Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONCEPTOS BASICOS DE LA ELECTRICIDAD MAYLEEN DAYANA FERRER RODRIGUEZ 10-7 TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA MAG. GUILLERMO MONDRAGO...
Tabla de contenido LA ELECTRICIDAD. .........................................................................................
LA ELECTRICIDAD. La electricidad es una forma de energía, debido a la presencia de electrones libres y se puede manifestar...
CORRIENTE CONTINÚA Y ALTERNA. La electricidad se presenta fundamentalmente en dos formas: CORRIENTE CONTINUA: es un tipo d...
3. LOS ECEPTORES: son operadores diversos que sirven para transformar la energía eléctrica recibida en otro u otros tipos ...
TERMINOS DE LA CORRIENTE Los términos de las corrientes son:  INTENSIDAD DE LA CORRIENTE: es el número de electrones que ...
POLEA Una polea es una maquina simple, un dispositivo mecánico de atracción, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consist...
PIÑONES. Los piñones son un engranaje de una maquina agrícola donde el movimiento de este se transmite a través de una rue...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conceptos basicos de la electricidad

52 views

Published on

CONCEPTOS BÁSICOS DE LA ELECTRICIDAD

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conceptos basicos de la electricidad

  1. 1. CONCEPTOS BASICOS DE LA ELECTRICIDAD MAYLEEN DAYANA FERRER RODRIGUEZ 10-7 TECNOLOGIA E INFORMATICA MAG. GUILLERMO MONDRAGON CASTRO INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2020.
  2. 2. Tabla de contenido LA ELECTRICIDAD. ................................................................................................................................ 3 CORRIENTE CONTINÚA Y ALTERNA................................................................................................. 4 CIRCUITO ELECTRICO........................................................................................................................... 4 TRANSPORTE DE LA CORRIENTE ELECTRICA................................................................................ 5 TERMINOS DE LA CORRIENTE ............................................................................................................ 6 TABLA DE MAGNITUDES. .................................................................................................................... 6 POLEA........................................................................................................................................................ 7 MOTOR ELECTRICO............................................................................................................................... 7 PIÑONES.................................................................................................................................................... 8 LEY DE OHM. ........................................................................................................................................... 8 LEY DE WATT.......................................................................................................................................... 8
  3. 3. LA ELECTRICIDAD. La electricidad es una forma de energía, debido a la presencia de electrones libres y se puede manifestar de diferentes formas algunas son:  Energía Química: es una forma de energía potencial que se encuentra almacenada en la comida, la gasolina o en algunas combinaciones química, algunos claros ejemplos incluyen un fosforo encendido, la mezcla entre vinagre y soda para formar CO2, la ruptura de barras luminosas para liberar energía química, entre otras. Es importante resaltar que no todas las reacciones Químicas liberan energía, a estas reacciones que producen energía se le llama exotérmicas y las reacciones que necesitan energía para iniciar y continuar se les llama endotérmicas.  Energía Eléctrica: se produce por electrones que se mueven a través de una sustancia específica, esta energía es encontrada comúnmente en baterías y enchufes.  Energía Mecánica: es la que produce movimiento, es forma más común que encontramos en nuestro entorno ya que cualquier objeto que contenga una masa y movimiento produce energía mecánica, está la podemos observar en las maquinas, las personas, los vehículos, entre otros elementos.  Energía Acústica: se produce cuando se hace vibrar un objeto. Este tipo de energía viaja en forma de ondas en todas las direcciones, el sonido tiene diferentes frecuencias y magnitudes por lo tanto, no siempre producirá la misma energía, este lo podemos encontrar en las voces, las bocinas, los silbatos y los instrumentos musicales.  Energía Lumínica: es aquella energía que genera y transporta las ondas de luz, actuando generalmente como partículas (fotones) o una onda electromagnética, esta puede ser natural (el sol) o artificial ( generado por otras energías como la eléctrica). 
