDu Roi David Clarke 007 - The ExaminationDavid Clarke 008 - The Chateau D'If David Clarke 009 - The Evening of the Betrothal David Clarke 010 - The King's Closet at the Tuileries David Clarke 011 - The Corsican Ogre David Clarke 012 - Father and Son David Clarke 013 - The Hundred Days David Clarke 014 - The TwoPrisoners David Clarke 015 - Number 34 and Number 27 David Clarke 016 - A Learned ItalianDavid Clarke 017 - The Abbes Chamber David Clarke 018 - The Treasure David Clarke 019 - The Third Attack David Clarke Listen or download Full Chapter On Last Page
  4. 4. Listen or download The Count of Monte Cristo (version 3) Full Audiobook Or

×