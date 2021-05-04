Successfully reported this slideshow.
CANCIONES PARA EL PRIMERO DE MAYO DIA DE LAS TRABAJADORAS Y LOS TRABAJADORES LOS OTROS DÍAS - Emotiva canción de Rubén Oli...
2020 - Los otros días – Por Cristina Fernández, Diego Kuropatwa, Fernanda Bértola, Florencia Núñez, María Elena Melo, Pabl...
2018 – Fabricio Breventano – Capataz CAPATAZ Letra y música: Fabricio Breventano Agarraste una platita que bastó pa' confo...
2017 - Daniel Viglietti - La llamarada LA LLAMARADA Música: Jorge Salerno Letra: Julián García Larai, larai, larai, larai,...
Daniel Viglietti en la TV cubana - Me matan si no trabajo ME MATAN SI NO TRABAJO Daniel Viglietti sobre texto de Nicolás G...
2009 - Divididos - El arriero EL ARRIERO Letra: Atahualpa Yupanqui Música: Antonietta-Nenette-Fitzpatrick En las arenas ba...
1979 - Jorge Lazaroff - Albañil ALBAÑIL Jorge Lazaroff sobre un texto de Higinio Mena Albañil yo soy, también cantor, me v...
1985 - Rumbo - Primero PRIMERO Letra y música: Mauricio Ubal Qué lindo verlos venir adueñándose de las avenidas, ocupando ...
1933 - Carlos Gardel - Al pie de la santa cruz AL PIE DE LA SANTA CRUZ Música de Enrique Delfino Letra de Mario Battistell...
1929 – Carlos Gardel - Seguí mi consejo SEGUÍ MI CONSEJO Música de Salvador Merico Letra de Eduardo Trongué Rechiflate del...
CANCIONES SOBRE EL DIA DE LOS TRABAJADORES

1° de mayo, día de las trabajadoras y los trabajadores, aquí una breve lista de canciones alusivas.

CANCIONES SOBRE EL DIA DE LOS TRABAJADORES

  1. 1. CANCIONES PARA EL PRIMERO DE MAYO DIA DE LAS TRABAJADORAS Y LOS TRABAJADORES LOS OTROS DÍAS - Emotiva canción de Rubén Olivera, versionada en pandemia por un grupo de artistas uruguayos en ocasión del 1° de mayo de 2020. Letra Video CAPATAZ - El salteño Fabricio "Panki" Breventano y un tango muy bien tocado, en vivo en la radio. Con abundante y actual lunfardo. Pertenece a un muy recomendable disco de 2018, Popular. Letra Video LA LLAMARADA - Daniel Viglietti cantando en el Antel Fest de 2017 en Piriápolis para un público que había ido a ver mayoritariamente bandas de rock. Letra Video ME MATAN SI NO TRABAJO - Daniel Viglietti, esta vez en la TV de Cuba, de donde es originario el autor del texto de la canción Nicolás Guillén. Letra Video ALBAÑIL - Gran texto del poeta y cantante argentino Higinio Mena, que ha sido musicalizado por varios compositores uruguayos. En este caso, de y por Jorge “Choncho” Lazaroff, Albañil. Letra Video EL ARRIERO - Una canción emblemática de uno de los músicos argentinos más importantes de la historia, Atahualpa Yupanqui. La versión pertenece al grupo de rock Divididos. Letra Video PRIMERO - Laura Canoura, Mauricio Ubal, Gustavo Ripa, Gonzalo Moreira, Carlos Vicente y Miguel López integraron el grupo Rumbo, en la década de 1980. La canción Primero relata la celebración del día de los trabajadores. Letra Video AL PIE DE LA SANTA CRUZ - Tango con música de Enrique Delfino y valiente letra de Mario Battistella (prohibida en su momento, por eso existen otros textos). Canta Carlos Gardel en 1933 con acompañamiento de guitarras. Letra Video SEGUÍ MI CONSEJO - En tono burlón esta canción advierte sobre los “riesgos” del trabajo y aconseja (mal aconseja) abandonarse al ocio. Otra vez Carlos Gardel, sus guitarristas y mucho lunfardo en 1929. Letra Video
  2. 2. 2020 - Los otros días – Por Cristina Fernández, Diego Kuropatwa, Fernanda Bértola, Florencia Núñez, María Elena Melo, Pablo Routín y Rubén Olivera LOS OTROS DÍAS De Rubén Olivera Por hoy el día es nuestro y ya se ve la gente que en tantos países se encuentra, se busca por hoy Hay una calma de asustar recuerdos vagos de un Chicago que mayo no deja olvidar. Por hoy son miles que están llegando mas miles no son suficientes y un día no puede bastar. Si es hoy si es nuestro el primero de mayo, Los otros días ¿de quién son? Los otros días ¿de quién son? ¿De quién?, ¿de quién?, ¿de quién? Los otros días de Los otros días ¿de quién son? Quien son, quien son, quien son. Los otros Los otros días ¿de quién son? ¿De quién son? Por hoy La gente sueña y quiere ver Que mayo venga desbordando Desde su propio corazón. Por hoy Por siempre el día está esperando Sobre sus llagas su cansancio Sobre su rabia. Si es hoy Si es nuestro el primero de mayo, Los otros días ¿de quién son? Los otros días ¿de quién son? ¿De quién?, ¿de quién?, ¿de quién? Los otros días ¿de quién son? Quien son, quien son, quien son. Los otros, los otros días ¿de quién son? ¿De quién son? VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  3. 