  4. 4. CORRIENTE CONTINÚA Y ALTERNA. La electricidad se presenta fundamentalmente en dos formas: CORRIENTE CONTINUA: es un tipo de corriente eléctrica, esto es, al flujo de una carga eléctrica a través de un material conductor, debido al desplazamiento de una cantidad determinada de electrones a lo largo de su estructura molecular, es decir dicho flujo de electrones se caracteriza por tener siempre un mismo sentido de circulación que no varía con el tiempo. La corriente continua la podemos encontrar en las baterías, pilas y dinamos. CORRIENTE ALTERNA: es un tipo de corriente eléctrica en la cual la magnitud y el sentido varían cíclicamente, este tipo de corriente generalmente llega a los hogares y es empleado por diversas funciones domesticas como en centrales eléctricas (hidroeléctricas, eólicas, nucleares, etc.) y mediante el uso de alternadores (como los automóviles) mediante las baterías y otros acumuladores y en enchufes. CIRCUITO ELECTRICO. Es el conjunto de operadores o elementos que unidos entre si permiten una circulación de electrones (corriente eléctrica). Si una corriente eléctrica circula desde un punto de partida, recorre un camino y vuelve a ese camino podemos decir que se ha establecido un circuito eléctrico. En todo circuito eléctrico podemos observar 3 elementos fundamentales: 1. EL GENERADOR: es el operador que proporciona la energía eléctrica, como lo son las pilas, baterías, entre otros. 2. LOS CONDUCTORES: son los operadores que transportan la energía eléctrica, camino por el cual circulan los electrones, como lo son los hilos y cables.
  5. 5. 3. LOS ECEPTORES: son operadores diversos que sirven para transformar la energía eléctrica recibida en otro u otros tipos de energía. CIRCUITO ELECTRICO EN SERIE: es aquel circuito eléctrico en el que la corriente eléctrica tiene un solo camino para llegar al punto de partida, sin importar los elementos intermedios. En el caso concreto de solo arreglos de resistencias la corriente eléctrica es la misma en todos los puntos del circuito. CIRCUITO ELECTRICO EN PARALELO: es aquel circuito en el que la corriente eléctrica se bifurca en cada nodo. Su característica más importante es el hecho de que el potencial en casa elemento del circuito tienen la misma diferencia de potencial. CIRCUITO ELECTRICO MIXTO: son aquellos que disponen de tres o más operadores eléctricos y en cuya asociación concurren a la vez los dos circuitos anteriores, en serie y en paralelo. En este tipo de circuitos se combinan a la vez los efectos de los circuitos en serie y en paralelo, por lo tanto cada caso habrá que interpretar su funcionamiento. TRANSPORTE DE LA CORRIENTE ELECTRICA. El transporte eléctrico permite transferir la energía producida en las centrales hasta los centros de consumo. Dicho de otra manera, es el camino que realiza la electricidad desde que se genera hasta que comienza a distribuirse. Los materiales que se emplean para el transporte de energía son 2 tipos: 1. CONDUCTORES: son aquellos materiales que ofrecen poca resistencia al paso de la corriente eléctrica, como lo son todos los metales (plata, oro, cobre, aluminio, entre otros). 2. AISLANTES: son aquellos materiales que impiden el paso de la corriente eléctrica como lo son el vidrio, el ámbar, la seda, la madera, la porcelana, el aire, etc.
  6. 6. TERMINOS DE LA CORRIENTE Los términos de las corrientes son:  INTENSIDAD DE LA CORRIENTE: es el número de electrones que pasan por un punto cualquiera del conductor en la unidad de tiempo (en un segundo). I= 𝑁 𝑇  FUERZA ELECTROMOTRIZ: es la fuerza que mueve los electrones [ 𝐹𝐸𝑀]  RESISTENCIA ELECTRICA: es la oposición al paso de la corriente eléctrica. Los metales ofrecen menos resistencia, se debe tener en cuenta los materiales, clase de materiales, longitud, calibre, temperatura. Algunos son semiconductores: fosforo, germanio, silicio.  POTENCIA: capacidad para transformar energía eléctrica en otro tipo de energía. TABLA DE MAGNITUDES. MAGNITUDES SIMBOLO EN FORMULAS UNIDAD DE MEDIDA SIMBOLO INSTRUMENTO DE MEDICION Intensidad de corriente eléctrica I Amperio A Amperímetro Fuerza electromotriz E voltio V voltímetro Resistencia eléctrica R ohmio Ω óhmetro Potencia P wattio W wattimetro
  7. 7. POLEA Una polea es una maquina simple, un dispositivo mecánico de atracción, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central la cual sirve para reducir la magnitud de la fuerza necesaria para mover un peso ,además, forma conjuntos ya sean aparejos o polipastos. Está compuesta por 3 partes: 1. LA LLANTA: es una zona exterior de la polea y su constitución es esencial, ya que se adaptara a la forma de la correa que alberga. 2. EL CUERPO: las poleas están formadas por una pieza maciza cuando sean de pequeño tamaño. Cuando sus dimensiones aumentan, irán provistas de nervios y/o brazos que generan la polea, uniendo el cubo con la llanta. 3. EL CUBO: es el agujero cónico y cilíndrico que sirve para acoplar al eje. En la actualidad se emplean mucho los acoplamientos cónicos ya que resulta muy cómodo su montaje MOTOR ELECTRICO. El motor eléctrico es un dispositivo que convierte la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica de rotación por medio de la acción de los campos magnéticos generados en sus bobinas. Son máquinas eléctricas rotatorias compuestas por un estator y un rotor.  ESTATOR: es la parte fija de una maquina rotativa y uno de los dos elementos fundamentales para la transmisión de potencia o corriente eléctrica.  ROTOR: es el componente que gira en una maquina eléctrica ya sea un motor o un generador eléctrico.
  8. 8. PIÑONES. Los piñones son un engranaje de una maquina agrícola donde el movimiento de este se transmite a través de una rueda loca. Esta rueda intermedia permite variar la relación de transmisión cambiando el número de dientes de los piñones y de la corona sin necesidad de variar la distancia entre el eje motriz y el eje conducido. LEY DE OHM. La ley de OHM es la intensidad de corriente eléctrica directamente proporcional a la fuerza e inversamente proporcional a la resistencia (menos corriente a mayor resistencia). I= 𝐸 𝑅 LEY DE WATT. La ley de WATT es la potencia eléctrica esta es directamente proporcional a la fuerza y la intensidad que la recorre. P= E x I

×