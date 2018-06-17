Successfully reported this slideshow.
There's An App for That The Use of Mobile Devices,Apps and Resources for Health and Sci-Tech Librarians andTheir Users July 1, 2013 ACRL STS & HSIG
Tablet Ownership Today - US Tablet Ownership 2013: http://www.pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Tablet-Ownership-2013.aspx Tues...
Who’s Buying Tablets? Tablet Ownership 2013: http://www.pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Tablet-Ownership-2013.aspx Tuesday, J...
Operating Systems Q1 2013: http://news.cnet.com/8301-13579_3-57555318-37/ipad-still-dominates-tablets-but-android-grabs-ma...
App Development “We invite you to develop computer and mobile applications using {free}  National Library of Medicine (N...
Tablets inYour Library Product Images from: http://www.ipadenclosures.com/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
Starting an iPad Program in a Medical College* *including the library in the process Tuesday, June 25, 13
Rush University • Location: Near West Side of Chicago (IMD) • 664-bed hospital • ~2200 students • 128 M1’s starting in fal...
How it all started Image  courtesy  of  Flickr  user  COCOEN Tuesday, June 25, 13
Tablet Strategy Meetings Tuesday, June 25, 13
Advice and Consent • Mobile Device Management / Encryption • Apple Bulk Purchase Program • iPad Lending Library • Tech Com...
Potential Apps to Include Tuesday, June 25, 13
Teaching to Mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
iBooks Author Tuesday, June 25, 13
iPads for Everyone! Photo courtesy of Flickr user Newtown Grafﬁti Photo courtesy of Paul Kennedy Tuesday, June 25, 13
Resources • STSMobileApps: http://stsmobileapps.tumblr.com/ • TEACHnology in Medicine: http://teachnology.tumblr.com/ • He...
Rebecca K. Miller STS annual program Virginia Tech ALA annual 2013 Mobile Information Literacy: Teac...
Dynabook (1968) Alan Kay Tuesday, June 25, 13
iPad 2010 Steve Jobs Tuesday, June 25, 13
Mobile networks accessible to > 90% of the world’s population By 2017, 1 billion people expected to access the Internet vi...
Mobile Device Ownership Tuesday, June 25, 13
iPad Android Not reported 2011 2012 [Tablets] Student Ownership Tuesday, June 25, 13
http://libguides.mit.edu/apps Tuesday, June 25, 13
http://libguides.scu.edu/mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
http://libguides.library.curtin.edu.au/mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
“Don’t assume all students know how to use the technology they own and use as academic tools…. [technical] training is ess...
I feel that one of our obligations as educators is to consider how the mobile Internet changes not only how we teach, but ...
The mobile environment is evolving instruction in two major ways: • What we teach (skills and content) • Mobile informatio...
Scranton Smartphone Survey (2010) A few generalizations and recommendations: • Information literacy instructors should bec...
Three key areas of information engagement on the move: 1. How people search for and evaluate information on the move • Sea...
From the ACRL STS November 2012 Last Wednesdays Chat: • How skills change due to mobile tech • Mastery of or effectively u...
http://www.schrockguide.net/bloomin-apps.html Tuesday, June 25, 13
Developed by Allan Carrington http://padagogy.net/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
Consideration Questions to Ask Cost Is the resource free? How much does it cost? Is volume purchasing available? Device Wh...
learninginhand.com/blogs Evaluating Mobile Resources for Teaching Tuesday, June 25, 13
Objective: Organizing and converting information found into knowledge Context: Science students in a lower level biology o...
Objective: Critically evaluating information Context: First year students in an introductory science or engineering class ...
Objective: Searching for information effectively Context: Online course (any discipline) Method of assessment: Screen shot...
Objective: Organizing and converting information found into knowledge Context: First year students researching environment...
“Mobile learning is personalized, learner centered, situated, collaborative, ubiquitous, and contextual…” Rick Oll...
http://stsmobileapps.tumblr.com/ Recommended Resources Tuesday, June 25, 13
Image credits • http://westgatenetworks.com/anytech/tablet-and-smartphone-dinner- table-etiquette/ • http://www.theiphonea...
Who we are: Emily J. Hurst, MSLS Technology Coordinator National Network of Libraries of Medicine, South Central Region em...
Complete PPTX including slides from Emily Hurst and Rebecca Kate Miller. American Library Association, 2013.

