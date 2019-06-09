Proyecto de dirección Carmen Glez. Gigosos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PPPrrroooyyyeeeccctttooo dddeee dddiiirrreeecccccciiióóónnn GGrruuppoo DD // TTuuttoorr:: CCaarrllooss AArrrriieettaa AAnnttóónn 08/06/2019 Aprende INTEF Alumna: Mª del Carmen González Gigosos TAREA 6.1
  2. 2. 2 de 19 1. JUSTIFICACIÓN PERSONAL DEL PROYECTO. ¿QUÉ ME MOTIVA A PRESENTAR ESTE PROYECTO? 1.1.- UNA VISIÓN PERSONAL del sistema educativo (importancia y objetivos) EL OBJETIVO MÁS IMPORTANTE de un centro educativo es conseguir un aprendizaje motivador y significativo, en un ambiente de convivencia y cooperación. DONDE LOS NIÑOS Y LAS NIÑAS APRENDAN A SENTIRSE BIEN Y A FUNCIONAR CADA VEZ MEJOR. Entiendo que para lograrlo se requiere POTENCIAR: El Nivel Motivacional de todos los agentes implicados, su Capacidad de Adaptación a los retos que el sistema presenta, el Trabajo en Equipo, el interés por la Calidad Real del sistema, la Innovación y otra serie de objetivos fundamentales que iremos concretando en los diferentes apartados de este proyecto. En definitiva, es preciso ESTIMULAR EL COMPROMISO CON LA TAREA EDUCATIVA de todos los sectores implicados (familias, docentes, alumnado, otros agentes sociales), logrando unas relaciones fluidas, fortaleciendo los aspectos positivos del centro, trabajando por la igualdad, la inclusión y apostando por la renovación e innovación metodológica. Para AVANZAR JUNTOS como comunidad educativa se requiere un nivel de COMPROMISO Y CONSENSO dirigido a inculcar en nuestros menores una actitud basada en la responsabilidad, la autonomía, los valores y el desarrollo de sus capacidades, fomentando el diálogo, el respeto, la tolerancia y la solidaridad. Es evidente que LA CLAVE PARA LOGRARLO ES DISPONER DE UN BUEN PROYECTO DIRECTIVO Y UN EQUIPO CAPAZ DE GESTIONARLO ADECUADAMENTE. Entiendo la FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA como un liderazgo compartido; cuya misión es coordinar y dinamizar la actuación de todos los miembros de la Comunidad Educativa para -dentro de un clima de respeto y equidad- ALCANZAR OBJETIVOS EDUCATIVOS CONSENSUADOS, ADECUADOS Y MEDIBLES. 1.2- UN PERFIL PROFESIONAL Y PERSONAL Licenciada en Geografía e Historia y posteriormente en Psicología en la Especialidad Educativa. He ejercido como docente durante 23 años en diferentes IES y CEPAS del Principado de Asturias. En la actualidad desarrollo la labor de Orientadora en el CP Pablo Miaja de Oviedo.
  3. 3. 3 de 19 Mi actitud profesional está claramente orientada al trabajo coordinado, al fomento de relaciones fluidas y eficaces entre todos los miembros de la comunidad educativa y a la mejora de la convivencia. Entiendo que fomentar la implicación de las familias y los docentes es la clave para impulsar acciones educativas tendentes a la mejora de los rendimientos y del éxito escolar. Por otra parte, encuentro en la Atención a la Diversidad uno de los retos más interesantes de un proceso educativo. En el aspecto personal, mi perfil se orienta a la flexibilidad, la constancia, la escucha activa, el enfoque a la solución y la apertura al cambio. 2. CONTEXTO DE NUESTRO CENTRO EDUCATIVO 2.1.- Entorno físico: El Colegio Pablo Miaja está emplazado en pleno centro de la ciudad de Oviedo. Es una zona comercial, con servicios de transporte cercanos y fácil acceso a diferentes instituciones culturales. En las calles próximas conviven edificaciones modernas con otras antiguas que ofrecen alquileres baratos a los que pueden acceder familias de bajo poder adquisitivo. 2.2.- El Centro Educativo: El edificio original data del año 1934 y a lo largo de su historia ha experimentado varias reformas y ampliaciones. En la actualidad está integrado por tres edificaciones, un edificio central principal de tres plantas, visto por la fachada posterior y dos edificaciones laterales con cuatro espacios en cada lado, en los que se ubican los locales del Ampa, el aula de Psicomotricidad, el aula de Fisioterapia, el Gimnasio y dos aulas para actividades extraescolares, visto desde su fachada principal. En la planta baja del edificio principal, accediendo al colegio por la parte posterior, se halla situado el Comedor escolar. La entrada a este espacio central, se ubica en la fachada principal y a través de ella se accede a la primera planta, dónde se localizan: Dirección, Jefatura de Estudios que comparte espacio con Secretaria, Orientación, Conserjería, Sala de Profesorado, Biblioteca, dos aulas de Educación Primaria y tres aulas de Educación Infantil. En la tercera planta, a la que se accede por una escalera central, se encuentran el resto de aulas de Educación Primaria, el Laboratorio, el aula de Música y el aula de Informática. En cada una de las plantas existen aseos, alguno adaptado para discapacidad, para el alumnado y para el profesorado. No dispone de salón de actos. Existe un ascensor que facilita el acceso a personas con movilidad reducida desde la planta principal a la
