Actividad del grupo

Unidad educativa particular “Emaús” Materia: informática Nombre: Darían Mayerly Miranda Condoy Paralelo:2c
Los 7 volcanes mas activos de Portugal Volcán Altitud Estado Última erupción Sete Ciudades 856 m Activo Santa Bárbara 1023...
La hidrografía de Portugal El río Miño El río Lima El Duero El Tajo El Guadiana
LAS 10 CASCADAS DE PORTUGAL • Faia da Água Alta Fisgas de Ermelo Cascada de la Ribeira dos Caldeirões Cascada Fraga da Pen...
• Pincaes Cáscate Calcada de Cinco Rodas Cascata de Cela Cavalos Bica da Agua d'Alta Poco Azul
5 productos de mayor exportación en el Portugal • Aceites de Petróleo • Minerales Bituminosos • Calzado con Suela de Cauch...
Portugal es un país del sur de Europa en la península ibérica, que limita con España. Su ubicación en el océano Atlántico influyó en muchos aspectos de su cultura:

