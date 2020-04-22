Successfully reported this slideshow.
O R Q U E S T A S Según el diccionario de la Real Academia Española 1. Conjunto de músicos que interpretan obras musicales...
HISTORIA Según: http://thales.cica.es, http://www.el-atril.com y http://web.educastur.princast.es La historia de la orques...
MÚSICA DE CÁMARA Las agrupaciones de cámara están formadas por un número reducido de instrumentos y por lo general no tien...
AGRUPACIONES INSTRUMENTALES BANDAS DE JAZZ - Las agrupaciones instrumentales que interpretan jazz han evolucionado desde q...
ROCK AND ROLL - La formación típica de los grupos de rock es la integrada por batería, bajo eléctrico, guitarra eléctrica ...
OTROS - Diferentes estilos musicales (Tropical, Tango, Samba, Candombe) tienen formas diferentes de organizar los instrume...
Breve repaso sobre las orquestas, sus orígenes, diferentes formaciones y posibilidades, desde épocas antiguas a los ritmos actuales.

  1. 1. O R Q U E S T A S Según el diccionario de la Real Academia Española 1. Conjunto de músicos que interpretan obras musicales con diversos instrumentos y bajo la guía de un director. Orquesta sinfónica. 2. En un teatro, lugar destinado a los músicos, comprendido entre la escena y el patio de butacas y generalmente rebajado. 3. Patio de butacas. 4. En los antiguos teatros griegos y romanos, espacio circular o semicircular delante de la escena, donde generalmente se situaba el coro. Según el sitio “La palabra del día”, Ricardo Soca afirma que: Orquesta significa tanto un 'grupo de músicos que interpretan piezas musicales con diversos instrumentos', como el 'lugar del teatro destinado a los músicos, situado entre la escena y las butacas'. El teatro griego se caracterizaba por un coro formado por bailarines y músicos que evolucionaban sobre un estrado llamado orkhéstra, situado entre el escenario y los espectadores. Orkhéstra provenía del verbo orcheisthai 'danzar'. El vocablo griego pasó al latín orchestra, con el mismo significado, como documentan los escritos de diversos poetas romanos. En el siglo I, Vitruvio y Suetonio la utilizaron para designar el lugar destinado a los senadores en el teatro romano. La palabra llegó al francés a fines de la Edad Media, en traducciones de Suetonio, pero solo se aplicó al teatro moderno a partir del siglo XVIII, con la ópera italiana. El primer Diccionario de la Real Academia Española (DRAE) registraba el sentido que le dio Suetonio y también el de 'tablado donde se sientan los músicos'. Fue en 1817 cuando el DRAE atribuyó por primera vez a orquesta el significado de 'conjunto de músicos de varios instrumentos que tocan composiciones escritas a propósito con el acorde de todos ellos'. Tomás de Iriarte y Leandro Moratín fueron criticados por la elite culta del siglo XVIII porque usaban la forma actual orquesta, que en el Diccionario castellano, de Esteban de Terrero, aparecía calificada como "vulgar".
  2. 2. HISTORIA Según: http://thales.cica.es, http://www.el-atril.com y http://web.educastur.princast.es La historia de la orquesta en tanto que conjunto de instrumentistas se remonta al principio del siglo XVI, aunque en realidad como grupo "organizado" realmente tomó forma a principios del siglo XVIII. Antes de esto, los conjuntos eran muy variables, una colección de intérpretes al azar, a menudo formados por los músicos disponibles en la localidad. En nuestros días distinguimos: 1. ORQUESTAS DE CUERDA, que están compuestas de 1° y 2° violines, violas, violonchelos y contrabajos. 2. ORQUESTAS SINFÓNICAS, compuestas por numerosos instrumentos de viento en madera y en metal, instrumentos de percusión y un grupo de cuerda. 3. BANDAS DE MÚSICA, compuestas de instrumentos de viento en metal, saxofones e instrumentos de percusión y con frecuencia un contrabajo. 4. ORQUESTAS DE ARMONÍA, compuestas de los citados instrumentos por grupos de tres, más instrumentos de madera, sobre todo clarinetes, 5. ORQUESTAS DE CÁMARA, compuestas de instrumentos de cuerda, aumentadas por algunos instrumentos de viento madera y metal. 6. ORQUESTAS DE USO ESPECIAL, cuya composición es variable: orquesta de jazz, de salón, de mandolinas, de balalaicas, etc. Hasta 1750 aproximadamente, las orquestas estaban compuestas, sobre todo, de instrumentos de cuerda y vientos de madera (flautas, oboes, fagots), metales: trompas y trompetas, dos timbales y un bajo continúo (clavecín con viola da gamba o violonchelo). La Escuela de Mannheim incorporó el clarinete a la orquesta y desapareció el clavecín. El creador de la orquesta bajo la forma en que la conocemos actualmente fue Haydn: cuerdas, 2 flautas, oboes y/o clarinetes, fagots, trompas, trompetas, trombones y timbales. Beethoven dio un papel más importante a los instrumentos de viento en metal y a los timbales. El creciente individualismo del romanticismo, la búsqueda de una descripción realista en la música de programa y en el drama musical, impusieron numerosos nuevos instrumentos a la orquesta clásica, sobre todo, entre los instrumentos de viento en metal y los de percusión, apareciendo además el arpa. El gran renovador de la orquesta romántica fue Berlioz. El aumento del grupo de instrumentos de viento en madera y en metal hizo necesario el aumento del grupo de cuerdas. Así la sonoridad de la orquesta fuera más rica e imponente (Wagner, Bruckner). Esta sonoridad masiva de la orquesta post romántica (Strauss o Mahler), dejó lugar en Debussy a una diferenciación de la paleta orquestal en el sentido de la sobriedad y del refinamiento. La búsqueda de cierta objetividad, unida a causas de tipo económico, hizo que el volumen de la orquesta se redujera considerablemente después de la Primera Guerra Mundial (Stravinsky, Schoemberg, Webern, Milhaud, Hindemith). El grupo de cuerda, al que había sido confiada generalmente la melodía, cedieron paso a la batería (ritmo), a los instrumentos de viento en metal, en tanto que los instrumentos electrónicos (Ondas Martenot, Theremine) hicieron su aparición en la orquesta.
  3. 3. MÚSICA DE CÁMARA Las agrupaciones de cámara están formadas por un número reducido de instrumentos y por lo general no tienen un director, sino que uno de los músicos se encarga de dar algunas indicaciones mínimas. Las orquestas de cámara más utilizadas en la música culta occidental son: DÚOS - Es un conjunto formado por dos intérpretes en múltiples combinaciones. La más característica es la que ha unido al piano y al violín sobre todo a partir del siglo XVIII (sonatas para violín y piano de Beethoven). Otros dúos muy frecuentes son los que se forman entre el piano y viola, violonchelo, flauta, clarinete, oboe, trompa o trompeta. En ocasiones también se constituyen dúos con instrumentos del mismo tipo (ejemplo: composiciones para dos pianos). TRÍOS - Es una agrupación de tres intérpretes. Las combinaciones más usuales son: violín, viola , violonchelo o violín, violonchelo y piano. El trío con piano fue muy empleado por los clásicos y los románticos (Haydn , Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Schumann, Brahms). Existen también otras disposiciones para trío que casi siempre resultan de sustituir uno de los instrumentos de la formación básica por algún otro instrumento, generalmente de viento (ejemplo: violín, piano y trompa). CUARTETOS - Está integrado por cuatro intérpretes de cualquier clase de instrumentos. El más común es el cuarteto de cuerda: violín, viola, violonchelo y contrabajo (como en la imagen); 2 violines, viola y violonchelo y también el cuarteto con piano: violín, viola, violonchelo y piano. QUINTETOS - Los instrumentos que lo integran pueden ser variados. Es común el quinteto de cuerda (Mozart y Schubert) y el quinteto de cuerdas y piano (ejemplo: La trucha, quinteto de Schubert para violines, violonchelo, contrabajo y piano). En ocasiones se combinan instrumentos de cuerda y viento (ejemplo: Mozart para clarinete y cuerdas). OTROS - Existen otras agrupaciones instrumentales de cámara con mayor número de instrumentos: sextetos (Noche transfigurada de Schönberg), septiminos (Beethoven), octetos (octeto de viento de Stravinsky), nonetos, etc. En el siglo XX se han buscado nuevas sonoridades, colores distintos a los utilizados tradicionalmente en la música del Clasicismo y del Romanticismo. Un ejemplo lo constituyen los Percusionistas de Estrasburgo (imagen), un grupo de percusión moderno que reúne a seis músicos que emplean más de 150 instrumentos diferentes, incluyendo algunos de origen asiático y africano.
