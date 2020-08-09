Actividad 12 berena

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA ACTIVIDAD 12 - REGISTRO DE LA 3ª INTERVENCIÓN PEDAGÓGICA EN EL DIARIO DE CAMPO/ CUARTA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA APLICADA A UNA HERRAMIENTA TECNOLÓGICA DOCENTE: ROCIO PRIETO BERENA SARMIENTO SARMIENTO CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA FACULTAD EDUCACIÓN 2020
  2. 2. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA INTRODUCCIÓN El desarrollo humano depende en gran parte del cerebro al nacer el cerebro tiene un número de neuronas similar a las del cerebro adulto, pero durante el crecimiento el cerebro se va organizando, es en el primer año de vida cuando el cerebro cambia de manera espectacular de ahí que es de suma importancia la estimulación en los tres primeros años de vida aunque el aprendizaje se produce a cualquier edad, nunca es tarde para aprender, ya que el cerebro tiene una plasticidad ininterrumpida. Las neuronas mueren por desgastes, decadencia y mal uso, ellas se encargan de tratar la información y transportar las señales químicas y eléctricas en todas las direcciones, el aprendizaje es una función fundamental en las neuronas. El desarrollo del cerebro en la infancia es un hecho que asombra y sorprende, en especial entre 0 y 3 años. Es la etapa de mayor plasticidad cerebral en la que se conforma y selecciona el proceso de sinapsis o conexiones entre las células nerviosas, formando una compleja red de enlaces de circuitos eléctricos; esta construcción neurológica posibilita el aprendizaje. Entre 0 y 3 años la actividad del cerebro duplica la del adulto. El niño asimila todos los estímulos del entorno y el aprendizaje es consecuencia de la interacción dinámica entre su potencial genético y las experiencias recibidas. Hecho que determinará las posibilidades que pueda tener para enfrentar el futuro. A los 3 años empieza una estabilización del proceso de construcción sináptica. La lúdica es “el proceso interno que mueve al individuo en diversas ámbitos de referencia y temporalidad implicando en ello el aprendizaje”. La lúdica posibilita en el sujeto momentos de alegría en cualquier momento de su existencia: ya en lo cotidiano ( Escuela), ya en la excepción (i.e. tiempo libre, ocio); motiva al estudiante a olvidarse de limitantes y aplicar su creatividad, su ingenio, su inventiva en el proceso de aprendizaje tanto formal como informal.
  3. 3. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA El uso intencionado del juego potencializa procesos de aprendizaje y habilidades en los niños, y a la vez, se convierte en una estrategia de apoyo al desarrollo de las actividades pedagógica del aula y los docentes les permiten propiciar una cultura lúdica en el niño desde temprana edad que genere conciencia del uso del juego de manera racional y ética. En la siguiente actividad se desarrollaran cuatro unidades didácticas, cada una de ellas con tres actividades que permitan el desarrollo de pensamiento científico mediadas por la lúdica; para ello se utilizarán las Tic, y la educación virtual, debido a las nuevas condiciones originadas por el Covid- 19. OBJETIVO GENERAL Generar el pensamiento científico de los niños y niñas de Primer grado del I.E.D El Santuario, por medio de la atención, memoria y percepción para la comprensión e importancia de la ciencia utilizando como mediación Tecnológica la herramienta Blogger. HERRAMIENTA USADA PARA EL DESARROLLO DE ACTIVIDAD: https://pensamientocientificoberena.blogspot.com/ Blog El término web-blog lo acuñó Jorn Barger en el 97 para referirse a un diario personal en línea que su autor o autores actualizan constantemente. Más adelante, las dos palabras “Web” y “log”, se comprimieron para formar una sola, “Weblog” y luego, la anterior, se convirtió en una muy corta: “Blog”. En pocas palabras, un blog es un sitio Web que facilita la publicación instantánea de entradas (posts) y permite a sus lectores dar retroalimentación al autor en forma de comentarios. Las entradas quedan organizadas cronológicamente iniciando con la más reciente. Un blog requiere poco o ningún conocimiento sobre la codificación HTML y muchos sitios de uso libre (sin costo) permiten crear y alojar blogs. Algunos de los más populares incluyen a: WordPress; Blogger;Livejournal; Xanga y Edublog. (López. 2016). Blog como Recurso Didáctico de la práctica Esta práctica se desarrollará con el montaje de Blogs como OVA, ya que su facilidad de uso nos permite crear y publicar una bitácora en línea contenidos escritos, imágenes, videos y lo más importante la retroalimentación que nos permite este tipo de herramienta, en donde sus usuarios pueden hacer aportes y enriquecer su contenido.
