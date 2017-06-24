TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 8 (lần 2) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤ...
thế Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 0,5 2 1,0 1 2,0 5 3,5 35% Chủ đề 3. Các loại PƯHH Phân biệt các loại phản ứng hóa học Thành l...
A. Có chất mới được tạo thành từ 2 hay nhiều chất ban đầu B. Nguyên tử đơn chất thay thế nguyên tử của một nguyên tố trong...
B D B A B C B A B D D D II. TỰ LUẬN Câu 1: (2đ) 2H2 + O2 o t → 2H2O Fe2O3 + 3H2 o t → 2 Fe + 3 H2O HgO + H2 o t → Hg...
Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 2 lần 2

Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 2 lần 2

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A TỔ: LÍ - HÓA - CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẾ KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT MÔN HÓA 8 (lần 2) Học kỳ II, năm học: 2016-2017 I. MỤC TIÊU 1. Kiến thức − Kiểm tra kiến thức đã học, tính chất ứng dụng của hidro, điều chế hidro. - Các loại phản ứng hóa học: Phản ứng thế, phản ứng hóa hợp, phản ứng phân hủy − Rèn luyện kỹ năng viết phương trình phản ứng, kỹ năng tính toán − Tự lập trong giờ kiểm tra 2. Kỹ năng − Rèn kỹ năng tính toán theo công thức hóa học và phương trình hóa học, nhất là các công thức và phương trình hóa học có liên quan đến tính chất, ứng dụng, điều chế khí hiđro - Rèn luyện cho h/s phương pháp học tập, bước đầu vận dụng kiến thức hóa học vào thực tế đời sống 3. Thái độ − Giáo dục tính cẩn thận, chính xác, tự giác, độc lập suy nghĩ của học sinh − Qua tiết kiểm tra phân loại được 3 đối tượng học sinh, để giáo viên có kế hoạch giảng dạy thích hợp. II. NỘI DUNG KIỂM TRA Tập trung vào các vấn đề sau: - Tính chất vật lí, tính chất hóa học, ứng dụng, điều chế khí hiđro - Nhận biết tính khử của hiđro trong các PỨHH - Biết nhận ra phản ứng thế và so sánh với các phản ứng hóa hợp phản ứng phân hủy. III. MA TRẬN Tên Chủ đề (nôi dung chương...) Mức độ kiến thức, kỹ năng Cộng Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng Cấp độ thấp Cấp độ cao TNKQ TL TNKQ TL TNKQ TL TNKQ TL Chủ đề 1 Tính chất , ứng dụng của hiđro T/c và ứng dụng Của hiđro T/c và tính khử của Hiđro Tính theo PTHH Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 0,5 1 0,25 2 0,5 1 0,5 2 0,5 1 3,0 9 5,25 52,5% Chủ đề 2 Điều chế khí hiđro phản ứng Đ/C và thu khí hiđro trong PTN PƯ thế BT có dư các chất sau pư
  2. 2. thế Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 2 0,5 2 1,0 1 2,0 5 3,5 35% Chủ đề 3. Các loại PƯHH Phân biệt các loại phản ứng hóa học Thành lập các PTHH Số câu Số điểm Tỉ lệ % 1 0,75 1 0,5 2 1,25 đ 12,5 % Tổng số câu Tổng số điểm Tỉ lệ% 6 2,0 20% 5 2,0 20% 4 4,0 40% 1 2,0 20% 16 10đ 100% ĐỀ: I. Trắc nghiệm (3 đ) Khoanh tròn vào một trong 4 chữ cái A, B, C hoặc D đứng trước câu trả lời đúng nhất Câu 1: Khí H2 có tính khử vì A. Khí H2 là nhẹ nhất B. Khí H2 chiếm Oxi của chất khác C. Khí H2 là đơn chất D. Khí H2 được điều chế bằng phản ứng của kim loại tác dụng với dụng dịch axit Câu 2: Phản ứng giữa khi H2 và khí O2 