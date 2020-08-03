Guia para blogger 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLEGIO EL SANTUARIO GUIA DE TRABAJO PARA BLOGGER PLANEADOR DE SECUENCIAS DIDÁCTICAS DOCENTE: BERENA SARMIENTO SARMIENTO A...
que le permite tomar y transformar los alimentos a los animales? ¿Cómo se clasifican los animales según el esqueleto inter...
TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una estrategia pedagógica desde casa en niños de primer grado del tema Los Animales, basa...
Individuales y Grupales Los Animales. Querido estudiante, con el apoyo de tus padres o acudientes lee el siguiente materia...
de qué se alimentan. También se dibujaran en el tablero formando otro grupo de animales. Desarrollo : Los niños con la ayu...
¿Cómo se clasifican los animales? INICIO Se programa actividades mediante Blogger, con encuentros sincrónicos con los niño...
omnívoros. La docente explicará a los estudiantes que todos los animales tienen partes de su cuerpo especializadas en toma...
Inicio: Los padres y niños realizarán experimento, el cual posteriormente deberán presentar en un video o con fotos y subi...
Ficha del proceso experimental Preguntas Observación ¿Qué paso con la tierra? Qué observas que se mueve? Se mueve los mism...
ANEXOS EJE TEMÁTICO. LOS ANIMALES LOS ANIMALES Los animales son seres vivos que forman partes de la naturaleza. Hay animal...
3. Antes huevecito, después capullito, más tarde volaré como un pajarito. Respuesta: la mariposa. 4. Soy astuto y juguetón...
EN DONDE VIVEN LOS ANIMALES Los animales viven en el agua o en la tierra ANIMALES DOMÉSTICOS Y SALVAJES Los animales domés...
http://cmapspublic2.ihmc.us/rid=1MQX51KLS-DVJFL0-28J6/Sin%20T%C3%ADtulo%201.cmap ANIMALES VERTEBRADOS E INVERTEBRADOS Los ...
ALIMENTACIÓN DE LOS ANIMALES los animales que se alimentan de vegetales se llaman herbívoros, los animales que se alimenta...
BERENA SARMIENTO
  1. 1. COLEGIO EL SANTUARIO GUIA DE TRABAJO PARA BLOGGER PLANEADOR DE SECUENCIAS DIDÁCTICAS DOCENTE: BERENA SARMIENTO SARMIENTO ASIGNATURA: Ciencias Naturales GRADO: 2 Eje temático : Los animales PERIODO :II FECHA INICIO FECHA FINAL No de Escriba el estándar (es) a trabajar: Me identifico como un ser vivo que comparte algunas características con los otros seres vivos y que se relaciona con ellos en un entorno en el que todos nos desarrollamos. Valoro la utilidad de algunos objetos y técnicas desarrollados por el ser humano y reconozco que somos agentes de cambio en el entorno y en la sociedad. OBJETIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE: (articulado con los estándares) ❖ Reconocer los animales como seres vivos que forman parte de la naturaleza ❖ Identificar en qué medio natural viven los animales ❖ Catalogar los animales en domésticos y salvajes según su relación con el hombre ❖ Establecer la clasificación de los animales en herbívoros, carnívoros y omnívoros según su alimentación ❖ Explorar el aparato digestivo de los animales ❖ Clasificar los animales en vertebrados e invertebrados, teniendo en cuenta criterios tales como desplazamiento, reproducción, respiración, parecido de las crías con sus padres y utilidad. APRENDIZAJES ¿Qué son los animales? ¿En qué medio natural viven los animales? ¿Cómo se clasifican los animales según su relación con el hombre? ¿Cómo se clasifican los animales según su alimentación? ¿Cómo se llama el conjunto de partes especializas DESEMPEÑOS Se pueden evidenciar los aprendizajes de los estudiantes cuando: -Define que son los animales y reconoce sus características -Identifica en que medio viven los animales -Establece las clasificaciones de los animales según su relación con el hombre EVALUACIÓN Define los animales como seres vivos que forman parte de la naturaleza Enuncia las diversas características de los animales Reconoce los animales que se encuentran en el zoológico de barranquilla Expresa el medio donde viven los animales
