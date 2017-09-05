© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Fuel Cell Market size worth $25.5bn by 202...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Global barge transportation shipment vol...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Dry cargo will account for highest barge...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com U.S. Barge Transportation Market Size, By ...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Industry Coverage:
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Browse Full Market Research Report On Barg...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com  Product Analysis Dry cargo accounted for...
© 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Stay In Touch Website: www.gminsights.com ...
Barge Transportation Market statistics and research analysis released in latest report, 2017-2024

Published on

Get More Information @ http://bit.ly/2v20URS
A barge is a flat-bottomed base used for carrying a huge capacity of heavy goods through waterways.

Barge Transportation Market statistics and research analysis released in latest report, 2017-2024

  Barge Transportation Market to hit $170bn by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.
  Global barge transportation shipment volume is expected to cross 12 billion tons till 2024.  single barge can carry goods with capacity of above 1500 tons at once which is far more than that of railcars or trucks.  Rising demand of petrochemical shipments across the globe and increasing crude oil demand especially from developed countries which include U.S. and Japan will further escalate the growth of barge transportation market share over the next few years.  Rising investment from industry players to enhance their infrastructure and quality of their fleet will fuel the barge transportation market growth over the forecast timespan. Key Insights from Barge Transportation Market :
  Dry cargo will account for highest barge transportation market share surpassing USD 79 billion till 2024.  Liquid cargo is poised to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast timeframe owing to increased demand for liquid chemicals, crude oil, and agriculture fertilizers.  North America barge transportation market is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of over 5%. This growth is attributed to high demand for petrochemical shipments from the region.  Tank barges will witness a substantial growth from 2017 to 2024 owing to increasing petrochemical shipments from various regions, especially North America. Continued...
  U.S. Barge Transportation Market Size, By Product, 2013 – 2024 (USD Billion)
  Industry Coverage:
  6. 6. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Browse Full Market Research Report On Barge Transportation Market @ http://bit.ly/2v20URS Request for a Sample of this Research Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1945 https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/49
  Product Analysis Dry cargo accounted for over 45% market share in 2016 and will is anticipated to continue its dominance owing to excessive shipments of coal, metal ores, and agricultural products.  Regional Analysis North America is anticipated to grow at fastest pace from 2017 to 2024 owing to increasing petrochemical shipments in the region. Asia Pacific is poised to account for highest revenue share in the barge transportation market crossing USD 45 billion owing to large waterways channel availability.  Competitive Market Share Kirby Corporation, American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL), Ingram Marine Group, and SEACOR Holdings are among the prominent players in the barge transportation market. Other notable players in the industry include Heartland Barge, Campbell Transportation, ABC India Ltd., Canal Barge, PTC Logistics, and PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH). 360° Analysis
  8. 8. © 2016 Global Market Insights, Inc. USA. All Rights Reserved www.gminsights.com Stay In Touch Website: www.gminsights.com Social Media:

