book❤[READ]✔ Urban Soils (Advances in Soil Science)

Globally 30% of the world population lived in urban areas in 1950 54% in 2016 and 66% projected by 2050. The most urbanized regions include North America Latin America and Europe.Ã£Â€Â€ Urban encroachment depletes soil carbon and the aboveground biomass carbon pools enhancing the flux of carbon from soil and vegetation into the atmosphere. Thus urbanization has exacerbated ecological and environmental problems.Urban soils are composed of geological material that has been drastically disturbed by anthropogenic activities and compromised their role in the production of food aesthetics of residential areas and pollutant dynamics. Properties of urban soils are normally not favorable to plant growththe soils are contaminated by heavy metals and are compacted and sealed. Therefore the quality of urban soils must be restored to make use of this valuable resource for delivery of essential ecosys