  2. 2. que le permite tomar y transformar los alimentos a los animales? ¿Cómo se clasifican los animales según el esqueleto interno o huesos? -Clasifica los animales según su alimentación. -Reconoce el aparato digestivo en los animales -Reconoce animales vertebrados e invertebrados. Clasifica los animales en domésticos, salvajes, herbívoros, carnívoros, omnívoros, vertebrados e invertebrados. Describe características de los aparatos digestivos de los animales REVISION REFERENTES DE CALIDAD COMPETENCIAS: Identificar. Indagar. Explicar. . Comunicar. . Trabajar en equipo. Disposición para reconocer la dimensión social del conocimiento Disposición para aceptar la naturaleza cambiante del conocimiento FACTOR: Entorno vivo SUBPROCESO: -Identifico y describo la flora, la fauna, el agua y el suelo de mi entorno. -Describo y verifico ciclos de vida de seres vivos -Selecciono la información apropiada para dar respuestas a mis preguntas. - Registro mis observaciones en forma organizada y rigurosa (sin alteraciones) utilizando dibujos, palabras y números. -Busco información en diversas fuentes (libros, internet, experiencias propias y de otros…) y doy el crédito correspondiente. Respeto y cuido los seres vivos y los objetos de mi entorno. -Reconozco la importancia de animales, plantas, agua y suelo de mi entorno y propongo estrategias para cuidarlos. PRE-SABERES: Planta Animales Huesos Ser humano Alimentos Naturaleza
  3. 3. TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una estrategia pedagógica desde casa en niños de primer grado del tema Los Animales, basada en uso de la plataforma Blogger, que permita el desarrollo de pensamiento científico. Rango de edad de la población objeto y descripción de la misma El grado primero cuenta con 30 estudiantes con edades de 5 a 6 años de edad, son 17 niños y 13 niñas, Son estudiantes que se caracterizan por ser cariñosos, participativos, se expresan de manera clara y respetuosa a los demás, disfrutan jugar, correr, saltar y la gran mayoría participa de manera activa en las actividades planteadas por la docente. Los estudiantes se encuentran en pleno proceso de adquisición de las habilidades cognitivas y desarrollo científico pero por condiciones del Covid 19; trabajarán desde su casa con los padres conectados através de la herramienta virtual Blogger. NIVEL: Primer grado TEMPORALIZACIÓN: → Desde: 26-07 Hasta: 8-08 PROFESORA PRACTICANTE: Berena Sarmiento 1. OBJETIVOS OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS 1 COGNITIVOS A través de cada una de las actividades propuestas mediadas por la plataforma Blogger esperamos de manera general que los niños y niñas del grado primero, tengan un desarrollo cognitivo para poder determinar las características de los Animales . ❖ Reconocer los animales como seres vivos que forman parte de la naturaleza ❖ Identificar en qué medio natural viven los animales ❖ Catalogar los animales en domésticos y salvajes según su relación con el hombre 2 PROCEDIMENTALES Incentivar a los niños y niñas a participar en las actividades mediadas por las TIC, Crear vínculos con los padres donde se involucren en los procesos de aprendizaje y desarrollo de los niños y niñas, Desarrollar sus dimensiones mediante actividades pedagógicas lúdicas y creativas. 3 ACTITUDINALES Realizar estrategias didácticas que auxilien el desarrollo de sus competencias científicas por medio de las TIC, para que el niño se exprese de manera adecuada siendo respetuoso con los compañeros y docente en los encuentros sincrónicos por medio de la plataforma Blogger. PROGRAMACIÓN DE LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA DE INTERVENCIÓN
  4. 4. Individuales y Grupales Los Animales. Querido estudiante, con el apoyo de tus padres o acudientes lee el siguiente material de estudio, para posteriormente desarrollar las actividades propuestas. Puedes complementar con los videos que sugiere el docente: EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS Inicio: Utilizando la herramienta Zoom, la docente hace una clase remota en la que hace una introducción, mediante preguntas problémica : Se invitará a los estudiantes a resolver adivinanzas referentes a los animales. As no soy, as no fui, as no seré hasta el fin. Respuesta: el asno. 2. Soy un animal muy elegante, muy veloz y poco fiero; y cuando quiero calzarme voy a casa del herrero. Respuesta: el caballo. 4. Soy astuto y juguetón y cazar un ratón es mi mayor afición. Respuesta: el gato. 5. ¿Cuál es el animal, de campo o corral, que si una zanahoria le das sus dientecitos verás? Respuesta: el conejo. Se le pedirá a los estudiantes que expresen los nombres de los animales que tienen con mascotas en su casa, deberán describirlo y expresar de que se alimentan. Cada nombre de animal que el estudiante mencione se dibujará en el tablero formando un grupo. Posteriormente se les preguntará que animales conocen que viven en la selva y cuáles son sus características,
