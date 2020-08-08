Guia tercero 2020 renaturales pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 Practico lo que aprendí. 1. Completa la tabla escribiendo los recursos naturales empleados en la fabricación de un abrig...
8 ¿Como sé que aprendí? A continuación, explica la diferencia entre los recursos naturales renovables y no renovables a tr...
9 A G R I C U L T U R A G U A C C A W C A R B O N Y I J K N A I S S U R A N I O Q R W Ñ A R L N D Q B E G T Ñ L E Ñ K L B ...
10 ¿Qué voy a aprender? Una de las fuentes de energía es el sol, que se manifiesta en forma de luz y calor. La energía del...
11 Lo que estoy aprendiendo Practico lo que aprendí. Completa el siguiente cuadro Electrodoméstico Con que energía funcion...
12 Sigamos aprendiendo Practico lo que aprendí Marca con una X los materiales conductores que aparecen en la siguiente gra...
13 ¿Cuál de estos objetos sería un buen conductor de la electricidad? ____ Un anillo de oro ____ Una ensaladera de porcela...
14
15 Practico lo que aprendí Como sé que aprendí Completa el siguiente cuadro Forma de energía La fuente o reserva Como se m...
16 Eólica Movimiento de las aspas de un molino. Movimiento de barcos de vela. Algunas de las transformaciones de energía s...
17 ¿Qué voy a aprender? Nuestra ciudad tiene una variación de temperatura, unos días son muy soleados, hace demasiado calo...
18 ¿Cuál es la característica común de ese grupo de animales?__________________________________________________________ __...
19 Lo que estoy aprendiendo. Leo con atención. Sabemos que los seres vivos se adaptan a diferentes ambientes, y de acuerdo...
20 Practico lo que aprendí. En tu cuaderno de ciencias naturales copia y responde las siguientes preguntas. 1. Escoge una ...
21 Pausa activa WEBGRAFIA https://www.google.com/search?q=mapa+conceptual+de+los+usos+de+los++recursos+naturales+ para+pri...
Guia : Aprendizaje con sentido en tiempos de pandemia. Contiene tematicas sobre recursos naturales, energía , fuentes , formas y transformación de la energía.

  1. 1. 1 Aprendizaje con sentido en tiempo de pandemia. Objetivo de aprendizaje: 1. Identificar los recursos que ofrece la naturaleza para satisfacer las necesidades del hombre. 2. Crear una conciencia ecológica a partir del conocimiento del entorno que nos rodea y la relación de este con el ser humano. 3. Comprende la relación entre las características físicas de plantas y animales con los ambientes en donde viven, teniendo en cuenta sus necesidades básicas (luz, agua, aire, suelo, nutrientes, seguridad, adaptaciones). Desempeños esperados 1. Reconoce y argumenta las características de los recursos naturales 2. Demuestra curiosidad e interés por conocer los seres vivos que conforman el entorno. Y plantea una estrategia para mejorar el uso de los recursos naturales que nos ofrece el medio ambiente. 3. Propone y verifica necesidades de los seres vivos. 4. Respeta y cuida los seres vivos y objetos de mi entorno. 5. Tener el hábito de consultar distintas fuentes de información para resolver situaciones de la vida cotidiana. Introducción INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA INEM JORGE ISAACS UNIDOS EN EL AMOR FORMAMOS LA MEJOR INSTITUCIÓN MATERIAL DE ESTUDIO EN CASA ASIGNATURA: Ciencias Naturales Grado: __3_________ Grupo___________ Del 3 al 28 de agosto 2020 Nombre Completo: ___________________________________ Código: ___________
  2. 2. 2 Apreciad@s estudiantes, mamitas, papitos y demás familiares, presentamos la nueva guía de esperamos que este semestre traiga muchos frutos y nuevas experiencias de aprendizaje para usted y su hij@. Feliz inicio de nuevo periodo académico. Continuando con nuestro aprendizaje con sentido, vamos a desarrollar una temática que involucra “Nuestro compromiso ambiental” que se ve reflejado en acciones que abogan por un consumo responsable de agua, energía y papel y todos los recursos naturales. Se trata de contribuir de forma voluntaria a la mejora ambiental. El trabajo que vas a presentar al final de la guía es un breve texto donde involucres las temáticas desarrolladas en la guía y en el que expongas tu opinión y tu compromiso con el medio ambiente y el uso razonable de los recursos naturales. Solo basta que me envíes una fotografía del texto escrito con tu puño y letra, recuerda tener en cuenta las reglas ortográficas, la coherencia en la escritura como se ha realizado en el diario de campo. Recuerda… • Tener en cuenta las reglas de aseo: Lavado de manos antes de comenzar las actividades y después de terminarlas. • Procurar tener un espacio cómodo para realizar tus actividades. • Pedir ayuda a un adulto cuando tengas dificultad para entender algo. • Al entregar tu trabajo debes colocar en la parte superior de la hoja o en el formato que lo envíes, Tus nombres y apellidos completos, el grado y la fecha. ¿Qué voy a aprender? Vamos a pensar en todas las cosas que usamos tanto para estudiar, como en la casa y hacemos una lista en tu cuaderno de ciencias naturales. Tratamos de identificar con que material fue elaborado cada uno y lo escribimos al frente. Observa y responde ¿Qué usamos para escribir? ¿De dónde crees que sale el material con que se fabrica el lápiz? ___________________________________________________________ ¿De que estará hecha la punta? _________________________________ ¿Y el borrador de que estará hecho? _____________________________ Como pueden observar a tu alrededor hay una gran cantidad de objetos que están elaborados con recursos naturales, para fabricar un lápiz se necesita madera,
