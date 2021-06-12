Subway franchise opportunity presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducing the Subway® brand
History • Founded by Dr. Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca • First restaurant opened in Bridgeport, CT 1965 • Started franchising...
The Subway® brand is family owned; its shareholders are deeply committed to its success Its shareholders are committed to ...
Former CEO, Burger King Former CEO, Avis Former CFO, PepsiCo World Trading Co John Chidsey Chief Executive Officer Subway ...
Subway® APAC
APAC leadership team Maiyo Hood Country Director – Greater China Former Director, YUM Brands Former Managing Director APAC...
APAC Restaurant Development Australia 1200+ Mainland China 500+ South Korea 400+ New Zealand 250+ Malaysia 240+ Japan 190+...
The potential of APAC market Fast food market is growing from 140+ billion USD market to 210+ billion USD by 2025. At 5+% ...
Why Subway®?
Subway® restaurants have a low-complexity operating model Custom designed floor plans to fit any space No-cooking- necessa...
The Subway® concept • Sandwiches made to order • Offering dine-in, take-out, curbside and delivery • Fresh baked bread • S...
Note: Actual initial investment costs may vary Source: Franchisee Direct, company websites Initial Investment Estimated av...
Our brand strategy
Why Subway®? System Support
A Business Development Agent (BDA) model drives field support Franchise World Headquarters Franchisees Business Developmen...
Restaurant supply chains are powered by an independent, franchisee-owned purchasing co-operative IPC members receive divid...
Subway® Fresh Forward Where taste and technology come together!
We have developed a low-cost remodel package: exterior, service area, customer area, and restroom all for around $20k in m...
Different formats for different investors Lowest investment Highest investment Convenience store Shopping center Drive thr...
…and are exploring ways to grow revenue in new places and spaces where others can’t compete Branded program designed to in...
Investment & Initial Requirements
Estimated Initial Investment Roughly 150k USD – 200k USD includes 20 years renewable franchise license and training expens...
Investment flow – New franchise Franchise fee Security deposit for location Equipment Order Renovations/ Build out costs P...
Citizenship Requirements For most countries in APAC, we require local citizenship/partnership with local citizens.
Franchise Agreement • Franchise Fees (USD) - $10,000 - $12,500 Initial Franchise Fee - $5,000 - $6,250 for additional fran...
Royalties Royalties - 8% Advertising - 4.5% • Allocation - Overhead - National - Local Royalties are paid on sales minus s...
Financing Franchise owners are to engage their own financing options. We encourage at least 50% of the restaurant investme...
Before your opening day
• Franchise Owner - Responsible for finding a location • Company - Provides training to identify potential locations - Res...
Restaurant placement Factors we consider in evaluating sites • Potential customer base/sales • Traffic patterns • Strong p...
Restaurant design • Company provides custom floor plans free • Local laws may require plans either redrawn or certified
After lease is signed Order Equipment Hire Contractor Prepare to open Order food and supplies from approved suppliers
Operations and Support Structure
Support every step of the way Operational Manuals Our in-depth manual covers a full range of topics important to running y...
• Proven control methods • Developed standards • System of controls • Key Performance Indicators • If you can’t measure it...
• Two weeks in one of our Global/Regional Training Center • “on-the-job” local restaurant training Training*
Continuing Education: You’ll receive full access to The Feed, e-mails, and access to our online training classes on the Un...
Conducting your research • How To Conduct Your Research • Opportunities • Questions to ask franchise owners
Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) • Describes in detail how the Subway franchise relationship actually operates. • Speci...
Steps to purchase a new Subway® franchise 1. Complete Franchise Application 2. Receive Franchise Disclosure Document 3. Co...