  4. 4. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Actualmente los blogs tienen un gran potencial como herramienta en el ámbito educativo, ya que se pueden adaptar a cualquier nivel de la enseñanza y metodología docente. ( Guiza. 2011). Ventajas educativas Los Blogs ofrecen muchas posibilidades de uso en procesos educativos. Por ejemplo, para estimular a los alumnos en: escribir, intercambiar ideas, trabajar en equipo, diseñar, visualizar de manera instantánea de lo que producen, etc. La creación de Blogs por parte de estudiantes ofrece a los docentes la posibilidad de exigirles realizar procesos de síntesis, ya que al escribir en Internet deben ser puntuales y precisos, en los temas que tratan. Los docentes pueden utilizar los Blogs para acercarse a los estudiantes de nuevas maneras, sin tener que limitar su interacción exclusivamente al aula. Por ejemplo, publicando materiales de manera inmediata y permitiendo el acceso a información o a recursos necesarios para realizar proyectos y actividades de aula, optimizando así el tiempo. La facilidad con que se crean y alimentan los Blog los hace muy llamativos porque gracias a los asistentes y las plantillas (diseños) prediseñadas, no hay que concentrarse en la implementación técnica sino en los contenidos y materiales a publicar. Esto permite que cualquier docente o alumno, sin importar el área académica, pueda crear recursos y contenidos de temas educativos sin necesidad de instalar aplicaciones o de tener conocimientos de programación.( Sánchez R. 2009) Las características más destacadas de esta aplicación son: 1. Organización. El alumno puede ver todas las tareas en una página específica y todos los materiales de clase se archivan automáticamente en carpetas de Blogger. 2. Comunicación. A través de Blogger el profesor puede enviar notificaciones al alumnado para iniciar debates. Los alumnos pueden compartir recursos con sus compañeros y ofrecer respuestas a preguntas en el foro. 3. Gratuidad. Este servicio no contiene publicidad y se ofrece de forma gratuita a los centros educativos.
  5. 5. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA FORMATO REGISTRO DIARIO DE CAMPO Jardín o Institución Educativa; Colegio distrital El Santuario Municipio: Barranquilla Maestro en Formación Berena Sarmiento Grado o Nivel Observado Primero Fecha de Observación 5-08-2020. Fecha: 5- Agosto- 2020 Categorización: Descripción: Debido a la pandemia Covid 19 la unidad uno tuve que realizarlas desde la casa ubicada en el municipio de Barranquilla- Atlántico, utilizando la plataforma Blogger como herramienta de trabajo y para la conectividad con los niños Zoom, la población El grado primero cuenta con 30 estudiantes con edades de 5 a 6 años de edad, son 17 niños y 13 niñas, sin embargo, muchos tienen problemas de conectividad y económicos por ello se conectan normalmente 12 o 15 estudiantes. Son estudiantes que se caracterizan por ser 1. Desarrollo de pensamiento científico a través de la formulación de hipótesis y confirmación de las mismas. 2. Desarrollo de preguntas a partir del trabajo de investigación.
