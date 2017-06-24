Tuần: 13 Ngày soạn: / / 201 Tiết: 25 Ngày dạy: / / 201 KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT A. MỤC TIÊU - Củng cố lại các kiến thức ở chương II...
MA TRẬN KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT LẦN 2 Nội dung Loại câu hỏi Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng thấp Vận dụng cao Tổng Hiện tượng vật lý...
TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HÓA HỌC 8 - LẦN 2 LỚP: (Thời gian :45 phút ) HỌ TÊN: ĐIỂM LỜI PHÊ A. TRẮC NGHIỆM (3đ)...
D. Lưu huỳnh cháy với khí O2 tạo thành khí lưu huỳnh đioxit có mùi hắc
B. TỰ LUẬN (7đ) Câu 1: Lập PTHH và cho biết tỉ lệ giữa các chất trong phản ứng? (2đ) a. Na + O2 à Na2O b. Fe + Cl2 à FeCl3...
ĐÁP ÁN I. Trắc nghiệm khách quan (3đ) Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Đáp Án B A B C D A C C B C B A,D II. Tự Luận (7đ) Câu...
Đề kiểm tra môn Hóa học lớp 8 học kỳ 1 lần 2

  1. 1. Tuần: 13 Ngày soạn: / / 201 Tiết: 25 Ngày dạy: / / 201 KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT A. MỤC TIÊU - Củng cố lại các kiến thức ở chương II. - Vận dụng thành thạo các dạng bài tập: +Lập công thức hóa học và lập phương trình hóa học. +Biết vận dụng ĐL BTKL vào giải các bài toán hóa học đơn giản. +Xác định nguyên tố hóa học. B.CHUẨN BỊ: 1. Giáo viên : Giáo án, đề kiểm tra 2. Học sinh Chuẩn bị làm bài kiểm tra 1 tiết
  2. 2. MA TRẬN KIỂM TRA 1 TIẾT LẦN 2 Nội dung Loại câu hỏi Nhận biết Thông hiểu Vận dụng thấp Vận dụng cao Tổng Hiện tượng vật lý Hiện tượng hóa học Bài tập định tính Phân biệt hiện tượng vật lí. Hiện tượng hóa học – câu 1 (0,25đ) Phân biệt hiện tượng hóa học 0,25 đ 2 câu (0,5 đ) Phản ứng hóa học Phản ứng hóa học biết chất tham gia và sản phẩm – Câu 6 (0,25đ) 1 câu (0,25 đ) Phương trình hóa học và ý nghĩa của PTHH PTHH – Câu 4 (0,25đ) Lập PTHH và cho biết tỉ lệ giữa các chất trong phản ứng. Câu 1: Tự luận (2đ). PTHH câu 2, câu 5 (0,5đ) PTHH – Câu 7 (0,25) Vận dụng ý nghĩa của PTHH câu 10 (0,25đ) Câu 11 (0,25đ) PTHH Câu 9 (0,25đ) 7 câu – 3.75đ Định luật bảo toàn khối lượng Bài tập định lượng Định luật bảo toàn khối lượng. Câu 3 (0,25đ) Phân biệt hiện tượng vật lý, hiện tượng HH (1 đ) Áp dụng định luật BTKL câu 8 (0,25đ) Lập được PTHH và tỉ lệ từng cặp chất trong phản ứng Câu 2 (Tự luận 3đ) Dựa vào quy tắc hóa trị và lập PTHH Câu 3 tự luận 1đ 5 câu 5.5 đ Tổng 3 câu 0,75 đ 4 câu 4 đ 5 câu 4 đ 2 câu 1,25 đ 16 câu 10 đ
