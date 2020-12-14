Mh newsletter december 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. December 2020 An occasional report on what’s growing at Maypop Hill Nursery and the Miley homestead in Norwood, Louisiana; to subscribe to the free newsletter, contact us by email: maypophill@gmail.com web: maypophill.com Our most requested slide show presentation is now online. It’s free to view the slide show or to present and discuss with an audience.
  2. 2. 2 Arrowwoods (Viburnum dentatum) make pretty white flowers in spring, which turn into dark blue berries in summer/fall, which turn into bird food well before winter. Three specimens grow on Maypop Hill. Like people, they have individual personalities, leaf sizes, fall color.
  3. 3. 3 Northern Cardinals come to bird feeders to eat the no-waste sunflower chips and other seeds in feeders. They also take the purple fruit of American Beautyberry (Callicarpa americana) and red berries on a Possumhaw Holly (Ilex decidua). So far they have not touched other holly berries: Savanah Holly (I. x attenuata) or Winterberry (I. verticillata). When they run out of other food, they might be less picky.
  4. 4. Maypop Hill Nursery & Publications Betty and LJ Miley, specializing in native plants & sustainable land use web: maypophill.com email: maypophill@gmail.com 4 DECEMBER Garden Interest Hollies (red berries on females): American holly, Yaupon.) Possumhaw/Deciduous holly Evergreens: Red Bay, Sweet Bay Inkberry, Fetterbush, Yucca Gardener Tasks Plant trees, shrubs, seeds and young winter crops (mustard, onions, etc. Mulch beds to protect roots from cold Plan for spring garden, order seeds/plants We rolled two tomato plants onto the enclosed back porch. We’ve had several freezes which killed other vegetable plants, but these are both still producing flowers and fruit. Yes, tomatoes are a fruit, botanically speaking. And a berry, because a plump tomato does not have a stone, like a plum. So, is a strawberry a berry? no. Banana? it’s a berry. Corn is a fruit. Fall-Winter Interest Reaching for a hoe on a chilly morning . . . something didn’t look quite right. After a closer inspection, we realized we had another carnivorous reptile on the premises. Last month Little Lucy got bitten twice in the same week. The second bite almost killed her. The veterinarian said to give her Lachesis mutus, a homeopathetic medicine made from the venom of the Bushmaster snake. We keep that “infinitesimal” remedy, and others, on hand. Both snake and pup survived.

