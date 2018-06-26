Synnopsis :

Receive complimentary lifetime digital access to the eBook with new print purchase.A comprehensive collection of uniform laws and federal statutes for use in all commercial law courses. This title includes the UCC. Appendices to the UCC contain the PEB commentaries and reports and earlier versions of Articles 1, 3, 4, and 7. The volume also includes other relevant uniform laws, the CISG, and significant federal commercial and consumer legislation and regulations, including E-SIGN, the Consumer Credit Protection Act, and the Bankruptcy Code and Rules.



Author : Carol Chomsky

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Carol Chomsky ( 2✮ )

Link Download : https://downloadbooksnownow.blogspot.ca/?book=168328755X