  3. 3. 3 carbón o grafito, petróleo para producir la goma o borrador, y pintura para que se vea mas bonito. A continuación, realizaras un ejercicio de asociación, unes con una línea el recurso natural con su ejemplo. Recurso vegetal Recurso Animal Recurso Mineral
  4. 4. 4 Lo que estoy aprendiendo. Los recursos naturales son todo lo que usas de la naturaleza para poder satisfacer tus necesidades. Por ejemplo: el aire, el agua, el sol, la flora, la fauna, el petróleo y todo lo que puedas encontrar en la naturaleza.  La energía del Sol, en forma de luz y calor, es un recurso natural.  La atmósfera que nos da el oxígeno para respirar también es un recurso natural.  Los vegetales y los animales son recursos naturales que el hombre los usa para alimentarse y para satisfacer otras necesidades. La energía del sol, el aire de la atmósfera, el agua, el suelo, los animales, vegetales y minerales son recursos naturales que el hombre los usa para satisfacer sus necesidades.
  5. 5. 5 ¿Qué recursos observas en la ilustración? __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. 7 Practico lo que aprendí. 1. Completa la tabla escribiendo los recursos naturales empleados en la fabricación de un abrigo de lana, una casa, un cuaderno. Abrigo de lana Una casa Un cuaderno Recursos naturales empleados en su elaboración 2. Completa la tabla de los siguientes recursos naturales. Recurso natural Tipo de recurso Uso del producto Otros posibles productos con este recurso. Madera Vegetal Construcción de muebles Lápices, alcobas, Cuadros. Lana Hierro Oro Gasolina 3. Completa el siguiente mapa conceptual.
  8. 8. 8 ¿Como sé que aprendí? A continuación, explica la diferencia entre los recursos naturales renovables y no renovables a través de la siguiente situación. Copia y responde las preguntas en tu cuaderno de ciencias naturales. Imagina que llegamos a un lago donde hay 300 peces y que ese es nuestro alimento. ❖ ¿Qué pasaría si cada día sacamos 15 peces para comer? ❖ ¿Ustedes creen que llegaría el día que nos acabemos todos los peces que hay en el lago? ❖ ¿Qué pasaría si dejamos de sacar peces por algunos días para que los peces pequeños crezcan o para que las hembras pongan huevos y salgan mas peces? ❖ ¿Nos duraría más tiempo el recurso? En la siguiente sopa de letras busca los recursos naturales y clasifícalos en renovables y no renovables. Agricultura. Agua. Aire. Arboles. Carbón mineral, carbón vegetal, energía eólica, gas natural, gasolina, madera, lana, hierro, hidrogeno, uranio, minerales, oro, petróleo, suelo, sol, papel, carbón.
  9. 9. 9 A G R I C U L T U R A G U A C C A W C A R B O N Y I J K N A I S S U R A N I O Q R W Ñ A R L N D Q B E G T Ñ L E Ñ K L B O A O Ñ O H I D R O G E N O O E T E P N Q W Q Ñ S O H J G N A U L K V W T B R F R E D A M I R O S E L O B R A O T H F I G A R H G A S O L I N A O D N R L T G E U W R P A P E L F E E X E W T X F D Ñ G W R E G R N V P Q A H I E R R O G U V A E B S E L A R E N I M F S O L Valora tu aprendizaje……..Mi compromiso Si No A veces Identifico los recursos naturales y los clasifico los recursos naturales renovables y no renovables. Propongo estrategias para mejorar el uso de los recursos que nos ofrece el medio ambiente. Pausa Activa Protejo los recursos naturales
  10. 10. 10 ¿Qué voy a aprender? Una de las fuentes de energía es el sol, que se manifiesta en forma de luz y calor. La energía del Sol la utilizan las plantas y otros organismos para fabricar su alimento durante la fotosíntesis, también interviene en el ciclo del agua, en la temperatura interna de los seres vivos, y en muchas máquinas y dispositivos que los científicos e ingenieros han construido para transformarla en energía eléctrica, esta se obtiene del agua en movimiento, de la quema de combustibles, del movimiento del viento y del sol entre otros. Otras formas de energía son la energía sonora es decir el sonido, la energía hidráulica, proviene del agua, la energía eólica cuya fuente es el viento Una forma de energía se puede transformar en otras, por ejemplo, la licuadora utiliza energía eléctrica y es transformada en mecánica. A pesar de que la energía solar es gratuita y no contamina, es la menos utilizada. Es urgente que tomemos conciencia de esta fuente energética y aprendamos a aprovecharla.
