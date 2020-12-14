Successfully reported this slideshow.
BILINGÜISMO EN LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA MEDIADA POR TECNOLOGÍAS TIPO DE PROYECTO Monografía Ivonne García Cod:1.111.786.07...
INTRODUCCIÓN Con el siguiente trabajo se tiene como propósito fundamental desarrollar las competencias apropiadas para con...
INTRODUCCIÓNCabe resaltar que en Colombia podemos encontrar un sinnúmero de conﬂictos dentro de las instituciones educativ...
PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA En la actualidad, el gobierno colombiano está tratando de implementar programas como "Colombia ...
FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Los procesos de inclusión dirigidos a la población sorda rara vez contemplan la introducción de u...
PREGUNTA DE INVESTIGACIÓN ¿Cómo mejorar los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje del inglés en población con discapacidad aud...
Hace años, el gobierno colombiano ha intentado implementar programas como "Colombia Bilingüe". La efectividad de este tipo...
Los resultados del proyecto son beneﬁciosos para toda la sociedad interesada en el aprendizaje del Inglés como lengua extr...
Reconocer mediante revisión documental las mejoras en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje del inglés en población con di...
● Describir los aspectos relevantes del contexto en virtud de los cuales un grupo de estudiantes sordos adquieren el inglé...
Mucho se ha investigado en las últimas décadas acerca de los niños con discapacidad en relación con su integración a la ed...
Tras estudios recientes relacionados más especíﬁcamente con el aprendizaje de la lectura y escritura de los sordos son los...
El trabajo se ha centrado, sin embargo, básicamente en los procesos de enriquecimiento y modernización del léxico (Barreto...
Paso 5. planteamiento del problema o idea del proyecto

SEMINARIO DE INVESTIGACION ESPECIALIZACIONES ECEDU

  1. 1. BILINGÜISMO EN LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA MEDIADA POR TECNOLOGÍAS TIPO DE PROYECTO Monografía Ivonne García Cod:1.111.786.071 Mayra Alejandra Hernández Cod: 1113594885 Camila Loaiza Londoño Cod. 1115082894 Rodrigo Antonio Riascos Cod: Jorge Enrique Vinueza Cod:16509130 Especialización En Educación Superior A Distancia Dora Elsy Toloza Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia – UNAD Escuela de ciencias de la educación – ECEDU Diciembre, 2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Con el siguiente trabajo se tiene como propósito fundamental desarrollar las competencias apropiadas para construir una idea de proyecto y desde allí conﬁgurar un planteamiento de problema pertinente desde la investigación educativa y la pedagogía. Este planteamiento del problema o idea de proyecto conﬁgura la apropiación de la fundamentación entorno a la investigación educativa, la cual se puede originar en diversos contextos a través de una apropiada formación. De acuerdo con Dávila Aldas (1987), referirse a la formación es designar las actividades formales e informales propias de la instrucción con un énfasis de carácter teórico o empírico a través del desarrollo de las prácticas y procesos de investigación, lo cual generalmente se espera de los niveles de posgrado, Sánchez Puentes (1987). Actualmente, los planteamientos sobre el desarrollo de procesos de investigación no se reducen a la mera veriﬁcación de indicadores metodológicos; por el contrario, existe un notable interés por mejorar sus condiciones de enseñanza y aprendizaje desde diversos recursos y mecanismos curriculares, didácticos y organizacionales.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓNCabe resaltar que en Colombia podemos encontrar un sinnúmero de conﬂictos dentro de las instituciones educativas y cómo afectan los procesos de construcción del conocimiento. La contribución de estas diversas prácticas formativas y pedagógicas es traer a colación la importancia de reﬂexionar sobre la manera en que se desarrolla la investigación académica en los varios niveles de formación, no sólo desde un procedimiento curricular, sino como una posibilidad real transformar una situación problémica sobre la inclusión, pertinencia, calidad y coherencia en los contextos educativos en un activo para la institución y la sociedad en general. El problema que plantea el grupo colaborativo es la importancia de integrar el inglés al proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, pero no solo como una asignatura a impartir sino también desde la importancia que tiene como una segunda lengua. Además, analizar la práctica docente desde el sujeto más que desde la normatividad establecida y que los procesos de enseñanza de la ciencia no siempre están atados a la ideología dominante y el contenido curricular que se impone por tradición, sino que el problema pedagógico de la investigación debe estar centrado en la vitalidad estética, ética y epistémica de la persona.