  5. 5. de qué se alimentan. También se dibujaran en el tablero formando otro grupo de animales. Desarrollo : Los niños con la ayuda de los padres realizarán las actividades propuestas y posteriormente desarrollarán: Se realizará un listado de los nombres de los animales que los estudiantes expresaron, deberán describir sus características y como se reproducen. Se les preguntará ¿cómo se llaman los animales que nacen de huevos? ¿Cómo se llama aquellos animales que nacen del vientre de la madre? ¿Dónde viven los peces, el pulpo, el tiburón…? ¿Dónde vive el caballo, la vaca, la culebra…? Se presentará un video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm2q_B VvETk, donde aparecen dos grupos de animales, los estudiantes deberán expresar sus nombres y describirlos, estableciendo diferencias entre los dos grupos y se les preguntara, ¿Cómo se llama el grupo de animales que viven en la selva? ¿Cómo se llama los animales que conviven con el hombre en sus casas? Presentación de mapa conceptual de animales domésticos y salvajes. Se enviará a cada padre una ficha de trabajo, para ser impresa donde los niños colorearan los animales y clasificaran los animales domésticos y los animales salvajes. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante el desarrollo de Educaplay y actividades concernientes a la clase en zomm y Blogger.
  6. 6. ¿Cómo se clasifican los animales? INICIO Se programa actividades mediante Blogger, con encuentros sincrónicos con los niños acompañados de los padres, se inicia con el saludo y posteriormente se realiza la pregunta problémica para mirar preconceptos y unificar: Se presentará unas imágenes donde se observa el esqueleto de los animales, para que los estudiantes lo describan y se les preguntará qué animales conocen que tienen hueso? Se dialogará con los estudiantes sobre de qué se alimentan los animales. Se presentaran imágenes de diversos animales comiendo para que los estudiantes expliquen ¿cómo hacen los animales para conseguir el alimento, cómo es la forma de su boca y qué clase de alimentos consumen? DESARROLLO En compañía de los padres los niños verán la temática en la guía de aprendizaje presente en el Blog de Blogger, observarán los videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7DNqj0 H6lA La docente explicará a los estudiantes que aquellos animales que tienen un esqueleto interno conformado por huesos se llaman vertebrados y que existen otros animales que no tienen hueso se llaman invertebrados como el gusano. El docente presentará una cartelera para ilustras y ampliar el concepto. Consulta y elabora una clasificación de animales vertebrados e invertebrados. Se presentará un video a los estudiantes sobre la clasificación de los animales según su alimentación, posteriormente se realizará una reflexión sobre lo observado en el video. Los estudiantes utilizarán recortes de imágenes de animales y los clasificaran en herbívoros, carnívoros y EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  7. 7. omnívoros. La docente explicará a los estudiantes que todos los animales tienen partes de su cuerpo especializadas en tomar y transformar los alimentos, que en conjunto formar el aparato digestivo. Posteriormente se entregará una ficha a los estudiantes que contiene diversos aparatos digestivos de los animales para que estos lo coloreen. y posteriormente desarrollaran las actividades. De Educaplay. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación del uso de la plataforma donde deben enviar las actividades propuestas. Individuales y Grupales Actividad experimental, Cómo podemos observar a los animales que viven bajo la tierra?. EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  8. 8. Inicio: Los padres y niños realizarán experimento, el cual posteriormente deberán presentar en un video o con fotos y subir al Blog. Desarrollo : Materiales necesarios: 3 frascos 1 hoja de papel negro Cinta adhesiva 3 vasos largos y estrechos 1 lupa 1 lámpara de mesa 1 regla graduada 3 botellitas de agua mineral 1 rejilla 1 tijera Un poco de tierra del bosque, del campo y de la grama 1 cuchara Proceso 1. Deberás tomar tierra de un bosque, del campo y de la grama en tres frascos diferentes. Cuando caves en la tierra, trata de hacerlo a 20 cm. de profundidad. 2. Corta las botellitas de agua a la mitad (para hacer embudos). Coloca la rejilla en la boca de la botella y voltéala sobre la otra mitad. 3. Envuelve cada base de botella con una banda de papel negro de 10 cm de largo. Echa en cada uno de las botellitas un tipo de tierra diferente. Ilumina cada una con la lámpara de mesa. Espera dos horas; quita los embudos: ahora, echa el contenido de las botellitas en los platos. 4. Observa con la lupa, ¿no ves algo moviéndose? Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación de cada una de los procesos experimentales, mediante fotografías enviadas por los niños en la plataforma detallando paso a paso el avance de la actividad.
