Viscous fluid that fill the blood vessel (arteries- veins –capillaries) and its volume is About 5-6litre in the adult pers...
The blood Red blood cells Blood plasma White blood cells platelets
Blood plasma is a pale coloured liquid that contains the blood cells . It is approx. 90% water, the rest of its mass being...
Red blood cells (more formally called "erythrocytes") have the physical form of disc-shaped cells that have no nuclei when...
White blood cells (more formally called "leucocytes") are large opaque blood cells - which means that they appear to be so...
Blood Platelets (more formally called "thrombocytes") are very small disc-shaped bodies that do not have any nuclei. They ...
:Transports 1-Dissolved gases (e.g. oxygen, carbon dioxide) 2-Waste products of metabolism (e.g. water, urea) 3-Hormones 4...
:Controls pH The pH of blood must remain in the range 7.3 to 7.4, otherwise it begins to damage cell :Removes toxins from ...
:Regulation of Body Fluid Electrolytes Excess salt is removed from the body in urine, which may contain around 10g salt pe...
The lymphatic system is a network of tubes throughout the body that drains fluid (called lymph) from tissues and empties i...
Lymphatic system parts: Lymphatic capillaries Lymphatic vessels Lymphatic ducts Lymphatic nodes
The thymus: The thymus is located in the thoracic cavity, just under the neck. It’s made up of two lobes of lymphoid tissu...
The spleen: The spleen is located in the upper- left part of the abdomen. It’s tucked up under the ribs, so you generally ...
The tonsils: The tonsils are masses of lymphoid tissue found in the back of the throat and nasal cavity. They’re part of t...
The appendix: The appendix is a pouch of lymphatic tissue that’s attached to the large intestine. It’s located in the lowe...
Peyer’s patches: These patches of lymphoid tissue are located in the mucosa and submucosa throughout the small intestine, ...
Intraepithelial lymphocytes: These tissues are located between the cells of the epithelial layer of the small intestine, b...
the blood and its component.