  4. 4. PLANTEAMIENTO DEL PROBLEMA En la actualidad, el gobierno colombiano está tratando de implementar programas como "Colombia Bilingüe". La efectividad de este tipo de proyectos depende de una serie de factores, algunos de los cuales no tienen nada que ver con las políticas o la estandarización, sino más bien con los requisitos y problemas académicos que podrían descuidarse al enfocarse en el resultado en lugar del proceso en la educación secundaria. Algunas instituciones tienen dos horas semanales dedicadas a la enseñanza del inglés y otras instituciones aún no han asignado tiempo. Cada institución decidirá, según sus posibilidades, la forma de realizar este trabajo, el diseño de los estándares se inicia en el sexto al undécimo grado de secundaria para establecer metas a largo plazo para niños y jóvenes (Traducción de estándares básicos en competencias lingüísticas extranjeros: inglés, MEN, 2006, p.31). Vivir en un mundo globalizado, donde las personas puedan mantener una comunicación constante con diferentes países ha animado a muchos a viajar alrededor del mundo. Esto, ha permitido el intercambio cultural y ha traído muchas oportunidades para tener una mejor calidad de vida. Estas mejoras han generado la necesidad de compartir un idioma común y el inglés ha demostrado ser el más común de todos. A través de los años, los educadores de inglés han buscado los mejores métodos para enseñar a sus estudiantes, esperando también obtener los mejores resultados. Sin embargo, sin importar el esfuerzo, se ha demostrado que no todos los estudiantes aprenden de la misma manera. Adicionalmente, debido a que el idioma dominante es el español, los estudiantes tampoco tienen la oportunidad de practicar con pares bilingües, lo cual hace más difícil su aprendizaje y también mejorar en sus habilidades. En este sentido, para satisfacer esta necesidad, se ha pensado en el uso de CSL como una estrategia para aprender el idioma inglés. Este método ,actúa como un puente, lo que ayuda. a los alumnos a recordar más palabras en inglés y al mismo tiempo, almacenen imágenes en el cerebro sin recurrir a la traducción en español.
  5. 5. FORMULACIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Los procesos de inclusión dirigidos a la población sorda rara vez contemplan la introducción de una segunda o una tercera lengua que fundamenta el desarrollo cognitivo del alumno y como el docente fomenta el desarrollo de enseñanza-aprendizaje en alumnos con discapacidad auditiva, Sin embargo, existen evidencia (García, 2014; Pacheco, 2010; Domagata Zysk, 2010; Menendez, 2012 & Pozo, 2013) de que los estudiantes sordos pueden aprender una lengua extranjera sin miramientos y fomentar la aplicación de una lengua extrajera como propia . Al respecto, resulta sumamente importante conocer las condiciones, desempeños lingüísticos y efectos interlingüísticos asociados al proceso de adquisición de una L2 (inglés) en estudiantes sordos. La manera en la cual se puede construir evidencias entorno a esta correlación e interdependencia permitiría, además abstraer aportes signiﬁcativos al concenso pedagógico, también apoyar los esfuerzos que hoy más que nunca se están realizando para la inclusión de niños y niñas al interior de las Instituciones Educativas y como el docente promueve el desarrollo de su desempeño cognitivo, pero sobre todo, como su aprendizaje puede ser fundamental en el desempeño del alumno.
  6. 6. PREGUNTA DE INVESTIGACIÓN ¿Cómo mejorar los procesos de enseñanza aprendizaje del inglés en población con discapacidad auditiva para su enseñanza a través de la lengua de señas colombiana (CSL) en alumnos de sexto a undécimo grado del colegio Santa Cruz en la ciudad de Cali?
