Pertemuan vi teori perilaku konsumen (revisi)

TEORI PERILAKU KONSUMEN DR. H. MUHAMMAD BAYU,DRS.,MM OLEH
KONSUMEN Konsumen adalah satu pelaku ekonomi yang selalu dihadapkan pada berbagai alternative pilihan, baik ketika mereka ...
Lanjutan • Dipasar input (factor produksi) khususnya pasar tenaga kerja , konsumen beperilaku ditentukan oleh ketersediaan...
Dalam teori perilaku konsumen pokok permasalahannya adalah mengapa konsumen berperilaku seperti apa yang dikemukan dalam h...
PENDEKATAN DALAM TEORI PERILAKU KONSUMEN Ada 2 pendekatan yang akan kita digunakan untuk menganalisa perilaku konsumen 1. ...
1. PENDEKATAN KARDINAL Dalam teori nilai guna cardinal ada beberapa asumsi, a. Rationality, konsumen adalah rasional. Arti...
b. Cardinal utility. Utiliti setiap orang dapat diukur. Ukuran yang paling mudah adalah uang. C. Constant marginal utility...
MARGINAL UTILITY  Dalam pendekatan kardinal yang digunakan adalah pendekatan Guna Batas (Marginal Utility, MU).  MU adal...
TOTAL UTILITY • TU = f (X1, X2, …., Xn)  Apabila hanya ada satu barang yang dikonsumsi maka: • TU = f (X)  Berdasarkan f...
Total Utility, TU TU TU X
 Fungsi utilitas pada gambar tersebut dapat dijelaskan bahwa semakin banyak barang X yang dibeli maka semakin tinggi ting...
Marginal Utility, MU MUX X MUX • Semakin banyaknya barang yang dikonsumsi maka daya guna marginal (tambahan kepuasan) sema...
Fungsi Kepuasan Total Q TU MU 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 10 18 23 25 25 22 17 10 8 5 2 0 -3 -5 Tabel Hubungan antara jumlah barang ...
Gambar Kurva TU dan MU TUx Qx Qx MUx 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 TU = 10Q – Q2 MU = 10 – 2Q16 TU max Hub...
Kondisi Keseimbangan Konsumen dan Kurva Permintaan Konsumen • Seseorang konsumen dikatakan dalam kondisi keseimbangan (equ...
Harga/pc Jumlah Uang Kegunaan Kegunaan dikeluarkan Total Tambahn 25.000 1 25.000 50.000 50.000 25.000 2 50.000 125.000 75....
CONTOH Diketahui fungsi guna total suatu produk yang dikonsumsi seseorang adalah TU = 100 Qx – Q2 a) Berapa unit Q harus d...
Jawab: a) Diket. TU = 100 Qx – Qx2 syarat kepuasan maks. adalah MUX = 0 MUx = 𝚫𝐓𝐔 𝚫𝐐𝒙 = 100 – 2Qx = 0 Q = 100 / 2 = 50 Jad...
Jawab: b) Jika ada harga, maka syarat kepuasan maks. MUX =PX 100 – 2Q = 10 90 = 2 Q Q = 45 Jadi, kepuasan maks. pada Q = 4...
CONTOH SOAL Seorang konsumen mempunyai uang sebesar Rp. 200.000 akan digunakan untuk membeli barang x dan y dengan harga m...
Q 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 MUx 16 14 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 3 MUy 15 13 12 8 6 5 4 3 2 1 Pertanyaan : a. Tentukan persamaan anggaran ...
Jawaban a. Persamaan anggaran soal diatas adalah sebegai berikut, I = Px.X + Py.Y 200.000 = 20.000X + 20.000Y b. Kepuasan ...
MUx MUy Unit X Unit Y Anggaran Ket 3 3 10 8 20.000(10) + 20.000(8) = 360.000 Tdk.Sesuai 5 5 9 6 20.000(9) + 20.000(6) = 30...
c. Kepuasan maksimum yang akan dinikmati konsumen ketika mengkonsumsi 6 unit X dan 4 unit Y adalah sebesar : TUx = 16 + 14...
MUx MUy Unit X Unit Y Anggaran Ket 3 6 10 5 10.000(10) + 20.000(5) = 200.000 Sesuai 6 12 8 3 10.000(8) + 20.000(3) = 140.0...