nổ khi A. Tỉ lệ về khối lượng của H2 và O2 là 2:1 B. Tỉ lệ về số nguyên tử H2 và số nguyên tử O2 là 4:1 C. Tỉ lệ về số mol của H2 và O2 là 1:2 D. Tỉ lệ về thể tích của H2 và O2 là 2:1 Câu 3: Hỗn hợp khí nhẹ hơn không khí là A. H2 và CO2 B. H2 và N2 C. H2 và SO2 D. H2 và Cl2 Câu 4: Phản ứng hóa học dùng để điều chế khí Hidro trong phòng thí nghiệm là A. Zn + H2SO4 loãng  ZnSO4 + H2 B. 2H2O  → phânđ_ 2H2 + O2 C. 2Na + 2H2O  2 NaOH + H2 D. C + H2O  CO + H2 Câu 5: Nhóm các chất đều phản ứng được với Hidro là A. CuO, ZnO, H2O B. CuO, ZnO, O2 C. CuO, ZnO, H2SO4 D. CuO, ZnO, HCl Câu 6: Đốt khí Hidro trong không khí sẽ có A. Khói trắng B. Ngọn lửa màu đỏ C. Ngọn lửa màu xanh nhạt D. Khói đen và hơi nước tạo thành Câu 7: Phản ứng thế là phản ứng trong đó
  3. 3. A. Có chất mới được tạo thành từ 2 hay nhiều chất ban đầu B. Nguyên tử đơn chất thay thế nguyên tử của một nguyên tố trong hợp chất. C. Từ một chất ban đầu sinh ra nhiều chất mới D. Phản ứng xảy ra đồng thời sự Oxi hóa và sự khử Câu 8: Điều chế 6,4 gam Cu bằng cách dùng H2 khử CuO. Khối lượng CuO cần dùng là A. 3 g B. 4,5 g C. 8 g D. 1,5 g Câu 9: Khí Hidro được bơm vào khinh khí cầu, bóng thám không vì Hidro là khí A. Không màu B. Nhẹ nhất trong các loại khí C. Có tác dụng với Oxi trong không khí D. Ít tan trong nước Câu 10: Khí Hidro cháy trong khí Oxi tạo ra nước. Muốn thu được 22,5 gam nước thì thể tích khí H2 (đktc) cần phải đốt là A. 24 lít B. 25 lít C. 26 lít D. 28 lít Câu 11: Dùng H2 để khử Fe2O3 thành Fe. Để điều chế được 3,5 gam Fe thì thể tích khí H2 (đktc) cần dùng là A. 4,2 lít B. 1,05 lít C. 2,6 lít D. 2,1 lít Câu 12: Thu khí Hidro bằng cách đẩy không khí ta phải úp ngược bình thu vì A. Khí Hidro nặng hơn không khí B. Khí Hidro nhẹ hơn không khí C. Khí Hidro nặng bằng không khí D. Khí Hidro tác dụng với không khí (Cho: Zn = 65 ; H = 1 ; Cl = 35,5 ; Fe = 56 ; O = 16) II. Tự luận: (7 đ) Câu 1: Viết phương trình phản ứng khử của Hidro với các chất sau: O2, Fe2O3, HgO, CuO (2đ) Câu 2: Bằng phương pháp hóa học hãy nhận biết 3 lọ bị mất nhãn: Khí Oxi, khí Hidro và không khí (1,5 đ) Câu 3: Phản ứng thế là gì? Viết phương trình cho ví dụ? (1đ) Câu 4: Bài toán: (2,5 đ) Cho 19,5 gam kẽm phản ứng với axit clohidric (HCl) thu được muối kẽm clorua ZnCl2 và khí H2. a. Tìm khối lượng axit clohidric tham gia phản ứng b. Tìm thể tích khí H2 sinh ra ở đktc ĐÁP ÁN I. TRẮC NGHIỆM Mỗi lựa chọn đúng đạt 0,25 điểm 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12
  4. 4. B D B A B C B A B D D D II. TỰ LUẬN Câu 1: (2đ) 2H2 + O2 o t → 2H2O Fe2O3 + 3H2 o t → 2 Fe + 3 H2O HgO + H2 o t → Hg + H2O CuO + H2 o t → Cu + H2O Câu 2 : (1,5 đ) Đưa tàn đóm đỏ cho vào 3 lọ Lọ nào làm tàn đóm bùn cháy ta nhận biết lọ chứa khí O2 Lọ nào làm tàn đóm cháy với ngọn lửa màu xanh ta nhận biết khí H2 Lọ còn lại chứa không khí Câu 3: Phản ứng thế là phản ứng hóa học giữa đơn chất và hợp chất, trong đó nguyên tử của đơn chất thay thế nguyên tử của 1 nguyên tố trong hợp chất. Ví duï: Zn + 2HCl  ZnCl2 + H2 Câu 4: nZn = = 0,3 mol Zn + 2 HCl  ZnCl2 + H2 0,3 0,6 0,3 0,3 a) mHCl = 0,6 x 36,5 = 21,9 (g) b) VH2 đktc = 0,3 x 22,4 = 6,72 (lít)