  9. 9. Ficha del proceso experimental Preguntas Observación ¿Qué paso con la tierra? Qué observas que se mueve? Se mueve los mismo en los tres frascos?
  10. 10. ANEXOS EJE TEMÁTICO. LOS ANIMALES LOS ANIMALES Los animales son seres vivos que forman partes de la naturaleza. Hay animales grandes, medianos y pequeños. Hay animales que nacen de huevos y se llaman ovíparos como las aves, los peces, las ranas Otros nacen del vientre de la madre y se llaman vivíparos como el león, el caballo y el perro ADIVINANZAS As no soy, as no fui, as no seré hasta el fin. Respuesta: el asno. 2. Soy un animal muy elegante, muy veloz y poco fiero; y cuando quiero calzarme voy a casa del herrero. Respuesta: el caballo.
  11. 11. 3. Antes huevecito, después capullito, más tarde volaré como un pajarito. Respuesta: la mariposa. 4. Soy astuto y juguetón y cazar un ratón es mi mayor afición. Respuesta: el gato. 5. ¿Cuál es el animal, de campo o corral, que si una zanahoria le das sus dientecitos verás? Respuesta: el conejo. 6. De celda en celda voy pero presa no estoy. Respuesta: la abeja. 7. En alto vive, en alto mora, en alto teje la tejedora. Respuesta: la araña. 8. Sal al campo por las noches si me quieres conocer, soy señor de grandes ojos, cara seria y gran saber. Respuesta: el búho. 9. No lo parezco y soy pez, y mi forma la refleja una pieza de ajedrez. Respuesta: el caballito de mar. 10. Un solo portero, un solo inquilino, tu casa redonda la llevas contigo. Respuesta: el caracol. 11. Cargadas van, cargadas vienen y en el camino no se detienen. Respuesta: las hormigas. 12. En dos castañuelas voy encerrado y al sacarme del mar me pongo colorado. Respuesta: el mejillón. 13. Vuelo de noche, duermo de día y nunca verás plumas en el ala mía. Respuesta: el murciélago. 14. Puñadito de algodón que brinca sin ton ni son. Respuesta: la oveja. 15. Canto en la orilla, vivo en el agua, no soy pescado, ni soy cigarra. Respuesta: la rana.
  12. 12. EN DONDE VIVEN LOS ANIMALES Los animales viven en el agua o en la tierra ANIMALES DOMÉSTICOS Y SALVAJES Los animales domésticos son aquellos que pueden convivir con personas. Ejemplo el perro, gato ANIMALES SALVAJES No deben convivir con las personas por que pueden causarnos daño Ejemplo el león, el tigre
  13. 13. http://cmapspublic2.ihmc.us/rid=1MQX51KLS-DVJFL0-28J6/Sin%20T%C3%ADtulo%201.cmap ANIMALES VERTEBRADOS E INVERTEBRADOS Los animales que tienen esqueleto interno o hueso son los vertebrados, como el tigre y la ballena. Los animales que no tienen esqueleto interno son los invertebrados, como el zancudo, la mariposa y el gusano
  14. 14. ALIMENTACIÓN DE LOS ANIMALES los animales que se alimentan de vegetales se llaman herbívoros, los animales que se alimentan de carne se llaman carnívoros. Los animales que se alimentan de carne y vegetales se llaman omnívoros. LA DIGESTION EN ALGUNOS ANIMALES. Todos los animales tienen partes de su cuerpo especializadas en tomar y transformar los alimentos. Al conjunto de todas esas partes se les denomina aparato digestivo.