  1. 1. There's An App for That The Use of Mobile Devices,Apps and Resources for Health and Sci-Tech Librarians andTheir Users July 1, 2013 ACRL STS & HSIG Tuesday, June 25, 13
  2. 2. Tablet Ownership Today - US Tablet Ownership 2013: http://www.pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Tablet-Ownership-2013.aspx Tuesday, June 25, 13
  3. 3. Who’s Buying Tablets? Tablet Ownership 2013: http://www.pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Tablet-Ownership-2013.aspx Tuesday, June 25, 13
  4. 4. Operating Systems Q1 2013: http://news.cnet.com/8301-13579_3-57555318-37/ipad-still-dominates-tablets-but-android-grabs-market-share/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
  5. 5. More OS to Come Tuesday, June 25, 13
  6. 6. Apps All Around Tuesday, June 25, 13
  7. 7. App Development “We invite you to develop computer and mobile applications using {free}  National Library of Medicine (NLM) resources.” NLM  API’s:  h,p://www.nlm.nih.gov/api/   Tuesday, June 25, 13
  8. 8. Managing Multiple Devices Tuesday, June 25, 13
  9. 9. Tablets inYour Library Product Images from: http://www.ipadenclosures.com/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
  10. 10. Accessories Tuesday, June 25, 13
  11. 11. In Practice Tuesday, June 25, 13
  12. 12. Emerging Trend Tuesday, June 25, 13
  13. 13. Starting an iPad Program in a Medical College* *including the library in the process Tuesday, June 25, 13
  14. 14. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  15. 15. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  16. 16. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  17. 17. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  18. 18. Rush University • Location: Near West Side of Chicago (IMD) • 664-bed hospital • ~2200 students • 128 M1’s starting in fall 2013 • 550 total students M1-M4 • 600 faculty overall Tuesday, June 25, 13
  19. 19. How it all started Image  courtesy  of  Flickr  user  COCOEN Tuesday, June 25, 13
  20. 20. Tablet Strategy Meetings Tuesday, June 25, 13
  21. 21. Advice and Consent • Mobile Device Management / Encryption • Apple Bulk Purchase Program • iPad Lending Library • Tech Community • Delivery, Orientation, Documentation • Including the Library in the Process • Support Tuesday, June 25, 13
  22. 22. Potential Apps to Include Tuesday, June 25, 13
  23. 23. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  24. 24. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  25. 25. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  26. 26. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  27. 27. Teaching to Mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
  28. 28. iBooks Author Tuesday, June 25, 13
  29. 29. iPads for Everyone! Photo courtesy of Flickr user Newtown Grafﬁti Photo courtesy of Paul Kennedy Tuesday, June 25, 13
  30. 30. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  31. 31. Resources • STSMobileApps: http://stsmobileapps.tumblr.com/ • TEACHnology in Medicine: http://teachnology.tumblr.com/ • Health 2.0 and Digital Literacy: http://health2course.tumblr.com/ • Library of Rush University: http://www.rushu.rush.edu/library • AAMC GIR: https://www.aamc.org/members/gir/ • MedEd Portal: https://www.mededportal.org/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
  32. 32. Rebecca K. Miller STS annual program Virginia Tech ALA annual 2013 Mobile Information Literacy: Teaching with Mobile Devices and Apps Tuesday, June 25, 13
  33. 33. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  34. 34. Dynabook (1968) Alan Kay Tuesday, June 25, 13
  35. 35. iPad 2010 Steve Jobs Tuesday, June 25, 13
  36. 36. Mobile networks accessible to > 90% of the world’s population By 2017, 1 billion people expected to access the Internet via mobile devices Improved speed (4G), power (1 GHz), and capabilities (GPS, accelerometers, gyroscopes, compasses) ECAR Research Bulletin: The Future of Mobile Learning May 1, 2012 Mobile Device Enablers Tuesday, June 25, 13
  37. 37. Mobile Device Ownership Tuesday, June 25, 13
  38. 38. iPad Android Not reported 2011 2012 [Tablets] Student Ownership Tuesday, June 25, 13
  39. 39. Tuesday, June 25, 13
  40. 40. http://libguides.mit.edu/apps Tuesday, June 25, 13
  41. 41. http://libguides.scu.edu/mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
  42. 42. http://libguides.library.curtin.edu.au/mobile Tuesday, June 25, 13
  43. 43. “Don’t assume all students know how to use the technology they own and use as academic tools…. [technical] training is essential for their success in a world where these skills are expected.” ECAR Study of Undergraduate Students and Information Technology, 2012 Tuesday, June 25, 13
  44. 44. I feel that one of our obligations as educators is to consider how the mobile Internet changes not only how we teach, but what it means to be knowledgeable and educated in our culture.And just as important, the mobile web opens up a host of pedagogical possibilities. David Parry, EDUCAUSE Review Rather than imposing legacy pedagogical guidelines on mobile learning, higher education decision makers, instruction designers, and perhaps most importantly, teachers need to innovate, experiment, and be prepared to fail. It’s not clear where mobile learning technology and applications will go, but…it will be disruptive, explosive, and game changing…. Rick Oller, ECAR (The Future of Mobile Learning) Mobile Environment Tuesday, June 25, 13
  45. 45. The mobile environment is evolving instruction in two major ways: • What we teach (skills and content) • Mobile information literacy skills • Resources used and recommended • How we teach (strategies and pedagogy) • Technology used in the classroom • Communication and collaboration opportunities • Connecting the classroom to the outside world Mobile Environment & Instruction Tuesday, June 25, 13