  11. 11. 11 Lo que estoy aprendiendo Practico lo que aprendí. Completa el siguiente cuadro Electrodoméstico Con que energía funciona En qué energía la transforma Nevera Lavadora Celular Plancha Radio ventilador Pausa activa
  12. 12. 12 Sigamos aprendiendo Practico lo que aprendí Marca con una X los materiales conductores que aparecen en la siguiente grafica. La electricidad es un tipo de energía que se puede contener en un solo lugar o se puede mover de un sitio a otro. Cuando la energía se mantiene en un solo lugar, se la conoce como energía estática, que significa que no se mueve; la electricidad que se mueve de un sitio a otro se lama electricidad corriente. El lapicero y el papel tienen diferente carga eléctrica, por eso, se atraen. Los globos tienen igual carga eléctrica, por eso, se repelen. Formas de produccion de electricidad Por fricción: Una carga eléctrica se produce cuando se frotan uno con otros dos pedazos de ciertos materiales; por ejemplo, cuando se peina el cabello. Estas cargas reciben el nombre de electricidad estática, la cual se produce cuando un material transfiere sus electrones a otro. Por magnetismo Todos conocemos los imanes, y los han manejado alguna que otra vez. Por lo tanto, podrá haber observado que, en algunos casos, los imanes se atraen y en otro caso se repelen. La razón es que los imanes tienen campos de fuerza que actúan uno sobre el otro recíprocamente. Un conductor eléctrico es un cuerpo que transmite la corriente eléctrica a través de él; como ya sabrás, los materiales que mejor conducen la corriente son los metales, aunque también conducen la corriente eléctrica materiales como el grafito y el agua, cuando tiene disuelta alguna sal. Un aislante eléctrico es un material que no permite el paso de corriente a su través; existen aislantes naturales, como la madera o todos los materiales pétreos, y aislantes artificiales como los materiales plásticos.
  13. 13. 13 ¿Cuál de estos objetos sería un buen conductor de la electricidad? ____ Un anillo de oro ____ Una ensaladera de porcelana ____ Una cuchara plástica ____ El agua de una bañera llena Pausa activa Sigamos aprendiendo Escribe sobre la línea que representa la siguiente ____________________________________________________
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 Practico lo que aprendí Como sé que aprendí Completa el siguiente cuadro Forma de energía La fuente o reserva Como se manifiesta Electrodoméstico Térmica El Sol, estufas, motores, alimentos, combustión de petróleo y sus derivados. Calor, movimiento. Secador Sonora Sonidos y ruidos. El radio Lumínica El Sol, velas, fósforos, bombillos, lámparas de: querosene, gasolina, alcohol o pilas. Lámparas Eléctrica Cuerpos electrizados. Luz, calor, movimientos o transformaciones de las cosas, corriente eléctrica, ruidos. Imanes. Electroimanes Atracción de cuerpos compuestos por hierro, movimiento de electrodomésticos.
  16. 16. 16 Eólica Movimiento de las aspas de un molino. Movimiento de barcos de vela. Algunas de las transformaciones de energía son: De energía eléctrica a energía térmica, lumínica, sonora y mecánica. De energía mecánica a energía eléctrica, térmica y sonora. De energía térmica a energía eléctrica y mecánica. De energía química (contenida en los alimentos) a energía térmica y mecánica. De energía sonora a energía eléctrica. De energía eólica a energía eléctrica. De energía atómica a energía eléctrica, térmica o mecánica. Discute con tu familia sobre el texto anterior y piensa en ejemplos de transformaciones de energía que veas en tu vida cotidiana. Elabora una lista en tu cuaderno. Valoro mi aprendizaje Mi compromiso Si No A veces Reconozco la importancia de la energía eléctrica. Y establezco diferencia entre materiales conductores y aislantes. Identifico las partes de un circuito. Pausa activa Hago uso racional de la energía en mi casa
  17. 17. 17 ¿Qué voy a aprender? Nuestra ciudad tiene una variación de temperatura, unos días son muy soleados, hace demasiado calor y hay momentos que son pocos, pero baja la temperatura. ¿Qué haces cuando el calor es insoportable? ¿Cuándo madrugas, debes salir y la temperatura ha bajado, que haces en esta situación? Como puedes ver en la ciudad de Bogotá, Pasto, Boyacá, el clima es muy frio, en cambio en Cartagena, Barranquilla, Cali, Buenaventura el clima es bastante caluroso y las formas de vestir de las personas en cada una de las ciudades es diferente, ya que debe ser adecuada para soportar las bajas o altas temperaturas. Y esto no solo sucede a las personas, sino también a los diferentes seres vivos, ya que tanto las plantas como los animales han tenido que desarrollar algunas estructuras para defenderse de las temperaturas, de sus depredadores, etc. A este proceso se le denomina adaptación. A continuación, vamos a observar unas imágenes y vas describir las características de cada uno de los seres vivos con la correspondiente adaptación.
