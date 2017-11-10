Plantilla Inspiración Maynor Rodríguez

Plantilla de proyecto final: Inspiración Contempla los momentos: Empatía, Definición e Idear. Por favor complete los sigui...
En las ciudades se ha propuesto tener el alumbrado público por medio de sensores de movimiento para optimizar el uso de la...
 Fuentes consultadas sobre el problema a resolver. Escriba al menos dos fuentes en formato APA. Comisión Europea. (2013)....
Curso Prototipos Interactivos I

  1. 1. Plantilla de proyecto final: Inspiración Contempla los momentos: Empatía, Definición e Idear. Por favor complete los siguientes aspectos: Empatía Recuerde que la empatía se trata de: La capacidad que tienen los seres humanos de identificarse con ciertas personas y entender sus sentimientos. Este momento es esencial para conocer y comprender de manera profunda las necesidades de la persona que se beneficiará de la solución. Se trata de analizar situaciones, comprender la vida de los usuarios del prototipo, así como los diferentes problemas y necesidades que poseen. Sugerencia: Realice una pequeña investigación sobre los temas asociados al problema, para darse una mejor idea de las implicaciones que tiene. Con base a lo anterior completa lo siguiente: ¿Cómo afecta el problema la vida de la persona que lo sufre? Describa una situación ejemplo. La optimización de las luces en los espacios públicos es un problema que enfrentan todas las ciudades del mundo. El proyecto trata sobre optimizar las luces de los espacios públicos por medio de sensores. ¿Qué otras situaciones podrían ser causadas por el problema? Sería muy útil el poder encender las luces por medio de sensores de luz o movimiento, los cuales podrían evitar algunos problemas no solo en las ciudades, sino también en los hogares. ¿Qué opinan otras personas sobre ese problema? Muchas personas creen que hay que hacer gastos excesivos para poder contar con luces con sensores de luz o movimiento y por esta razón no las instalan en sus casas.
  2. 2. En las ciudades se ha propuesto tener el alumbrado público por medio de sensores de movimiento para optimizar el uso de la energía eléctrica. Definición Este momento consiste en: Recuperar la información relevante del problema. Establecer los datos que serían relevantes para proponer varias soluciones. Considerando lo anterior responda: ¿Cuáles son las causas del problema? 1. Alumbrado público que no optimiza el uso de la energía eléctrica. 2. La iluminación representa el 50 % del consumo de la energía eléctrica, según la Comisión Europea (2013). ¿Cuáles son las consecuencias del problema? El gran consumo de energía eléctrica en la iluminación de espacios públicos, que acarrea altos costos y contaminación. ¿Por qué es un problema importante a resolver? Porque es necesario resolver el problema del consumo de recursos en el planeta. La contaminación y el alto consumo de los recursos provoca un alto impacto en la salud de la Tierra. Idear Para este momento se debe considerar lo siguiente: Este momento es para la generación de ideas con base a datos establecidos en la Definición. El objetivo es tener muchas alternativas de solución y no ir en busca de la mejor solución desde ahora, sino conforme vayamos analizando más el problema. Ninguna idea se descarta, todas son valiosas y deben ser valoradas. Responda lo siguiente:  ¿Cuáles podrían ser soluciones al problema que se desea solucionar? Exponga las que desee, un mínimo de 2. 1. Colocar luces LED en el alumbrado público que se enciendan con sensores de movimiento. 2. Iluminar monumentos o edificios con luces LED que se enciendan por medio de sensores de luz.
  3. 3.  Fuentes consultadas sobre el problema a resolver. Escriba al menos dos fuentes en formato APA. Comisión Europea. (2013). Iluminando las Ciudades Acelerando el Despliegue de Soluciones de Iluminación Innovadoras en las Ciudades Europeas. Recuperado el 10 de noviembre de 2017 de http://cordis.europa.eu/fp7/ict/photonics/docs/ssl-cip/lighting-the-cities_es.pdf Unión Internacional de Telecomunicaciones. (2016). Construir las ciudades inteligentes y sostenibles del mañana. Revista Actualidades de la UIT, N°2. Recuperado el 10 de noviembre de 2017 de http://www.itu.int/en/itunews/Documents/2016-02/2016_ITUNews02-es.pdf  Recuerde enviar el URL de la plantilla Inspiración, publicada en el espacio de Proyecto Final del Álbum de Aprendizaje y en el casillero de la Unidad 1 habilitado para ello.