LATIHAN Seorang konsumen mempunyai uang sebesar Rp. 100.000 akan dibelikan mie bakso dan juice apel, harga satu mangkok mi...
Q 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 MU mie bakso 50 45 40 35 30 20 18 15 10 5 MU juice apel 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 3 1 -1 Pertanyaan : a. ...
  1. 1. TEORI PERILAKU KONSUMEN DR. H. MUHAMMAD BAYU,DRS.,MM OLEH
  2. 2. KONSUMEN Konsumen adalah satu pelaku ekonomi yang selalu dihadapkan pada berbagai alternative pilihan, baik ketika mereka berada di pasar output (pasar produk) maupun di pasar input (pasar factor produksi). Di pasar produk (output) konsumen berperilaku sangat dipengaruhi oleh keseidaan dana yang dimiliki, selera dan harga produk itu sendiri.
  3. 3. Lanjutan • Dipasar input (factor produksi) khususnya pasar tenaga kerja , konsumen beperilaku ditentukan oleh ketersediaan tenaga kerja, tingkat upah dan keterampilan yang dimiliki dan di pasar modal konsumen juga dipengaruhi oleh tingkat bunga.
  4. 4. Dalam teori perilaku konsumen pokok permasalahannya adalah mengapa konsumen berperilaku seperti apa yang dikemukan dalam hukum permintaan yaitu apabila harga naik, jumlah barang yang diminta akan turun atau sebaliknya apabila harga turun maka jumlah yang diminta akan naik.
  5. 5. PENDEKATAN DALAM TEORI PERILAKU KONSUMEN Ada 2 pendekatan yang akan kita digunakan untuk menganalisa perilaku konsumen 1. Pendekatan KARDINAL ( CARDINAL APPROACH ) 2. Pendekatan Kurva Indeferen ( Indifference Curve Approach)
  6. 6. 1. PENDEKATAN KARDINAL Dalam teori nilai guna cardinal ada beberapa asumsi, a. Rationality, konsumen adalah rasional. Artinya konsumen berusaha untuk memaksimalisasi utility sampai dengan batas pendapatannya yang ditentukan, disamping dibatasi dengan harga barang yang akan dikonsumsi. Misal, konsumen akan mengkonsumsi barang x, maka konsumen akan memiliki fungsi pembatas (constrain function) M = P x.Qx . Dimana M= jumlah uang, P = harga barang x dan Q = jumlah barang x
  7. 7. b. Cardinal utility. Utiliti setiap orang dapat diukur. Ukuran yang paling mudah adalah uang. C. Constant marginal utility of Money. Unit moneter yang dipakai sebagai pengukur utility harus konstan. d. Law of diminishing Marginal Utility, semakin banyak sesuatu barang yang dikonsumsi pertamabahn nilai guna(kepuasan) yang diperoleh dari setiap pertambahan satu unit barang yang dikonsumsi akan menurun. e.Total Utility adalah jumlah keseluruhan kepuasan (utiliti) yang diperoleh dalam mengkonsumsi sejumlah barang.
  8. 8. MARGINAL UTILITY  Dalam pendekatan kardinal yang digunakan adalah pendekatan Guna Batas (Marginal Utility, MU).  MU adalah tambahan kepuasan sebagai akibat bertambahnya satu satuan barang yang dikonsumsi.  Marginal Utility ini diturunkan dari Total Utility, di mana Total Utility menunjukkan jumlah kepuasan yang diperoleh dari mengkonsumsi berbagai jumlah barang.
  9. 9. TOTAL UTILITY • TU = f (X1, X2, …., Xn)  Apabila hanya ada satu barang yang dikonsumsi maka: • TU = f (X)  Berdasarkan fungsi Total Utility di atas dapat diturunkan marginal utility sebagai berikut: • MU = dTU / dX • Total Utility (TU) atau Nilai guna total adalah jumlah seluruh kepuasan yang di peroleh dari mengkonsumsi sejumlah barang tertentu.
