Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IMPRESIONISMO El impresionismo pictórico intenta expresar las ideas sugiriendo e insinuándolas, a menudo las pinturas pare...
Su poema sinfónico “Preludio a la siesta de un fauno” fue estrenado en 1894, es una obra inspirada en un famoso texto del ...
EXPRESIONISMO El expresionismo fue un estilo artístico heterogéneo con tendencias muy diversas. Surgió como reacción al im...
Los principales representantes del expresionismo musical fueron Arnold Schönberg (1874-1951) y sus alumnos Anton Webern (1...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
56 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Impresionismo y Expresionismo musical

Breve síntesis sobre estas corrientes musicales, sus autores y obras representativas.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Impresionismo y Expresionismo musical

  1. 1. IMPRESIONISMO El impresionismo pictórico intenta expresar las ideas sugiriendo e insinuándolas, a menudo las pinturas parecen manchas pero al alejarse permiten al observador descubrir formas y figuras. Si bien el concepto de "música impresionista" ha sido discutido, varios compositores de la época llevaron a su música los conceptos que se aplicaban a la pintura. En ese sentido, en la música impresionista hay un intento de ruptura, el tiempo es más libre y también hay un uso más abierto de las tonalidades y las disonancias. También comienza a escucharse una experimentación con los timbres, logrando nuevos efectos y sensaciones. Se podría decir que desde la música también se aportaron nuevas "texturas" y nuevos "colores". Uno de los principales compositores y representantes de esta corriente musical es el francés Claude Debussy (1862-1918), quien a pesar de que no coincidía con la calificación de "impresionista", define el estilo con mucha claridad afirmando: "No existe una teoría, el placer es la ley. Me gusta la música con pasión, por eso trato de liberarla de las tradiciones que la ahogan. Es un arte que en ningún caso debe ser cerrado, ni convertido en un arte académico".
  2. 2. Su poema sinfónico “Preludio a la siesta de un fauno” fue estrenado en 1894, es una obra inspirada en un famoso texto del poeta Stéphane Mallarmé. Dura unos diez minutos y su estructura resulta difícil de analizar de acuerdo a los parámetros tradicionales de las formas de la época. Es considerada un hito en la historia de la música. https://youtu.be/Y9iDOt2WbjY El interés de los músicos por crear algo nuevo, diferente y rupturista, anticipa el concepto de "vanguardia" que definirá las décadas siguientes en el ámbito de la música académica europea. Además de Debussy, otros compositores crearon obras por el estilo. Por ejemplo Erik Satie y Maurice Ravel, cuya obra “Bolero” pasó a la fama: https://youtu.be/LwLABSm0yYc Los españoles Manuel de Falla e Isaac Albéniz se inscribieron en esta nueva tendencia.
  3. 3. EXPRESIONISMO El expresionismo fue un estilo artístico heterogéneo con tendencias muy diversas. Surgió como reacción al impresionismo a fines del siglo XIX y sus representantes proponían un arte más personal, priorizando la visión interior e intuitiva del artista, la "expresión" ante la "impresión" de la realidad. En este movimiento se valora la deformación de la realidad, procurando una expresión más subjetiva donde priman los sentimientos más que la descripción objetiva de la realidad. En ese contexto, el expresionismo musical surge hacia 1909 cuando el compositor e investigador austríaco Arnold Schönberg comienza a evadir las formas tradicionales de belleza, buscando trasmitir con su música sentimientos nuevos. Esa búsqueda expresa el intento de eliminar la rigidez y los convencionalismos de la música tradicional, resaltando la "verdad" de la subjetividad, sin máscaras ni eufemismos. Hay un predominio de la disonancia, de los contrastes dinámicos, muchos cambios de texturas y la presencia de armonías "distorsionadas" respecto a las tonalidades tradicionales.
  4. 4. Los principales representantes del expresionismo musical fueron Arnold Schönberg (1874-1951) y sus alumnos Anton Webern (1883-1945) y Alban Berg (1885-1935). Juntos configuran la llamada Segunda Escuela de Viena (la primera la integraron Mozart, Haydn y Beethoven en el clasicismo) en la cual se desarrollaron las ideas que se apartan de ciertas reglas tonales (atonalismo), dodecafonismo y serialismo, corrientes rupturistas que se inscriben en las vanguardias de la primera mitad del siglo XX. Esta es una obra dodecafónica de Arnold Schönberg que se llama “Klavierstücke” y es de 1931: https://youtu.be/cuzfJ1Fgw6s Otra famosa obra de Schönberg es conocida como “Pierrot Lunaire” y constituye un mojón del movimiento. Se trata de un ciclo de 21 canciones de 1912, en el cual una soprano solista "canta" en alemán los polémicos poemas del francés Albert Giraud con un estilo muy particular que no es entonado, ni hablado, ni recitado, sino que resalta la intención de las palabras. La obra es atonal y su instrumentación (poco frecuente) incluye flauta, clarinete, violín, violonchelo y piano. Aquí un fragmento: https://youtu.be/cfVXSizNHGw Roberto García, 2021

×