  6. 6. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA cariñosos, participativos, se expresan de manera clara y respetuosa a los demás, disfrutan jugar, correr, saltar y la gran mayoría participa de manera activa en las actividades planteadas por la docente. Los estudiantes se encuentran en pleno proceso de adquisición de las habilidades cognitivas y desarrollo de pensamiento científico, pero por condiciones del Covid 19; trabajarán desde su casa con los padres conectados através de la herramienta virtual Blogger. Con la guía de aprendizaje sobre el Reino Animal, se busca explotar las diferentes “habilidades del pensamiento”, que los estudiantes tengan la capacidad para imaginar soluciones a un problema, que conozcan el motivo por el que se siguieron ciertos pasos y cómo se llegó a la solución. Además, se fomenta que cuestionen la forma de aplicar, comprobar e investigar las respuestas, junto con el trabajo colaborativo y sobre todo que ellos son los que hablan de sus experiencias, no los profesores. La actividad de realizar sobre los animales que viven bajo la tierra fué exitosa les generó gran conocimiento, ya que lograron contrastar la teoría con la práctica y por lo tanto poder contrastar las hipótesis planteadas de las preguntas problémicas surgidas en clase. Es notorio el acompañamiento de los padres o familiares a los niños lo cual demuestra el interés de los padres por la formación de los hijos, lo cual contribuye al logro de su formación integral. Se inicia con una motivación a los niños y niñas permite despertar el interés por el desarrollo de todas las actividades escolares, lo cual permite optimizar el proceso educativo. los padres me ayudan a llevar a cabo mi clase, cumplen en general con las tareas que me hacen llegar por correo electrónico. El modelo pedagógico utilizado en la unidad dos es un modelo constructivista, basado sobre el método de Reggio Emilia en la cual se afirma que los niños aprenden por medio de la observación y así logran el desarrollo de su creatividad; también participa el método Montessori que se caracteriza por proveer un ambiente preparado el cual promueve la independencia del niño en la exploración y el proceso de aprendizaje. La libertad y la autodisciplina hacen posible que cada niño encuentre actividades que dan respuesta a sus necesidades evolutivas. 3. Realización de trabajo colaborativo por medio de la plataforma. 4. Construcción del conocimiento.
  7. 7. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Además encontramos otros referentes teóricos que orientarón mi práctica como: Froebel porque el comprendió la utilidad del juego para desarrollar una educación integral, el juego espontaneo favorece el desarrollo de la personalidad.
  8. 8. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA William Kilpatrick: El estableció que el método de proyectos, despierta el interés del niño y de la niña, lleva a la práctica el principio de “aprender haciendo” apoyado en la idea de que “aprendemos lo que vivimos” y enseña al alumnado a sentirse miembro de la comunidad, como se observa en la actividad en casa. La práctica educativa desde la casa es un reto y requiere de esfuerzo para cumplir con los propósitos y objetivos que se fijan con dicha acción, aunque algo importante es que al realizar esta acción se logre mejorar la labor como docente y saber exactamente que logros y falencias se encuentran en el camino de la práctica.
  9. 9. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Reflexión Crítica: Se alcanzaron los objetivos propuestos en la clase ya que se logró que los niños y niñas desarrollaran el pensamiento científico , además compartieron con sus compañeros acerca del tema haciendo uso del buen trato, se dieron cuenta de la importancia del trabajo colaborativo y mejoraron sus habilidades comunicativas, a través de los encuentros en Zoom. Autoevaluación: Fortalezas: Yo considero que tuve un buen manejo de grupo, alcance a generar motivación hacia las actividades en general. Se logró mejorar los procesos de comunicación a través del trabajo colaborativo. Debilidades: Es importante mejorar el manejo del tiempo, porque en esta ocasión me falto para no presionar un poco a los estudiantes en el desarrollo de las actividades. Bibliografía indagada: - Restrepo, Sandra. (2017) Diario de campo. Bogotá: Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana. http://aulavirtual.iberoamericana.edu.co/r ecursosel/documentos_para- descarga/Formato%20Diario%20de%20Ca mpo.docx - López Aguila, Estrella. (s.f) ¿Qué significa leer en el siglo XXI?, Ruta Maestra No 17. Recuperado de: http://www.santillana.com.co/rutamaestr a/edicion-17/pdf/20.pdf
  10. 10. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA
  11. 11. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA
  12. 12. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGIA INFANTIL TÍTULO DE LA UNIDAD: Desarrollar una estrategia pedagógica desde casa en niños de primer grado del tema La materia, basada en uso de la plataforma Blogger, que permita el desarrollo de pensamiento científico. Rango de edad de la población objeto y descripción de la misma El grado primero cuenta con 30 estudiantes con edades de 5 a 6 años de edad, son 17 niños y 13 niñas, Son estudiantes que se caracterizan por ser cariñosos, participativos, se expresan de manera clara y respetuosa a los demás, disfrutan jugar, correr, saltar y la gran mayoría participa de manera activa en las actividades planteadas por la docente. Los estudiantes se encuentran en pleno proceso de adquisición de las habilidades cognitivas y desarrollo científico pero por condiciones del Covid 19; trabajarán desde su casa con los padres conectados através de la herramienta virtual Blogger. NIVEL: Primer grado TEMPORALIZACIÓN: → Desde: 26-07 Hasta: 8-08 PROFESORA PRACTICANTE: Berena Sarmiento 1. OBJETIVOS OBJETIVOS DIDÁCTICOS 1 COGNITIVOS A través de cada una de las actividades propuestas mediadas por la plataforma Blogger esperamos de manera general que los niños y niñas del grado primero, tengan un desarrollo cognitivo para poder determinar las características de la Materia. ❖ Reconocer las propiedades de la Materia. ❖ Identificar los estados de la Materia. ❖ Identificar las transformaciones de la Materia. 2 PROCEDIMENTALES Incentivar a los niños y niñas a participar en las actividades mediadas por las TIC, Crear vínculos con los padres donde se involucren en los procesos de aprendizaje y desarrollo de los niños y niñas, Desarrollar sus dimensiones mediante actividades pedagógicas lúdicas y creativas. 3 ACTITUDINALES Realizar estrategias didácticas que auxilien el desarrollo de sus competencias científicas por medio de las TIC, para que el niño se exprese de manera adecuada siendo respetuoso con los compañeros y docente en los encuentros sincrónicos por medio de la plataforma Blogger. PROGRAMACIÓN DE LA UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA DE INTERVENCIÓN
  13. 13. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Individuales y Grupales La Materia. Querido estudiante, con el apoyo de tus padres o acudientes lee el siguiente material de estudio, para posteriormente desarrollar las actividades propuestas. Puedes complementar con los videos que sugiere el docente: EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS Inicio: Utilizando la herramienta Zoom, la docente hace una clase remota en la que hace una introducción, mediante preguntas problémica : Se presentará a los estudiantes varios objetos (manzana, lima ,anillo, cubo, pelota …) para que los describa según su olor, sabor, colores, formas, tamaño .¿De qué material están hecho algunos de ellos? , se motivará a los estudiantes a dibujarlos ¿Todos los objetos ocupan el mismo espacio?. Luego se pedirá a los estudiantes que nombren diferentes objetos y exprese de qué material son Se presentará la siguiente narración a los estudiantes: Mi nombre es agua. Comienza a viajar cuando el sol me calienta. En forma de vapor subo al cielo y me convierto en nube. Después cuando hace frío, me transformo en gotas de agua o en granizo y regreso a la tierra. Luego, cuando el sol me calienta, en forma de vapor … Posteriormente se preguntara a los estudiantes qué nos enseña la narración Colorea imagen sobre el ciclo del agua Colorea imágenes del cuerpo humano
  14. 14. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA de qué se alimentan. También se dibujaran en el tablero formando otro grupo de animales. Desarrollo : Los niños con la ayuda de los padres realizarán las actividades propuestas y posteriormente desarrollarán: Escriban tres ejemplos de cuerpos sólidos, tres de líquidos y tres de gaseosos. -¿Cómo se puede diferenciar un cuerpo que se encuentra en estado sólido, de un cuerpo que se encuentra en estado líquido? - Indica el estado en el cuál se encuentra las siguientes sustancias: leche, hielo, lápiz, humo. -Nombra tres sustancias que utilice el hombre y que se encuentren en diferentes estados. Se presentará un video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHbTo4If60I donde aparecen las propiedades de la materia, los estudiantes deberán expresar que propiedades vieron en el video. Presentación de mapa conceptual de las propiedades de la materia. Se enviará a cada padre una ficha de trabajo, para ser impresa donde los niños colorearan las figuras, se clasificaran los productos acorde a sus propiedades. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante el desarrollo de Educaplay y actividades concernientes a la clase en zomm y Blogger.