  46. 46. Scranton Smartphone Survey (2010) A few generalizations and recommendations: • Information literacy instructors should become familiar with new search methods (such as QR codes) to help students use them effectively and efﬁciently • Students should be encouraged to review a range of search results, particularly when searching for academic information • Information literacy instructors should help students understand how to evaluate information, especially when it is presented in a nontraditional form, such as an app. • Students may need assistance from educators in applying information literacy skills they have learned while searching on a laptop or desktop to the mobile environment KristenYarmey, Student Information Literacy in the Mobile Environment Mobile Information Literacy Tuesday, June 25, 13
  47. 47. Three key areas of information engagement on the move: 1. How people search for and evaluate information on the move • Searching for information is quick and easy • Information needs are contextual • Searching can be social 2. How people use information and create new knowledge on the move • Memory can be outsourced • Mobile internet acting as a bridge between devices 3. How people cope with the “always on” nature of mobile information • Information is constantly pushed at us Andrew Walsh, Mobile Information Literacy: A Preliminary Outline of Information Behaviour in a Mobile Environment Mobile Information Literacy Tuesday, June 25, 13
  48. 48. From the ACRL STS November 2012 Last Wednesdays Chat: • How skills change due to mobile tech • Mastery of or effectively using information tools on mobile devices (apps or mobile web) • Utilizing technology to support information literacy teaching (pedagogy) • Managing user expectations: instant gratiﬁcation, simplicity, efﬁciency • Device agnostic (skills, services, resources) Mobile Information Literacy Tuesday, June 25, 13
  49. 49. http://www.schrockguide.net/bloomin-apps.html Tuesday, June 25, 13
  50. 50. Developed by Allan Carrington http://padagogy.net/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
  51. 51. Consideration Questions to Ask Cost Is the resource free? How much does it cost? Is volume purchasing available? Device Which device(s) does the resource work with? Work best with? Function and Usability How relevant is the resource’s function? What skill(s) does it promote? Is there a learning curve? Security and Privacy How secure is the resource? Does it collect personal information? Support and Reliability What is the history of the resource? Is there support for it? Access Does the resource allow sharing? Provide feedback, if that’s important? Evaluating Mobile Resources for Teaching Tuesday, June 25, 13
  52. 52. learninginhand.com/blogs Evaluating Mobile Resources for Teaching Tuesday, June 25, 13
  53. 53. Objective: Organizing and converting information found into knowledge Context: Science students in a lower level biology or environmental studies class Method of assessment: Collaborative Evernote notebook Leafsnap Nature.com mobile Google Scholar Evernote Integrating Mobile - Example 1 Tuesday, June 25, 13
  54. 54. Objective: Critically evaluating information Context: First year students in an introductory science or engineering class class Method of assessment: Informal; student discussion Evernote Poll Everywhere YouTube Integrating Mobile - Example 2 Tuesday, June 25, 13
  55. 55. Objective: Searching for information effectively Context: Online course (any discipline) Method of assessment: Screen shot of database with search strategy and result list; Popplet mind map Popplet Google Drive JSTOR mobile Integrating Mobile - Example 3 Tuesday, June 25, 13
  56. 56. Objective: Organizing and converting information found into knowledge Context: First year students researching environmental changes on campus Method of assessment: Student responses and citations in Evernote Pinterest Evernote Integrating Mobile - Example 4 Tuesday, June 25, 13
  57. 57. “Mobile learning is personalized, learner centered, situated, collaborative, ubiquitous, and contextual…” Rick Oller, ECAR (The Future of Mobile Learning) • Mobile technologies are changing higher education in ways that we cannot yet completely understand • Student access to and use of information is radically changing • We have a responsibility to help students (and each other!) become familiar with and effectively In Summary: Major Concepts Tuesday, June 25, 13
  58. 58. http://stsmobileapps.tumblr.com/ Recommended Resources Tuesday, June 25, 13
  59. 59. Image credits • http://westgatenetworks.com/anytech/tablet-and-smartphone-dinner- table-etiquette/ • http://www.theiphoneaddict.com/the-new-ipad/using-a-twitter-client-on- the-new-ipad/ • http://musictherapyservices.net/from-ipad-skeptic-to-ipad-enthusiast- how-i-came-to-realize-that-the-ipad-could-enhance-therapy-sessions/ • http://ebooktest.wordpress.com/2009/12/02/the-original-kindle- from-1968/ • http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ipad • http://www.talkandroid.com/2853-for-power-users-the-iphone-vs- android-showdown/ Tuesday, June 25, 13
  60. 60. Who we are: Emily J. Hurst, MSLS Technology Coordinator National Network of Libraries of Medicine, South Central Region emily.hurst@exch.library.tmc.edu @hurstej Rebecca Miller, MSLS College Librarian for Science, Life Sciences and Engineering Virginia Tech University millerrk@vt.edu http://www.rebeccakatemiller.com @rebeccakmiller Max Anderson, MSLS Assistant Library Director for Educational Technology Rush University max_anderson@rush.edu @maxlibris Tuesday, June 25, 13

