ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.C 2.B 3.B 4.A 5.A 6.B 7.D 8.C 9.B 10.D 11.C 12.D II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1: CO...
ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.C 2.B 3.B 4.A 5.A 6.B 7.D 8.C 9.B 10.D 11.C 12.D II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1: CO...
Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 1

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 1

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 9 học kỳ 1 lần 1

  1. 1. Tuần : 05 Ngày soạn : / /201… Tiết : 10 Ngày kiểm : / /201… Bài KIỂM TRA VIẾT (1 TIẾT) I. Mục tiêu: 1. Kiến thức: Giúp hs: - Tính chất hóa học của oxit và axit - Những công thức về số mol, khối lượng, C%, CM - Nhớ hóa trị để lập công thức hóa học, lập PTHH - Vận dụng mối quan hệ giữa các hợp chất oxit và axit để viết đúng PTHH. 2. Kĩ năng: - Rèn kĩ năng viết PTHH, tính theo PTHH. - Rèn kĩ năng độc lập tư duy làm bài của hs. II. Chuẩn bị: 1. Giáo viên: Đề kiểm tra ( photo đề kiểm tra cho HS ) 2. Học sinh: Học bài ôn tập. III. Phương pháp dạy học: Kiểm tra đánh giá kiến thức. Học sinh làm bài trên giấy. IV. Tiến trình : Giáo viên phát đề + hs làm bài.
  2. 2. ĐỀ KIỂM TRA 1T HÓA HỌC 9 Lần 1 Ma trận Nội dung kiến thức Mức độ nhận thức Cộng Biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Vận dụng cao TN TL TN TL TN TL TN TL TCHH của oxit TCHH của axit - Oxit bazơ tác dụng được với nước, dung dịch axit, oxit axit. Oxit axit tác dụng được với nước, dung dịch bazơ, oxit bazơ. -Axit tác dụng với quỳ tím, với bazơ, oxit bazơ và kim loại. -Điều chế oxit axit -Dự đoán, kiểm tra và kết luận được về tính chất hoá học của CaO, SO2. Viết PTHH chứng minh -Dự đoán, kiểm tra và kết luận được về tính chất hoá học của axit HCℓ, H2SO4 loãng, H2SO4 đặc tác dụng với kim loại. Viết PTHH chứng minh -Mối quan hệ giữa oxit và axit - Nhận biết được một số oxit, axit cụ thể. -Bài tập tính khối lượng các chất rắn trong hỗn hợp Bài tập tính nồng độ Tổng số câu 2 1 2 1 2 3 1 12 Tổng số điểm 1 1 1 1 1 4 1 10
  3. 3. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A ĐỀ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT – LẦN 1 LỚP: ................................................ MÔN: HÓA HỌC 9 HỌ TÊN:........................................... (Thời gian: 45 phút ) ĐIỂM LỜI PHÊ I . Trắc nghiệm khách quan : (3đ) Câu 1: Dãy oxit nào sau đây đều là oxit axit : A. CO2, CO2, CO2, CaO B. SO2, SO3, BaO, P2O5 C. CO2, SO3, P2O5, N2O5 D. CO2, NO2, SO2, MgO Câu 2: Cho giấy quỳ tím vào dung dịch Axit giấy quì sẽ chuyển sang màu gì? A. xanh B. đỏ C. cam D. hồng. Câu 3: Oxit axit tương ứng của H2SO4 là A. SO2 B. SO3 C. SO2 D. S2O3 Câu 4. Oxit bazơ là Oxit A. Của kim loại tương ứng với Bazơ B. Của dung dịch bazơ tạo thành muối và nước C. Của nước tạo thành dung dịch bazơ D. Của Oxit Axit tạo thành muối và nước. Câu 5 Thể tích Hiđro tạo thành (đktc) khí cho 6,5 gam kẽm tác dụng vừa đủ với HCl loãng là: A. 2,24 lít, B. 11,2 lít, C. 33,6 lít, D. 44,8lít Câu 6. Có những chất sau H2O, KOH, SO2, Na2O, các cặp chất co thể phản ứng với nhau là: A.2 B.3 C.4 D.5. Câu 7. CaO tác dụng được với dãy chất nào dưới đây: A. H2O, H2SO4 , KCl B. SO3, NaCl, H2SO4 C. H2O, HNO3, H2 D. H2O, HNO3, SO3 Câu 8. Một Oxit có công thức RO2 , và có phân tử khối 64 đvC. Công thức hoá học của Oxit là: A. NO2 B. CO2 C. SO2 D. SiO2 Câu 9. Có 4 lọ mất nhãn, mỗi lọ đựng một trong những dung dịch sau: NaOH, Na2SO4, H2SO4,HCl. Hãy chọn thuốc thử nào sau đây để nhận biết dung dịch trong mỗi lọ: A. Dùng quỳ tím và dung dịch AgNO3 B. Dùng quỳ tím và dung dịch BaCl2. C. Dùng dung dịch BaCl2 D. Dùng quỳ tím Câu 10. Khí CO2 không phản ứng được với: A. NaOH B. CaO C. Na2O D. HCl Câu 11. Thuốc thử nào sau đây có thể nhận biết ngay các lọ dung dịch không dán nhãn không màu: NaCl, Ba(OH)2, H2SO4 A. Phenoltalein B. Dung dịch NaOH C. Quỳ tím D. Dung dịch BaCl2 Câu 12. Oxit nào sau đây tác dụng với H2O và NaOH A. Fe2O3 B. CO C. CaO D. SO2.
  4. 4. II. Tự luận :(7 điểm) Câu 1. Hoàn thành chuỗi phản ứng hoá học sau: (2 đ) CO2  CaCO3  CaO  Ca(OH)2  CaCl2 Câu 2. Axit H2SO4 (loãng) tác dụng được với những chất nào sau đây : Mg(OH)2, P2O5, Zn, HCl , Na2SO3, Cu, Fe2O3. Viết PTHH. (2 đ) Câu 3.Hoà tan 10g hỗn hợp A gồm Mg và MgO trong dung dịch HCl dư.Thu được 6,72 lít khí Hiđro ở đktc.Tính khối lượng mỗi chất trong hỗn hợp A. (3đ) Biết: Mg = 65, O = 16, H = 1, Cl = 35,5
  5. 5. ĐÁP ÁN I.TRẮC NGHIỆM: mỗi câu đúng được 0,25 điểm 1.C 2.B 3.B 4.A 5.A 6.B 7.D 8.C 9.B 10.D 11.C 12.D II.TỰ LUẬN: Câu 1: CO2+CaO →CaCO3 (0,5đ) CaCO3  → o t CO2+CaO (0,5đ) CaO+H2O → Ca(OH)2 (0,5đ) Ca(OH)2+2HCl → CaCl2+2H2O (0,5đ) Câu 2: Mg(OH)2 + H2SO4  MgSO4 +2H2O (0,5đ) Zn + H2SO4  ZnSO4 +H2O (0,5đ) Na2SO3 + H2SO4  Na2SO4 + H2O + SO2 (0,5đ) Fe2O3 + H2SO4  Fe(SO4)2 + 3H2O (0,5đ) Câu 3: nH2 = 4,22 72,6 = 0,3 (0,5đ) Mg + 2HCl → MgCl2 + H2 (0,5đ) 0,2 mol 0,3 mol (0,5đ) Khối lượng của kẽm đã tham gia phản ứng là: mMg = n.M = 0,2 x 24 = 4,8 gam (0,5đ) Khối lượng của MgO = 10 - 4,8 = 5,2 gam (0,5đ) MgO + 2HCl → MgCl2 + H2O (0,5đ)
