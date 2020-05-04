Google forms - tutorial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Margarida Jorge margarida.jorge@esdacsf.pt
Página1 ÍN D I C E Opções do formulário-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
Página2 INICIAR O GOOGLE FORMS Esta ferramenta permite criar formulários que podem servir de inquéritos, questionários, te...
Página3 OP Ç Õ E S D O F O R M U L Á R I O Quando alteramos o título do formulário não alteramos o nome do formulário (fic...
Página4 • Podemos permitir aos utilizadores que possam editar as respostas (se for um teste não faz sentido), e que vejam ...
Página5 No separador Questionários podemos tornar o formulário como questionário, o que permite elaborar um teste e atribu...
Página6 Na opção mais podemos visualizar as opções seguintes: A opção Adicionar colaboradores permite partilhar o formulár...
Página7 PA R T I L H A R F O R M U L Á R I O Podemos partilhar o formulário com duas funcionalidades distintas. Posso adic...
Página8 Hiperligação – obter o link. Aqui podemos abreviar o URL. Podemos ainda forçar a recolha de endereços de email, o ...
Página9
Página10 CR I A R P E R G U N T A S O formulário deve ter uma sequência lógica, caso sejam tratados assuntos diferentes, d...
Página11 Resposta curta – Texto alfanumérico, mas de curta dimensão. Parágrafo - Texto alfanumérico, mas de longa dimensão...
Página12 Pendente – as opções serão apresentadas numa Dropbox. Carregar ficheiro – permite ao utilizador enviar um ficheir...
Página13 Escala Linear – neste caso, pedimos que o utilizador avalie num determinado intervalo e o formulário cria automat...
Página14 Grelha de caixa de verificação – a única diferença da anterior é que esta não tem obrigatoriedade de resposta e p...
Página15 PA R T I L H A D E F O R M U L Á R I O Para podermos obter respostas ao nosso formulário, temos de o partilhar, m...
Página16 Se pretendermos obter o link e personalizar o mail, ou enviar por outra via (sms, WhatsApp, Messenger, Moodle…), ...
Página17 VI S U A L I Z A R R E S P O S T A S No topo do formulário temos a opção respostas, se clicarmos conseguimos visu...
Página18 Individual – visualizamos as respostas de cada utilizador. No canto superior podemos imprimir ou eliminar o regis...
Página19 DE F I N I Ç Õ E S D A S RE S P O S T A S Ainda na janela das Respostas podemos definir se o Formulário está aber...
Página20 CO N T R O L A R D A T A S E D E F I N I R L I M I T E D E E N T R A D A S N O P R E E N C H I M E N T O D E F O ...
Página21 Quando selecionamos essa opção, irá aparecer um menu de contexto e o que nos interessa é Limit Google Form Respon...
Página22 IN S E R I R Á U D I O N U M FO R M U L Á R I O Aceder ao Google e pesquisar Talk & Comment, escolher a opção aba...
Página23 Ao clicar no botão irá aparecer um menu semelhante ao seguinte: Para cancelar clica na cruz e para terminar no ce...
Página24 O link é: http://talkandcomment.com/p/e513efd3f4778aeeddb720de (voice note), mas deve utilizar http://talkandcomm...