3. 2018 – Fabricio Breventano – Capataz CAPATAZ Letra y música: Fabricio Breventano Agarraste una platita que bastó pa' conformarte Y con la gripe porcina te mandaste bien la parte Parte de enfermo, justito cuando arrancaba la obra Ponés cara de angelito pero sos tremenda cobra Gracias a que los muchachos le metieron pico y pala Está avanzada la obra, mientras vos fala que fala Con el trompa vas de capo, laburándote un bacán Con los peones vas llorando que los números no dan Capataz, Que aprendiste el oficio ayudando a tu viejo Que jugabas de peón cuando eras pendejo Que te hiciste de abajo, sin bajar la cabeza No olvides al llamar, al que recién empieza Capataz, que el che pibe eras vos ayer nomás Amagaste con la guita, como hacés de tanto en tanto Cuando la barra te agita pa' que salga un adelanto Y ponés cara de póker, chamuyas sin vacilar Con los pibes fumás uno, pero nunca presentás Con una mano en el cuore, te pido que seas sincero Sé que te hincha las pelotas cuando cae el ingeniero Porque el dueño de la obra te mandó un supervisor Pa' ver si estas laburando, o lo tuyo es el color Capataz, Que aprendiste el oficio ayudando a tu viejo Que jugabas de peón cuando eras pendejo Que te hiciste de abajo, sin bajar la cabeza No olvides al llamar, al que recién empieza Capataz, que el che pibe eras vos ayer nomás VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  4. 4. 2017 - Daniel Viglietti - La llamarada LA LLAMARADA Música: Jorge Salerno Letra: Julián García Larai, larai, larai, larai, laralero. ¡Qué linda la madrugada con ese sol trafoguero! Hay que ahorrar pa' no ser pobre, un pión viejo me decía. Y a él nunca le sobró un cobre pa' comprarse una alcancía. Bichito guapo el hornero, trabajador como un pión. No necesita dinero y a más, y a más no tiene patrón. El sueldo de un pión carrero nunca se debe aumentar, pa' que valore al dinero y no aprienda a malgastar. Los piones, dijo un doctor, no son hombres delicaos. A ellos no les hace el dolor porque están acostumbraos. Qué linda la madrugada con ese sol trafoguero. Cuando se haga llamarada va a alumbrar al mundo entero. Larai, larai, larai, larai, laralero... ¡Qué linda la llamarada, alumbrando al mundo entero! VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  5. 5. Daniel Viglietti en la TV cubana - Me matan si no trabajo ME MATAN SI NO TRABAJO Daniel Viglietti sobre texto de Nicolás Guillén Me matan si no trabajo, y si trabajo me matan. Siempre me matan, me matan, ay, siempre me matan. Ayer vi a un hombre mirando, mirando el sol que salía. El hombre estaba muy serio porque el hombre no veía. Ay, los ciegos viven sin ver cuando sale el sol. Ayer vi a un niño jugando a que mataba a otro niño. Hay niños que se parecen a los hombres trabajando. Ay, quién le dirá cuando crezcan que los hombres no son niños, que no lo son. VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  6. 6. 2009 - Divididos - El arriero EL ARRIERO Letra: Atahualpa Yupanqui Música: Antonietta-Nenette-Fitzpatrick En las arenas bailan los remolinos El sol juega en el brillo del pedregal Y prendido a la magia de los caminos El arriero va, el arriero va Es bandera de niebla su poncho al viento Lo saludan las flautas del pajonal Y animando la tropa par esos cerros El arriero va, el arriero va Las penas y las vaquitas Se van por la misma senda Las penas son de nosotros Las vaquitas son ajenas Un degüello de soles muestra la tarde Se han dormido las luces del pedregal Y animando la tropa, dale que dale El arriero va, el arriero va Amalaya la noche traiga un recuerdo Que haga menos peso mi soledad Como sombra en la sombra por esos cerros El arriero va, el arriero va VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  7. 7. 1979 - Jorge Lazaroff - Albañil ALBAÑIL Jorge Lazaroff sobre un texto de Higinio Mena Albañil yo soy, también cantor, me voy y vengo el jueves si lo que canto duele. Albañil yo soy de profesión desde el amanecer hasta que cae el sol. Albañil yo soy y silbador pa' rechiflar mujeres de arriba 'e las paredes. Yo trabajo al son y sí señor desde la madrugada hasta que más no doy. Muchos dicen que soy bruto como un ladrillo porque voy sencillo al fondo 'e la cuestión. Albañil yo soy y puedo con el balde y la cuchara taparte el sol. Albañil yo soy de profesión, camino al paso sabio arriba 'e los andamios. Mis almuerzos son merienda de canario: salame candelario y un chato de carlón. Mis quincenas son humo al viento llegan y ya se fueron, roto el tiento. Albañil yo soy también tractor pa' sacar del pantano los sueños embarrados. Albañil yo soy de profesión; todas las casas que hay las hago yo. Albañil yo soy, ¿qué le parece, don? Hasta que digan nones un día los riñones. Hasta que diga planto de golpe el espinazo. VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  8. 