Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 4

Системи, процеси и процедури Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
Поим • Системите се составени од сите (договори за) внатрешни процеси кои го регулираат функционирањето на мрежата; • Сист...
Поим • Сите организации (мрежи) имаат системи, без системи организацијата не би постоела; • Меѓутоа не сите системи се или...
• Поддржувачки систем овозможува мрежата да ги реализира плановите побрзо и полесно, без да мора одново да се започне секо...
Цел на системите • Со добрите системи се зголемува ефикасноста на процесите и се намалуваат проблемите во координацијата и...
Поделба на процесите • Примарни: за главната цел/дејност на мрежата или на добивањето на очекуваните резултати и продукти ...
Структура на процедурите • Вовед (органот што ја усвојува процедурата, и основата за усвојувањето) I. НАСЛОВ II. ОПШТИ ОДР...
III. ОРГАНИЗАЦИЈА И ДЕЛОКРУГ • Цел или намена (за што служи) • Надлежности IV. ПОСТАПКА / ПРОЦЕДУРА • Начин на одлучување,...
V. ПРЕОДНИ И ЗАВРШНИ ОДРЕДБИ • Последователни чекори • Важност (влегување во сила, престанување на важење на претходен) • ...
Правила за работа а) Управувачка структура - Опис / делокруг - Одговорности - Начин на одлучување - Правила за избори и ре...
Правила за работа в)Членство - Критериуми за членство - Права и обврски на членовите - Членарина - Поделба на задачи г) Пр...
Членство • Дефинирање на критериуми за членство: • Репутација, капацитет за членство во мрежа, постигнувања и искуство во ...
Членство - Прифаќање на различно ниво на посветеност и учество - Дефинирање типови членство: полноправно, придружно, нефор...
Секретаријат - Централна улога, фасилитатор, координатор - Можен опис на надлежности: - Механизам за координација и размен...
Обезбедување финансии • Начин на финансирање (членарина, грантови, учество, вршење услуги/ економски активности; • Каква ч...
Претставување на мрежата • Кој може да зборува во име на мрежата? • Дали изјавите се потпишуваат во име на мрежата или сек...
Судир на интереси • Ситуација во која едно физичко или правно лице е во состојба да ја искористи својата професионална или...
Судир на интереси • Дали може мрежата да прави набавка од правно лице кое е членка на мрежата? • Дали може да се вработат ...
Сопственост на продуктите и авторски права - Кој ја има интелектуалната сопственост над публикациите? Дали е можно репроду...
Можни проблеми • Кога нема процедури, па секој си ги следи сопствените правила; • Кога процедурите се copy-paste и не се п...
Можни проблеми • Преклопување на процедурите или пак контрадикторност, што може да предизвика штети или пак одложувања; • ...
Презентирање на процесите Поче- ток Активност Одлука Крај Активност
Правилник за програма
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката...
Jun. 16, 2021

