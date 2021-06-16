Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката...
  1. 1. Донесување одлуки Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  2. 2. Донесувањето одлуки е детерминирано од: • Учесниците • Кои се тие, кои се нивните технички знаења и вештини • Структурата • Различни нивоа се одговорни за различни одлуки • Воспоставените системи и процедури • Различни принципи и правила за различни одлуки • Комуникациските вештини на учесниците • Состаноци за донесување одлуки
  3. 3. Типови организациски одлуки • Основни одлуки • клучни за мрежата: локација, статут, мисија, нова програма, нова целна група... • Рутински одлуки • повторливи: состаноци на телата, тековни активности... • Стратешки одлуки • комплексни, со долгорочно влијание • Програмирани одлуки • јасна рамка за одлучување • Непрограмирани одлуки • неповторлива ситуација, сложени одлуки
  4. 4. Донесување одлуки без правила за одлучување • Индивидуалните членки делуваат по сопствена иницијатива • Тие кои се погласни го добиваат она што го сакаат • Во недостаток на време било кој предлог е „одлука“ • Бидејќи се дискутирало за прашањето луѓето мислат дека е донесена одлука • Некој презел иницијатива и донел одлука, а потоа е обвинет дека не ги земал предвид потребите на другите • Треба да се донесе брза одлука, а некои членови ја развлекуваат дискусијата, па неможе да се донесе олука • Донесена е одлука, а не е јасно во колкава мера е поддржана
  5. 5. Правила за донесување одлуки
  6. 6. Консензус • Учесниците се разбираат и создаваат креативни решенија • Најголеми шанси одлуката да биде одржлива • Бара време и многу напор • Тешко е затоа што вообичаено групите тежнеат кон брзи одлуки • Потребни се добри комуникациски вештини
  7. 7. Гласање • Добар баланс наспроти консензусот кој бара долги дискусии • Продуцира атмосфера на победници и губитници • Луѓето понекогаш гласаат не во согласност со логички аргументи • Гласање од политички причини (против некого, тргување со гласови...) • Тајно гласање може да е решение за некои од проблемите
  8. 8. „Фрлање паричка“ • Случаен избор на решение • Нема учество и дискусија бидејќи тие нема да влијаат на резултатот • Сепак некогаш овие решенија можат да бидат добри и ефикасни
  9. 9. Одлучува одговорниот со дискусија • Му се дава легитимитет на одговорниот бидејќи тој ја сноси одговорноста • Овозможува одговорниот да има пошироко разбирање за проблемот • Некои членови даваат несоосветни совети или не сакаат да се замерат со одговорниот наместо искрено да дадат мислење • Креирање на совет без присуство на одговорниот и „адвокат на ѓаволот“ може да биде од корист
  10. 10. Одлучува одговорниот без дискусија • Целата одговорност е кај тој што одлучува • Добро е за итни ситуации • Голем потенцијал за лоши одлуки бидејќи има простор за нерационални одлуки и може да недостасуваат битни информации • Ризик за спроведувањето бидејќи извршителите може да ја саботираат или да не ја разбираат одлуката
  11. 11. Ефекти врз партиципацијата • Одговорниот одлучува без дискусија • учесниците слушаат пасивно • одговорниот зборува без да биде предизвикан • наредба • Одговорниот одлучува после дискусија • одговорниот е главната личност која треба да се убеди • сите ги насочуваат своите коментари кон одговорниот
  12. 12. Ефекти врз партиципацијата • Гласање • целта е согласност на 51% • се води битка да се убедат неодлучните • кога е постигнато мнозинство мислењето на малцинството не се зема предвид • Консензус • секој има право да го блокира процесот • секој има право да очекува неговиот став да се земе предвид • ова прави притисок учесниците да работат на меѓусебно разбирање
  13. 13. Консензус и партиципативно донесување одлуки
  14. 14. Вредности при партиципативно донесување одлуки →Целосна партиципација →Меѓусебно разбирање →Решенија кои ги вклучуваат интересите на сите →Споделена одговорност
  15. 15. Улога на фацилитаторот →Поттикнува целосна партиципација • Проблем: Самоцензура →Промовира меѓусебно разбирање • Проблем: Фиксирани страни →Негува вклучителни решенија • Проблем: Менталитет на победа/пораз →Подучува на нови вештини на размуслување • Проблем: Недоволно разбирање на механизмите за донесување одлуки во група
  16. 16. Комуникациски вештини на учесниците →Ефективни техники на слушање, активно слушање →Формулирање на излагањата јасно и содржајно – краток контекст и веднаш на главното →Сумирање – завршување на дискусијата со кратка поента/заклучок
  17. 17. Вештини за фацилитација →Парафразирање →Поставување прашања →Балансирање →Воспоставување ред/распоредување →Сумирање →…
  18. 18. Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката беше спроведена со финансиска помош од Европската Унија, во рамките на проектот Национален ресурсен центар за граѓански организации. Содржината на презентацијата е одговорност на обучувачот и на никаков начин не ги одразува ставовите на Европската Унија. Контакт: info@rcgo.mk