8. 1985 - Rumbo - Primero PRIMERO Letra y música: Mauricio Ubal Qué lindo verlos venir adueñándose de las avenidas, ocupando los balcones, los crisantemos, el mediodía. Vienen de sus pueblos, de sus olvidos, de sus manteles, desde sus baldíos. Vienen de todo el país hasta su propia mirada, hasta su propia mirada. Qué lindo verlos salir, adueñarse de sus propias palabras, bajando de los camiones y saludando al día en voz alta. Fuman nerviosos, tararean canciones, no habrá que hacerse falsas ilusiones, pero hoy tenemos que estar reclamando una mañana, reclamando una mañana. Y desde los motores, desde la tiza y los mostradores, desde los andamios y las ruedas, desde las agujas y el poema, un silencio azul sube a saludar, sube a saludar, sube a saludar. Qué lindo verlos llegar desbordando barrios alegremente, alzando su juventud como una pancarta contra la muerte. Saben que esperan más acá del sueño la mano dulce de los compañeros, flameando llenas de luz como una sola bandera, como una sola bandera, como una sola bandera. Y de los motores y las tizas, desde los andamios y el poema. Y de las gargantas que manifiestan hoy desde algún cielo, un silencio azul vino a desfilar, vino a desfilar, vino a desfilar. Junto a los trabajadores, junto a los trabajadores, junto a los trabajadores, junto a los trabajadores, junto a los trabajadores, reclamando una mañana, reclamando una mañana, junto a su propia bandera. VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  9. 9. 1933 - Carlos Gardel - Al pie de la santa cruz AL PIE DE LA SANTA CRUZ Música de Enrique Delfino Letra de Mario Battistella Declaran la huelga, hay hambre en las casas, es mucho el trabajo y poco el jornal. Y en ese entrevero de lucha sangrienta, se venga de un hombre la “ley patronal”. Los viejos no saben que lo condenaron, pues miente, piadosa su pobre mujer. Quizás un milagro le lleve el indulto y vuelva en su casa la dicha de ayer. Mientras tanto, al pie de la santa cruz, una anciana desolada llorando implora a Jesús: "Por tus llagas que son santas, por mi pena y mi dolor. Ten piedad de nuestro hijo. ¡Protégelo, señor!" Y el anciano que no sabe ya rezar, con acento tembloroso también protesta a la par: "¿Qué mal te hicimos nosotros pa' darnos tanto dolor?" Y a su vez, dice la anciana: "¡Protégelo, señor!" Los pies engrillados cruzó la planchada. La esposa lo mira, quisiera gritar. Y el pibe inocente que lleva en los brazos le dice llorando: "¡yo quiero a papá!" Largaron amarras y el último cabo vibró, al desprenderse en todo su ser. Se pierde de vista la nave maldita y cae desmayada la pobre mujer. VOLVER AL ÍNDICE
  10. 10. 1929 – Carlos Gardel - Seguí mi consejo SEGUÍ MI CONSEJO Música de Salvador Merico Letra de Eduardo Trongué Rechiflate del laburo, no trabajes pa' los ranas, Tirate a muerto y vivila como la vive un bacán, Cuidate del surmenage, dejate de hacer macanas, Dormila en colchón de plumas y morfala con champán. Atorrala doce horas cuando el sol esté a la vista, Vivila siempre de noche porque eso es de gente bien, Tirale el lente a las minas que ya estén comprometidas Pa' que te salgan de arriba y no te cuesten tovén. Si vas a los bailes, parate en la puerta, Campaneá las minas que sepan bailar, No saqués paquete que dan pisotones Que sufran y aprendan a fuerza'e planchar Aprendé de mí que ya estoy jubilado, No vayas al puerto, te puede tentar Hay mucho laburo, te rompés el lomo, Y no es de hombre pierna ir a trabajar. No vayas a lecherías a pillar café con leche, Morfate tus pucheretes en el viejo Tropezón Y si andás sin medio encima, cantale "¡Fiao!" a algún mozo En una forma muy digna, pa' evitarte un papelón. Refrescos, limones, chufas, no los tomés ni aun en broma Piantale a la leche, hermano, que eso arruina el corazón Mandate tus buenas cañas, hacete amigo del whisky Y, antes de morfar, rociate con unos cuantos pernós. Si vas a los bailes, parate en la puerta, Campaneá las minas que sepan bailar, No saqués paquete que dan pisotones Que sufran y aprendan a fuerza'e planchar Aprendé de mí que ya estoy jubilado, No vayas al puerto, te puede tentar Hay mucho laburo, te rompés el lomo, Y no es de hombre pierna ir a trabajar. VOLVER AL ÍNDICE