Тематско вмрежување, партнерства и коалиции - 4

Граѓански ресурсен центар https://rcgo.mk

  1. 1. Системи, процеси и процедури Обучувач: Сунчица Саздовска 9, 11, 13 ноември 2020 Проектот е финансиран од Европската Унија
  2. 2. Поим • Системите се составени од сите (договори за) внатрешни процеси кои го регулираат функционирањето на мрежата; • Системите може да функционираат без разлика на промените во водството, персоналот и сл. • Правила, политики и процедури кои треба (мора) да се следат во мрежите од страна на вклучените страни (членови, членки, персонал, органи и тела);
  3. 3. Поим • Сите организации (мрежи) имаат системи, без системи организацијата не би постоела; • Меѓутоа не сите системи се или мора да се формално опишан или документирани; • Неформални договори исто така можат да создадат систем кој е понекогаш поважен од формалните системи, но може и да ги загрози.
  4. 4. • Поддржувачки систем овозможува мрежата да ги реализира плановите побрзо и полесно, без да мора одново да се започне секој пат и со тоа да се троши време и ресурси. • Неподдржувачки систем е оној на кој се троши многу време за да се обезбедат информации и за кој треба да помине подолг период додека да послужи на намената. Поим
  5. 5. Цел на системите • Со добрите системи се зголемува ефикасноста на процесите и се намалуваат проблемите во координацијата и комуникацијата. • Се повеќе добри системи се гледаат како нематеријална сопственост и тие се со еднаква важност како и материјалната сопственост
  6. 6. Поделба на процесите • Примарни: за главната цел/дејност на мрежата или на добивањето на очекуваните резултати и продукти од вложените ресурси; • Поддржувачки: поддршка на примарните и др. процеси, на пример финансиските, административните и логистичките системи. • Контролни: контрола на квалитет на процесите, на пример за набљудување и оценка, повратна информација и комуникација во процесите на одлучување.
  7. 7. Структура на процедурите • Вовед (органот што ја усвојува процедурата, и основата за усвојувањето) I. НАСЛОВ II. ОПШТИ ОДРЕДБИ • Предмет (што се уредува со правилникот, одлуката, уредбата) • Основни начела • Примена (каде се употребува, на кое тело се однесува итн.) • Дефиниции (значење на употребените поими)
  8. 8. III. ОРГАНИЗАЦИЈА И ДЕЛОКРУГ • Цел или намена (за што служи) • Надлежности IV. ПОСТАПКА / ПРОЦЕДУРА • Начин на одлучување, спроведување, примена Структура на процедурите
  9. 9. V. ПРЕОДНИ И ЗАВРШНИ ОДРЕДБИ • Последователни чекори • Важност (влегување во сила, престанување на важење на претходен) • Поврзани документи: упатство, обрасци и др. • Прилози: дијаграм, референци, критериуми Структура на процедурите
  10. 10. Правила за работа а) Управувачка структура - Опис / делокруг - Одговорности - Начин на одлучување - Правила за избори и реизбори б) Извршна структура - Опис / делокруг - Одговорности - Начин на работа - Избор на персонал
  11. 11. Правила за работа в)Членство - Критериуми за членство - Права и обврски на членовите - Членарина - Поделба на задачи г) Претставување на мрежата (легитимитет) д) Организација на состаноци (вкл. надомест на трошоци) ѓ) Обезбедување финансии и финансиско работење е) Сопственост на продуктите и авторски права ж) Конфликт на интерес
  12. 12. Членство • Дефинирање на критериуми за членство: • Репутација, капацитет за членство во мрежа, постигнувања и искуство во соодветната област, транспарентност и отчетност. • Определување бројност на членки: квалитет или квантитет или двете • Дефинирање на правила за членството: • Права и обврски на членките • Застапување на мрежата • Финансирање на мрежата (членарина, проекти) • Исклучување;
  13. 13. Членство - Прифаќање на различно ниво на посветеност и учество - Дефинирање типови членство: полноправно, придружно, неформално; почесно; активно; информативно; - Можност за ротирање на некои обврски и одговорности меѓу членките на мрежата
  14. 14. Секретаријат - Централна улога, фасилитатор, координатор - Можен опис на надлежности: - Механизам за координација и размена на информации - Спроведување на оперативните планови - Набљудување, оценка и известување - Финансиско работење на мрежата - Развивање и одржување на веб-сајтот на мрежата - Подготовка и поддршка на состаноците на органите и телата - Промоцијата и претставување на мрежата - Одржува односи со надворешни актери
  15. 15. Обезбедување финансии • Начин на финансирање (членарина, грантови, учество, вршење услуги/ економски активности; • Каква членарина сакаме? Еднаква за сите, на пример % од приходи или ист износ? • Кој смее да аплицира за грантови, сите, членките, секретаријатот? • Дали секретаријатот смее да аплицира, доколку членките планираат исто така да аплицираат и обратно? • Кој треба да биде вклучен во осмислувањето и спроведувањето на проектите?
  16. 16. Претставување на мрежата • Кој може да зборува во име на мрежата? • Дали изјавите се потпишуваат во име на мрежата или секоја членка поединечно? • Како се обезбедува поддршка за каузите на поединечните членки?
  17. 17. Судир на интереси • Ситуација во која едно физичко или правно лице е во состојба да ја искористи својата професионална или службена должност за своја корист или за користа на други физички и правни лица • Кога личните или професионалните прашања на еден член на управниот или извршниот орган влијаат на неговите/ нејзините можности за поставување на добробитноста на мрежата пред личниот интерес, тогаш можеме да кажеме дека постои судир на интереси.
  18. 18. Судир на интереси • Дали може мрежата да прави набавка од правно лице кое е членка на мрежата? • Дали може да се вработат во секретаријатот лица членови на членките или од нивното поблиско семејство?
  19. 19. Сопственост на продуктите и авторски права - Кој ја има интелектуалната сопственост над публикациите? Дали е можно репродуцирање? Ако да, кои се условите? - Кој го поседува веб-сајтот, базите на податоци: Како може да се користат информациите од нив? - Кој е сопственик на продуктите од мрежата: прирачници, проекти, наставни програми и сл.?
  20. 20. Можни проблеми • Кога нема процедури, па секој си ги следи сопствените правила; • Кога процедурите се copy-paste и не се применливи или практични; • Кога фокусот се става премногу на контролата; • Кога не обезбедуваат доволно контрола на квалитет што води до поплаки, штети и др. последици;
  21. 21. Можни проблеми • Преклопување на процедурите или пак контрадикторност, што може да предизвика штети или пак одложувања; • Кога не овозможуваат да се најдат креативни решенија за проблемите; • Кога не ги следат промените на самата мрежа или на контекстот (можностите и ограничувањата)
  22. 22. Презентирање на процесите Поче- ток Активност Одлука Крај Активност
  23. 23. Правилник за програма
  24. 24. Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачкатаСунчица Саздовска Контакти од обучувачката: sazdovska.suncica@gmail.com Обуката беше спроведена со финансиска помош од Европската Унија, во рамките на проектот Национален ресурсен центар за граѓански организации. Содржината на презентацијата е одговорност на обучувачот и на никаков начин не ги одразува ставовите на Европската Унија. Контакт: info@rcgo.mk

