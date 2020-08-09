Guia blogger

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRACTICA III I.E.D EL SANTUARIO GUIA PARA BLOGGER DOCENTE: BERENA SARMIENTO ASIGNATU RA: Ciencias Naturales GRADO: 2°B y C...
Identifica estados de la materia en el cuerpo humano Experimenta cambios de estado (sólido, líquido y gaseoso) Destaca que...
Individuales y Grupales La Materia. Querido estudiante, con el apoyo de tus padres o acudientes lee el siguiente material ...
Inicio: Utilizando la herramienta Zoom, la docente hace una clase remota en la que hace una introducción, mediante pregunt...
de qué se alimentan. También se dibujaran en el tablero formando otro grupo de animales. Desarrollo : Los niños con la ayu...
propiedades de la Materia: ( Masa y Volumen INICIO Se programa actividades mediante Blogger, con encuentros sincrónicos co...
y posteriormente desarrollaran las actividades. De Educaplay. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación del...
Inicio: Los padres y niños realizarán experimento, el cual posteriormente deberán presentar en un video o con fotos y subi...
Ficha del proceso experimental Preguntas Observación Describe cada una de las propiedades de la piedra? Describe cada una ...
ANEXOS EJE TEMÁTICO. LA MATERIA LA MATERIA A través de los sentidos podemos reconocer la materia en sus diferentes aspecto...
ESTADOS DEL AGUA
CAMBIOS DE ESTADOS DE LA MATERIA
  1. 1. PRACTICA III I.E.D EL SANTUARIO GUIA PARA BLOGGER DOCENTE: BERENA SARMIENTO ASIGNATU RA: Ciencias Naturales GRADO: 2°B y C Eje temático: La materia PERIODO :III FECHA INICIO FECHA FINAL N° de sesión: 9 Escriba el estándar (es) a trabajar: Reconozco en el entorno fenómenos físicos que me afectan y desarrollo habilidades para aproximarme a ellos. Valoro la utilidad de algunos objetos y técnicas desarrollados por el ser humano y reconozco que somos agentes de cambio en el entorno y en la sociedad. OBJETIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE: (articulado con los estándares) ❖ Conceptualizar la materia como todo aquello que tiene masa. ❖ Reconocer las propiedades de la materia ❖ Identificar los estados de la materia ❖ Establecer los estados del agua ❖ Identificar los estados de la materia en el cuerpo humano ❖ Inferir la forma como se transforman los estados de la materia APRENDIZAJES ¿Qué es la materia? ¿Cuáles son las propiedades de la materia? ¿Cuáles son los estados de la materia? ¿Cuáles son los estados del agua? ¿Cuáles son los estados de la materia en el cuerpo humano? ¿Cómo se transforman los estados de la materia? DESEMPEÑOS Se pueden evidenciar los aprendizajes de los estudiantes cuando: -Conceptualiza qué es la materia. -Utiliza los órganos de los sentidos para reconocer las características de la materia -Expresa las propiedades de la materia -Identifica el estado sólido, líquido y gaseoso de la materia Experimenta el comportamiento de un gas (como se produce, cambios en su forma…) -Reconoce los estados del agua -Contempla estados de la materia en el cuerpo humano. -Experimenta la forma como se transforma los estados de la materia. EVALUACIÓN Comprende a través de ejemplos que todos los seres de la naturaleza están constituidos por materia, y esta a su vez puede ser medible, e incluso se le puede asignar un valor Reconoce y distingue por medio de los órganos de los sentidos las características de la materia. Determina algunas características de los sólidos y líquidos en cuanto a la forma y cantidad de espacio que ocupan Da ejemplo de sustancias en los diferentes estados Concluye que los gases tienen forma y volumen variables y tienden a ocupar el mayor espacio posible Explica el ciclo del agua en la naturaleza Destaca la influencia del sol en el ciclo del agua Reconoce los estados del agua.