  4. 4. AGRUPACIONES INSTRUMENTALES BANDAS DE JAZZ - Las agrupaciones instrumentales que interpretan jazz han evolucionado desde que esta música apareció en Nueva Orleans a principios del siglo XX. En cualquier caso en una banda de jazz se pueden diferenciar dos secciones:  SECCIÓN RÍTMICA: Al principio integrada por piano, banjo, contrabajo y batería. Estos instrumentos realizaban el acompañamiento rítmico y armónico. Con el tiempo el banjo se sustituyó por una guitarra (acústica o eléctrica) y el contrabajo se reemplazó por el bajo eléctrico. En agrupaciones más recientes es frecuente el uso de teclados electrónicos y vibráfonos. La batería fue una invención de los primeros músicos de blues y de jazz, un conjunto de instrumentos de percusión típicos de las bandas de música militar. Se supone que la primera combinación fue la de bombo (percutido con un mazo asociado a un pedal), caja y platillos. Poco a poco se irían incorporando otros instrumentos como el charleston (dos platillos que entrechocan asociados a un pedal) y los timbales o tom tom.  SECCIÓN MELÓDICA: Está formada por los instrumentos que realizan el tema principal y las improvisaciones. En el jazz tradicional, se empleaba fundamentalmente trompeta, trombón, y clarinete. Más tarde se incorpora el saxofón, un instrumento muy importante en el jazz y otros instrumentos como la flauta travesera. En los años 30 y 40 se pusieron de moda orquestas más numerosas denominadas “Big Bands” (imagen) que podían contar con unos veinte músicos (trompetas, trombones, saxofones, clarinetes, batería, bajo, guitarra, piano). Para estas agrupaciones se hacían arreglos de temas de jazz clásicos y un solo instrumento hacía las improvisaciones. Algunas alcanzaron enorme éxito en su época (Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman).
  5. 5. ROCK AND ROLL - La formación típica de los grupos de rock es la integrada por batería, bajo eléctrico, guitarra eléctrica y voz. En muchas ocasiones se añaden teclados y excepcionalmente otros instrumentos como violines, saxofones, clarinetes, etc. Desde sus orígenes el rock se ha diversificado gracias -en parte- a la evolución de los instrumentos musicales. El piano fue utilizado por los primeros rockeros en los años 50, el órgano electrónico se impone en los 60 y en los primeros 70 irrumpe el sintetizador. Hoy en día el uso de sonidos creados electrónicamente es básico para muchos estilos musicales. La guitarra también ha evolucionado, en los años 40 comienzan a aparecer las primeras guitarras eléctricas, primero utilizadas por músicos de blues y jazz. Posteriormente intérpretes de rock como Leo Fender o Les Paul. Las guitarras electroacústicas (con caja o macizas) se emplearon en el rock desde sus orígenes, luego evolucionaron buscando nuevas sonoridades a través de pedales, efectos, programaciones, loops, etc. En los años 50 se empleaba el contrabajo como en el jazz, pero poco a poco fue reemplazado por el bajo eléctrico, instrumento similar a la guitarra en cuanto a su forma pero del tamaño de un violonchelo y con cuatro cuerdas en lugar de seis, más largas y gruesas, sonando así como un contrabajo. Su sonido grave es fundamental en cualquier agrupación para marcar el ritmo y para interpretar las notas fundamentales de los acordes que acompañan a las melodías. La función de la batería consiste en marcar el ritmo. Fue tomada de las agrupaciones de jazz que la empezaron a utilizar décadas antes de que hiciera su irrupción el rock and roll. Está constituida por varios instrumentos de percusión idiófonos (charleston y otros platillos) y membranófonos (bombo, caja o redoblante, tom-tom y otros tambores) cuyo número y sonoridad varía según los estilos. Si bien la agrupación tradicional del rock se continúa empleando hoy en día, muchos artistas han recurrido a sonidos creados por sintetizadores, cajas de ritmos, samplers y ordenadores. Hay solistas que componen e interpretan en directo su música gracias a la ayuda de todo tipo de máquinas. Los distintos estilos de música electrónica son fundamentales en el panorama musical actual.
  6. 6. OTROS - Diferentes estilos musicales (Tropical, Tango, Samba, Candombe) tienen formas diferentes de organizar los instrumentos musicales. En cada rincón del mundo donde se hace música instrumental (con o sin voces), los músicos y sus instrumentos se ordenan según las necesidades, buscando complementarse para lograr que la música permanezca y siga evolucionando. Roberto García, 2019

