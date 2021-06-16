Обука за генрирање фондови - Ден 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ НА ФОНДОВИ 14, 16 и 18 декември 2020 г. Никица Кусиникова, Здружение Конект Проектот е финансиран од Европската...
Време: Тема: Опис: Ден 1 Концепт и принципи на генерирање фондови Стратегија и план за ГФ  Стратегија и организациски буџ...
КОНЦЕПТ НА ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ ФОНДОВИ ВО ГО
ОРГАНИЗАЦИСКА ОДРЖЛИВОСТ • „да биде способна да постои, напредува и да служи на целта за која е основана во долгорочна вре...
ЕЛЕМЕНТИ НА ОРГАНИЗАЦИСКА ОДРЖЛИВОСТ • Институционална одржливост – капацитет да се обезбеди соодветна стратешка рамка, еф...
СТОЛБОВИ НА ФИНАНСИСКАТА ОДРЖЛИВОСТ Финансиско и стратешко планирање Диверзифи- кација на приходите Цврст систем на админи...
ФИНАНСИСКА СПОСОБНОСТ НА ОРГАНИЗАЦИЈАТА - Позитивни финансиски резултати - Способност да се подмират краткорочните обврски...
ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ НА ФОНДОВИ • Што доаѓа прво – мисијата и програмите или средствата со кои тие би се финансирале? • Координација...
СТРАТЕГИЈА И ПЛАН ЗА ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ НА ФОНДОВИ Не е сѐ во парите, има нешто и во...?
ГФ – ДЕЛ ОД ПОШИРОКАТА СЛИКА Стратешки план Програми за работа Проект 1 Проект 2 Тековни активности итн Организациски буџе...
СТРАТЕГИЈА ЗА ГФ Планирање на програмски те цели и активности Креирање на организаци ски буџет Поставува ње на цели за ГФ ...
КРЕИРАЊЕ НА ОСНОВЕН ОРГАНИЗАЦИСКИ БУЏЕТ • Проектно планирање наспроти организациско • Колку средства ни се потребни за да ...
ОДРЕДЕТЕ ГО ВАШИОТ БАЛАНСИРАН МИКС НА ПРИХОДИ Видови на приходи: • Донации и грантови од странство • Донации и грантови од...
ПРЕД ДА РАЗВИЕТЕ СТРАТЕГИЈА И ПЛАН ЗА ГФ • Направете си сопствена анализа • SWOT • Јаки страни • Недостатоци • Можности • ...
ПЛАН ЗА ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ ФОНДОВИ • Кој? • Колку? • Што? • Каде? • Кога? • Приодите ќе се разликуваат во зависност од планираните...
ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ ФОНДОВИ ОД ДОНАЦИИ
ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕТО ФОНДОВИ ОД ДОНАЦИИ Е 90% развивање на односот 10%прибирање средства
ЗА СЕКОЈТИП НА ДОНАТОР ВАЖИ ЧЕКОР ПОЧЕКОР ... ... ... ... • Чекор 1: Мапирање донатори • Чекор 2: Дефинирање на точки на п...
ЕТИЧКИ ПРИНЦИПИ ВО ПРИБИРАЊЕ СРЕДСТВА • Се објавува намената и користењето на донациите • Ефикасност • Не се принудуваат д...
ГЕНЕРИРАЊЕ ФОНДОВИ ОД СТРАНСКИ ДОНАТОРИ
1. МАПИРАЊЕ НА СТРАНСКИТЕ ДОНАТОРИ • Мултилатерални донатори • Билатерални донатори - Развојни агенции - Локални мисии (ди...
1. МАПИРАЊЕ НА СТРАНСКИТЕ ДОНАТОРИ База на податоци на донатори што ќе ги следите Цели на донаторот / Приоритети за поддрш...
1. МАПИРАЊЕ НА СТРАНСКИТЕ ДОНАТОРИ Граѓански ресурсен центар www.rcgo.mk
1. МАПИРАЊЕ НА СТРАНСКИТЕ ДОНАТОРИ Каде може да најдеме информации? Извори на информации • Официјални интернет страници • ...
2. ДЕФИНИРАЊЕ НАТОЧКИ НА ПОВРЗУВАЊЕ Зошто сте добар пар? Поклопување на цели • Што од вашата програма е соодветно да биде ...
Целите за одржлив развој - Поврзете се со оваа важна агенда на донаторите • Определете кон кои ЦОР придонесувате со својат...
3. ВОСПОСТАВУВАЊЕ РЕЛАЦИЈА Што ги зголемува шансите? Постојана организациска посветеност на: • Препознатливост на релевант...
3. БАРАЊЕ НА ПОДДРШКА Проектна апликација • Прецизно зададена форма Писмени поднесоци • Концепти • Формулари • Писмо -----...
3. БАРАЊЕ НА ПОДДРШКА Главна цел Индикатори Извори на верификација Предуслови Специфични цели Индикатори Извори на верифик...
4. РЕАЛИЗАЦИЈА Јасно разбирање на договорните обврски • Правила и процедури (програмско документирање, набавки, видливост)...
5. НЕГУВАЊЕ НА ОДНОСОТ Заблагодарување • Покажете им дека нивната поддршка ви значи и е неопходна за вашето работење • Ист...
СЛЕДЕЊЕ НА УЧИНОКОТ • Дефинирање на цели и индикатори / стандард на учинок - Финансиски удел % во севкупниот буџет - Број ...
Презентацијата е подготвена од обучувачката Никица Кусиникова Контакти од обучувачката: nikicak@konekt.org.mk Обуката беше...
