Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Diagnóstico para la mejora del logro de los aprendizajes y la permanencia en las escuelas de educación básica. USAER NO EX...
ACLARACION: No se respondió por que especifica que es acompañamiento recibido como director.
Diagnostico preescolar
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diagnostico preescolar

40 views

Published on

DIAGNOSTICO EDAD PREESCOLAR

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Diagnostico preescolar

  1. 1. Diagnóstico para la mejora del logro de los aprendizajes y la permanencia en las escuelas de educación básica. USAER NO EXISTE NINGUNA RESPUESTA LOS PADRES DE FAMILIA NO HAN MOSTRADO NINGUN INTERES EN RECIBIR APOYO POR PARTE DE USAER
  2. 2. ACLARACION: No se respondió por que especifica que es acompañamiento recibido como director.

×