Non Traditional locations from A to Z
subway-franchise.com
Food
Jun. 12, 2021

Subway franchise opportunity presentation

Everything you need to know about getting onboard the largest individually franchise QSR family in Asia Pacific

  4. 4. History • Founded by Dr. Peter Buck and Fred DeLuca • First restaurant opened in Bridgeport, CT 1965 • Started franchising 1974
  5. 5. The Subway® brand is family owned; its shareholders are deeply committed to its success Its shareholders are committed to continue to invest in the company Long history of support for franchisee profitability Willing to inject cash into the business (including significant support during COVID) Committed to leadership excellence
  6. 6. Former CEO, Burger King Former CEO, Avis Former CFO, PepsiCo World Trading Co John Chidsey Chief Executive Officer Subway has a world-class leadership team David Henry VP, Business Intelligence & Analytics Aidan Hay VP, NA Operations Robin Seward SVP, Marketing Strat. & Planning Former SVP, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Former VP, Pizza Hut Former Director, Taco Bell Former CMO, Schlotzsky’s Former CMO, Rita’s Italian Ice Former VP, Arby’s Former Director, Carrabba’s Former Director, Burger King Former Director, Ryder Former EVP, Zimmerman Advertising Former VP, Burger King Carrie Walsh Chief Marketing Officer William McCane VP, Global Development Former CMO, Pizza Hut Former SVP Marketing, Michaels Former Sr. Director, PepsiCo Former VP, Tim Hortons Former Sr. Director, Burger King Ben Wells Chief Financial Officer Former CFO, Burger King 13 years at Subway Former Chief Business Dev. Officer Trevor Haynes President, North America Former President, Carrabba’s Former CMO, Burger King Mike Kappitt Chief Op. & Insights Officer
  7. 7. Subway® APAC
  8. 8. APAC leadership team Maiyo Hood Country Director – Greater China Former Director, YUM Brands Former Managing Director APAC, GoIndustry DoveBid Samad Shariff Country Director - SEA CEO, A&W Malaysia Sdn Bhd Director of Operations, Burger King Malaysia Colin Clark Country Director - Korea 13 Years at Subway LG Electronics Jun Tsunoda Country Director - Japan 11 years at Subway Former General Manager Cooperate planning Geoff Cockerill Country Director – ANZ Extensive executive leadership experience across blue chip companies such as Diageo and Kirin. Worked with Global Brands including Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Corona across FMCG and Beverage categories Eric Foo President, APAC Former COO, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf EVP OF American Dairy Queen Mandy Mak Regional Marketing Director – APAC 4 Years at Subway Prior Experience: Brand management and marketing leadership roles at General Mills, Fonterra and P&G Johnson Yohannan Regional Operations Director – APAC Franchising, APAC, Bloomin’ Brands Former Sr. Director, Pizza Hut Thailand Former Country Director, YUM Brands, Pacific Islands Samantha Zietsch FSQA Director – APAC Extensive food safety and quality management across retail and airlines companies such as Arnott’s Biscuits, Gate Gourmet, Woolworths Supermarket and HACCP Australia.
  9. 9. APAC Restaurant Development Australia 1200+ Mainland China 500+ South Korea 400+ New Zealand 250+ Malaysia 240+ Japan 190+ Taiwan 130+ Singapore 130+ Thailand 70+ Philippines 30+ Hongkong/Macau 20+ Guam 18 No. of Locations Countries Over 3300+ restaurants across APAC region and it will not stop there!
  10. 10. The potential of APAC market Fast food market is growing from 140+ billion USD market to 210+ billion USD by 2025. At 5+% YOY market growth. The trend is moving towards customizable and healthier options across APAC markets APAC region is the second largest region for fast food market after North America Subway is moving in to triple the number of our development by 2025
  11. 11. Why Subway®?
  12. 12. Subway® restaurants have a low-complexity operating model Custom designed floor plans to fit any space No-cooking- necessary operation On-going operational support Adjusting staff levels Small space requirements, low installation costs
  13. 13. The Subway® concept • Sandwiches made to order • Offering dine-in, take-out, curbside and delivery • Fresh baked bread • Simple operations – no cooking or frying • Restaurant Systems to Assist in Daily Operations • Online Ordering App and Loyalty Program • Best in Class Training – in person and e-learning • Global, Regional and Local Support system • Low investment • Fresh New Décor • New and Existing locations available
  14. 14. Note: Actual initial investment costs may vary Source: Franchisee Direct, company websites Initial Investment Estimated average initial investment to open a franchise Subway® has one of the lowest upfront investment requirements in QSR ~1M ~2M ~2M ~1.5M ~1.5M ~0.3M
  15. 15. Our brand strategy
  16. 16. Why Subway®? System Support
  17. 17. A Business Development Agent (BDA) model drives field support Franchise World Headquarters Franchisees Business Development Agents Create territory- level plans to grow Subway market share within their region Manages physical footprint and portfolio within territories Provides franchisees in their territories with tailored coaching Growing market share Managing physical footprint Driving operational excellence
  18. 18. Restaurant supply chains are powered by an independent, franchisee-owned purchasing co-operative IPC members receive dividend checks each year based on purchases made: Since 1996 we have given back $1 BILLION to franchisees Committed to quality High service levels Guaranteed low costs IPC follows Doctors’ Associates LLC’s strict Gold Standard Specifications, purchasing only top-quality products that meet or exceed current federal food safety guidelines With 77 distribution centers in North America, IPC gets you what you want when you need it IPC-authorized service companies have agreed to IPC’s set pricing and high service standards: initiate service tickets from IPCcoop.com IPC performs audits monthly to ensure your distributor is being charged the correct price from the manufacturer and that you, in turn, are getting the lowest possible prices Save on replacement equipment parts through IPC parts express to help you avoid costly repairs
  19. 19. Subway® Fresh Forward Where taste and technology come together!
