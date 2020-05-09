Greffe osseuse en_orthopedie[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Réalisé par: Dr M.Ali Trafeh. Dr M.Bachkira. Dr M.Bouhouch
  2. 2. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Definition:Une greffe osseuse est un procédé chirurgical visant à réimplanter un fragment d’os pour réduire ou réparer une lésion osseuse. Problématique: quel type de greffon ? Quelle technique ?quel est le devenir d’un greffon osseux Le chirurgien orthopédiste est souvent confronté au traitement de pertes de substance osseuse, qu’elles soient d’origine congénitale, traumatique, orthopédique, infectieuse ou tumorale, dont il doit supprimer ou minimiser les conséquences par un comblement adéquat. Il a actuellement à sa disposition un certain nombre de techniques chirurgicales et une large gamme de substituts. Ces derniers peuvent être d’origine humaine ou animale, voire minérale, ou être purement chimiques et synthétiques .
  3. 3. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Historique l’idée de remplacer un segment osseux remonte au 5ie siècle de notre ère. Cosme et Damien, réalisèrent un miracle en guérissant une tumeur osseuse de la jambe, qui fut réséquée et remplacée par de l’os provenant d’un homme récemment décédé. en 1668, un chirurgien hollandais Job Van Meek’ren aurait comblé une PDS de la voûte crânienne d’un soldat à l’aide d’un fragment osseux provenant d’un crâne de chien Le véritable début des remplacements osseux date du 19ie siècle ainsi : En 1880, le chirurgien écossais William MacEwan rapporta le remplacement de l’humérus d’un garçon de 4 ans par une allogreffe de tibia provenant d’un enfant rachitique (allogreffe) Les hétérogreffe même la tentative d’emploi de substituts non osseuse furent également essayées a cet époque Van Merren pratiqua la première autogreffe expérimentale en 1810
  4. 4. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Epidémiologie l’os est le tissu humain le plus greffé, qu’il s’agisse des autogreffes ou des allogreffes à environ 500 000 par an le nombre de greffes osseuses de toute nature aux États-Unis En France, le nombre de têtes fémorales réceptionnées en 2007 dans les banques de tissus est de 14 722 Aspect réglementation En France l’utilisation des allogreffes est strictement encadrée au plan réglementaire, ce qui permet d’en assurer la traçabilité mais surtout la sécurité microbiologique
  5. 5. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Type de greffon osseux Une greffe osseuse est un apport de tissu osseux vivant ou non, qui peut provenir du patient lui-même – il s’agit alors d’une autogreffe d’un individu de la même espèce – il s’agit alors d’une allogreffe (terme qui remplace celui d’« homogreffe ») – Ou d’une autre espèce – il s’agit alors d’une xénogreffe (qui remplace « hétérogreffe »).
  6. 6. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie AUTOGREFFE L’autogreffe est certainement le matériau de comblement osseux le plus anciennement et le plus couramment utilisé par les chirurgiens orthopédistes et traumatologues. Il s’agit d’un prélèvement osseux effectué sur le patient lui-même au niveau d’un site donneur et qui est placé dans le même temps opératoire au site receveur où le comblement est nécessaire. Il a un rôle biologique mais également mécanique lorsqu’il est de nature corticale ou corticospongieuse. Ainsi 2 types d’autogreffe sont utilises
  7. 7. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Autogreffes vascularises Elles peuvent être utilisées en : • greffon libre nécessitant une anastomose vasculaire microchirurgicale • en îlot ou seules • au sein d’un lambeau composite pluritissulaire Site de prelevement Fibula , la crête iliaque antérieure ou postérieure ou les Côtes Indication Perte de substance importante sur os long d’étiologie tumorale, traumatique ou post-traumatique. pseudarthroses d’origine traumatique,congénitale et ostéite …
  8. 8. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Avantages • Ostéogéniques • Ostéo-inductrices • conserve ses propriétés mécaniques • Bonne trophicité du greffon • Adaptation a l’environnement biologique et mécanique • Faible résorption Inconvénients • Morbidité liée au prélèvement • Douleurs au site de prélèvement • insuffisance musculaire • Troubles neurologiques sensitifs ou moteurs • instabilités
  9. 9. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie
  10. 10. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Fixation du greffon La fixation et la stabilité sont assurées de façon variable selon les cas cliniques. Le greffon est en général impacté à ses extrémités dans les diaphyses, métaphyses et épiphyses La fixation peut faire appel à : vis plaques aux extrémités un fixateur externe