  4. 4. 4 de 19 planta superior. En todas las instalaciones hay rampas de acceso, no existiendo barreras arquitectónicas. El colegio dispone de 2 patios para las actividades al aire libre. 2.3.- Alumnado y Familias: Actualmente en el centro están escolarizados 146 alumnos y alumnas distribuidos en 7 unidades de Educación Primaria y 2 unidades de Educación Infantil, una de ellas mixta. Tenemos un colegio muy especial, con una diversidad cultural extraordinaria (el 80% del alumnado procede de más de 20 países diferentes) y también con una gran diversidad funcional, ya que aproximadamente un 20% del alumnado presenta necesidades específicas de apoyo educativo, bien por necesidades educativas especiales derivadas de discapacidad física, psíquica, sensorial auditiva, condición del espectro del autismo u otros trastornos del desarrollo, bien por otros aspectos relacionados con una amplia gama de dificultades de aprendizaje -en lectura, escritura, cálculo…-, incorporación tardía al sistema educativo, por condiciones personales y de historia escolar, además de alumnado de altas capacidades. Hay que destacar que en los últimos años, el número de alumnos y alumnas matriculado en el Centro, ha disminuido de forma significativa. Considero que las causas se deben no solo al descenso general de la natalidad, sino también a un deterioro de la imagen que el centro proyecta al exterior, no resultando atrayente para familias que, aun viviendo en las proximidades del Colegio, se decantan por la oferta educativa de otros centros de la zona. La mayoría de nuestro alumnado, se incorpora al centro a lo largo de la etapa de Educación Primaria. Es mínimo el que permanece durante toda la escolaridad. También son numerosos los traslados y las incorporaciones a lo largo del curso que, en ocasiones, al proceder de países con menor exigencia curricular, con lengua materna distinta del español o al haber tenido una escolarización muy irregular, acceden a nuestro sistema con un importante desfase educativo. Esta movilidad dificulta la dinámica escolar, aunque intenta ser solventada adoptando medidas extraordinarias de refuerzo educativo y mediante los recursos de Inmersión Lingüística, docencia compartida y flexibilización. Tal como se hace constar en el Proyecto Educativo del Centro, el nivel socio-económico de las familias es medio, medio-bajo. En muchos casos, su grado de compromiso con los procesos educativos es escaso. A veces, por estar dedicadas prioritariamente a desempeñar trabajos precarios que les ocupan una gran parte de su tiempo, otras, por escaso interés o escasa competencia personal, lo que les lleva a trasladar las responsabilidades educativas y de
  5. 5. 5 de 19 formación, principalmente al centro. Estas circunstancias se plasman en una escasa representación en el AMPA, en una baja asistencia a las reuniones de tutoría, a las entrevistas voluntarias con el profesorado de sus hijos e hijas o a actividades formativas sobre temas educativos de interés. En algunos casos, el alumnado no dispone en la vivienda familiar de un espacio propio ni de las mínimas condiciones necesarias para poder crear hábitos adecuados para su desarrollo personal, desembocando a veces, en situaciones de riesgo e incluso desamparo. 3. RECURSOS 3.1.