  20. 20. We have developed a low-cost remodel package: exterior, service area, customer area, and restroom all for around $20k in materials. Franchisees have committed to remodel 10,000+ stores
  21. 21. Different formats for different investors Lowest investment Highest investment Convenience store Shopping center Drive thru End-cap Transport Hub In-line Standalone Express Kiosks
  22. 22. …and are exploring ways to grow revenue in new places and spaces where others can’t compete Branded program designed to increase sales in existing accounts by selling pre-made sandwiches Grab & Go Grow sales in existing accounts by adding an Express Kiosk – able to serve install in existing locations Express Kiosks Fit into areas where most brands can’t. Vending Machines Partner with offices in hyper-urban areas to deliver product Office Outposts Branded Vehicles Enhance catering, support Grab & Go execution and increase local branding with a refrigerated vehicle
  23. 23. Investment & Initial Requirements
  24. 24. Estimated Initial Investment Roughly 150k USD – 200k USD includes 20 years renewable franchise license and training expenses.
  25. 25. Investment flow – New franchise Franchise fee Security deposit for location Equipment Order Renovations/ Build out costs Pre-opening costs & Opening Costs
  26. 26. Citizenship Requirements For most countries in APAC, we require local citizenship/partnership with local citizens.
  27. 27. Franchise Agreement • Franchise Fees (USD) - $10,000 - $12,500 Initial Franchise Fee - $5,000 - $6,250 for additional franchise purchases • Terms of Franchise Agreement - 20 years renewable
  28. 28. Royalties Royalties - 8% Advertising - 4.5% • Allocation - Overhead - National - Local Royalties are paid on sales minus sales taxes collected
  29. 29. Financing Franchise owners are to engage their own financing options. We encourage at least 50% of the restaurant investment to be in ready liquid assets.
  30. 30. Before your opening day
  31. 31. • Franchise Owner - Responsible for finding a location • Company - Provides training to identify potential locations - Responsible for approving the site - Lease and sublease same terms as Master Lease Site Selection Assistance
  32. 32. Restaurant placement Factors we consider in evaluating sites • Potential customer base/sales • Traffic patterns • Strong population back-ups • Visibility • Trade area cannibalization
  33. 33. Restaurant design • Company provides custom floor plans free • Local laws may require plans either redrawn or certified
  34. 34. After lease is signed Order Equipment Hire Contractor Prepare to open Order food and supplies from approved suppliers
  35. 35. Operations and Support Structure
  36. 36. Support every step of the way Operational Manuals Our in-depth manual covers a full range of topics important to running your own business including information on human resources guidelines and training for your restaurant’s team members. Operations Manual
  37. 37. • Proven control methods • Developed standards • System of controls • Key Performance Indicators • If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it! Operations
  38. 38. • Two weeks in one of our Global/Regional Training Center • “on-the-job” local restaurant training Training*
  39. 39. Continuing Education: You’ll receive full access to The Feed, e-mails, and access to our online training classes on the University of Subway. • Culinary Innovation: Our executive chefs, baking specialists, and product development team continually strive to make our excellent food even better. • Field Support: You will have regional local support who will help you get started and provide ongoing operational and marketing support. Support every step of the way
  40. 40. Conducting your research • How To Conduct Your Research • Opportunities • Questions to ask franchise owners
  41. 41. Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) • Describes in detail how the Subway franchise relationship actually operates. • Specifies how the company is organized. • Various programs we offer. • Provides list of franchise owners.
  42. 42. Steps to purchase a new Subway® franchise 1. Complete Franchise Application 2. Receive Franchise Disclosure Document 3. Conduct Your Research 4. Meet with local Business Development Agent 5. Receive a passing score on the standardized test 6. Application evaluated for approval 7. Receive approval from the FWH LLC 8. If approved purchase franchise 9. Site selection (New or existing) 10. Schedule training 11. Begin your new career! .
  43. 43. Non Traditional locations from A to Z
  44. 44. subway-franchise.com