  10. 10. Total Utility, TU TU TU X
  11. 11.  Fungsi utilitas pada gambar tersebut dapat dijelaskan bahwa semakin banyak barang X yang dibeli maka semakin tinggi tingkat kepuasan, namun sampai mencapai titik maksimum, tambahan barang X yang dikonsumsi oleh konsumen justru akan menurunkan kepuasan konsumen.  Hal ini sesuai dengan Hukum Gossen I, bahwa jika kebutuhan seseorang itu dipenuhi secara terus- menerus maka kepuasannya akan semakin menurun. Perilaku Konsumen
  12. 12. Marginal Utility, MU MUX X MUX • Semakin banyaknya barang yang dikonsumsi maka daya guna marginal (tambahan kepuasan) semakin berkurang, bahkan setelah mencapai titik tertentu menjadi negatif.
  13. 13. Fungsi Kepuasan Total Q TU MU 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 0 10 18 23 25 25 22 17 10 8 5 2 0 -3 -5 Tabel Hubungan antara jumlah barang yang dikonsumsi (Q), TU dan MU Fungsi TU = 10Q – Q2 Fungsi MU = 10 – 2Q Nilai MU diperoleh dari rumus berikut ΔTU TUx - Tux-1 MU = ------- = ----------------- ΔQ Qx - Qx-1
  14. 14. Gambar Kurva TU dan MU TUx Qx Qx MUx 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 TU = 10Q – Q2 MU = 10 – 2Q16 TU max Hubungan TU dan MU ditunjukkan dengan TU akan meningkat bilamana MU>0 (positif) dan TU maksimum pada saat MU = 0 selanjutnya TU akan menurun jika MU<0 (negatif)
  15. 15. Kondisi Keseimbangan Konsumen dan Kurva Permintaan Konsumen • Seseorang konsumen dikatakan dalam kondisi keseimbangan (equilibrium) apabila konsumen tersebut memperoleh kepuasan maksimum • Kepuasan maksimum terjadi disaat : Pengorbanan yang dilakukan sama dengan manfaat atau nilai guna yang diperoleh • Secara teoritis, konsumen akan memperoleh kepuasan total (TU) maksimum pada saat harga (P) sama dengan tambahan kepuasan (MU). • Kepuasan Mak simum (TUx max) terjadi ketika Px = Mux atau • 𝐌𝐔𝐱 𝐏𝐱 = 1
  16. 16. Harga/pc Jumlah Uang Kegunaan Kegunaan dikeluarkan Total Tambahn 25.000 1 25.000 50.000 50.000 25.000 2 50.000 125.000 75.000 25.000 3 75.000 185.000 60.000 25.000 4 100.000 225.000 40.000 25.000 5 125.000 250.000 25.000 25.000 6 150.000 250.000 0 25.000 7 175.000 225.000 -25.000 25.000 8 200.000 100.000 -125.000 Kepuasan maksimum konsumen MUx = Px
  17. 17. CONTOH Diketahui fungsi guna total suatu produk yang dikonsumsi seseorang adalah TU = 100 Qx – Q2 a) Berapa unit Q harus dikonsumsi agar tercapai kepuasan maksimum ? b) Jika harga Q per unit Rp 10, berapa unit Q harus dikonsumsi agar tercapai kepuasan maksimum ?
  18. 18. Jawab: a) Diket. TU = 100 Qx – Qx2 syarat kepuasan maks. adalah MUX = 0 MUx = 𝚫𝐓𝐔 𝚫𝐐𝒙 = 100 – 2Qx = 0 Q = 100 / 2 = 50 Jadi harus konsumsi sebanyak 50 unit Q. Dengan total utility sebesar TU = 100 (50) – (50)2 TU = 5000 – 2.500 TU = 2.500
  19. 19. Jawab: b) Jika ada harga, maka syarat kepuasan maks. MUX =PX 100 – 2Q = 10 90 = 2 Q Q = 45 Jadi, kepuasan maks. pada Q = 45 dg P = 10 TU = 100 (45) – (45)2 = 2.475
  20. 20. CONTOH SOAL Seorang konsumen mempunyai uang sebesar Rp. 200.000 akan digunakan untuk membeli barang x dan y dengan harga masing-masing Px = Rp. 20.000 dan Py = Rp. 20.000. Preferensi konsumen terhadap barang X dan Y terlihat pada table berikut :
  21. 21. Q 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 MUx 16 14 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 3 MUy 15 13 12 8 6 5 4 3 2 1 Pertanyaan : a. Tentukan persamaan anggaran ( budget constrain) b. Berapa unit barang X dan Y yang dikonsumsi konsumen agar mencapai kepuasan maksimum c. Tentukan kepuasan yang diperoleh konsumen tersebut d. Jika harga barang X turun 50% tentukan kembali berapa X dan Y yang akan diikonsumsi konsumen agar mencapai kepuasan maksimum Tabel 1.