  7. 7. Hace años, el gobierno colombiano ha intentado implementar programas como "Colombia Bilingüe". La efectividad de este tipo de proyectos depende de una serie de factores, algunos de los cuales no tienen nada que ver con las políticas o la estandarización, sino más bien con los requisitos y problemas académicos que podrían descuidarse al enfocarse en el resultado en lugar del proceso en la educación secundaria. Por otro lado, vivir en un mundo globalizado, donde las personas pueden mantener una comunicación constante, ha permitido el intercambio cultural y traído muchas oportunidades para mejorar la calidad de vida. Estas condiciones han establecido la necesidad de compartir un idioma común y el inglés ha demostrado ser el más común de todos. Durante muchos años, los educadores han buscado mejores métodos para enseñar a sus alumnos y de esta manera; siempre esperan los mejores resultados. Sin embargo, no importa los esfuerzos, no todos los estudiantes aprenden de la misma manera. En Colombia, el Programa Nacional de bilingüismo se publicitó en los últimos años como una estrategia de competitividad, debido a que Colombia es un país donde el idioma dominante es el español y los estudiantes tampoco tienen la oportunidad de practicar la segunda lengua que aprenden con pares nativos de dicho idioma, por lo cual, también se hace más difícil aprenderlo y mejorarlo. En este sentido, para cubrir esta necesidad, el uso de CSL se ha pensado como una estrategia para aprender el idioma inglés. Este método, actúa como un puente, ayudando a los estudiantes a recordar palabras en inglés y al mismo tiempo, colocar imágenes en el cerebro sin recurrir a la traducción al español. JUSTIFICACIÓN
  8. 8. Los resultados del proyecto son beneﬁciosos para toda la sociedad interesada en el aprendizaje del Inglés como lengua extranjera (EFL) dado que es el idioma de las transacciones comerciales a nivel global, de ahí que su dominio se ha convertido en una necesidad más que un lujo. Además, la Lengua de Señas Colombiana puede ser utilizada por otros profesores de inglés que buscan que sus alumnos aprendan y al mismo tiempo disfruten del aprendizaje del inglés. Por ello, la Lengua de Señas Colombiana puede considerarse como un puente, que permite tanto el aprendizaje como la enseñanza de una lengua extranjera en un ambiente agradable con los estudiantes. Adicionalmente, la importancia de este proyecto radica en su particularidad dentro del contexto colombiano, es decir, es singular en la medida que poco se ha profundizado en la inclusión del lenguaje de señas para aprender la lengua inglesa. Además, se trata de un nuevo enfoque y un nuevo instrumento de inclusión, que permite vincular al alumnado con deﬁciencias auditivas a propuestas de aprendizaje estratégica y pedagógicamente innovadoras para evitar excluirlos del sistema educativo debido a sus limitaciones y condición de aislamiento social. Por tanto, es una buena oportunidad para que los docentes de inglés desarrollen nuevas competencias en lenguaje de señas con miras a afrontar los nuevos retos que plantea la educación nacional y mundial al incorporar el uso de la lengua de señas colombiana en su práctica docente. JUSTIFICACIÓN
  9. 9. Reconocer mediante revisión documental las mejoras en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje del inglés en población con discapacidad auditiva para su enseñanza a través de la lengua de señas colombiana (CSL) en alumnos de sexto a undécimo grado del colegio Santa Cruz en la ciudad de Cali. OBJETIVO GENERAL
  10. 10. ● Describir los aspectos relevantes del contexto en virtud de los cuales un grupo de estudiantes sordos adquieren el inglés como segunda lengua. ● Diseñar una propuesta para integrar las TIC a las prácticas de enseñanza que favorezcan el desarrollo bilingüe de los estudiantes con discapacidad auditiva. ● Desarrollar herramientas tecnológicas que permitan mejorar el aprendizaje inicial de la lengua de señas en los niños con discapacidad auditiva. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS
  11. 11. Mucho se ha investigado en las últimas décadas acerca de los niños con discapacidad en relación con su integración a la educación común; pero es en el ámbito de las áreas especiales en donde este fenómeno ha sido menos estudiado, y en el área de las lenguas extranjeras, al menos en el ámbito internacional han implementado varias metodologías e investigaciones sobre la importancia de la adquisición de una segunda lengua en los alumnos con problemas auditivos. En los niños con discapacidad auditiva, su problemática se centra en torno a la comunicación y el lenguaje, por lo tanto, las adaptaciones que se propongan para integrarlos cuentan con características especiales. Como lo menciona Itzel Moreno Vite, María del Pilar Fernández-Viader (2017) con el proyecto de investigación de metodología cualitativa Sordera y el cuarto objetivo del desarrollo sostenible (ODS4) Propuesta de un proyecto de RED para la educación bilingüe de los sordos bajo el marco europeo; donde menciona que Las personas sordas tienen derecho a su lengua y cultura. Como primera implicación, derecho a recibir educación de calidad en su lengua. Además de proporcionar una enseñanza-aprendizaje de alta calidad, por ende los países más desarrollados en Europa pueden servir de marco de referencia, sustento y red de apoyo (RED) para impulsar, desde Europa, proyectos bilingües–biculturales en el ámbito internacional así también para promover el desarrollo infantil y la defensa de los derechos lingüísticos, sociales y culturales de las personas sordas, tomando como referencia el marco de la cohesión social y legislación en políticas educativas europeas para las minorías lingüísticas. ANTECEDENTES INTERNACIONALES
  12. 12. Tras estudios recientes relacionados más especíﬁcamente con el aprendizaje de la lectura y escritura de los sordos son los llevados a cabo en la comunidad sorda de Mejia-Menendez, Itzel (2016), donde menciona sobre los efectos de la lengua de señas al adquirir una segunda lengua donde mostraron que los estudiantes de todas las edades fomentan un aumento signiﬁcativo en su capacidad para recordar nuevas palabras del vocabulario español que se introdujeron con un signo de acompañamiento en el lenguaje de señas estadounidense. Del mismo modo la investigación de metodología cualitativa para abordar las cuestiones que plantea la metodología didáctica de enseñanza de idiomas en programas para sordos un estudio comparado en España y Francia (XVII-XX) por Antonia Navarro Rincón (2014); se caracteriza por destacar la importancia de los estudios sobre la evolución histórica de las metodologías de enseñanza-aprendizaje de idiomas adquieren un valor relevante en el ámbito de la didáctica de las lenguas. Durante el estudio de esta investigación se pudo comprender que dado que el inglés como lengua extranjera es cada vez más importante en el mundo, y que en nuestro país la enseñanza de al menos un idioma extranjero es obligatoria en todas las escuelas de nivel primario y secundario, y siendo el inglés la lengua extranjera que la mayoría de las escuelas adoptan, se hace necesario estar atentos a los nuevos desafíos en la enseñanza de este idioma, y uno de ellos es atender a alumnos con diversas problemáticas que se encuentran incluidos en la escuela común. Cabe destacar que los investigadores abordados en los antecedentes internacionales especiﬁcan la importancia del aprendizaje de una lengua extranjera en alumnos con problemas auditivos. ANTECEDENTES INTERNACIONALES
  13. 13. El trabajo se ha centrado, sin embargo, básicamente en los procesos de enriquecimiento y modernización del léxico (Barreto, 2015, Barreto & Robayo, 2016) en Colombia se ha incrementado la demanda de cursos de LS, ya que no solamente los padres que tienen niños sordos quieren aprenderla, sino que empieza a ser interesante para los profesores oyentes de niños sordos, para los profesionales de todo tipo que trabajan con personas sordas, o para los oyentes que tienen amigos sordos y quieren comunicarse mejor con ellos para expandir la educación inclusiva y mirar la discapacidad como una condición y no como una limitación desde la equidad como proceso formativo. De lo anterior se concluye que, los sordos son analizados como un grupo minoritario con una diversidad lingüística y cultural, y que se les deﬁne desde las características y procesos relacionados directamente con el dominio de su propia lengua y la manera como asumen la interculturalidad desde la situación de bilingüismo en la que permanentemente convive esta población. De ello, se puede inferir que la diversidad lingüística y cultural como grupo minoritario en la que se categoriza a la población sorda, parte del hecho de poseer una lengua diferente del resto de la sociedad y al mismo tiempo de conducirse en un entorno de particulares valores culturales. Por consiguiente, para acercarlos a una comunicación eﬁciente con usuarios de otra lengua, se requiere un proceso de reeducación y abordaje de una pedagogía que facilite la interrelación con otras poblaciones, puesto que estos procesos no los adquieren en su mismo hogar sino en otros contextos. ANTECEDENTES NACIONALES