- Recursos personales: Actualmente la plantilla está integrada por 21 docentes: 3 de Educación Infantil, 6 de Primaria, 3 de Inglés, 2 de Pedagogía Terapéutica (una a 1/2 jornada), 2 de Audición y Lenguaje (una 1/2 jornada), 1 de Religión (1/2 jornada), 1 de Música, 1 de Educación Física y 1 de Asturiano (1/2 jornada) y 1 Orientadora. Además el centro cuenta con: 1 Auxiliar educadora, 2 Conserjes (uno de ellos a 1/2 jornada) y un Fisioterapeuta, adscrito a otro centro. Y como recursos externos, 1 PTSC -Profesora Técnica de Servicios a la Comunidad- perteneciente al EOE de Oviedo, que acude quincenalmente y una maestra de Inmersión Lingüística (Aula de inmersión lingüística del IES Pando). El Equipo Regional para la atención al alumnado con Necesidad Específica de Apoyo Educativo (Unidades de discapacidad sensorial auditiva, de altas capacidades, de trastornos del espectro del autismo y discapacidad física) colabora también con la Unidad de Orientación. La plantilla docente es bastante estable. Aproximadamente las dos terceras partes posee destino definitivo en el centro. En general, existe un buen clima de trabajo y el profesorado se muestra preocupado e implicado en la formación del alumnado. No obstante, en ocasiones, se sienten desanimados porque los resultados obtenidos no se corresponden con sus esfuerzos, por las reiteradas faltas de respuesta y compromiso tanto por parte de algunos alumnos y alumnas como de sus familias. También por la diversidad existente en las aulas para la que a veces resulta muy difícil ofrecer una respuesta adecuada. Además existe la sensación de que las diversas reuniones para la organización y seguimiento de la gestión educativa resultan poco operativas. Desempeñan también su trabajo en el centro, 5 personas pertenecientes a una empresa externa encargada del Servicio de comedor escolar y 2 trabajadoras de otra empresa encargada del
  6. 6. 6 de 19 Servicio de limpieza. El Servicio de Comedor es utilizado por el 60 % del alumnado, la mayoría becado por el Ayuntamiento de Oviedo. Un 30 % también acude al desayuno escolar. 3.2.- Recursos materiales: Además de los recursos ordinarios, el centro dispone de un aula T.I.C. aunque los equipos existentes son bastante obsoletos y requerirían una revisión y actualización. Por otro lado, hay déficit de recursos digitales en las aulas y necesidad de revisión y mantenimiento de los existentes. 4. DIAGNÓSTICO (DAFO) Teniendo en cuenta lo aspectos anteriormente mencionados y una vez realizado un análisis pormenorizado de la situación actual de nuestro Centro Educativo, en el cuadro reflejamos el resultado del DIAGNÓSTICO DE DEBILIDADES, AMENAZAS, FORTALEZAS Y OPORTUNIDADES, que servirá como GUÍA PARA EL CORRESPONDIENTE DISEÑO DE OBJETIVOS, ESTRATEGIAS Y ACCIONES dentro de nuestro Proyecto Directivo: Análisis DAFO
  7. 7. 7 de 19 5. OBJETIVOS, PLANIFICACIÓN Y SEGUIMIENTO En este plan no se incluyen aquellos objetivos y actuaciones de carácter prescriptivo y como tal de obligado cumplimiento por todos los centros educativos, como los referidos a la P.G.A., a la Memoria, al Presupuesto… No obstante, todos los planes y programas existentes, se consideran integrados en él. 5.a.- Objetivos de organización y funcionamiento del centro. Objetivo 5.a.1: Revisar y actualizar el Proyecto Educativo de Centro (PEC) Justificación: El PEC es el documento que define las señas de identidad del colegio En él se establecen los objetivos que se pretenden alcanzar, la estructura organizativa y funcional, por lo que ha de estar sometido a una continua revisión poder adaptar su contenido a los actuales planteamientos innovadores e inclusivos Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Elaboración de un documento con propuestas para la proceder a realizar la revisión y actualización del PEC Equipo Directivo Mes de septiembre Propuesta elaborada y presentada 2 Presentación de la propuesta a los órganos de gobierno del colegio 3 Configuración de grupos de trabajo y reparto de tareas para analizar, revisar y actualizar el PEC y selección de coordinares de cada grupo. Profesorado Alumnado Familias PAS Entre octubre y mayo Documento actualizado. 4 Presentación del documento al Claustro y Consejo Escolar Coordinadores/as Mayo Actas 5 Evaluación de las modificaciones por el Consejo Escolar Consejo Escolar Junio Acta de reunión 6* Aprobación Directora Claustro Junio Documento con diligencia *•DIRECTOR/A (art. 132.l de la LOMCE) •CLAUSTRO DE PROFESORES (art. 129.b de la LOMCE en lo que se refiere a “aspectos educativos de todos los proyectos”