  2. 2. Identifica estados de la materia en el cuerpo humano Experimenta cambios de estado (sólido, líquido y gaseoso) Destaca que los cambios de estado de la materia son producidos por la acción del calor. REVISION REFERENTES DE CALIDAD COMPETENCIAS: Identificar. Indagar. Explicar. . Comunicar. . Trabajar en equipo. Disposición para reconocer la dimensión social del conocimiento Disposición para aceptar la naturaleza cambiante del conocimiento FACTOR: Entorno físico y relación ciencia, tecnología y sociedad SUBPROCESO: -Diferencio objetos naturales de objetos creados por el ser humano -Clasifico y comparo objetos según sus usos. -Propongo y verifico diversas formas de medir sólido y líquido -Identifico diferentes estados físicos de la materia (el agua, por ejemplo) y verifico causas para cambiar de estado. -Diseño y realizo experiencias para poner a prueba mis conjeturas -Identifico condiciones que influyen en los resultados de una experiencia -Persisto en busca de respuestas a mis preguntas PRE-SABERES: Naturaleza Seres vivos y no vivos o inertes Agua Plantas Animales Objetos Ser humano
  3. 3. Individuales y Grupales La Materia. Querido estudiante, con el apoyo de tus padres o acudientes lee el siguiente material de estudio, para posteriormente desarrollar las actividades propuestas. Puedes complementar con los videos que sugiere el docente: EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  4. 4. Inicio: Utilizando la herramienta Zoom, la docente hace una clase remota en la que hace una introducción, mediante preguntas problémica : Se presentará a los estudiantes varios objetos (manzana, lima ,anillo, cubo, pelota …) para que los describa según su olor, sabor, colores, formas, tamaño .¿De qué material están hecho algunos de ellos? , se motivará a los estudiantes a dibujarlos ¿Todos los objetos ocupan el mismo espacio?. Luego se pedirá a los estudiantes que nombren diferentes objetos y exprese de qué material son Se presentará la siguiente narración a los estudiantes: Mi nombre es agua. Comienza a viajar cuando el sol me calienta. En forma de vapor subo al cielo y me convierto en nube. Después cuando hace frío, me transformo en gotas de agua o en granizo y regreso a la tierra. Luego, cuando el sol me calienta, en forma de vapor … Posteriormente se preguntara a los estudiantes qué nos enseña la narración Colorea imagen sobre el ciclo del agua Colorea imágenes del cuerpo humano
  5. 5. de qué se alimentan. También se dibujaran en el tablero formando otro grupo de animales. Desarrollo : Los niños con la ayuda de los padres realizarán las actividades propuestas y posteriormente desarrollarán: Escriban tres ejemplos de cuerpos sólidos, tres de líquidos y tres de gaseosos. -¿Cómo se puede diferenciar un cuerpo que se encuentra en estado sólido, de un cuerpo que se encuentra en estado líquido? - Indica el estado en el cuál se encuentra las siguientes sustancias: leche, hielo, lápiz, humo. -Nombra tres sustancias que utilice el hombre y que se encuentren en diferentes estados. Se presentará un video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHbTo4If60I donde aparecen las propiedades de la materia, los estudiantes deberán expresar que propiedades vieron en el video. Presentación de mapa conceptual de las propiedades de la materia. Se enviará a cada padre una ficha de trabajo, para ser impresa donde los niños colorearan las figuras, se clasificaran los productos acorde a sus propiedades. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante el desarrollo de Educaplay y actividades concernientes a la clase en zomm y Blogger.
  6. 6. propiedades de la Materia: ( Masa y Volumen INICIO Se programa actividades mediante Blogger, con encuentros sincrónicos con los niños acompañados de los padres, se inicia con el saludo y posteriormente se realiza la pregunta problémica para mirar preconceptos y unificar: Se les presentará a los estudiantes varios seres (planta, agua, globo, vaca, pelota, lápiz, tarro, puntilla) para que los observe y diferencie ¿Ocupan todos el mismo espacio? ¿Pesaran iguales todos? ¿Cómo lo podemos demostrar? El docente explicará a los estudiantes qué materia es todo lo que tiene masa y que los seres de la naturaleza son de diferentes materias, ocupan un espacio o volumen determinado, pesan diferente y poseen diferentes masas. DESARROLLO En compañía de los padres los niños verán la temática en la guía de aprendizaje presente en el Blog de Blogger, observarán los videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7DNqj0 H6lA los estudiantes desarrollaran una guía para comprobar los estados de la materia (Descúbrelo tu mismo) Se formar an tres grupos en Blogger a cada uno se le asignará un estado de la materia para que lo explique a sus compañeros en forma practica Se preguntará a los estudiantes cuales son los estados de la materia, luego se les mostrará un vaso de agua, un hielo y una olla en el fogón para que ellos en qué reconozcan el estado se encuentren el agua en cada situación. EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  7. 7. y posteriormente desarrollaran las actividades. De Educaplay. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación del uso de la plataforma donde deben enviar las actividades propuestas. Individuales y Grupales Actividad experimental, Cómo podemos identificar los cambios de estado de la materia?. EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  8. 8. Inicio: Los padres y niños realizarán experimento, el cual posteriormente deberán presentar en un video o con fotos y subir al Blog. Desarrollo : 1) Coloca una piedra en un vaso con agua ¿Qué forma tiene el agua? ¿Qué forma tiene la piedra? 2) Luego pasa la piedra y el agua a un plato. ¿Ahora, qué forma tiene el agua? ¿qué forma tiene la piedra? ¿qué características hacen que un sólido sea diferente a un líquido? ¿En qué se diferencia un sólido de un líquido? Se motivaran a los estudiantes a identificar estados de la materia en su cuerpo 1)Toca diferentes partes de tu cuerpo, como la frente, los codos y las rodillas. ¿Qué sientes? ¿En qué estado se encuentran? 2)Observa el sudor o la orina ¿Cómo es su forma? ¿En qué estado se encuentran? 3)Coloca un espejo frente a tu boca. Respira. ¿Qué observas en el espejo? ¿En qué estado se encuentra el aire que expulsaste? Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación de cada una de los procesos experimentales, mediante fotografías enviadas por los niños en la plataforma detallando paso a paso el avance de la actividad.
  9. 9. Ficha del proceso experimental Preguntas Observación Describe cada una de las propiedades de la piedra? Describe cada una de las caracteristic as del agua ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre el agua y al piedra?
  10. 10. ANEXOS EJE TEMÁTICO. LA MATERIA LA MATERIA A través de los sentidos podemos reconocer la materia en sus diferentes aspectos Materia es todo que tiene masa; por tanto, lo podemos medir, ocupan un espacio o volumen determinado, pesan diferente PROPIEDADES DE LA MATERIA ESTADOS DE LA MATERIA
  11. 11. ESTADOS DEL AGUA
  12. 12. CAMBIOS DE ESTADOS DE LA MATERIA

