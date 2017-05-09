Nama : Maya Dwi Indrawati NIM : 5517110048 Dosen Pengampu : Prof.Dr.Ir.Hapzi Ali, Pre-MSc,MM,CMA Quiz 1 Negara Indonesia a...
Tgs ke 2 09 mei 2017
Penerapan Good Governance di Indonesia yang sesuai Bhinneka Tunggal Ika

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Nama : Maya Dwi Indrawati NIM : 5517110048 Dosen Pengampu : Prof.Dr.Ir.Hapzi Ali, Pre-MSc,MM,CMA Quiz 1 Negara Indonesia adalah Negara yang terdiri dari pulau-pulau yang berjajar dari sabang sampai Merauke, Negara ini bentuknya adalah Negara kesatuan tetapi memiliki keragaman budaya, bahasa, suku, ras , agama dan kepercayaan, dll. Namun Indonesia mampu mempersatukan keberagaman itu sesuai dengan semboyan bangsa Indonesia , “ Bhinneka Tunggal Indonesia, artinya berbeda-beda tetapi tetap satu jua. GOOD GOVERNANCE Pengertian good Governance menurut Lembaga Administrasi Negara (LAN) Good governance yaitu penyelenggaraan pemerintah negara yang solid dan bertanggung jawab, serta efesien dan efektif, dengan menjaga kesinergian interaksi yang konstruktif diantara domain-domain negara, sektor swasta, dan masyarakat. Menurut Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 101 Tahun 2000 tentang prinsip karakteristik good Governance adalah pemerintahan suatu Negara itu harus menganut prinsip : 1. Profesionalitas 2. Akuntabilitas 3. Transparansi 4. Pelayanan prima 5. Demokrasi 6. Efisiensi dan efektivitas 7. Supremasi hukum dan dapat diterima oleh seluruh masyarakat Salah satu cara untuk melakukan pendekatan good corporate governance yang sesuai dengan budaya kita adalah dengan melakukan reformasi birokrasi dan melakukan pembaharuan dan perubahan mendasar terhadap system penyelenggaraan pemerintahan terutama menyangkut aspek aspek kelembagaan (organisasi), ketatalaksanaan dan sumber daya manusia aparatur”
  2. 2. melalui reformasi birokrasi dilakukan penataan system penyelenggaraan pemerintah dimana uang tidak hanya efektif dan efisien, tetapi juga reformasi birokrasi menjadi tulang punggung dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara. Pada intinya latar belakang reformasi birokrasi adalah sbb: 1. Ketidakpercayaan yang meluas pada kinerja pemerintah dan kebangkrutan birokrasi diAmerika telah melahirkan konsep Reinventing Government sebagai model manajemen publikbaru yang dikembangkan oleh David Osborne & Ted Gaebler pada th.1992 2. Praktek Korupsi, Kolusi dan Nepotisme (KKN) masih berlangsung hingga saat ini. 3. Tingkat kualitas pelayanan public yang belum memenuhi harapan masyarakat 4. Tingkat efisiensi, efektivitas, dan produktivitas birokrasi belum optimal 5. Transparansi dan akuntabilitas birokrasi masih rendah. 6. Disiplin dan etos kerja masih rendah. 7. Perubahan lingkungan strategis, yang antara lain: kemajuan teknologi komunikasi daninformasi, krisis ekonomi global, berkembangnya persaingan antar negara, dst. Tujuan reformasi birokrasi adalah untuk menciptakan birokrasi pemerintah yang profesional dengan karakteristik, berintegrasi, berkinerja tinggi, bebas dan bersih KKN, mampu melayani publik, netral, sejahtera, berdedikasi, dan memegang teguh nilai-nilai dasar dan kode etik aparatur negara. Permasalahn yang terjadi saat ini publik menilai problem utama yang menimpa birokrasi adalah soal mental, yakni kedisiplinan untuk tidak menerima suap. Setingkat banyaknya dengan itu, public juga menyatakan perlunya pengawasan agar peluang mencuri uang rakyat semakin diminimalkan. Dua kata kunci, yakni pembenahan mentalitas dan pengawasan diperkuat, dipercaya publik akan membenahi wajah birokrasi kita. Bersamaan dengan itu, dilakukan pula peningkatan kompetensi birokrasi dan kejelasan dalam system regulasi perundangan agar mempersempit celah untuk melakukan perbuatan tercela.
  3. 3. Hanya dengan langkah nyata untuk membenahi system dan sumberdaya manusia birokrasi, maka harapan positif public yang saat ini telah tumbuh akan terwujud secara nyata. Selanjutnya, birokrasi akan kembali menemukan maknanya sebagai pelayan public dan bukan sekedar penguasa pubik. Kesimpulan 1. Reformasi birokrasi mutlak harus dilakukan oleh setiap institusi pemerintah namun sebelumnya para pelaksana reformasi birokrasi harus memahami terlebih dahulu apa itu hakikat reformasi birokrasi, sehingga dalam pelaksanaannya dapat lebih optimal dan tidak justru melenceng dari yang diagendakan. 2. Reformasi Birokrasi merupakan perubahan signifikan elemen-elemen birokrasi, antara lain kelembagaan, sumber daya manusia aparatur, ketatalaksanaan, akuntabilitas aparatur, pengawasan,dan pelayanan publik. Hal penting dalam reformasi birokrasi adalah perubahan mind-set dan culture-set serta pengembangan budaya kerja. Reformasi Birokrasi diarahkan pada upaya-upaya mencegahdan mempercepat pemberantasan korupsi, secara berkelanjutan, dalam menciptakan tatapemerintahan yang baik, bersih, dan berwibawa (good governance), pemerintah yang bersih (cleangovernment), dan bebas KKN. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Pramusinto Agus dan Erwan Agus Purwanto. 2009. Reformasi Birokrasi, Kepemimpinan dan Pelayanan Publik- Drs. Taufiq Effendi, MBA, “Agenda Strategis Reformasi Birokrasi Menuju Good Governance”, Reformasi Birokrasi Publik di Indonesia : Koesnadi Hardjosoemantri. Sumber Lain : Ida Ayu Grhamtika Saitya. 2017. Menemukan Kembali Makna Pelayanan Publik .Kompas, Senin 4 September 2017