  8. 8. 8 de 19 Objetivo 5.a.2: Promover el desarrollo de mecanismos de comunicación eficaces entre todas las personas que integran la comunidad educativa Justificación: Un Plan de Comunicación Interna y Externa facilitará la gestión eficaz de la comunicación en todos los ámbitos del Centro Escolar. Será una herramienta dirigida a ofrecer una imagen atractiva del colegio y proyectará, tanto a nivel interno como externo, una forma de funcionar ordenada, basada en los principios de igualdad de oportunidades, equidad e inclusión. El colegio se mostrará como un espacio de participación democrática en el que priman los valores de respeto, tolerancia y responsabilidad. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Redacción de un Plan de comunicación Interna y Externa Equipo Directivo Orientadora Coordinador/a TIC Curso 2019-2010 Plan elaboradoParticipantes Profesorado Alumnado Familias PAS 2 Implementación del Plan Responsables Durante los 4 cursos de legislatura Página web actualizada Uso del correo institucional Equipo Directivo Coordinadores del Plan Participantes Comunidad Educativa 3 Evaluación y propuestas de mejora Responsables Febrero y Mayo de cada curso escolar Cuestionarios de satisfacción de la comunidad educativa Actas Equipo Directivo Coordinadores del Plan
  9. 9. 9 de 19 5.b.- Gestión de la convivencia y la participación Objetivo 5.b.1: Promover la elaboración, aplicación, seguimiento y evaluación de protocolos de acogida para alumnado, familias y profesorado Justificación: Una acogida cálida aporta seguridad y genera confianza. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Configuración de un grupo de trabajo que coordine la elaboración de cada uno de los protocolos de acogida. Equipo directivo Orientadora Profesorado Alumnado Familias Septiembre Protocolos elaborados 2 Selección de un equipo de acogida en el que estén representado profesorado, alumnado y familias. Claustro Junta de Delegados/as AMPA Octubre Actas y nombramientos 3 Implementación Personas responsables Todo en curso Registro de acogidas realizadas 4 Seguimiento de la eficacia y de la aplicación Coordinadores/as Trimestral Documentos de seguimiento 5 Evaluación y propuestas de mejora Coordinadores/as Junio Memoria final Objetivo 5.b.2: Impulsar iniciativas que acerquen a las familias a la vida escolar Justificación: Una de las debilidades detectas en el análisis DAFO es la falta de implicación de las familias en los procesos educativos. Una forma de incrementar y facilitar su aproximación es a través de actividades que susciten su interés Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Cursos de alfabetización y de español para extranjeros/as Equipo directivo Orientadora ONGs AMPA 2 días a la semana de octubre a mayo Valoración positiva por el 90% de participantes (cumplimentación de cuestionario) 2 Desayunos formativos ONGs AMPA 2 días al trimestre 3 Actividad “Cultura de Origen” Equipo directivo Orientadora ONGs 1 día al trimestre 4 Jornadas Culturales Equipo directivo Orientadora Curso 2021- 2022
  10. 10. 10 de 19 Objetivo 5.b.3: Promover la divulgación y el cumplimiento del Plan Integral de Convivencia entre la comunidad educativa, haciéndolo accesible a todo el alumnado. Justificación: El PIC está siendo reformado. Es fundamental acercarlo a toda la comunidad educativa, realizando su versión “visual” (Bimodal/Pictogramas), convertirlo en un instrumento útil en permanente revisión, fomentando actitudes proactivas e implicación familiar. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Elaboración de documento que ayude a “visualizar” el PIC con símbolos en Bimodal. Equipo directivo Orientadora Profesorado AMPA A lo largo de los 4 cursos 1 día al trimestre PIC elaborado en Bimodal 2 Formación e intervención de alumnado mediador y ayudante. Equipo directivo Orientadora ONGs Número de actuaciones realizadas 3 Establecer compromisos educativos y de convivencia Profesorado tutor Cuestionarios de satisfacción docentes, familias y alumnado. Descenso de absentismo Incremento de resultados académicos
  11. 11. 11 de 19 5.c.- Coordinación del desarrollo de los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje. Objetivo 5.c.1: Impulsar la acción tutorial individual y de grupo como instrumento esencial para llevar a cabo la orientación educativa y profesional, así como las adaptaciones curriculares de los alumnos y alumnas. Justificación: El Plan de Acción Tutorial es el instrumento que regula las actuaciones del profesorado tutor, tanto en su relación con el alumnado al que tutoriza como las de coordinación del profesorado de su grupo. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Dinámicas de presentación para favorecer la cohesión de grupo Profesorado Tutor, alumnado y Equipo docente Septiembre Se identifica a las personas por el nombre. 