  18. 18. 18 ¿Cuál es la característica común de ese grupo de animales?__________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ¿Qué características observas en estas plantas? __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ¿Qué características comunes y que diferencias encuentras en las dos imágenes?_______________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________________
  19. 19. 19 Lo que estoy aprendiendo. Leo con atención. Sabemos que los seres vivos se adaptan a diferentes ambientes, y de acuerdo con esto los clasificamos como aéreos, acuáticos o terrestres. Esta clasificación es variable, pues hay seres que viven una parte de su vida en el agua y otra en la tierra. Para catalogar un ser vivo miramos el ambiente en el que pasa la mayor parte de su vida, cómo se mueve o de qué se alimenta. Las características del cuerpo que le permiten funcionar en un medio se llaman adaptaciones: las alas son adaptaciones al medio aéreo; los tallos llenos de aire del buchón son una adaptación al medio acuático; los troncos duros que permiten a las plantas levantarse muy alto son una adaptación a la vida sobre la tierra. También hay seres que poseen adaptaciones a más de un medio: los patos, por ejemplo, tienen alas con las que pueden volar, pero sus patas tienen membranas que les ayudan a nadar. Imaginemos que nos adaptamos a vivir en el agua. Las adaptaciones de los organismos vivos a un medio determinado cumplen una función. Completen un cuadro como el siguiente en el cuaderno, donde escriban cuál creen que es la función que cumple cada estructura. Estructura Función Pico largo y delgado del colibrí. Las espinas del cactus. Las patas con membranas. El veneno de los sapos. Las garras del águila. Los dientes incisivos de los herbívoros. El cuello largo de la jirafa.
  20. 20. 20 Practico lo que aprendí. En tu cuaderno de ciencias naturales copia y responde las siguientes preguntas. 1. Escoge una planta de tu casa y escribe en tu cuaderno las adaptaciones que presenta para vivir en el medio donde habita. Haz un dibujo de esa planta en tu cuaderno. 2. Escoge un animal de tu casa o de tu barrio y escribe en tu cuaderno las adaptaciones que ha desarrollado para vivir en el medio donde habita. Como sé que aprendí. Leo con atención Durante el transcurso de sus vidas, los seres vivos modifican el medio en donde habitan, por ejemplo, para construir su vivienda como en el caso de las termitas, o para alimentarse, como en el caso de las hormigas. Algunas modificaciones son beneficiosas como los huecos que hacen las lombrices en la tierra que permiten el paso más fácil del agua y el aire dando mayor fertilidad al suelo. Otras modificaciones afectan el medio negativamente como cuando el ganado camina y endurece el suelo, lo que no permite la filtración del agua y esto aumenta la erosión. Las plantas, con sus hojas y sus raíces, resguardan el suelo evitando la erosión. Piensa en otras modificaciones que hacen los seres vivos al medio donde viven. Escríbelas en tu cuaderno de ciencias. Valora tu aprendizaje …… Mi compromiso Si No A veces Identifico las necesidades de los seres vivos de mi entorno. Escribo una modificación que hacen los seres vivos en el medio donde viven. Cuido los seres vivos
  21. 21. 21 Pausa activa WEBGRAFIA https://www.google.com/search?q=mapa+conceptual+de+los+usos+de+los++recursos+naturales+ para+primaria&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjDhPzSheHqAhUBBlkKHTa_B_IQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=mapa+conceptual+de+los+usos+de+los++recursos+naturales+para+primaria&gs _lcp=CgNpbWcQDDoECAAQQzoGCAAQBRAeOgYIABAIEB5QpogGWMarBmCwvQZoAHAAeACAAb4 BiAH8D5IBBDAuMTOYAQCgAQGqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZ8ABAQ&sclient=img&ei=r0kYX4PxMYGM5A K2_p6QDw&bih=657&biw=1349&hl=es https://es.calameo.com/read/005372240e1b992b34f13 https://redes.colombiaaprende.edu.co/ntg/men/archivos/Referentes_Calidad/Modelos_Flexibles/ Escuela_Nueva/Guias_para_estudiantes/CN_Grado03_02.pdf. Calculo mental 5+4=9 9+5=14 14+9=23 23+___=____