  11. 11. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Autogreffe non vascularisée • Lorsqu’on parle d’autogreffe, on considère en général l’os frais prélevé extemporanément, sans vascularisation. • La nature du greffon : spongieuse ,cortical ou corticospongieuse • sites donneurs de prédilection sont : crête iliaque antérieur et postérieur ,condyles fémoraux ,plateaux tibiaux… Exp :La crête iliaque post peut apporter plus de volume et surtout plus d’os spongieux (30 ml contre 5 à 10 pour la crête antérieure, une taille possible de 8 × 4 cm) • La longueur maximale d’un tel greffon ne dépasse pas 6 à 7 cm. • Longueur d’incision sera adapte au volume + dimension d’os prélever (ancillaire spécifique) • Conditions: Préparation du site receveur avant le prélèvement de l’autogreffe Préserver la viabilité du greffon en raccourcissant le temps d’attente sur table a quelque dizaine de minutes Eviter le dessèchement de l’os en le préservant dans une cupule avec sérum ou du sang du patient Addition d’un antibiotique n’a pas d’intérêt, l’emploi d’un antiseptique est à proscrire
  12. 12. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie Indications L’autogreffe non vascularisée trouve son indication dans toutes les pertes de substance osseuse d’origine traumatique ou orthopédique qu’elle qu’en soit l’origine, limitée uniquement par une éventuelle insuffisance qualitative ou quantitative
  13. 13. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie • Aspect biologique la survie des cellules est conditionnée par : la rapidité de la réimplantation de l’os dans le site receveur, qui doit intervenir dans les 3 h . Seules les cellules les plus superficielles semblent pouvoir survivre et retrouver des capacités fonctionnelles Parmi les cellules les plus résistantes figurent les cellules mésenchymateuses et les cellules endothéliales progénitrices Les autogreffes manifestent également des propriétés ostéo-inductives par les facteurs de croissance qu’elles apportent.
  14. 14. • Lorsque l’os spongieux est limité en volume, il est pos- sible d’y associer un substitut osseux phosphocalcique en proportion variable, adaptée à la perte de substance. Il est classique d’admettre que le substitut ne doit pas représenter plus d’un tiers du volume total. Cette notion doit être nuancée et ne saurait être une règle absolue. La forme « granulés » doit alors être privilégiée.
  15. 15. • Le substitut apporte ses propriétés de bioactivité et constitue un support favorable pour le développement des cellules osseuses. Ces mêmes propriétés peuvent également s’appliquer à l’association moins habituelle avec une allogreffe sous forme morcelée ou structurale. Dans ce dernier cas, le substitut peut combler les interstices entre les fragments et favoriser la repousse osseuse.
  16. 16. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie • Ostéo-intégration des allogreffes • les allogreffes vont être l’objet, au cours du temps, de phénomènes de résorption et d’apposition qui seront plus ou moins complets et prononcés selon leur nature corticale ou spongieuse. • Les greffes osseuses sont acellulaires et ce sont les cellules de l’hôte provenant de l’os environnant qui permettront la néoformation osseuse. La qualité de cet environnement est donc essentielle.
  17. 17. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie • Les événements biologiques : l’hématome local l’inflammation l’invasion par des néo vaisseaux l'action ostéoclasie associée à la formation osseuse i
  18. 18. Greffe osseuse en orthopédie • L’os spongieux subit donc : • une pénétration cellulaire et par des bourgeons vasculaires • l’os néoformé au sein des logettes intertrabéculaires correspondant à l’ostéoconduction • La résorption ostéoclastique est la première à entrer en jeu • l’apposition osseuse ostéoblastique surviendra quelques semaines plus tard • L’interstice entre les deux corticales est comblé par de l’os immature qui évoluera vers un os haversien au-delà de 1 an
  19. 19. • La réparation osseuse se fait selon deux processus, l’un interne et l’autre externe • Extérieurement, en 3 à 6 mois, une fine couche d’apposition osseuse recouvre la surface de l’allogreffe qui se transformera en os haversien en 1 an, mais sans augmenter d’épaisseur. • survient une apposition osseuse ulterieure
  20. 20. • La réparation interne commence par • l’invasion des canaux osseux par des bourgeons conjonctivovasculaires • l’os va subir une résorption ostéoclastique avant l’apposition osseuse.
  21. 21. • conclusion Les possibilités de remplacement du tissu osseux sont multiples et ne cessent de se développer. Nombre d’entre elles restent du domaine prospectif et leur application clinique n’est pas d’actualité. Cependant, les chirurgiens orthopédistes disposent de nombreuses solutions pour faire face à une perte de substance les greffes osseuses, autogreffes et allogreffes cryoconservées ou sécurisées restent irremplaçables. L’autogreffe est toujours considérée comme le tissu de remplacement de référence mais elle peut trouver ses limites, qu’elles soient quantitatives ou qualitatives. Elle ne peut répondre à toutes les indications de perte de substance osseuse

