TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 9 (lần 1) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤ...
I . TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN Hãy khoanh tròn một trong các chữ A, B, C , D đứng trước phương án chọn đúng 1. Điểm khác biệt ...
A. Chất lỏng, tan trong nước B. Chất lỏng, độc, tan trong nước và nhẹ hơn nước C. Chất lỏng, không tan trong nước và nặng ...
Câu 3 : Đốt 5,6 lít khí Êtilen với khí Oxi trong không khí. Tính thể tích không khí, khối lượng sản phẩm thu được. Biết th...
C. ĐÁP ÁN VÀ BIỂU ĐIỂM I. TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN : (3điểm) Mỗi phương án chọn đúng : 0,25 đ Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12...
Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 2 lần 1

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 9 (lần 1) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤC TIÊU 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs: - Kiểm tra lại kiến thức về tính chất hóa học của phi kim ( Cl2, C), hợp chất của Cacbon. - CTPT, CTCT của các hidrocacbon : CH4, C2H4, C2H2, C6H6, dự đoán TCHH của chúng. 2. Kĩ năng - Rèn kĩ năng viết CTHH, PTHH, nhận xét thí nghiệm. - Rèn kĩ năng làm bài tập định tính và định lượng. II. CHUẨN BỊ 1. Giáo viên: Đề kiểm tra ( photo đề kiểm tra cho HS ) 2. Học sinh: Học bài ôn tập. III. PHƯƠNG PHÁP DẠY HỌC Kiểm tra đánh giá kiến thức. Học sinh làm bài trên giấy. IV. TIẾN HÀNH Giáo viên phát đề + hs làm bài. A. MA TRẬN ĐỀ KIỂM TRA Nội dung Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng thấp Vận dụng cao KQ TL KQ TL KQ TL KQ TL Tính chất phi kim: Clo, Cacbon, hợp chất C Tính chất phi kim Tính chất Clo, Cacbo n, hợp chất C 2 câu (0,5đ) 1 câu (0,25đ
  2. 2. ) CTPT, đặc điểm CTPT Hidrocacb on Viết PTH H HCH C và nhận biết hóa chất. Tách chất (0,5đ) Tc của chất chỉ có liên kết đơn. Nhận biết chất khí Viết công thức cấu tạo HCH C Phần trăm khối lượng của các nguy ên tố trong HCH C Tính chất hóa học của chất có liên kết đôi. 2 câu (0,5đ) 2 câu (0,5đ) (1đ) 1 câu (0,25 đ) (0,25 đ) Tính chất Hidrocacb on Phân loại HCH C Nhận biết chất TCH H của metan , etilen, axetil en Công thức cấu tạo PTH H 1 câu (0,25 đ) Bài toán tính theo PTH H 1 câu (0,25 đ) (1,5đ ) 2 câu (0,5đ) (1đ) (0,5đ) Tính toán theo PTHH Tính chất của liên kết đôi Tính chất vật lý của Benz en Chu ỗi phản ứng (0,75 đ) (0,5đ) (1đ) Tổng điểm 1,25 đ 2,75 đ 1 đ 2,5 đ 0,5 đ 1 đ 0,25 đ 0,75 đ % 12,5 27,5 10 25 5 10 2,5 7,5
  3. 3. I . TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN Hãy khoanh tròn một trong các chữ A, B, C , D đứng trước phương án chọn đúng 1. Điểm khác biệt cơ bản trong cấu tạo phân tử của etilen so với metan là về: A. Hóa trị của nguyên tố C B. Hóa trị của nguyên tố H C. Liên kết đôi của Êtilen so với liên kết đơn của Mêtan D. Liên kết giữa 2 nguyên tử C 2. Cho sơ đồ phản ứng : MnO2 + HCl → MnCl2 + X + H2O . X là chất khí nào sau đây : A. Oxi B. Hidro C. Clo D. Hidroclorua 3. Cho các chất khí sau : CH4, H2, Cl2, O2. Số cặp chất xảy ra phản ứng là: A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 4. Phương pháp nào sau đây được dùng để phân biệt 2 khí không màu : metan và etilen A. Đốt cháy trong không khí B. Dẫn lần lượt từng khí qua dung dịch muối ăn C. Dẫn lần lượt từng khí qua dung dịch Brom D. Dẫn lần lượt từng khí qua nước 5. 