Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 2 lần 2

TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 9 (lần 2) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. Mụ...
Tên chủ đề Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Cộng TN TL TN TL TN TL Chủ đề 1 Nhận biết nhóm chức Phản ứng với natri- độ rượu T...
(1) HO-CH2-CH3, (2) CH3-O-CH3, (3) CH3-CH2- OH , (4) CH3-CH2-CH3 Công thức cấu tạo nào biểu diễn cho rượu etilic : A. 1,2 ...
II. TỰ LUẬN (7đ) Câu 1 : Viết PTHH ( ghi rõ điều kiện phản ứng ) cho dãy biến hóa sau : C2H4  CO2  C2H5OH  CH3COOC2CH5 ...
3 36 % 100% 100% 250 CH COOH mct C mdd = = (0,5 đ)  0,3( )Mgm mol= (0,25 ñ) . 0,3.24 7,2( )Mgm n M l= = = (0,5 đ)
3 36 % 100% 100% 250 CH COOH mct C mdd = = (0,5 đ)  0,3( )Mgm mol= (0,25 ñ) . 0,3.24 7,2( )Mgm n M l= = = (0,5 đ)
  1. 1. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 9 (lần 2) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. Mục tiêu 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs: - Kiểm tra lại kiến thức về HCHC thuộc loại dẫn xuất hidrocacbon (tính chất hóa học , điều chế C2H5OH, CH3COOH), mối quan hệ giữa hidrocacbon (C2H4) với dẫn xuất hidrocacbon. (C2H5OH ,CH3COOH) - CTPT, CTCT của các hidrocacbon : CH4, C2H4, C2H2, C6H6, dự đoán TCHH của chúng. 2. Kĩ năng: - Rèn kĩ năng viết CTHH, PTHH, nhận xét thí nghiệm. - Rèn kĩ năng tư duy, làm bài tập định tính và định lượng. II. Chuẩn bị 1. Giáo viên: Đề kiểm tra ( photo đề kiểm tra cho HS ) 2. Học sinh: Học bài ôn tập. III. Phương pháp dạy học Kiểm tra đánh giá kiến thức. Học sinh làm bài trên giấy. IV. Tiến trình : Giáo viên phát đề + hs làm bài. A. MA TRẬN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA
  2. 2. Tên chủ đề Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Cộng TN TL TN TL TN TL Chủ đề 1 Nhận biết nhóm chức Phản ứng với natri- độ rượu Tính chất hóa họcRượu etylic Số câu 2 2 2 Số câu 6 Số điểm 0,5 1 3,5 Số điểm 5 Chủ đề 2 Công thức cấu tạo Phản ứng với natri Axit axetic Số câu 2 2 Số câu 4 Số điểm 0,5 1 Số điểm 1,5 Chủ đề 3 Phân biệt rượu etylic với axit axetic và benzen Viết phương trình thực hiện chuỗi biến hóa Mối liên hệ giữa etilen,rượu etylic và axit axetic) Số câu 4 1 Số câu 5 Số điểm 2 2,5 Số điểm 3,5 Tổng số câu 4 4 4 1 2 Số câu 15 Tổng số điểm 1 2 1 2,5 3,5 Số điểm 10 Tỉ lệ % 10% 20% 20% 15% 35% Tỉ lệ 100% B. ĐỀ I . TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN (3đ) Hãy khoanh tròn một trong các chữ A, B, C , D đứng trước phương án chọn đúng 1. Dãy chất nào chỉ gồm toàn là dẫn xuất hidrocacbon A. CH2O, C2H4, C3H7Br, CaCO 3 B. C2H5Cl, C2H6O, C6H6Cl6, C2H5ONa C.(NH4)2CO 3, C2H2, C2H4O2, C6H6 D.C2H6, C2H5Cl, CH3COOK, C5H6Br 2. Có các công thức cấu tạo như sau :