  22. 22. Jawaban a. Persamaan anggaran soal diatas adalah sebegai berikut, I = Px.X + Py.Y 200.000 = 20.000X + 20.000Y b. Kepuasan akan tercapai ketika : 𝑀𝑈𝑥 𝑃𝑥 = 𝑀𝑈𝑦 𝑃𝑦 = Px : Py = MUx : Muy Px : Py = 20.000 : 20.000 = 1 : 1, dan MUx : MUy = 1 : 1, Dari table diatas yang MUx :MUy yang nilainya 1 : 1 adalah sebagai berikut
  23. 23. MUx MUy Unit X Unit Y Anggaran Ket 3 3 10 8 20.000(10) + 20.000(8) = 360.000 Tdk.Sesuai 5 5 9 6 20.000(9) + 20.000(6) = 300.000 Tdk.Sesuai 6 6 8 5 20.000(8) + 20.000(5) = 260.000 Tdk.Sesuai 8 8 6 4 20.000(6) + 20.000(4) = 200.000 Sesuai Berdasarkan table diatas, unit X yang akan dikonsumsi konsumen adalah sebanyak 6 unit dan unit Y yang akan dikonsumsi sebesar 4 unit. (Sesuai dengan uang yang dimiliki konsumen sebasar Rp. 200.000 Tabel 2.
  24. 24. c. Kepuasan maksimum yang akan dinikmati konsumen ketika mengkonsumsi 6 unit X dan 4 unit Y adalah sebesar : TUx = 16 + 14 + 11 + 10 + 9 + 8 = 68 TUy = 15 + 13 + 12 + 8 = 48 Total Utility = TUx + TUy = 68 + 48 = 116 d. Harga barang X turun 50%, Px = Rp.10.000 Sehingga perbandingan harga X dan Harga Y menjadi Px : Py = 10.000 : 20.000 atau 1 : 2 perbandingan MUx : MUy = 1 : 2 ada pada table 3 berikut,
  25. 25. MUx MUy Unit X Unit Y Anggaran Ket 3 6 10 5 10.000(10) + 20.000(5) = 200.000 Sesuai 6 12 8 3 10.000(8) + 20.000(3) = 140.000 Tdk.Sesuai Berdasarkan table diatas, unit X yang akan dikonsumsi konsumen adalah sebanyak 10 unit dan unit Y yang akan dikonsumsi sebesar 5 unit. (Sesuai dengan uang yang dimiliki konsumen sebasar Rp. 200.000 Tabel 3. Kepuasan maksimum yang akan dinikmati konsumen ketika mengkonsumsi 10 unit X dan 5 unit Y adalah sebesar : TUx = 16 + 14 + 11 + 10 + 9 + 8 +7 + 6 + 5 + 3 = 89 TUy = 15 + 13 + 12 + 8 + 6 = 54 Total Utility = TUx + TUy = 89 + 54 = 143
  26. 26. LATIHAN Seorang konsumen mempunyai uang sebesar Rp. 100.000 akan dibelikan mie bakso dan juice apel, harga satu mangkok mie bakso Rp. 20.000 dan harga satu gelas juice apel Rp. 10.000. Kepuasan yang diperoleh konsumen dengan mengkonsumsi mie bakso dan juice apel ada pada table 4 berikut
  27. 27. Q 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 MU mie bakso 50 45 40 35 30 20 18 15 10 5 MU juice apel 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 3 1 -1 Pertanyaan : a. Berapa mangkok mie bakso dan berapa gelas jice apel yang dikonsumsi konsumen agar mencapai kepuasan maksimum b. Tentukan kepuasan (utility) yang diperoleh konsumen tersebut c. Jika harga barang harga mie bakso turun menjadi Rp.10.000 tentukan kembali berapa mangkok mie bakso dan juice apel yang akan diikonsumsi konsumen agar mencapai kepuasan maksimum Tabel 4.

