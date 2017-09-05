"PRESENT PERFECT" FUNCTIONS The present perfect is used to point out a link between the present and the past. The time in ...
present perfect
present perfect
present perfect
present perfect
present perfect
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

present perfect

2 views

Published on

presentación corta present perfet

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
2
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

present perfect

  1. 1. "PRESENT PERFECT" FUNCTIONS The present perfect is used to point out a link between the present and the past. The time in which the action takes place is prior to the present but non-specific and often there is a greater interest in the result than in the action itself.

×