  15. 15. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA propiedades de la Materia: ( Masa y Volumen INICIO Se programa actividades mediante Blogger, con encuentros sincrónicos con los niños acompañados de los padres, se inicia con el saludo y posteriormente se realiza la pregunta problémica para mirar preconceptos y unificar: Se les presentará a los estudiantes varios seres (planta, agua, globo, vaca, pelota, lápiz, tarro, puntilla) para que los observe y diferencie ¿Ocupan todos el mismo espacio? ¿Pesaran iguales todos? ¿Cómo lo podemos demostrar? El docente explicará a los estudiantes qué materia es todo lo que tiene masa y que los seres de la naturaleza son de diferentes materias, ocupan un espacio o volumen determinado, pesan diferente y poseen diferentes masas. DESARROLLO En compañía de los padres los niños verán la temática en la guía de aprendizaje presente en el Blog de Blogger, observarán los videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7DNqj0 H6lA los estudiantes desarrollaran una guía para comprobar los estados de la materia (Descúbrelo tu mismo) Se formaran tres grupos en Blogger a cada uno se le asignará un estado de la materia para que lo explique a sus compañeros en forma practica Se preguntará a los estudiantes cuales son los estados de la materia, luego se les mostrará un vaso de agua, un hielo y una olla en el fogón para que ellos en qué reconozcan el estado se encuentren el agua en cada situación. EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  16. 16. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA y posteriormente desarrollaran las actividades. De Educaplay. Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación del uso de la plataforma donde deben enviar las actividades propuestas. Individuales y Grupales Actividad experimental, Cómo podemos identificar los cambios de estado de la materia?. EVIDENCIAS FOTOGRAFICAS
  17. 17. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Inicio: Los padres y niños realizarán experimento, el cual posteriormente deberán presentar en un video o con fotos y subir al Blog. Desarrollo : 1) Coloca una piedra en un vaso con agua ¿Qué forma tiene el agua? ¿Qué forma tiene la piedra? 2) Luego pasa la piedra y el agua a un plato. ¿Ahora, qué forma tiene el agua? ¿qué forma tiene la piedra? ¿qué características hacen que un sólido sea diferente a un líquido? ¿En qué se diferencia un sólido de un líquido? Se motivaran a los estudiantes a identificar estados de la materia en su cuerpo 1)Toca diferentes partes de tu cuerpo, como la frente, los codos y las rodillas. ¿Qué sientes? ¿En qué estado se encuentran? 2)Observa el sudor o la orina ¿Cómo es su forma? ¿En qué estado se encuentran? 3)Coloca un espejo frente a tu boca. Respira. ¿Qué observas en el espejo? ¿En qué estado se encuentra el aire que expulsaste? Cierre: Se evaluará la actividad mediante la observación de cada una de los procesos experimentales, mediante fotografías enviadas por los niños en la plataforma detallando paso a paso el avance de la actividad.
  18. 18. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Ficha del proceso experimental Preguntas Observación Describe cada una de las propiedades de la piedra? Describe cada una de las caracteristicas del agua ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre el agua y al piedra? 4. ACTIVIDADES DE REFUERZO Para los estudiantes con alguna dificultad para el desarrollo de las actividades se reforzarán mediante videos enviados por la docente sobre La Materia y su clasificación. 5. TEMAS TRANSVERSALES
  19. 19. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Una vez definido el tema el alumno junto con los padres deben hacer una investigación, sobre las transformaciones de la materia, mediante el uso de las Tic.
  20. 20. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA 7. CRITERIOS DE EVALUACIÓN ¿QUÉ? ¿CÓMO? (Instrumentos) La agente educativa evalúa el orden con el que el estudiante trabaja, la manera como el estudiante investiga, el desarrollo de la creatividad, el uso adecuado de Blog, el respeto por el aporte de otros, el trabajo en equipo y el respeto por la participación de otros. Los principales instrumentos de evaluación es la observación del trabajo desarrollado en la plataforma por parte de los estudiantes, las respuestas dadas por los estudiantes luego de realizar el trabajo experimental y la explicación del docente, para medir el grado de atención y finalmente la capacidad para seguir instrucciones 8. AUTOEVALUACIÓN DE LA PRÁCTICA/ D I A R I O D E C A M P O Aunque se alcanzaron los objetivos propuestos en la clase ya que se logró que los niños y niñas aprendieran el uso del medio tecnológico, las propiedades de la Materia y el diseño y elaboración del experimento sobre las propiedades de la materia, debemos corregir mayor manejo de grupo y mejorar el manejo del tiempo ya que algunos niños alcanzan a distraerse, y el tiempo no alcanzo. 6. MATERIALES MANIPULABLES Y OTROS RECURSOS Reproductor de sonido, video, Software interactivo, Blog . Guia de aprendizaje.