2 Elaboración consensuada de las normas de funcionamiento de aula Profesorado Tutor, alumnado y Equipo docente Octubre Normas del aula elaboradas y mejora en clima de aula 3 Entrenamiento en habilidades de comunicación e interacción social y fomento del respeto y la tolerancia Profesorado Tutor, alumnado y Equipo docente Inicio durante el primer trimestre Descenso de amonestaciones orales y escritas 4 Aplicación de herramientas que faciliten el autoconocimiento, la autorregulación emocional y el fomento de la autoestima Profesorado Tutor, alumnado, Orientadora Inicio durante el primer trimestre Mejora en el clima de convivencia 5 Coordinación con el equipo docente y el profesorado especialista en orientación educativa en la elaboración de los Planes de Trabajo Individualizado (PTI) Profesorado Tutor, Equipo docente, Especialistas de PT y AL. Orientadora De septiembre a junio PTIs elaborados y resultados académicos 6 Reuniones individuales de colaboración con las familias. Profesorado Tutor y familias del alunado De septiembre a junio. Actas y mejora en el rendimiento académico del alumnado
  12. 12. 12 de 19 Objetivo 5.c.2: Hacer de la evaluación, tanto por parte del profesorado como del alumnado, un verdadero análisis de todo proceso educativo en general y de cada alumno en particular y, a su vez, hacer de la evaluación un instrumento de motivación y autoestima. Justificación: La evaluación es una pieza clave e imprescindible al aportar información sobre la evolución del proceso completo de enseñanza-aprendizaje. En este sentido la evaluación adquiere un carácter global y holístico. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Formación de grupos de trabajo que revisen la normativa sobre evaluación inclusiva Equipo Directivo CCP Septiembre Listado de documentos revisados y conclusiones 2 Elaboración de cuestionarios online sobre la percepción de los procesos de evaluación que se llevan a cabo en el colegio y aplicación del mismo a profesorado, alumnado y familias. Vaciado, triangulación, análisis y conclusiones Equipo responsable seleccionado en el Claustro Primer Trimestre Cuestionarios elaborados, aplicados y conclusiones 3 Participación del profesorado en formación en metodologías inclusivas Equipo Directivo Orientadora Profesorado Segundo Trimestre Número de participantes y grado de satisfacción 4 Configuración de nuevas formas de evaluación fomentando la autoevaluación tanto entre el alumnado como entre el profesorado CCP Equipos Didácticos Tutores/as Segundo y Tercer Trimestre Mejora de los resultados académicos Objetivo 5.c.3: .Promover la mejora de las tasas de promoción en las áreas de Lengua Castellana y Matemáticas en la Etapa de Educación Primaria.. Justificación: El aumento de las competencias en estas áreas instrumentales repercutirá favorablemente en el resto de las áreas curriculares Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Uso de metodologías activas y manipulativas Equipo Directivo CCP Responsables de tutoría Equipos docentes Orientadora A lo largo de los 4 cuatro cursos Banco de recursos elaborados Mejora de las tasas de promoción Cuestionarios de satisfacción del alumnado 2 Implementación de tareas orientadas a entrenar la resolución de problemas y toma de decisiones
  13. 13. 13 de 19 5.d.- Gestión de los recursos humanos y materiales disponibles para la consecución de los objetivos del proyecto educativo. Objetivo 5.d.1: Potenciar el trabajo en equipo del profesorado a través de la CCP y la formación de equipos didácticos y de etapa. Justificación: Potenciar el trabajo en equipo como mecanismo para proporcionar al alumnado una educación de calidad, al permitir analizar de forma conjunta problemas comunes desde diferentes perspectivas, lo que facilitará ofrecer una respuesta educativa más completa. Sin olvidar el efecto que esta práctica tendrá sobre la mejora del clima educativo y sobre la propia autoestima y motivación del profesorado. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización (para cada uno de los 4 años) Indicadores de logro 1 Campaña de sensibilización de las ventajas del trabajo en equipo a través de sesiones activas de formación Equipo Directivo Orientadora Septiembre Grado de implicación de asistentes 2 Establecer tiempos y espacios para su implementación Equipo Directivo Primer Trimestre Horarios y espacios habilitados 3 Implementación Jefatura de Estudios Profesorado Todo el curso Actas de reuniones y productos elaborados 4 Seguimiento Jefatura de Estudios CCP Trimestral Actas 5 Evaluación y propuestas de mejora Jefatura de Estudios CCP Claustro Junio Memoria final Objetivo 5.d.2: Impulsar el aumento de la dotación digital de las aulas y revisar los recursos existentes para mejorar la competencia digital del alumnado. Justificación: Las nuevas tecnologías constituyen un excelente recurso educativo para el proceso de enseñanza- aprendizaje por lo que la aulas han de contar con la tecnología necesaria y un mantenimiento adecuado. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Búsqueda y contratación de de un servicio externo de mantenimiento que se encargue de revisar y actualizar los equipo existentes Equipo Directivo Responsable de las TIC 1er año: Revisión de equipos existentes. 2º año y sucesivos: Mantenimiento y adquisición de nuevos equipos Al finalizar los 4 años de mandato, todas las aulas dispodrán de pizarra digital y una adecuada conexión a internet. 2 Dotación progresiva de pizarra digital en todas las aulas
  14. 14. 14 de 19 5.e.- Relación del centro con el entorno, las familias y otras instituciones y organismos, incluida la administración educativa. Objetivo 5.e.1: Mantener relaciones de colaboración y apoyo con otras instituciones tanto educativas como sociales, culturales, laborales, etc. Justificación: La apertura del Centro al exterior constituye uno de los aspectos más importantes para favorecer el desarrollo integral del alumnado, en cuanto personas en proceso de formación como futuros ciudadanos y ciudadanas. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización (Cada uno de los 4 años) Indicadores de logro 1 Presentación de los proyectos ofertados al Claustro y selección de coordinadores/as Equipo Directivo Septiembre y octubre Proyectos seleccionados 2 Solicitud de participación en los proyectos que hayan sido aceptados por el claustro Coordinadores/as Equipo Directivo En el plazo establecido en la convocatoria Solicitudes aceptadas 3 Implicación en las actividades ofertadas Coordinadoras/es Profesorado, alumnado, familias Según calendario establecido al efecto Memoria de las actividades realizadas 3 Apertura de canales de comunicación con los organismos más habituales relacionados con aspectos sociales, culturales y sanitarios Equipo Directivo Orientadora Profesorado Tutor Durante todo el año escolar Registros habilitados para el caso concreto 4 Reuniones de coordinación y seguimiento Profesionales implicados Durante todo el año escolar Actas 5 Valoración y evaluación de la colaboración Profesionales implicados Junio Memoria final Objetivo 5.e.2: Promover una imagen positiva del centro y proyectarla al exterior Justificación: Ofrecer una visión positiva y atractiva del centro, difundiendo y promocionando su proyecto educativo y su programa de actividades Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Jornada de puertas abiertas Equipo Directivo Claustro 2º trimestre cada curso escolar Número de visitantes 2 Elaboración de un periódico digital del colegio Coordinador/a Equipo Directivo Curso 2020-21; 2021-22 y 2022-23 Número de seguidores
  15. 15. 15 de 19 Objetivo 5.e.3: Dinamizar la actualización de la página web del Centro para ofrecer a la comunidad educativa información actualizada sobre las actividades propuestas, realizadas, así como temas de interés comín Justificación: A las familias les gusta conocer y compartir las actividades que se realizan en el colegio. Por otra parte, en la página podrán encontrar noticias releventes relacionadas con convocatorias, calendario escolar, legislación y documentación legislativa. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Elaboración de un diseño atractivo y funcional, que la consulta de contenidos resulte intuitiva Equipo Directivo Coordinador/a TIC Curso 2019-2020 Página web actualizada 2 Inclusión de información relevante y documentos del funcionamiento del centro Coordinador/a TIC Curso 2020-21; 2021-22 y 2022-23 Cuestionarios en línea para medir el Grado de satisfacción. Objetivo 5.e.4: Potenciar una comunicación fluida con el AMPA diseñando y coordinando actividades complementarias y extraescolares de forma conjunta y con el servicio de Comedor Escolar Justificación: Es importante que la Dirección del Centro mantenga una relación fluida con todos los integrantes de la comunidad educativa. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Reunión de coordinación con el AMPA. Directora AMPA Quincenal Reuniones realizadas reflejadas en las actas correspondientes2 Reunión de coordinación con la persona encargada del comedor escolar Directora Coordinador/a del comedor Mensual