0,01 lít khí C2H4(đkc) làm mất màu tối đa 50ml dd brom. Nếu cũng dùng 0,01 lít khí C2H2(đkc) làm mất tối đa lượng dd brom là : A. 100 ml B. 50 ml C. 150 ml D. 200ml 6. Một hỗn hợp khí gồm : axetilen lẫn các khí : CO2, H2S và hơi nước. Để thu được khí axetilen tinh khiết, dẫn hỗn hợp khí qua : A. Dung dịch brom dư B. Lần lượt qua bình chứa dd NaOH dư và bình chứa H2SO4 đặc C. Dung dịch kiềm dư D. Lần lượt qua bình chứa dd brom và bình chứa H2SO4 đặc 7. Cho các chất: (1): CH3-CH2-CH3, (2): CH4, (3): CH2=CH2, (4): CH=CH, (5): CH2=CH-CH3 Dãy chất nào làm mất màu dd brom: A. 1,2,3 B. 3,4,5 C. 1,3,5 D. 2,3,4 8. Benzen có tính chất vật lí là:
  4. 4. A. Chất lỏng, tan trong nước B. Chất lỏng, độc, tan trong nước và nhẹ hơn nước C. Chất lỏng, không tan trong nước và nặng hơn nước D. Chất lỏng, độc, không tan trong nước và nhẹ hơn nước 9. Dãy chất có phản ứng thế với Br2 (nguyên chất) hoặc khí Cl2 (có ánh sáng): A. axetilen, etilen, metan, benzen, B. Metan, etilen, CH3-CH3, benzen C. Metan,CH3-CH3, CH3-CH2-CH3, benzen D. Etilen, axetilen, CH2=CH-CH3, benzen 10. Phản ứng đặc trưng của liên kết đôi, liên kết ba là : A. Phản ứng thế C. Phản ứng cháy B. Phản ứng cộng D. Phản ứng phân hủy 11. Hấp thụ toàn bộ 2,24 lít khí CO2(đkc) vào 100 ml dung dịch NaOH 2M . Dung dịch thu được chứa những muối nào sau đây : A. NaHCO3 B. Na2CO3 C. NaHCO3 và Na2CO3 D. Phản ứng không tạo muối 12. Cấu tạo đặc biệt của phân tử benzen là : A. Phân tử có mạch C khép vòng B. Phân tử có mạch vòng C 6 cạnh, trong đó có 3 liên kết đôi xen kẽ 3 liên kết đơn C. Phân tử có 3 liên kết đôi D. Phân tử có mạch vòng C 6 cạnh chứa liên kết đôi và liên kết đơn II. TỰ LUẬN (7Đ) Câu 1 : Nêu phương pháp hóa học nhận biết 3 chất khí sau: Metan, Etilen, Cacbonic Câu 2 : Viết PTHH và ghi rõ điều kiện phản ứng (nếu có), cho các thí nghiệm sau : a. Đưa bình chưa hỗn hợp khí metan với clo ra ngoài ánh sáng b. Dẫn khí axetilen vào dung dịch brom dư. c. Đốt khí etilen trong không khí d. Đun nóng brom ( lỏng, nguyên chất) với benzen, có bột sắt làm xúc tác
  5. 5. Câu 3 : Đốt 5,6 lít khí Êtilen với khí Oxi trong không khí. Tính thể tích không khí, khối lượng sản phẩm thu được. Biết thể tích khí Oxi bằng 1/5 thể tích không khí, các khí đo ở điều kiện tiêu chuẩn. ( C = 12 , H = 1)
  6. 6. C. ĐÁP ÁN VÀ BIỂU ĐIỂM I. TRẮC NGHIỆM KHÁCH QUAN : (3điểm) Mỗi phương án chọn đúng : 0,25 đ Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Đáp án C C D C A B B D B B B B I. TỰ LUẬN -: (7 điểm ) Câu 1 : (2 điểm) Nêu được hóa chất (dd brom) , hiện tượng ( mất màu)  nhận biết etilen (0,5 điểm) Nêu được hóa chất ( nước vôi trong), hiện tượng ( vẩn đục)  nhận biết khí cacbonic, còn lại là metan (0,5 điểm) Viết phương trình phản ứng (0.5 điểm/1 PTPƯ) Câu 2 : (2điểm) Mỗi phương trình phản ứng viết đúng ( có ghi điều kiện phản ứng) được (0,5 đ) Câu 4 : (3 điểm) Viết đúng PTHH : C2H4 + Br2  C2H4Br2 (0,5 đ) m bình tăng = m C2H4 = 1,4 (0,25 đ) 2 4 1,4 0,05( ) 28 C H m n mol M = = = (0,5 đ)  2 0,05( )Brn mol= (0,25 đ) ; 2 0,05 0,1 0,5BrM n C M V = = = (0,5 đ) 42 ( ) .22,4 0,05.22,4 1,12( )C HV dkc n l= = = (0,5 đ)  %V C2H4 (0,25 đ) và %V CH4 (0,25 đ)