  3. 3. TRƯỜNG THCS THÀNH THỚI A ĐỀ KIỂM TRA HÓA HỌC 8 - LẦN 2 LỚP: (Thời gian :45 phút ) HỌ TÊN: ĐIỂM LỜI PHÊ A. TRẮC NGHIỆM (3đ) Câu 1: Nước đá tan chảy là hiện tượng gì? A. Hiện tượng hóa học. B. Hiện tượng vật lí. C. Hiện tượng nhân tạo. D. Hiện tượng thiên văn. Câu 2: Trong phương trình: 4Al + 3O2 à 2Al2O3 Tỉ lệ phân tử O2: số phân tử Al2O3 là A. 3:2 B. 4:3 C. 1:2 D. 3:4 Câu 3: Điền từ còn thiếu trong câu sau: "Trong một phản ứng hóa học, tổng khối lượng của các sản phẩm … … tổng khối lượng của các chất tham gia phản ứng" A. Lớn hơn B. Bằng C. Nhỏ hơn D. Gần bằng Câu 4: Có mấy bước để lập được phương trình hóa học: A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 Câu 5: Trong phương trình sau: Na + O2 à Na2O Hệ số trước Na là: A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 Câu 6: Cho kim loại Magie Mg tác dụng với axit Sunfuric H2SO4 tạo ra khí Hiđro H2 và chất Magie sunfat MgSO4. Chất tham gia phản ứng là: A. Mg và H2SO4 B. Mg và H2 C. H2SO4 và H2 D. MgSO4 và H2SO4 Câu 7: Phương trình hóa học nào viết đúng? A. Fe + Cl2 à FeCl3 C.Fe + Cl à FeCl3 B. 2Fe + 3Cl à 2FeCl3 D. 2Fe + 3 Cl2 à 2FeCl3 Câu 8: Cho 15g Mg cháy với khí O2 trong không khí thu được 24g MgO. Khối lượng khí O2 tham gia phản ứng là: A. 7g B. 8g C. 9g D. 10g Câu 9: 2Al + 3H2SO4 à Alx(SO4)y + 3H2 A. x=1, y=2 B. x=2, y=3 C. x=2, y=2 D. x=2, y=4 Câu 10: Cho phương trình hóa học sau: 2Al + 3H2SO4 à Al2(SO4)3 + 3H2 Tỉ lệ cặp phân tử là: A. 1:2 B. 2:3 C. 3:1 D. 2:1 Câu 11: Cho P + O2 à P2O5 Tỉ lệ các chất trong phản ứng là: A. 1:1:2 B. 4:5:2 C. 2:2:1 D. 4:3:2 Câu 12: Trong các hiện tượng sau, hiện tượng nào là hiện tượng hóa học? A. Đốt cháy than với khí O2 trong không khí tạo thành khí cacbonđioxit . B. Thủy tinh nóng chảy thổi thành lọ thủy tinh C. Parafin rắn chảy thành thể lỏng
  4. 4. D. Lưu huỳnh cháy với khí O2 tạo thành khí lưu huỳnh đioxit có mùi hắc
  5. 5. B. TỰ LUẬN (7đ) Câu 1: Lập PTHH và cho biết tỉ lệ giữa các chất trong phản ứng? (2đ) a. Na + O2 à Na2O b. Fe + Cl2 à FeCl3 Câu 2: (2đ) Cho sơ đồ phản ứng sau: Al + CuCl2 àAlCl3 + Cu a. Lập PTHH b. Cho biết tỉ lệ giữa cặp đơn chất kim loại và tỉ lệ cặp hợp chất Câu 3: (1đ) Cho sơ đồ phản ứng: Al2O3+ 3H2SO4 à Al2(SO4)3 + 3H2O a. Tìm x, y b. Lập PTHH Câu 4: (2đ) Cho 5g kẽm vào axit clo hiđric HCl thu được 23g muối kém clorua ZnCl2 và 4g khí hiđro. a. Viết sơ đồ phản ứng b. Lập PTHH c. Tìm khối lượng axit HCl tham gia phản ứng.
  6. 6. ĐÁP ÁN I. Trắc nghiệm khách quan (3đ) Câu 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Đáp Án B A B C D A C C B C B A,D II. Tự Luận (7đ) Câu 1: a. 4Na + O2 à 2Na2O (0,5đ) Tỉ lệ: 4 nguyên tử Na : 1phân tử O2 : 2 phân tử Na2O (0,5đ) b. 2Fe + 3Cl2 à 2FeCl3 (0,5đ) Tỉ lệ: 2 nguyên tử Fe: 3 phân tử Cl2 : 2 phân tử FeCl3 (0,5đ) Câu 2: 2Al + 3CuCl2 à 2AlCl3 + 3Cu (1đ) Tỉ lệ: 2 nguyên tử Al : 3 nguyên tử Cu (0,5đ) Tỉ lệ: 3 phân tử CuCl2 : 2 nguyên tử AlCl3 (0,5đ) Câu 3: (1đ) a. x = 2, y = 3 (0,5đ) b. Al2O3 + 3H2SO4 à Al2(SO4)3 + 2H2O (0,25đ) Câu 4: (2đ) a. Zn + 2 HCl à ZnCl2 + H2 b. Zn + 2HCl à ZnCl2 + H2 c. mZN + mHCl = mZnCl2 + mH2 5 + mHCl = 23 + 4 à mHCl = 27 – 5 à mHCl = 22 (g)
×