  16. 16. 16 de 19 5.f.- Desarrollo de proyectos de evaluación, formación e innovación en el propio centro. Objetivo 5.f.1: Promover una evaluación interna o autoevaluación que permita diseñar programas específicos de mejora de las prácticas educativas e impulsar la participación en proyectos de innovación Justificación: Evaluación interna entendida como un proceso de diagnóstico que promueve la reflexión. Es un punto de partida para afrontar cambios que mejoren los procesos educativos impulsando la innovación metodológica. Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Solicitud para participar en Proyectos de innovación que resulten interesantes para el colegio Equipo Directivo Orientadora Claustro A lo largo de los 4 años, la establecida en la convocatoria específica Solicitudes admitidas. Proyectos desarrollados. Cambios implementados Objetivo 5.f.2: Continuar desarrollando en el Centro un enfoque educativo saludable y sostenible, impulsando el funcionamiento de la comisión de salud escolar, mediante la participación en proyectos de promoción de la salud, consumo y cuidado del medio ambiente. Justificación: A través de la comisión de salud escolar, se trataría de promover la inclusión de hábitos saludables relacionados con la alimentación y el ejercicio físico de forma transversal en el currículum escolar Nº Acción Responsables Temporalización Indicadores de logro 1 Redacción y desarrollo del Plan integral de promoción de la salud en la escuela. Equipo Directivo Orientadora Claustro A lo largo de los 4 años Documento del Plan elaborado, aprobado y aplicado 2 Organización de conferencias, mesas redondas, talleres sobre temas de hábitos saludables Número de actividades desarrolladas Cuestionarios que reflejen el grado de satisfacción
  17. 17. 17 de 19 Como puede observarse, nuestro proyecto sostiene que la diversidad, lejos de ser un problema, representa un valor añadido. Apostamos por una Mejora Sostenible, por el compromiso, la colaboración, la equidad y la inclusión. Las claves de este planteamiento son: el respeto a los derechos (definiendo y asumiendo los deberes correspondientes), favoreciendo la autoestima, eliminando progresivamente barreras de aprendizaje y de participación, optimizando recursos (personales y materiales), promoviendo un modelo de gestión democrática del centro y del aula basado en el diálogo, el debate y la reflexión constructiva. 6. EVALUACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Como es lógico, la evaluación del proyecto ha de estar basada fundamentalmente en los Indicadores de logro que hemos presentado. No obstante, para maximizar las probabilidades de éxito dividiremos la evaluación en 2 FASES: UNA EVALUACIÓN TRIMESTRAL DEL PROCESO Y UNA EVALUACIÓN FINAL DE RESULTADOS. Ambas actuaciones seguirán el mismo esquema 1.1-Interna: El equipo directivo valorará, al final de cada trimestre, el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos y compromisos planteados en este proyecto. Se adoptarán las medidas necesarias para corregir las posibles desviaciones. 1.2-Participativa: Se realizará a través del Consejo Escolar del centro, los órganos y equipos de coordinación docente, teniendo en cuenta los indicadores del proyecto de dirección y los resultados de los procesos de enseñanza y de aprendizaje. 1.3-Externa: Se utilizará cuando el resultado de las evaluaciones Interna y Participativa lo requieran. En estos casos la ayuda de un experto o asesor externo en evaluación de procesos, a solicitud del director o del equipo de coordinación pedagógica, interviene para desbloquear o facilitar el avance en el proceso de evaluación. Finalmente me gustaría destacar que, a pesar de que la responsabilidad de la evaluación suele atribuirse a la Inspección educativa, en los desarrollos que adoptan las distintas administraciones se suele indicar la realización de una MEMORIA DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN DEL DIRECTOR, que suele incluir su valoración sobre el grado de los logro de los objetivos del proyecto y que ha de contar con el pronunciamiento favorable del Consejo Escolar del centro.