  21. 21. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA 9. OBSERVACIONES/ANOTACIONES/CONCLUSIONES Conclusiones Se logró reconocer la importancia de los niños y las niñas como sujetos activos en la adquisición de su propio conocimiento y la importancia de involucrar acciones propias de su contexto para el desarrollo de un experimento en casa. A partir de la indagación y la reflexión, los niños y niñas se apropian de su proceso de aprendizaje, permitiendo el análisis de su propio conocimiento a través de actividades cotidianas que hacen parte de su contexto y que permiten dar un verdadero significado a los conceptos.
  22. 22. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA
  23. 23. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA CONCLUSIONES Es labor obligada del docente, erradicar del aula de clases encuentros pedagógicos repetitivos, carentes de sentido y profundidad científica, producto de la improvisación, que lejos de aportar a la enseñanza, se convierten en barreras, muchas veces insuperables, en el aprendizaje. Por el contrario, la relación pedagógica del formador y del estudiante, debe ser un encuentro lleno de reconocimiento y afectividad, que permita construir ese conocimiento justo y compartido que tanto necesitan los estudiantes y por el que difícilmente olvidan al docente que produjo esta seducción. El uso de las nuevas tecnologías educativas mediante el modelo ADDIE, como recurso de apoyo para la educación está enriqueciendo el proceso de enseñanza tradicional ya que se ha comprobado que mejora la educación, además de crear condiciones apropiadas para que el estudiante y el profesor interactúen dentro de un clima de práctica y aprendizaje, más atractivos y significativos que generen nuevas habilidades y destrezas en los niños y niñas de este nivel. Así, en la realidad pedagógica el uso de las TIC debería ser cotidiano pues no podemos estar lejos de entender que esta es una época de innovación educativa que exige que los diferentes actores que participan en el proceso identifiquen e interpreten el uso de las nuevas tecnologías como una herramienta propia del quehacer diario en busca de producir cambios en el interés de los estudiantes. La vinculación de recursos tecnológicos en la educación permite ofrecer al estudiante una formación integral adaptada a contextos y necesidades individuales y colectivas garantizando beneficios para los actores en el proceso.
  24. 24. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA Recursos de revisión básica Valero, A. (2007). La experiencia del blog de aula | Observatorio Tecnológico. Recuperado13 de enero de 2014, a partir de http://recursostic.educacion.es/observatorio/web/es/software/softwareeducativo/451- alejandro-valero Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana (s.f). Formato Categorización - Diario de Campo. Facultad de Ciencias Humanas. Recuperado de http://aulavirtual.iberoamericana.edu.co/repositorio/Cursos- Matriz/Licenciaturas/LEPI/Practica-Pedagogica-III/MD/3-%20Corte%202%20- Categorizaci%C3%B3n%20-%20Diario%20de%20Campo.docx Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana (s.f). Formato de triangulación y análisis de la información. Facultad de Ciencias Humanas y Sociales. Recuperado de http://aulavirtual.iberoamericana.edu.co/repositorio/Cursos- Matriz/Licenciaturas/LEPI/Practica-Pedagogica-III/MD/FORMATO%20- %20TRIANGULACI%C3%93N%20Y%20AN%C3%81LISIS%20DE%20LA%20INFORMACI%C3% 93N.docx Quiroga, Puerta, L., F. (s.f). Formato de Unidad Didáctica de Intervención. Corporación Universitaria Iberoamericana. Recuperado de http://aulavirtual.iberoamericana.edu.co/repositorio/Cursos- Matriz/Licenciaturas/LEPI/Practica-Pedagogica- III/MD/Formato%20modelo%20UNIDAD%20DID%C3%81CTICA%20DE%20INTERVENCI%C3%9 3N%20..docx
  25. 25. PRACTICA PEDAGOGICA III EJE: DESARROLLO DEL PENSAMIENTO LÓGICO-CIENTÍFICO INFANTI Profesor: MG. LUIS FERNANDO QUIROGA PUERTA