  3. 3. (1) HO-CH2-CH3, (2) CH3-O-CH3, (3) CH3-CH2- OH , (4) CH3-CH2-CH3 Công thức cấu tạo nào biểu diễn cho rượu etilic : A. 1,2 B. 2,3 C. 1,3 D.1,4 3. Kết quả thí nghiệm nào sau đây nhận ra rượu etilic : A . Làm quì tím hóa đỏ B. Tác dụng kim loại Mg C. T/dụng CuO tạo dd màu xanh D. Phản ứng với Na có khí thoát ra 4. Trong 100ml rượu 600 có : A. 45 g rượu etilic nguyên chất B. 45 ml rượu etilic nguyên chất C. 60 ml rượu etilic nguyên chất D. 60 g rượu etilic nguyên chất 5. Axit axetic tác dụng được với : A. Natrihidroxit B. Đá vôi C. Rượu etilic D. Tất cả 6. Sản phẩm chủ yếu khi đốt cháy rượu etilic là chất khí (A), là nguyên nhân của hiện tượng hiệu ứng nhà kính, ( A) là : A. CO B. SO 2 C. H2S D. CO 2 7. Cho 25 ml rượu etilic nguyeân chaát vào nước được 500 (ml) dung dịch rượu. Dung dịch có độ rượu là : A. 5 0 B. 10 0 C. 15 0 D. 30 0 Chọn cặp hóa chất nào sau đây để điều chế axit axetic trong phòng thí nghiệm : A. CH3COONa và H2SO4 C. CH3COOK và CaCO3 B. CH3COONa và H2CO3 D. CH3COOK và NaCl 9. Kim loại Na không phản ứng với những chất nào sau đây : A. H2O B. C2H5OH C. C6H6 D. CH3COOH 10. Phân biệt 3 chất lỏng C6H6 , C2H5OH, CH3COOH bằng những chất thử nào sau đây : A. Quì tím B. Mg và dd Brom C. Na và dd Brom D. Quì tím và Na 11. Axit axetic có tính axit vì: A. Phân tử có 2 nguyên tử Oxi C. Phân tử có nhóm -OH B. Phân tử có nhóm C = O D. Phân tử có nhóm -COOH 12. Đốt cháy hoàn toàn 4,6 g Rượu Etylic , thể tích khí CO2 sinh ra là : A. 1,12 lit B. 2,24 lit C. 4,48 lit D. 6,72 lit
  4. 4. II. TỰ LUẬN (7đ) Câu 1 : Viết PTHH ( ghi rõ điều kiện phản ứng ) cho dãy biến hóa sau : C2H4  CO2  C2H5OH  CH3COOC2CH5  C2H5ONa Câu 2 : Viết PTHH ( nếu có ) và ghi rõ điều kiện phản ứng khi cho lần lượt axit axetic vào các chất : CaCO3, NaCl, Zn , FeO, Cu, KOH Câu 3 : Cho một maãu Mg phản ứng hoàn toàn với 250 gam dung dịch axit axetic thì thấy thoát ra một lượng khí là 6,72 lit ( đkc) a. Viết PTHH xảy ra b. Tính nồng độ phần trăm của dd axit cần dùng c. Tính lượng saét phản ứng là bao nhiêu ( Mg = 56 , C = 12, H = 1 , O = 16 ) C. ĐÁP ÁN VÀ BIỂU ĐIỂM I. TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN: (3điểm) Mỗi phương án chọn đúng : 0,25 đ Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Đáp án B C D C D D A A C D D C II. TỰ LUẬN: (7 điểm ) Câu 1: (2điểm) Mỗi phương trình phản ứng viết đúng ( 4PTHH) ( có ghi điều kiện phản ứng) được (0,5 đ/ PTHH) Câu 2: (2điểm) Mỗi phương trình phản ứng viết đúng (CH3COOH với CaCO3 , Zn , FeO, KOH (0,5 / PTHH đ) Câu 4 : (3 điểm) Viết đúng PTHH 2 CH3COOH + Mg  (CH3COO)2Mg + H2 (0,5 đ) 2 6,72 0,3( ) 22,4 22,4 H V n mol= = = (0,5 đ)  3 0,6( )CH COOHn mol= (0,25 ñ) , 3 0,6.60 36CH COOHm g= = (0,5 đ)