  18. 18. 18 de 19 Siguiendo las sugerencias presentadas dicha Memoria de Autoevaluación: ‣ Evaluará las competencias directivas en los diferentes ámbitos de gestión: ejecutivo, administración, innovación e integración. ‣ Se realizará en los plazos trimestrales ya definidos. ‣ La evaluación será lo más objetiva posible, indicando con el máximo orden y claridad los antecedentes, la evolución del proyecto, la valoración con respecto al alcance de los objetivos en función de los indicadores, la justificación de las acciones y los resultados, así como de una reflexión y propuesta personal. El informe de Autoevaluación responderá al formato que se recoge a continuación:  FASE PREVIA (INFORME DE LA DIRECCIÓN):  Antecedentes: Situación de partida del Centro (problemática, objetivos)  Descripción de la evolución del proyecto (constancia documental, informes)  Valoración: Grado de logro de los indicadores  Justificación de las acciones y resultados (en función de los recursos, los apoyos y las dificultades)  Reflexiones y propuestas (satisfacciones, insatisfacciones y sugerencias)  FASE PRIMERA (PREPARACIÓN DEL PROCESO):  Definición del plan de actuación (tiempos, instrumentos, fases, apoyos, contenidos, responsables)  Selección de instrumentos (cuestionarios, encuestas, guías de entrevistas)  Recogida de datos (aplicación de instrumentos y recogida de documentos de seguimiento)  Análisis, síntesis y valoración de los datos  FASE SEGUNDA (APLICACIÓN DEL PLAN):  Elaboración del informe previo sobre la evaluación  Recepción del informe de la Dirección  Entrevista de contraste con la Dirección  FASE TERCERA (INFORMACIÓN DE RESULTADOS):  Elaboración del informe definitivo negociado y asumido por las partes  Envío del informe definitivo y la documentación correspondiente a la autoridad institucional
  19. 19. 19 de 19 7. MARCO LEGAL DE REFERENCIA  Constitución Española de 1978.  Ley Orgánica 7/1981, de 30 de diciembre de Estatuto de Autonomía del Principado de Asturias.  Ley Orgánica 8/1985, de 3 de julio, reguladora del Derecho a la Educación.  Ley Orgánica 2/2006, de 3 de mayo, de Educación.  Ley Orgánica 8/2013, de 9 de diciembre, para la mejora de la calidad educativa.  Decreto 76/2007, de 20 de junio, por el que se regula la participación de la comunidad educativa y los órganos de gobierno de los centros docentes públicos que imparten enseñanzas de carácter no universitario en el Principado de Asturias.  Decreto 249/2007, de 26 de septiembre, por el que se regulan los derechos, los deberes del alumnado y normas de convivencia en los centros docentes no universitarios sostenidos con fondos públicos del Principado de Asturias, modificado por el Decreto 7/2019, de 12 de marzo. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Booth T, Ainscow M. Guía para la evaluación y mejora de la educación inclusiva. Index for inclusión. Madrid: Consorcio Universitario para la Educación Inclusiva. 2002. 9. INTERNET Álvarez Herrero, J. F. El desarrollo de la función directiva http://formacion.intef.es/ Webmix en symbaloo: Leyes Estatales de Educación https://www.symbaloo.com/mix/leyesestataleseducacion7 Leyes Autonómicas de Educación https://www.symbaloo.com/mix/leyesautonomicas57 Gestión de Centros Educativos https://www.symbaloo.com/mix/gestioncentroseducativo3

